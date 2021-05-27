Explainer: What to watch as Fed ramps up exploration of a digital dollar

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonnelle Marte
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials recently have amped up the tone and tempo around their exploration of a digital version of the U.S. dollar, a high-stakes undertaking for the central bank backing the world's reserve currency.

Last week Fed Chair Jerome Powell issued a rare public video to announce plans for a discussion paper on digital payments this summer, which will include the pros and cons associated with any U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC.

He was followed on Monday by Governor Lael Brainard, who leads the Fed's efforts on financial stability and payment systems, laying out what risks may arise if the fast-developing digital payment space gets too fragmented. Brainard emphasized it was "vital for the United States to be at the table in the development of cross-border standards" given that some foreign central banks, like China's, have already started rolling out digital currencies of their own.

Here's a look at where the Fed's efforts stand:

FIRST, WHAT IS A CBDC?

Central bank digital currencies differ from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, which are decentralized and can fluctuate wildly in value. A CBDC would give whomever holds it - be it a business, a person or a government - a direct claim on that central bank, the same as physical cash.

WHAT ARE SOME POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF A U.S. CBDC?

As Brainard put it: "A guiding principle for any payments innovation is that it should improve upon the existing payments system."

To that end, a CBDC might expand access to the banking system for people who are currently locked out by high fees or other barriers. It could also be a more efficient way to distribute government payments, such as those sent to households during the pandemic and possibly more routine disbursements such as monthly Social Security checks.

And, as new forms of private money like "stablecoins" proliferate, a Fed-sponsored CBDC could stand as a safe alternative for consumers and businesses because the private issuers may not always be able to honor their liabilities whereas the Fed always can, Brainard said.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS?

The dollar is the world's reserve currency, giving the U.S. government privileged status as a borrower on global markets. It accounted for nearly 60% of official global foreign exchange reserves at the end of 2020, according to International Monetary Fund data. China's yuan, by contrast, accounts for just 2.25%.

Any misstep in developing and deploying a U.S. CBDC that undercuts that status could harm the country's financial standing. With more than $21 trillion in federal debt, that is a top consideration for the Fed.

The dollar is also the dominant currency for cross-border transactions, and economies around the globe could be disrupted if a digital dollar were to become unstable.

Inaction also has risks.

As private money platforms gain popularity, Brainard warned, the payments system could become too fragmented - as it did in the 19th century when individual banks produced their own paper scrip - and introduce unwanted volatility and inefficiency.

"A predominance of private monies may introduce consumer protection and financial stability risks because of their potential volatility and the risk of run-like behavior," she said.

WHERE DO THE FED'S EFFORTS STAND?

In addition to the paper Powell announced, the Fed is doing its own research and is working with international groups such as the Bank for International Settlements.

The Boston Fed is also working on a multi-year research project with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology examining the technology that could be used for a CBDC. They expect to release the first phase of their findings, including a paper and some open source code, as early as July.

CAN THE FED CREATE A DIGITAL DOLLAR ON ITS OWN?

No. Powell made it clear that congressional action would be required before a digital currency could be developed. Some lawmakers, including Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, have expressed interest in a digital dollar as a way to improve financial inclusion. But Congress appears a long way from acting, and no official decision has been made yet on whether there will be a digital dollar.

ARE OTHER COUNTRIES DOING THIS?

The United States is among 75 countries researching or developing CBDCs, according to research from the Atlantic Council https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/econographics/the-rise-of-central-bank-digital-currencies. China is racing ahead and is currently piloting a digital version of the yuan, with plans to increase usage ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Bahamas became the first central bank to officially launch a CBDC in October of 2020.

Powell says the Fed will not be rushed. "It is far more important to get it right than it is to do it fast," he said last month.

COULD IT CHANGE THE BANKING SYSTEM?

That is possible, but uncertain.

Today most people and businesses deposit their cash at a commercial bank. In theory, a CBDC could mean they no longer need a bank to store their money, and some research suggests there may be a risk that many choose to pull their money out of banks, especially those seen as weak.

At the same time, Brainard said some research indicates a CBDC could lower banking costs and lead to an increase in overall deposits.

A U.S. CBDC, she said, would need to be designed with "safeguards" in place to prevent the disintermediation of banks. That is especially important because of the vital role banks play in the Fed's conduct of monetary policy.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Big Bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on drop in loans, diversity and ‘woke capitalism’

    The CEOs of some of America's largest banks will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, and the House Financial Services Committee Thursday, where they are expected to be challenged on a drop in lending over the past year, efforts to increase diversity and fight systemic racism and defend themselves against accusations of "woke capitalism,"

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In May 2021: Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of April, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in May 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney, Goldman Sachs and Microsoft.

  • Do I need to put my wife’s name on my house? Doesn’t she automatically inherit it when I die?

    'I built a house in 1995. I got married to my wife in 1999. I did not know her when I built my house in 1995.'

  • European stocks subdued as rising COVID infections cause concern

    The number of reported coronavirus cases in the UK hit 3,180 on Wednesday, the first day above 3,000 cases in more than six weeks.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense

    Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Pool via REUTERS"Defense lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ accused killer, Christian Bahena Rivera, argued Tuesday that investigators may have coerced a confession out of the farmhand, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed the University of Iowa student.“What the evidence has shown you and what the evidence will show you is there was a systematic confrontation with my client… and the confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head: Maybe you blacked out,” Jennifer Frese told jurors in Scott County Courthouse during Bahena Rivera’s first-degree murder trial.Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally and worked at an Iowa dairy farm, fatally stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, while she was out for an evening run. Over a month later, Tibbetts’ body was finally found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he allegedly hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Former Iowa Cop Grilled Over Mollie Tibbetts Killer’s ConfessionWhile prosecutors have presented video evidence, DNA analysis, and over a dozen witnesses to methodically show that Bahena Rivera was the only person with Tibbetts the night of her murder, the crux of their case rests on his Aug. 20, 2018, confession.“He admitted he had seen Mollie the night she disappeared… he admitted ‘she was hot,’ in his words,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors during opening arguments last week. “He admitted to fighting with her… [and] taking her into the field and leaving her there, covering her with corn stalks.”But Frese argued Tuesday that the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from interrogators who refused to let him see his family waiting outside the room, and his arrest for being undocumented.“Your heart should break for Mollie Tibbetts. Your heart should break for her family. Her family deserves justice… but so does Christian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said. “We won’t just rely on the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We intend to have witnesses, and that’s because you need to hear what they have to say.”During her opening statement, which was delayed until after prosecutors rested their case on Monday, Frese described her client as a “man that immigrated here from Mexico” to help his family. Iris Monarrez Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera’s daughter, testified on his behalf on Tuesday—calling him a good father who continued to support the family even after they broke up. Alejandra Cervantes Valle, his aunt, also took the stand, stating that he was never violent and “all the children loved him.”“He was a really good father,” Gamboa said. “He was responsible and he would always look after his daughter.”Frese said that Bahena Rivera’s shy demeanor and “yes man” mentality prompted him to agree to speak with authorities on several different occasions during the Tibbetts investigation before he was ultimately asked to come to the police station.“There’s no dispute that my client worked 12 hours at a dairy farm, scooping poop, cleaning down [the stalls], and at the end of the day he was brought to the Pow Co Sheriff’s Office,” Frese said.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that she interviewed Bahena Rivera for 11 hours on Aug. 20, 2018, in connection with Tibbetts’ murder and that he “stayed and wanted to talk to me.”She testified that Bahena Rivera initially denied knowing Tibbetts but eventually admitted video surveillance footage from a neighbor showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle the young woman as she was running. Six hours into the interview, Bahena Rivera was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Several hours after that, he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Frese said.“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningRomero said that while Bahena Rivera never described how he killed Tibbetts, he recalled driving his car with her body in his truck. Bahena Rivera then told her that he brought Tibbetts to a cornfield and dumped her body.“At one point I asked him, ‘Was it the head, was it the forehead?’ and with a hand motion he showed the neck,” Romero said. “I asked him how her body felt against his body when he was carrying her, and he said it felt like a person who had just fainted.”Ahead of the trial, Frese argued that Bahena Rivera’s confession should be tossed out of court, arguing it may have been false. District Court Judge Joel Yates denied that request but agreed to remove a portion of the interview footage in which Bahena Rivera was improperly informed of his rights.The Iowa State Medical Examiner ultimately concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” Prosecutors argued that evidence suggests Bahena Rivera stabbed her seven to 12 times before dumping her body—though the murder weapon has never been found.State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified Tuesday that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s case that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who used to work at the Indiana state crime lab, said that while Iowa investigators followed all the proper protocols when analyzing the blood samples, their results were “a little bit oversimplified.” He testified Tuesday that the state also found DNA contributors that did not match Bahena Rivera or Tibbetts in his trunk.Frese argued Tuesday that investigators didn’t care about any issues with Bahena Rivera’s police interview because they “got what they needed.”“There was an intense amount of pressure to arrest someone for this vicious crime,” Frese said, adding that after her client’s interview authorities stopped working the case. “What we ask you to do is listen to our case, fairly, to pay attention, and remember that each of you [has] the power to say no.”To further sow doubt about the prosecution's case, Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys even offered jurors another possible suspect: Tibbett's boyfriend, Dalton Jack.Jack, who testified on behalf of the prosecution, was recalled on Tuesday to the stand under subpoena where defense attorney Chad Frese asked him point-blank if he was involved in his girlfriend's death. “I wouldn't harm her or any innocent person,” Jack said during the contentious exchange where Frese also asked him if he ever used “derogatory language toward Hispanics?” and if there was anything wrong with his memory. In painstaking detail, Frese asked Jack to go through his relationship with Tibbetts, which prosecutors already established was rocky after Jack's previous infidelity. Jack insisted that he had planned to propose to Tibbetts—a level of commitment Frese said was odd considering phone records showed the pair barely spoke in the days before her death. “Why did you only call the love of your life one time?” Frese asked Jack about his lack of action when Tibbetts went missing. “You weren't blowing up her phone?” Jack responded that he didn't know. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Roy Blunt, bring your record of bipartisanship to bolster a Jan. 6 attack commission

    Investigating the insurrection at the Capitol demands real leadership. History is watching.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’