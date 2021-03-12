EXPLAINER: What's behind Hong Kong election law changes

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a big screen during a live broadcast of the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Thursday, March 11, 2021. China's ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed the Communist Party's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, March 11, 2021. China's ceremonial legislature on Thursday, endorsed the ruling Communist Party's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 2

China Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a big screen during a live broadcast of the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on Thursday, March 11, 2021. China's ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed the Communist Party's latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory's leaders. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
·5 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — China's ceremonial parliament this week approved a resolution to alter Hong Kong's election law that many see as effectively ending the city's already weakened local democracy.

By a vote of 2,895-0, with one abstention, the National People’s Congress voted to give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the proportion of those directly elected, and ensure that only those determined to be truly loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office.

Below is a look at some of the implications of the decision:

“ONE COUNTRY, TWO SYSTEMS” NO MORE

Hong Kong was supposed to be allowed to retain its separate legal, political and financial institutions for 50 years under the terms of the British handover to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. That pledge has grown increasingly threadbare but Thursday’s vote marks the firmest action China has taken to institutionalize changes that will end any semblance of multiparty democracy. Chinese officials have also hinted that they find Hong Kong’s system of British common law burdensome and wish to eventually replace it with something closer to the system on the mainland, where courts and prosecutors are under strict party control.

The erosion of public trust in Hong Kong’s institutions could undermine its major advantage as a center of finance and business hub that is relatively free of corruption, with a legal system known for its professionalism and impartiality. With China’s economic rise and creation of vast companies such as tech giant Huawei, Hong Kong has few other advantages and in the eyes of many is gradually being reduced to the status of just another city in the thriving Pearl River delta region.

DIRECT VOTE SUPRESSED

Although only an outline of the changes was made public, the move expands the size of both the Legislative Council, known as LegCo, and the Election Committee, a strongly pro-Beijing body responsible for electing Hong Kong's chief executive. LegCo's current 70 seats are now divided evenly between those directly elected and those picked by industry groups and other "functional constituencies." While no breakdown was given, members of the Election Committee will be added to the new 90-seat body, further reducing the influence of directly elected lawmakers.

ONLY TRUE PATRIOTS NEED APPLY

The technicalities hardly matter, however, since Beijing has made it clear throughout the process that only true “patriots" will be able to sit in the body, excluding government critics and anyone holding views that diverge significantly from the program laid out by Beijing. That will have a further chilling effect on free speech, civil society and opposition politics that have already been severely threatened since the NPC's imposition on Hong Kong last year of a sweeping national security law targeting any acts or words deemed secessionist, subversive or colluding with foreign forces to intervene in the city's affairs. Once known for its vibrant media and bold challenges to the establishment, including holding the title as the only place in China to commemorate victims of the bloody 1989 crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong is now coming under same authoritarian Communist Party strictures in place throughout China.

While China early on pledged to bring about universal suffrage in Hong Kong, it’s made it clear that only candidates it approves will be able to run.

FOREIGN TIES, COOPERATION UNDER STRESS

Hong Kong's freedoms and strong rule of law were key draws for foreign companies and a large expatriate population, and its international links are key to its future prosperity. Those started to come under stress following the suppression of anti-government protests in 2019 and the imposition of the national security law, as foreign governments began severing some legal agreements with the city and the U.S. imposed visa bans and other sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including Lam.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was swift to condemn Thursday's move as “contrary to the promises made by China itself” and warned that would “only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations, as a leading member of the international community."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the vote a part of China's “continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong." He also warned that U.S. businesses need to be advised that “there are sanctions on the books that they need to be mindful of if they are operating in Hong Kong, that there are certain risks that come along with that."

OPPOSITION DECIMATED

Repressive measures have already hamstrung the Hong Kong opposition, with almost all of its major figures either in custody or self-exile. Remaining pro-democracy lawmakers quit when four of their colleagues were expelled for being deemed insufficiently patriotic, and 47 former legislators and other activists have been arrested under the national security law on subversion charges that carry a possible maximum penalty of life in prison. An entire generation of young Hong Kongers who took part in protests in 2014 and 2019 have seen their political and possibly economic prospects dimmed considerably.

Even those not politically active may be looking for a way out, something Britain has facilitated by opening up a path for residency and possibly citizenship for holders of its British National (Overseas) passports, enraging Beijing in the process.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added

    A man who said he has a “very negative" impression of Derek Chauvin nevertheless became the sixth juror selected for the former Minneapolis police officer's trial in George Floyd's death. The man, who told attorneys he could set that aside and consider the evidence in the case, was the only juror chosen Thursday in a day most notable for the judge restoring a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin. Three of those seated are white, one is multiracial, one is Hispanic, and one is Black, according to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill.

  • Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano unleashes new burst of hot ash

    A rumbling volcano on Indonesia’s Sumatra island unleashed an avalanche of searing gas clouds down its slopes during an eruption on Thursday. Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra province was shooting smoke and ash as high as 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) into the air and hot ash clouds were blowing 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) to the southeast, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said. There were no casualties from the eruption, said Armen Putra, an official at the Sinabung monitoring post.

  • Olympics: No Chinese vaccines to be taken by Team Japan, minister says

    Japanese athletes at the Summer Olympics will not be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations offered by China since Japan has not approved the vaccines, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK. The Chinese Olympic Committee offered vaccine doses for participants of this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

  • Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world

    The images ricochet across the planet, as so many do in this dizzying era of film it, upload it, tell it to the world: scenes from a protest-turned-government crackdown, captured at ground level by smartphone users on the streets of Myanmar. The world is watching violent events unfold in Myanmar for many reasons, but perhaps one above all: because it can. Then, when student-led demonstrations were violently put down by the government, cementing Myanmar's global notoriety as an isolated, repressive state, it took months, even years, for the outside world to understand the full story of what had happened.

  • Dominic Raab slams China over 'patriotic' new electoral law to be imposed on Hong Kong

    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blasted China’s changes to Hong Kong's electoral system on Thursday, a move that further reduces the role of the public to select its leaders and requires candidates to be vetted to ensure their loyalty to Beijing. “This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself,” Mr Raab said in a statement. “This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations as a leading member of the international community."

  • American Companies Remain Silent on Chinese Court’s Anti-LGBT Ruling

    More than a dozen companies contacted by National Review remained silent when asked to comment on a recent Chinese court decision that upheld a ruling that a textbook description of homosexuality as “a psychological disorder” was not a factual error but an “academic view.” Suqian Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern province of Jiangsu issued the ruling in response to an appeal filed by 24-year-old Ou Jiayong, also known as Xixi, who first discovered the psychology textbook that described being gay as a mental disorder during her studies at the South China Agricultural University in 2016, according to South China Morning Post. The 2013 edition of Mental Health Education for College Students listed homosexuality under “common psychosexual disorders” and said that it “was believed to be a disruption of love and sex or perversion of the sex partner”. In 2017, Xixi sued the publisher of the textbook, which is used by a number of Chinese universities, and the online retailer that stocks it, JD.com. She asked that the publisher remove the reference and publicly apologize. She argued that the book was “poor quality work” as there was no scientific evidence to back up the statement. When National Review reached out to thirteen American companies and five multinational corporations that manufacture in China while also selling LGTBQ pride products, just one company — Sweden-based clothing retailer H&M — responded. H&M, which lists China and Bangladesh as its largest production markets for clothing, said the company will “continue to stand by our values and commitments” when asked to comment on the ruling and if it will continue manufacturing in China moving forward. “H&M Group works with suppliers and business partners to ensure that human rights are respected in the supply chain, based on our business relationships, leverage and operational context,” an H&M spokesperson said in a statement to National Review. “We always strive to act ethically, transparently and responsibly and we expect our Business Partners to do the same,” the statement adds. “All our business partners have to sign and comply with our sustainability commitment no matter where they are located.” Meanwhile, Nike, Disney, Starbucks, Dr. Martens, Bombas, MeUndies, Adidas, Reebok, Warby Parker, American Eagle, PopSockets, Pottery Barn, Teva, UGG, Puma, Target and Levi’s all did not respond to National Review’s request for comment on the ruling. All of the brands engage in pro-LGBT marketing efforts, particularly around “pride” month. Dan Harris, a Seattle-based lawyer specializing in matters related to doing business in China, said it comes as no surprise that American companies have not expressed concern over the ruling, which he says has likely been directly handed down from the Chinese Communist Party. “In China, the courts are not independent. They are a reflection of the Communist Party, which basically controls everything,” he said. While China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997 and removed it from the official list of mental disorders in 2001, Harris says the Communist Party “has taken a dim view of homosexuality for a long time and so this court decision is really no surprise.” Harris added that in light of American companies’ lack of concern over China’s alleged human rights violations, he doesn’t see the new ruling as “having much of an impact.” “Many American companies do not seem terribly concerned with the allegations and the realities of a genocide going on in Xinjiang where there are at least a million Uyghurs essentially put in concentration camps, forced labor, etc.,” he said. “Some American companies have definitely been hurt due to their association with bad elements in China, but it has not really risen to the level yet where the typical American company is going to be all that concerned with how their reputation is going to be impacted by doing business with China,” he added. Though Harris predicts that could change as the coronavirus pandemic subsides and the Beijing Winter Olympics cast a renewed spotlight on China.

  • EXPLAINER: How dangerous is the Fukushima nuke plant today?

    Emergency workers risked their lives trying to keep one of history's worst nuclear crises from spiraling out of control. Radiation levels have declined, allowing workers and visitors to wear regular clothes and surgical masks in most areas.

  • ‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Teases New Cast Additions, Including Cary Elwes and Indira Varma

    With “Mission: Impossible 7” on the way later this year, director Christopher McQuarrie announced some big additions to the cast, including “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes and “Game of Thrones” alum Indira Varma. In a series of cryptic Instagram posts, McQuarrie posted pictures of Varma, Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell and Rob Delaney. The photos were accompanied with the phrase “Welcome to The Community” and the hashtags #MI7 and #MI8. Could this quintet of stars be a new shadowy organization that Ethan Hunt and his IMF compatriots will have to confront? And could they be a threat that will take more than one “Mission: Impossible” film to bring down? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) Varma’s post-“Thrones” career is looking bright, as the actress is also set to star alongside Ewan McGregor in Disney+’s “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Elwes, who recently appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is next set to star in the upcoming horror film “The Unholy,” which will be released on April 2. Gatiss can be seen in the Oscar contender “The Father,” which is now in limited release and will be available on-demand on March 26. Delaney appears in the live-action/animated hybrid “Tom & Jerry,” which is in theaters and on HBO Max now. Purnell is set to appear this July in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is being produced by McQuarrie and also stars “Mission: Impossible” leading man Tom Cruise. Paramount confirmed the cast additions but declined further comment. “Mission: Impossible 7” is currently set for release on Nov. 19, with “Mission: Impossible 8” coming in November 2022. Read original story ‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Teases New Cast Additions, Including Cary Elwes and Indira Varma At TheWrap

  • Pace of spending for pandemic aid? Try $43,000 every second

    To pay out his coronavirus relief package, President Joe Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year. For the amount of time that readers took to reach this sentence, Biden needs to disburse nearly $800,000 to stay on track. The president signed the aid package into law Thursday without a comprehensive plan in place to distribute all of the funds, which will be a core focus of the administration in coming weeks.

  • Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe describes five years of Iran torture

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has detailed the five years of torture she was subjected to by the Iranian regime for the first time. The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims conducted a six-hour consultation with Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in which she detailed experiencing sensory deprivation, prolonged isolation and stress positions. She also said she was subjected to prolonged handcuffing, chaining and blindfolding. In a report by the Council, seen by The Times, the authors conclude she is unlikely to recover until she is brought back to the UK for treatment. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe completed her five-year sentence on Sunday and had her electronic ankle tag removed, but Iran has refused to let her return to Britain. Following the evaluation by the Council the mother of one was diagnosed with "serious and chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression and obsessive compulsive disorder". "Her treatment, as a whole, amounts to torture, under international standards," Dr Michele Heisler, one of the two experts who examined Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said. "It has been going on for five years and is continuing." According to the report, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was blindfolded and interrogated for up to eight to nine hours at a time, during which she was told that her husband had left her, that her family had disowned her or that she would never again see her daughter, Gabriella. "This tactic of using your children is one we see used on women," Dr Heisler said. "It is a type of torture that is unfortunately found to be effective." On Wednesday, Boris Johnson demanded the immediate release of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in a phone call with Iran's president.

  • China and Russia have agreed to build a lunar space station together, snubbing NASA's plans for joint space exploration

    The Chinese and Russian governments have signed an agreement build a lunar space station together that will be "open to all countries."

  • Hitman describes following Daphne Caruana Galizia before planting deadly car bomb

    A hitman who has confessed to being involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia recounted in chilling detail how the Maltese journalist was kept under close surveillance before being blown up with a car bomb. In his first account of the plot, Vince Muscat told a court how he would sit hidden for hours on end, smoking cigarettes, as he kept the journalist and anti-corruption blogger under surveillance. Muscat is serving 15 years in prison after he last month dramatically pleaded guilty to being involved in the 2017 murder, which shocked not just Malta but the whole of Europe. Two other men are accused of carrying out the car bombing - brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio – but they plead not guilty. Muscat will now stand as a witness against them and was giving pre-trial testimony on Thursday. He told the court that the three of them had initially thought of shooting Ms Caruana Galizia dead with a sniper’s rifle, but then decided to use a remotely-detonated car bomb because it would be enable them to keep a safe distance.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Singaporean conductor swaps stage for food delivery

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) ORCHESTRA CONDUCTOR AND FOOD DELIVERY DRIVER, CHIYA AMOS, SAYING (SOUNDBITE PARTLY OVERLAID WITH CLOSER ANGLE SHOT):"Hi, I'm Chiya Amos, and I'm an orchestra conductor. Right now I'm a food delivery rider in Singapore."Chiya Amos used to lead dozens of orchestras in Russia every yearLocation: Kostroma, RussiaHe was forced to return to Singapore after ten months without workand now spends up to 12 hours a day, nearly seven days a weekdelivering food and drinksLocation: Singapore"Yeah, I miss being on stage. Of course, I miss collaborating with people, I miss waving my hands and making magic, music. But at the end of the day, it seems that the mission that I had as a conductor is similar to the mission that I'm having as a delivery rider right now, because we bring food to people, we bring sustenance to people. And as a conductor, we work with orchestras to bring sustenance to the soul and the mind."

  • George Floyd: Third-degree murder charge against Chauvin reinstated

    Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing unarmed black man George Floyd during an arrest.

  • Prince William say royals 'not a racist family'

    Meghan made the allegation during a tell-all interview that she and Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday.On a visit to a school in east London, William said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast just over three days ago."I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do," William said.Asked by a reporter if the royal family was racist, William said: "We're very much not a racist family."In the Oprah interview, Meghan said the royals had ignored her pleas for help while she felt suicidal, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped.On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the princes' grandmother, in which she said the family were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

  • Piers Morgan quits ITV show after Meghan comments

    Piers Morgan has quit his prime-time breakfast show on ITV after facing criticism for his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.The British journalist and presenter accused Meghan of lying during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that he did not "believe a word she said". In Sunday's bombshell interview, Meghan accused the royal family of pushing her to brink of suicide.She also alleged that someone in the royal household had raised questions about the color of her son's skin.In a series of tweets, Morgan dubbed Meghan "Pinocchio Princess" and accused the royal couple of betraying the Queen.Morgan's comments triggered more than 41,000 complaints to Britain's media regulator, which announced an investigation under its "harm and offense" rules.Carolyn McCall, the ITV chief executive, pointedly declined to back the presenter, saying that she believed the duchess, completely.In a statement released on Tuesday, the broadcaster confirmed Morgan's departure.Morgan joined ITV six years ago and brought with him his no-holds-barred interview technique.Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah has sent shockwaves through the British monarchy, with questions now being raised about its future.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • A look at new steps Biden team launching to fight virus

    The White House says President Joe Biden is taking a series of new steps to combat the coronavirus, hoping to get the country closer to normal by July 4. — Direct states to make all American adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. — Deliver vaccines directly to up to an additional 700 community health centers that reach underserved communities, increasing the total number of participating centers to 950.

  • Calls for Fox News to be turned off on military bases after Tucker Carlson attack on women soldiers

    'If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror,' says female army officer