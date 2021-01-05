EXPLAINER: How will voting objections play out in Congress?

People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The Associated Press

On Wednesday, the latest extraordinary development in an extraordinary election will unfold. In a joint session of Congress designed as a ceremonial affirmation to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, some Republicans — but hardly all of them — are vowing to object to voting results in one or more states. Despite no evidence, they accuse the elections of being fraudulent.

Though their actions — at least outwardly — are designed to aid President Donald Trump's efforts to stay in office, the efforts face near-certain failure even as they carve an even deeper divide in the American public sphere.

Lisa Mascaro, congressional correspondent for The Associated Press, has been covering Congress since 2010 and is waist-deep in the current, extraordinary saga. Here, she breaks down exactly what's going to happen Wednesday — and why it is highly unlikely to change anything related to Biden's impending inauguration.

___

WHY WON'T IT WORK?

This effort is all but certain to fail. The main reason is that there’s a robust bipartisan majority in both the House and the Senate to accept the results of the election as they’ve been certified by the states. So the challenge that’s being mounted comes from about a dozen Republican senators — I think we’re up to 13 now — and as many as 100 House Republicans. But there are a total of 535 members of Congress (minus a few vacancies). Those are the numbers.

Democrats have the majority in the house. They will almost certainly agree with the results from the states that Biden won the election. Republicans are very split over this effort. Trump’s efforts to challenge the results has splintered the party in ways we have not seen. The votes Wednesday will show that. This really is a time unlike any other in the Capitol.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Under the Constitution, the Electoral College is the way the votes are counted. Laws have been enacted to govern this process — and a joint session of Congress is sort of the final confirmation. We don’t have a national election. The states confirm the results and the states determine the electors and then send that tally up to Washington.

So the House and Senate will convene for this session at 1 p.m. — all the lawmakers gathered in the House chamber to confirm the election results. And that’s that Joe Biden won. Even William Barr, Trump's attorney general until last month, has said he found no evidence of fraud on a wide scale that could change the outcome. The outcomes have been repeatedly certified by state officials. That said, a number of Republicans are taking the president’s challenge and splitting the party on this issue.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE JOINT SESSION OF CONGRESS CONVENES?

There are about six states that the Republicans concerned about the elections want to challenge. What’s going to happen is that results from the states will be brought in in envelopes, and Vice President Mike Pence will open them and read the tallies. As he does, any member can object. And some will. But for any challenge to have currency, it has to have a member of the House and a member of the Senate join in writing. Right now, we have only a few senators saying they will join any of this in writing.

One of the first states to be challenged is expected to be Arizona. A number of House Republicans will challenge that. And Ted Cruz, a senator on the Republican side, has said he will challenge it. If there’s a challenge, the proceedings come to a halt. The senators will go back to the Senate and deliberate, and the House members will stay in the house and deliberate. Each will have two hours of deliberation. And then they’ll vote and they’ll come back together and explain their vote. So this is expected to be a very long day.

WHY SO LONG?

In the Senate, the Republicans are split. So even though they have a majority, they’re not all part of this group of a dozen or so who are willing to challenge the election. When the lawmakers come back in the joint session, we’ll see that the challenge for Arizona is likely to fail. And we’ll see this over and over through the day — Arizona, Pennsylvania, possibly Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin. The only other state we know for sure there’ll be a challenge in is Pennsylvania. Sen. Josh Hawley has said he’ll challenge it. But the Republican senator from Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, has said he will not challenge it.

If all these states are challenged, that’s many hours of debate. The leadership is expected to try to make certain there’s an outcome — that they stay until the process is finished, even if that means working through the night and coming back the next day. The leadership is set to make sure this gets finished.

WHAT'S THE PRECEDENT FOR THIS?

Other vice presidents have also had to preside over their own defeats. Vice President Al Gore was presiding over the chamber in 2001 over the disputed 2000 election. He, too, had to sign off on the tally that essentially prevented him from becoming president. Lawmakers have made challenges before, but nothing on the scope we expect to see this time. So we’re in extraordinary, unprecedented times here.

Latest Stories

  • No charges in Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, district attorney announces

    None of the Kenosha, Wis., police officers involved in an August shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down will face criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced on Tuesday.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Saudi Arabia calls to tackle Iran threat at summit

    The meeting between several leaders of Gulf states on Tuesday (January 5) is seen as an important signal in the hope to bury a conflict between major U.S. allies in the Middle East two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Leaders of the Gulf countries signed a document, although the contents were not immediately released. Ahead of the gathering, Kuwait had announced that Saudi Arabia, which along with allies boycotted Doha in mid-2017, would reopen its airspace and borders to Qatar. A senior U.S. official said the deal would be signed in the presence of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. The opening session of the summit was held in a mirrored building reflecting the desert landscape. The apparent breakthrough in the Gulf row is the latest in a series of Middle East deals sought by Washington to close ranks against Iran, following agreements between Israel and Arab states. It also suggests Saudi Arabia wants to put the feud with Qatar behind it before Biden takes office.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant footage while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Despite pressure from Trump, Pence will not interfere in election count Wednesday: advisers

    Despite growing pressure from President Donald Trump to help overturn his election loss, Vice President Mike Pence plans to stick to his ceremonial duties and not interfere with the election certification when presiding in Congress on Wednesday, advisers said. Trump ramped up pressure on Pence on Tuesday to block Congress' certification of the November election results in an ongoing attempt to stay in power, after dozens of lawsuits by his campaign challenging election results failed in U.S. courts. But the vice president, a loyal lieutenant during the four years of Trump's often chaotic presidency, has no plans to attempt to do so, even as he seeks to show support for the Republican president's quest.

  • Family of California Man Jailed for 23 Years Pleads for Parole After Alleged Abuse From Guards

    Loved ones of a 41-year-old man incarcerated since his teens are appealing to California Governor Gavin Newsom for parole due to alleged threats over his health and life. Searching for justice: Jeenha Huh started a petition on Change.org to bring attention to her brother, John Huh, who was jailed for a non-violent crime when he was 18 years old. Despite it being his first offense, Huh was given a maximum 28-year prison sentence by Los Angeles superior court Judge Moony.

  • Proud Boys leader receives court order to stay out of D.C. ahead of pro-Trump rally

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys, has been ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., until a court hearing later in the year. The decision was made by Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond, who granted Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Courtney's request that Tarrio "stay away" from the nation's capital "in its entirety."Police arrested Tarrio, who lives in Florida, on Monday after he drove to D.C. on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Matter banner during a December rally, and he was also arraigned on another felony count for weapons possession after police discovered he had two high-capacity magazines with him.The ruling is notable particularly because Tarrio was set to lead a rally in favor of President Trump in Washington on Wednesday, the same day Congress convenes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.Raymond said Courtney's request to bar Tarrio from the capital for the time being was "reasonable" and "given the fact that there are a lot of Black Lives Matters banners, placards, posters, murals, and the like in the District of Columbia, this would be the least-restrictive condition under the circumstances." Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • 3 nabbed at Johannesburg airport with gold in carry-on bags

    South African police are investigating a possible international gold smuggling syndicate after three suspects were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with gold bars weighing 73.5 kilograms (162 pounds) in their carry-on luggage. The gold bullion, worth an estimated $4.1 million, looked suspicious when the three put their bags through a security check, according to the police. “Upon questioning of the suspects and further inspection of their hand luggage, officials discovered the gold bars and some foreign currency,” said police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe.

  • Ohio Gov. signs bill mandating women cremate or bury remains after abortions

    This week, Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed a bill that would make women who receive abortions obligated to bury or cremate the remains from the surgical procedure. “The pregnant woman is responsible for the costs related to the final disposition of the fetal remains at the chosen location,” reads Senate Bill 27, which has now been signed into law. If a woman doesn’t choose a location, the responsibility to do so falls on the abortion facility which would also have to pay for the burial or cremation.

  • Georgia Senate election results – live: Democrats lead early voting in pivotal runoff races

    Follow the latest updates

  • San Francisco DA under fire after pedestrians killed

    Chesa Boudin took office as district attorney in San Francisco a year ago, part of a politically progressive wave of prosecutors committed to seeking restorative justice over mass incarceration. Police say Troy McAlister was intoxicated when he ran a red light in a stolen car, killing Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27. The San Francisco police officers union says a plea agreement for a robbery set McAlister free on parole in April, and that Boudin's office failed to prosecute McAlister's multiple arrests in the aftermath, including one Dec. 20 for alleged car theft.

  • Speculation grows that Donald Trump may fly to Scotland on eve of Joe Biden's inauguration

    Nicola Sturgeon yesterday warned Donald Trump that any visit to Scotland would violate coronavirus rules, after it was reported the president may be planning to flee the US ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. The First Minister of Scotland said although she hoped and expected “that the immediate travel plan he has is to exit the White House," but that "coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose (for travel).” Prestwick Airport, near the president’s Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, is said to have been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the carrier which has been used by Mr Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over. The president-elect is set to be sworn into office in a ceremony at the White House on January 20. While it is customary for the outgoing president to attend, reports suggest Mr Trump will snub the event. Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election to Mr Biden, claiming without evidence that there was widespread fraud. A source at Prestwick airport, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Scottish Sunday Post: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.” Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made, the paper writes. The president has strong ties to Scotland, owning the Turnberry golf resort, as well as a course in Aberdeenshire. His mother, Mary, hails from the island of Lewis. If Mr Trump does fly to Scotland later this month he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to new lockdown rules, according to the resort’s website. It is also not immediately clear how, as a private citizen, Mr Trump would fly back to the US after January 20. It was reported last month that Mr Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day, skipping the swearing-in of his successor. Biden transition officials said his attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, would not affect their plans, which will be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. Mr Trump is said to be concerned about criminal investigations he might face after leaving the White House, as well as questions about his taxes. It is Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The most developed case might be out of the Southern District of New York, which prosecuted Michael Cohen, his one-time personal attorney and fixer, over hush money paid to a prostitute allegedly hired by Mr Trump. He also faces two New York state inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners. The US Department of State said it was for the White House to comment. The White House did not respond to The Sunday Post. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not comment.

  • Congresswoman wears hanbok at swearing-in ceremony, honors Korean immigrant mom

    "I wanted to honor my mother. ... I knew that she'd be watching, and so I wanted her to see me wearing that, to honor my history and to honor her," Rep. Marilyn Strickland said.

  • Airspace around one of busiest US airports closed after air traffic controller tests positive for Covid

    Flights were also delayed in Florida following positive coronavirus test

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New Jersey ‘Karen’ arrested after hurling N-word at Black woman in viral video

    A New Jersey woman has been arrested after she was caught in a disturbing video yelling racist slurs at a Black woman. The n-word was repeatedly hurled in the direction of Tameka Bordeaux as she walked down the street in Bayonne on Monday. It appears Bordeaux caught the incident on camera as the woman walked toward her and yelled obscenities.

  • Trump administration announces $3.7 billion for Puerto Rico

    The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it will award a $3.7 billion grant to help Puerto Rico rebuild water and wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs damaged by Hurricane Maria more than three years ago. The administration has been slow to release $44 billion in money that was approved for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane. Trump has spent much of his administration blasting Puerto Rican officials as corrupt and inept, and he had opposed spending federal dollars to rebuild a power grid and other infrastructure that was wiped out by Maria in September 2017.