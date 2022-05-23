EXPLAINER: What's in Biden's proposed new Asia trade pact?

U.S. President Joe Biden meets Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo Monday, May 23, 2022. (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK and AAMER MADHANI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden faced a dilemma on trade in Asia: He couldn't just rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that his predecessor had pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. Many related trade deals, regardless of their content, had become politically toxic for U.S. voters, who associated them with job losses.

So Biden came up with a replacement. During Biden's visit to Tokyo, the U.S. on Monday planned to announce the countries that are joining the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. In the tradition of trade deals, it's best known by its initials: IPEF. (Pronounced EYE-pef.)

WHAT WOULD IPEF DO?

That's still to be figured out. Monday's announcement signals the start of talks among participating countries to decide what will ultimately be in the framework, so the descriptions for now are largely aspirational. In a broad sense, it's a way for the U.S. to lay down a marker signaling its commitment to remain a leading force in Asia.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said IPEF is “focused around the further integration of Indo-Pacific economies, setting of standards and rules, particularly in new areas like the digital economy, and also trying to ensure that there are secure and resilient supply chains.”

The idea that new standards for world trade are needed isn't just about discontent among U.S. voters. It's a recognition of how the pandemic disrupted the entire scope of supply chains, shuttering factories, delaying cargo ships, clogging ports and causing higher inflation globally. Those vulnerabilities became even clearer in late February after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, causing dangerously high jumps in food and energy costs in parts of the world.

WHO'S GOING TO FIRM UP THE DETAILS?

The negotiations with partner countries will revolve around four pillars, or topics, with the work split between the U.S. trade representative and the Commerce Department.

The U.S. trade representative will handle talks on the “fair" trade pillar. This would likely include efforts to shield U.S. workers from job losses as China's entrance into the World Trade Organization in 2001 led to severe manufacturing layoffs. Those job losses gutted parts of the U.S., angered voters and helped power the political rise of Donald Trump, who, as president, pulled the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership almost as soon as he took the oath of office in 2017.

The Commerce Department will oversee negotiations on the other three pillars: supply chain resiliency, infrastructure and climate change, and tax and anti-corruption. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo flew with Biden on Air Force One to Japan. She was also by the president's side during his time in South Korea, where he highlighted investments in U.S. factories by automaker Hyundai and the electronics behemoth Samsung.

WHO CAN JOIN THE CLUB?

The White House has said IPEF will be an open platform. But it has faced criticism from the Chinese government that any agreement could be an “exclusive" clique that would lead to greater turmoil in the region.

And there are sensitivities to China, the world's second-largest economy, in setting up IPEF. The self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, is being excluded from the pact. This exclusion is noteworthy since Taiwan is also a leading manufacturer of computer chips, a key element of the digital economy that will be part of IPEF negotiations.

Sullivan said any trade talks with Taiwan would be done one to one.

“We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply,” Sullivan said. “But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis.”

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE?

Once talks start, negotiations are expected to go 12 to 18 months, an aggressive timeline for a global trade deal, according to an administration official. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss plans and added that building consensus inside the U.S. will also be key.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact

    President Joe Biden on Monday promised “concrete benefits” for the people of the Indo-Pacific region from a new trade pact he was set to launch, designed to signal U.S. dedication to the contested economic sphere and address the need for stability in commerce after disruptions caused by the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden said the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework would also increase U.S. cooperation with other nations in the region. The White House said the framework will help the United States and Asian economies work more closely on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anticorruption efforts.

  • U.S. President Biden arrives in Tokyo

    STORY: On Monday (May 23), Biden will launch in Tokyo his long-awaited Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a program intended to bind regional countries more closely via common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade. He will also call on Emperor Naruhito before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. Biden and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China's growing might. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as the U.S. president, Biden will also meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

  • Taiwan won't be a part of Biden's initial Asian economic talks

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan even if though it is excluded from President Joe Biden's new Asian economic initiative, a top official said. "Taiwan won’t be part of the launch," of Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, en route to Japan with President Joe Biden.

  • Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign

    For Stacey Abrams, everything is different this time. Unlike her first campaign for Georgia governor in 2018, she enters Tuesday's primary election as the presumptive Democratic nominee, facing no competition. With her rise, she has become a millionaire, something Republicans have highlighted to portray her as out of touch, even though both leading GOP candidates for governor are far wealthier.

  • Pete Davidson Mentions Kanye, Recalls Ariana Grande Engagement In Final 'SNL' Appearance

    Live from New York, it's Pete Davidson's final "Saturday Night Live" appearance. The comedian said goodbye to the sketch series this weekend after eight years and addressed the exit on "Weekend Update." Pete reflected on his relationship with "SNL" creator Lorne Michaels and revealed how he reacted to Pete's 2018 engagement to Ariana Grande. And, Pete joked that some viewers only tuned in to see what he'd say about girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West.

  • In Tokyo, Biden set to launch new Indo-Pacific trade pact to replace TPP

    The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues like supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption.

  • Rachel and Gabby Recreated an Iconic 'Mean Girls' Moment (Kind Of) in Their New "Bachelorette' Promo

    For the first time in 'Bachelor' franchise history, two women have been cast as the lead of 'The Bachelorette'. Here's what you need to know about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.

  • Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

    Rising seas are encroaching on one of America’s most storied military installations, where thousands of recruits are molded into Marines each year amid the salt marshes of South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island is particularly vulnerable to flooding, coastal erosion and other impacts of climate change, a Defense Department-funded “resiliency review” noted last month. Maj. Marc Blair, Parris Island’s environmental director, describes this strategy as “the art of the small,” a phrase he attributes to the base’s commanding general, Brig. Gen. Julie Nethercot.

  • Biden rolling out alternative to traditional trade pact in Indo-Pacific, aim is countering China

    President Joe Biden is rolling out an Indo-Pacific economic pact to deepen cooperation and help counter China's growing influence.

  • 4 Ways Your Skin Is Telling You That Your Lungs Are in Trouble

    When it comes to lung health, you're likely already familiar with the respiratory red flags that can point to a problem: wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath, for instance. But fewer people realize that certain lung problems can present with non-respiratory symptoms—and these may even show up on your skin. Experts are now sharing four surprising skin symptoms that could alert you to one of several serious lung conditions, from lung cancer to pulmonary fibrosis. Read on to learn what to wa

  • Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom

    Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested in May 11 along with at least three others on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security. Zen has been scathing in his criticism of China and has blasted the Vatican’s agreement in 2018 with China over the nomination of bishops in that country.

  • Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for 54 Ohio counties, including Summit, Stark

    The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for more than half of the state.

  • With U.S. help, Japan aims to go from player to power in space

    Space is a key area of cooperation for Japan with the United States, its closest ally, amid heightened tensions with an increasingly assertive China, which itself aims to become a space power. Tokyo has said it hopes to put one of its astronauts on the lunar surface - the first non-American - in the latter half of the 2020s as part of NASA's Artemis programme to return humans to the moon. Japan has an extensive space programme, mainly focused on developing launchers and space probes.

  • Rudy Giuliani confronts heckler during NYC parade and calls them ‘as demented as Biden’

    ‘You are a brainwashed a**hole,’ former mayor tells detractor at pro-Israel event

  • Ukrainian Azovstal forces arrive in Olenivka

    STORY: They were seen arriving on buses in the Russian-controlled town of Olenivka near Donetsk.The full abandonment of the bunkers and tunnels of the bombed-out plant by the Azov Regiment means an end to the most destructive siege of a war that began when Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three months ago."The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant... has been completely liberated," the ministry said in a statement. It said the group that had surrendered comprised 531 people.Moscow calls the Azov Regiment "Nazis". The unit, formed in 2014 as a militia to fight Russian-backed separatists, denies being fascist, and Ukraine says it has been reformed from its radical nationalist origins."The underground facilities of the enterprise, where the militants were hiding, came under the full control of the Russian armed forces," said the Russian statement, adding that a total of 2,439 defenders had surrendered in the past few days.Ukraine ordered the troops to stand down on Monday (May 16). Hours before the Russian announcement, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the defenders had been told by Ukraine's military that they could get out and save their lives.Kyiv calls the defenders heroes, saying their dogged stand helped tie down Russian forces and allow Ukraine to succeed elsewhere on the battlefield.

  • Fact check: False claim about 'domestic supply of infants' and draft Supreme Court abortion opinion

    Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion in a blockbuster abortion case references a statistic from a 2008 CDC report.

  • The truth about tooth decay

    The health of your teeth has a major effect on your body. Rudy Fargo/Unsplash, CC BYTo “cry poor mouth” is an expression used to habitually complain about a lack of money. A literal poor mouth, however, represents one of the most widespread global diseases: tooth decay. Cavities resulting from poor oral health can drive everything from emotional issues to low self-esteem and health concerns. Even more critical is the socioeconomic impact of tooth decay. Cavities are a “hidden cost” across a pers

  • Ukraine Latest: Japan PM Decries Russia’s War in Biden Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertA $5 Trillion ‘Wealth Shock’ Is Cracking Americans’ Nest EggsBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareHow an Energy Expert Triggered Vladimir Putin With One WordStocks Steady as China Sours Mood; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told US President Joe Biden that Russia’s aggression cannot be tolerated, as the two leaders met in Tokyo to discuss regional security and ec

  • Healing Foods for Common Health Woes

    What you need may be in the fridge, not the medicine cabinetBy Janet LeeA healthy diet is the keystone for living longer and better. Eat right—plenty of fiber, lean protein, healthy fats, whole g...

  • York, Maine voters approve $7.3 million Town Hall project and more

    Here are all York election results, including elected offices and the decision on a cell town moratorium.