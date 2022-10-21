EXPLAINER: What voting changes are on the midterm ballot?

MEG KINNARD
·4 min read

Besides picking their elected representatives, voters across the country are deciding ballot measures that could reshape the ways they cast ballots in coming elections, or even how things get on the ballot.

About half of states allow citizen initiatives. That's when groups can bypass a legislature by collecting a certain number of signatures of registered voters to put proposed laws or constitutional changes on the ballot. Executive or judicial officials often still have some role in the process, typically by certifying that ballot wording is clear and accurate, and that petition circulators gathered enough valid signatures of registered voters.

A number of measures on ballots this fall involve proposed changes to states' election laws, as well as a slew of proposals dealing with the future handling of ballot initiatives themselves.

Here's a look at some of them:

VOTER ID PROPOSALS

CHANGING PATHWAYS TO THE VOTE

Just four states — Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi and New Hampshire — lack an in-person early voting option for all voters. Some states are looking to change that.

INITIATIVES ABOUT INITIATIVES

While plenty of other states have ballot measures about how people get to vote, Arizona is ground zero for initiatives about initiatives — many of them dealing with the future of initiatives themselves.

Since the majority of votes cast in Arizona are by mail, it's unlikely that the outcome of these ballot questions will be known until after Nov. 8.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___ Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Recommended Stories

  • Federal judge rejects GOP states’ challenge to Biden administration’s student debt relief plan

    A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge from six Republican-led states to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, ruling that they do not have standing to sue. U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autry ruled that the attorneys general for Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina present “important and significant” challenges to Biden’s…

  • Alamance County Deputy assaulted following chase, suspect arrested

    A Burlington Deputy was assaulted during car chase, suspect arrested.

  • Prison terms ordered for two Fort Pierce brothers charged as teenagers in 2019 murder

    Convicted killer Daniel Martinez, 20, told investigators in 2019 “he has seen robberies on TV and the victim always gave up what they were told to.”

  • 41-year-old man charged in stabbing at Swatara Twp. restaurant, state police say

    State police arrested a 41-year-old Lebanon man after he allegedly stabbed a person in the neck at a Swatara Township restaurant last month.

  • Latino vote could decide tight Nevada Senate race

    The Latino population in Nevada has grown significantly over recent years and now makes up almost 30 percent of the Silver State. Once solidly Democrat, many Latinos in Nevada have shifted towards the Republican party. (Oct. 21)

  • New Pentagon abortion policy draws ire of GOP, praise from Democrats

    Defense Department officials will cover troops' travel expenses for abortions in certain cases.

  • 12 Best Emerging Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best emerging market stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more emerging market stocks, go directly to 5 Best Emerging Market Stocks to Buy Now. Emerging markets across the world have been battered by a stronger US dollar, higher inflation, and tighter financial conditions in […]

  • Ukrainian business community sums up effects of Russian missile attacks

    Russian missile attacks have affected the work of almost half of the businesses belonging to the European Business Association, with 47% of its members reporting restrictions on work, the EBA said in a report posted on Oct. 21

  • U.S. grants Temporary Protected Status to Ethiopians fleeing conflict

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Friday granted Temporary Protected Status for 18 months for Ethiopians currently residing in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security said. "The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia, and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection to those in need," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement announcing the designation. An estimated 27,000 Ethiopians in the United States will be eligible for TPS under the new designation, a Homeland Security department spokesperson said.

  • Video shows man setting fire to NYC restaurant allegedly for getting his food order wrong, authorities say

    A man allegedly set fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens, New York on Oct. 2 for not giving him the chicken biryani he ordered and serving him something

  • Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats

    President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress. Fresh from a trip to Pennsylvania on Thursday to boost John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, Biden said legislative wins and economic trends would push Democrats towards a win. "The polls have been all over the place," Biden told reporters at the White House after speaking about the U.S. budget deficit.

  • Sorry, Kari! Martin Luther King Jr. Wouldn’t Have Been A MAGA Republican

    It’s not even January yet, but another Republican representative is trying to co-opt Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. At a campaign rally stop on Wednesday where former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard joined her, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake claimed if the civil rights activist were alive today, he would be an “American First” Republican, according to The Daily Beast.

  • How Gordon Sondland went from hotelier to ambassador to central impeachment figure

    Former Ambassador Gordon Sondland was standing with former President Trump in August 2019, waiting for the president of Romania to arrive for a meeting, when Trump pulled out a container of Tic Tacs and ate a few. “What the f—, aren’t you going to share?” Sondland recalls asking him, prompting Trump to give Sondland a…

  • Trump ally Barrack to testify in own defense at 'foreign agent' trial -lawyer

    Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will take the witness stand in his own defense in his trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates, his lawyer said in court on Friday. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, 75, used his influence with Trump's election campaign and administration to push the UAE's interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law. They rested their case earlier this week after showing jurors hundreds of emails and text messages between Barrack, his former assistant Matthew Grimes, and an Emirati businessman named Rashid Al Malik, who prosecutors described as an intermediary between them and Emirati officials.

  • MLK’s Daughter to Kari Lake: No, My Dad Wouldn’t Be a MAGA Republican

    via YouTubeKari Lake, a Republican who’s regularly spewed election-denying nonsense in her bid to be Arizona’s next governor, was eviscerated Wednesday after she claimed Martin Luther King Jr. would be a MAGA Republican if he was alive today. A day after making the bizarre comment, Bernice King shot back that Lake was being dismissive of her father’s “seminal work and beliefs,” such as ending voter suppression and treating all people—including immigrants—with dignity. She invited Lake to read mo

  • Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'

    Sondland said he started to notice "quality issues" in Trump's team and that "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright."

  • The real trade war with China has begun

    A new embargo on advanced semiconductor sales is the most aggressive move yet by any US president against China.

  • Biden’s climate change measures could take a hit if Republicans regain control of Congress

    With a razor-thin majority in Congress, Democrats and President Biden were able to pass the most significant legislation to address climate change in U.S. history, but if Republicans gain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections, those gains could be partially reversed.

  • Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

    More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states' prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment.

  • Trump Rips 'Partisan Hack' Judge Who Ruled He Deliberately Lied About Vote Fraud In Suit

    Trump yet again pressed "rigged vote" claims in a personal attack, even though a federal judge determined this week that he knows better.