EXPLAINER: What's behind the conflict in eastern Ukraine?

  • FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, a Ukrainian serviceman keeps ready a machine gun in his shelter near the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Russia-backed separatist rebels' unit walk to take their position at the new line of contact outside Petrivske, Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)
  • FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the war-hit Donbas region, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. Zelenskyy was elected president of Ukraine by a landslide in April 2019 on promises to end the fighting and root out the country's endemic corruption. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, a woman visits her home in the separatist-controlled territory to collect her belongings after a recent shelling near a frontline outside Donetsk, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, a Ukrainian soldier pays her final respects at the coffin of serviceman Taras Matviiv, honored with the Hero of Ukraine highest state award after being killed while fighting against pro-Russian rebels, during his funeral in Independence Square, Kyiv, Ukraine. Tensions have risen in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup on its side of the border. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
  • FILE - In this June 6, 2014, file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and then Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko, center, talk as they take part in the 70th anniversary of D-Day in Benouville in Normandy, France. After a series of Ukraine's military defeats, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal that was signed in February 2015 in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. (Regis Duvignau/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrive for a working session at the Elysee Palace, Paris, France. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. (Ian Langsdon/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany reaffirmed their commitment to a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, relatives of a pro-Russian rebel fighter killed during fighting against Ukrainian government forces, mourn during his funeral in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, after the separatists recently burst through government lines in Vuhlehirsk. Tensions have risen in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup on its side of the border. Ukraine and the West have become increasingly worried about the presence of more Russian troops and urged Moscow to pull them back. (AP Photo/Vadim Braydov, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, Australian and Dutch investigators examine a piece of the Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 plane, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. Amid the hostilities, a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014, over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, volunteers with the right-wing paramilitary Azov National Corps light flares during a rally at the appeals court, as they protest against release Volodymyr Tsemakh, former commander of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
  • FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Ukrainian soldier watches through a periscope at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Donetsk, Ukraine. Ukraine and the West have become increasingly worried about the presence of more Russian troops and urged Moscow to pull them back. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Ukrainian soldiers guard an area near Odradivka, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
1 / 13

Russia Ukraine Tensions Explainer

FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, a Ukrainian serviceman keeps ready a machine gun in his shelter near the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, eastern Ukraine. Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·4 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Tensions are rising over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, with growing violations of a cease-fire and a massive Russian military buildup near its border with the region.

Ukraine and the West have become worried about the Russian troops' concentration and have urged Moscow to pull them back. Russia has argued that it's free to deploy its forces on its territory and sternly warned the government in Kyiv against using force to reclaim control of the rebel-held territory east where more than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting.

Here’s a look at some of the issues involving the conflict in eastern Ukraine:

WHAT ARE THE ROOTS OF THE CONFLICT?

Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until its 1991 collapse, and since then Russia has sought to keep the neighbor in its orbit. The separatist conflict in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas, short for Donetsk Basin, erupted in April 2014. That came a few weeks after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula following the ouster of a Moscow-friendly president by a popular uprising in the capital of Kyiv.

Armed rebels in the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region seized government buildings and proclaimed “people's republics” in the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions, and the Ukrainian military and volunteer battalions moved to put down the unrest.

Ukraine and the West said Russia sent troops and weapons to the east to support the separatists. Moscow has denied those claims and insisted that Russians fighting alongside the rebels went there on their own.

Amid the hostilities, a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014, over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. Dutch prosecutors allege it was shot by a Russian Buk missile from an area controlled by the Russia-backed separatists. Russia denied any involvement.

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow for its annexation of Crimea, which wasn't recognized by most of the world, and its support for the separatists. The restrictions have halted the transfer of Western technology and blocked Russia's access to global capital markets. Russia retaliated by banning most Western food imports.

HAVE THERE BEEN EFFORTS AT A PEACE DEAL?

After a series of Ukraine's military defeats, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal that was signed in February 2015 in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The agreement was a diplomatic coup for Russia, obliging Ukraine to grant broad autonomy to the rebel regions and declare an amnesty for the rebels. It stipulated that Ukraine would regain full control of its border with Russia in the rebel-held territories only after they elect local leaders and legislatures. Many in Ukraine saw the deal as a betrayal of national interests and opposed it.

The Minsk agreement helped end large-scale hostilities, but sporadic skirmishes have continued and efforts at a political settlement have stalled.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly pushed for revising the Minsk deal, calls that Russia has rejected.

HOW IS THE PEACE DEAL FARING?

While the separatists have asked Russia to incorporate the rebel territories, Moscow has ignored the demand — apparently figuring that those eastern regions would eventually help draw Ukraine back into Russia's orbit and thwart Kyiv's aspirations to join NATO and the EU. Russia has granted its citizenship to more than 600,000 people in the rebel-controlled regions.

Political novice Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected president of Ukraine by a landslide in April 2019 on promises to end the fighting and root out the country's endemic corruption. He pushed successfully for a series of prisoner exchanges and sought to secure a lasting truce by pulling back troops and heavy weapons from the line of contact.

In December 2019, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met in Paris and reaffirmed their commitment to the 2015 peace deal, but no progress has been reached on a political settlement.

WHY HAVE TENSIONS ESCALATED NOW?

The lack of a lasting resolution to the conflict has fomented new tensions. Ukrainian authorities say cease-fire violations have become more frequent in recent weeks, with nearly 30 troops killed this year.

They accused Russia of fueling tensions by deploying 41,000 troops near the border with eastern Ukraine and 42,000 to Crimea, where Russia maintains a large naval base.

The U.S. and NATO say the Russian troops' concentration is the largest since 2014. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the buildup in the past three weeks was part of readiness drills in response to what he described as threats from NATO.

Russia also has cast it as a necessary security precaution amid what it described as Ukraine's provocations along the line of control. Kremlin officials have strongly warned Kyiv against trying to use force to retake the east, saying Russia could be forced to intervene to protect civilians if they face a threat of massacre.

New U.S. President Joe Biden has said in a speech that the days of the U.S. “rolling over” to Russian President Vladimir Putin were over. In a phone call Tuesday with Putin, Biden urged him to “de-escalate tensions.” The White House said Biden "emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds fleeing jihadist attacks on Nigerian town

    Hundreds of residents of the northeast Nigerian town of Damasak were fleeing into neighbouring Niger on Wednesday trying to escape days of jihadist attacks, locals and a military source told AFP.

  • Russia joins China and South Korea in expressing 'serious concern' at Japan's plan to release waste water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster

    Russia wants more information from Japan, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, including an assessment of environmental risks in the Pacific.

  • Nicola Sturgeon 'should thank Boris Johnson for refusing to sign up to EU vaccine scheme'

    Nicola Sturgeon should thank Boris Johnson for ignoring SNP demands to sign up to the EU's disastrous vaccine programme when she gets her first Covid jab on Thursday, the Scottish Tory leader has said. Douglas Ross said the First Minister would have faced a much longer wait to be vaccinated if Mr Johnson had heeded her party's demands for the UK to join the European scheme last year. The SNP confirmed that Ms Sturgeon, 50, is scheduled to receive her first jab after she launches her party's election manifesto on Thursday morning. A spokesman said: "These remarks from Douglas Ross are utterly pathetic but entirely in keeping with his petulant, puerile tone." A series of Ms Sturgeon's ministers demanded that the UK sign up to the EU's vaccine procurement plan last year and expressed outrage when Mr Johnson refused. Mike Russell, the Constitution Secretary, warned at the time: "This idiotic refusal is all about Brexit and nothing to do with the pandemic. It will cost lives." The decision was publicly opposed by a series of SNP MPs.

  • Pfizer is ramping up vaccine production and will meet its goal of 300 million doses 2 weeks early, its CEO says

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Twitter that his company was ramping up production of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Is it time to take the police out of traffic stops?

    Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with the police. Does it make sense to have armed officers enforcing traffic laws?

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • Daunte Wright's parents say they 'cannot accept' that the cop's actions were a 'mistake' in the fatal shooting of their son

    "I would like to see justice served and her held accountable for everything that she's taken from us," Katie Wright said on "Good Morning America. "

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Sen. Murphy's Law' — April 14, 2021

    Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti on this episode to talk about his renewed push for gun control legislation now, in the wake of recent shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

  • Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Who is he?

    A former NC State pitcher, Rodón nearly had a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians, but hit a batter on the toe in the ninth inning. He still completed the no-hitter.

  • W Galen Weston, retail tycoon behind Selfridges, dies aged 80

    W.G. Galen Weston, the entrepreneur who built an Atlantic-spanning business network that made him one of the richest Canadians, has died. He was 80. Weston died on Monday “peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity,” the Weston family said in a statement. “In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy,” his son, Galen G. Weston, chief executive officer of George Weston Limited, said. His daughter, Alannah Weston, the chairman of Selfridges Group, added: “The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary.” A friend of Prince Charles and lover of polo and art, Weston oversaw and expanded a high-end family retail empire that includes Selfridges, Canada’s Holt Renfrew, Brown Thomas in Ireland and de Bijenkorf of the Netherlands. Through George Weston Ltd., the company named for his grandfather, the family holds the biggest stake in Canada’s largest food retailer, Loblaw Cos. Willard Gordon Galen Weston was born in Buckinghamshire, England, on Oct. 29, 1940, the youngest of nine children in a prominent family. His father, Willard Garfield Weston, had helped expand the family’s bakery company into a multinational food empire, and served as a member of Parliament during World War II. One brother, Garry H. Weston, who died in 2002, was one of the richest people in Britain, and chairman of Associated British Foods Plc. In 1962, Weston graduated from the University of Western Ontario and moved to Ireland where he met Hilary Frayne, an Irish fashion model; they married in 1966. With financial help from his grandmother, according to a 2014 article in the Irish Times, he bought a grocery store, building it into the Power Supermarkets chain, and then began acquiring clothing stores. At his father’s request, Weston returned to Canada in the early 1970s, taking the helm of Loblaw Cos., which he is credited with saving from near-bankruptcy and subsequently turning into the country’s largest grocer. Weston, who had two children, continued to make business a family affair. His son Galen G. Weston became executive chairman of Loblaw in 2006, and CEO at George Weston Ltd. in 2017 – the fourth generation to lead the business. His daughter Alannah Weston has also served as a director on George Weston’s board, as well as deputy chairman of Selfridges Group Ltd., which Weston acquired in 2003 and under which the family’s other luxury department stores are held. Weston had a net worth of $10.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His wealth sometimes came at a cost. In 1983, police tipped off Weston and his family about a planned kidnapping attempt at their estate in Ireland. During a police ambush, several members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army were reportedly shot and captured. Despite his prominence in society circles on both sides of the Atlantic, the incident led Westin to keep a low media profile throughout much of the rest of his life. He has continued to lease the historic Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park in southeast England, a 17th-century “folly” where Edward VIII abdicated. In 1989, Weston and his wife founded Windsor, a wealthy resort community in Vero Beach, Florida, helping design the lay-out of the community, golf course and polo field. A 2013 article in Toronto Life described the enclave as a “plutocrats’ playground,” where a tight-knit group of jet-setters convene in a not-quite-retirement community to “play polo, hit the links, plan corporate takeovers and party.” The Westons also maintained ties to Toronto, keeping a house in the tony Forest Hill neighbourhood where members of the royal family sometimes stayed when they visited Canada. The couple worked in philanthropy, and Hilary Weston served as lieutenant-governor of Ontario – the Queen’s representative in the province – from 1997 to 2002. “He and Hilary were an incredible team,” Nixon said. “He did so much for his country.”

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • The Bachelor star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    Colton Underwood rose to fame on the long-running reality TV show, which sees a man select a wife.

  • What if Miami Dolphins miss on draft’s top three backs? Here’s where they could turn

    When the NFL Draft begins April 29, the Miami Dolphins ideally will avoid a repeat of last year’s nightmarish scenario when all of the top backs (De’Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Halaire, Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins) came off the board without the Dolphins landing any of them.

  • ‘It should be murder’: Brooklyn Center reacts to manslaughter charges against Daunte Wright shooting officer

    ‘I would be happy if they just take another look to see if there’s anything else than can be brought. That is what happened with George Floyd’

  • Stinging report raises new questions about Capitol security

    As Congress pushes for a return to normalcy months after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, a damning internal report about the deadly siege is painting a dire picture of the Capitol Police's ability to respond to threats against lawmakers. The Capitol Police have so far refused to publicly release the report — prepared in March and marked as “law enforcement sensitive” — despite congressional pressure. Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, who heads the House Administration Committee, said last month that she found the report, along with another she had reviewed, “detailed and disturbing.”

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • NATO to match US troop pullout from Afghanistan

    NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance has agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting on May 1. Stoltenberg said the full withdrawal would be completed “within a few months” but did not mention the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks set as a goal by Biden. There are between 7,000 and 7,500 non-U.S. NATO troops currently in Afghanistan.

  • White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon was just one toe away from the 24th perfect game in MLB history

    Carlos Rodon had a perfect game going in the ninth inning. Then a toe got in the way.

  • Police chief in Daunte Wright case submits his resignation

    Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said that Chief Tim Gannon of Brooklyn Center had submitted a letter of resignation.&nbsp;

  • Analysis: Biden takes a risk pulling troops from Afghanistan

    At its start, America’s war in Afghanistan was about retribution for 9/11. Then it was about shoring up a weak government and its weak army so that Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida could never again threaten the United States. With bin Laden long since dead and the United States not suffering another major attack, President Joe Biden is promising to end America’s longest war and move on to what he believes are bigger, more consequential challenges posed by a resurgent Russia and a rising China.