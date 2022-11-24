EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a meeting with the United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, not pictured, at the Treasury Department, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Washington. The deadline is looming for Western allies to agree on a price cap on Russia oil. The cap proposed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to reduce Russia's oil earnings that support its military and the invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
DAVID McHUGH
·5 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow's budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine.

The cap is set to take effect on Dec. 5, the same day the European Union will impose a boycott on most Russian oil — its crude that is shipped by sea. The EU was still negotiating what the price ceiling should be.

The twin measures could have an uncertain effect on the price of oil as worries over lost supply through the boycott compete with fears about lower demand from a slowing global economy.

Here are basic facts about the price cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy:

WHAT IS THE PRICE CAP AND HOW WOULD IT WORK?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has proposed the cap with other Group of 7 allies as a way to limit Russia's earnings while keeping Russian oil flowing to the global economy. The aim is to hurt Moscow's finances while avoiding a sharp oil price spike if Russia's oil is suddenly taken off the global market.

Insurance companies and other firms needed to ship oil would only be able to deal with Russian crude if the oil is priced at or below the cap. Most of the insurers are located in the EU or the United Kingdom and could be required to participate in the cap. Without insurance, tanker owners may be reluctant to take on Russian oil and face obstacles in delivering it.

HOW WOULD OIL KEEP FLOWING TO THE GLOBAL ECONOMY?

Universal enforcement of the insurance ban, imposed by the EU and U.K. in earlier rounds of sanctions, could take so much Russian crude off the market that oil prices would spike, Western economies would suffer, and Russia would see increased earnings from whatever oil it can ship in defiance of the embargo.

Russia, the world's No. 2 oil producer, has already rerouted much of its supply to India, China and other Asian countries at discounted prices after Western customers shunned it even before the EU ban.

One purpose of the cap is to provide a legal framework “to allow the flow of Russian oil to continue and to reduce the windfall revenue for Russia at the same time,” said Claudio Galimberti, a senior vice president of analysis at Rystad Energy.

“It is essential for the global crude markets that Russian oil still finds markets to be sold, after the EU ban is operative," he added. “In the absence of that, global oil prices would skyrocket."

WHAT EFFECT WOULD DIFFERENT CAP LEVELS HAVE?

A cap of between $65 and $70 per barrel could let Russia keep selling oil and while keeping its earnings to current levels. Russian oil is trading at around $63 per barrel, a considerable discount to international benchmark Brent.

A lower cap — at around $50 per barrel — would make it difficult for Russia to balance its state budget, with Moscow believed to require around $60 to $70 per barrel to do that, its so-called “fiscal break-even.”

However, that $50 cap would be still be above Russia's cost of production of between $30 and $40 per barrel, giving Moscow an incentive to keep selling oil simply to avoid having to cap wells that can be hard to restart.

WHAT IF RUSSIA AND OTHER COUNTRIES WON’T GO ALONG?

Russian has said it will not observe a cap and will halt deliveries to countries that do. A lower cap of around $50 could be more likely to provoke that response, or Russia could halt the last of its remaining natural gas supplies to Europe.

China and India might not go along with the cap, while China could form its own insurance companies to replace those barred by U.S., U.K. and Europe.

Galimberti says China and India are already enjoying discounted oil and may not want to alienate Russia.

“China and India get Russia's crude at a huge discount to Brent, therefore, they don't necessarily need a price cap to continue to enjoy a discount,” he said. “By complying with the cap set by the G-7, they risk alienating Russia. As a result, we do believe that the compliance with the price cap would not be high.”

Russia could also turn to schemes such as transferring oil from ship to ship to disguise its origins and mixing its oil with other types to skirt the ban.

So it remains to be seen what effect the cap would have.

WHAT ABOUT THE EU EMBARGO?

The biggest impact from the EU embargo may come not on Dec. 5, as Europe finds new suppliers and Russian barrels are rerouted, but on Feb. 5, when Europe's additional ban on refinery products made from oil — such as diesel fuel — come into effect.

Europe will have to turn to alternative supplies from the U.S., Middle East and India. “There is going to be a shortfall, and this will result in very high prices,” Galimberti said.

Europe still has many cars that run on diesel. The fuel also is used for truck transport to get a huge range of goods to consumers and to run agricultural machinery — so those higher costs will be spread throughout the economy.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian attacks risked nuclear 'catastrophe' - Ukraine's nuclear energy chief

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia risked causing a "nuclear and radioactive catastrophe" by launching attacks in which all Ukraine's nuclear power plants were disconnected from the power grid for the first time in 40 years, Ukraine's nuclear energy chief said on Thursday. Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that three nuclear power plants on territory held by Ukrainian forces had been switched off after the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities. Petro Kotin, head of nuclear power company Energoatom, said the vast nuclear power station in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, which has been out of commission since September, had also been disconnected from the grid on Wednesday and became reliant on backup diesel generators.

  • U.S. to announce Russian oil price cap in coming days

    The U.S. on Tuesday released detailed guidelines on how to legally participate in trading or financing Russian oil, days away from announcing an official price cap on Russian oil, according to a senior Treasury official.

  • Area bars, law enforcement gearing up ahead of ‘Blackout Wednesday’

    Many families will gather around the Thanksgiving table Thursday, but Wednesday night is a totally different celebration.

  • Casualties reported as Russia shells liberated Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24

    One civilian was killed and another was injured after Russia shelled the liberated city of Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24, Halyna Luhova, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said in a Telegram messenger post.

  • U.S says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil, adjust regularly

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. The G7, including the United States, along with the EU and Australia are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, as part of sanctions intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the unprecedented price cap mechanism is to reduce Russia's petroleum revenues funding its war machine while maintaining flows of its oil to global markets to prevent price spikes.

  • One dead, two injured at early-morning shooting in Park City

    Officers heard reports of multiple people running away from the scene following the shooting.

  • Nigeria starts drilling for oil in a new place

    STORY: Nigeria's state-owned NNPC started drilling for oil and gas in northern Nigeria for the first time on Tuesday.That's even amid a global push away from the use of fossil fuels.Speaking at the launch of the project, in the Kolmani area between Bauchi and Gombe states, President Muhammadu Buhari said the field has reserves of one billion barrels and 500 billion cubic feet of gas."It is therefore to the credit of this administration that at a time when there is near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy, coupled with the location challenges, we are able attract investment of over $3 billion to this project."The Kolmani facility, which will include an oil refinery, gas processing unit, 300-megawatt power plant and a fertilizer plant, is a departure from Nigeria's traditional oil heartlands in the Niger Delta.That region has been blighted for decades by oil spills into farmland, creeks and lagoons.Nigeria has been battling an insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.But despite that, NNPC's managing director Mele Kyari said there was potential for further large scale finds."Our teams are currently engaged in several exploratory activities and have commenced reentry into the Chad basin with the recent assurance of a clearer security situation."Crude is overwhelmingly Nigeria's main export.However insecurity and theft have hobbled production, causing the country to lose its status as Africa's top oil producer.As a consequence oil majors in Nigeria are increasingly focused on offshore drilling.Dr. Abiodun Adeniyi, lecturer in mass communication at Abuja's Baze University, said that oil is "sometimes a curse" because problems come with a commodity that "attracts huge sums of dollars"."I do not think that the experience of Niger Delta should be replicated in Bauchi and Gombe if we are really serious because these experiences are good for us to learn from," he said.The use of fossil fuels was a thorny issue at the recent COP27 climate talks in Egypt.Some countries had pushed for a phase-out, or at least a phase-down, of the use of fuels such as oil and gas.However some electricity-poor nations in Africa have argued for their right to develop their fossil fuel resources.The final COP27 deal drew criticism from some quarters for not doing more to rein in climate-damaging emissions.

  • Loss of Viva would have negative impact on Colombia's airline industry -Avianca

    The potential collapse of the low-cost Colombian airline Viva could lead to higher fares and the loss of connections to some cities, Avianca's chief executive said Thursday. Avianca and Viva announced on Wednesday they had appealed to Colombia's aviation regulator after it rejected their plan to merge, proposing steps to allay its concerns, such as yielding some routes to competitors. Colombia's aviation regulator objected to the merger, saying it poses risks to competition and the welfare of consumers.

  • President Biden Just Dealt SoFi a Tough Blow, and Shares Fell Today

    Biden announced he's extending the federal student loan repayment moratorium until June 30, 2023.

  • Being LGBTQ in Colorado Springs wasn’t always easy. Now, some feel more exposed than ever.

    As a queer woman who has lived for 12 years in this city known for its evangelical Christian and conservative roots, April Slawson has been the subject

  • Manchester United owners consider selling club

    STORY: The Glazer family says it is considering selling Manchester United after 17 years at the helm.The Americans bought the English Premier League club for more than $930 million in 2005.However, it's been five years since the team won a trophy, and the Glazer family has faced intense criticism from fans and one of its star players.In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glazer family said it was working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.Earlier in the day, the club said that its star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving with immediate effect.It follows the Portuguese player's explosive interview with Talk TV during which he said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.Ronaldo also refused last month to come on as a substitute in a game against Tottenham Hotspur.The club said that he was leaving by quote 'mutual agreement.'Manchester United shares jumped as much as 20% after news of the sale process broke, giving the club a market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

  • Russian Missile Strikes Knock Out Power in Ukrainian Cities

    Moscow unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, with strikes on critical infrastructure cutting off water supplies in the capital and causing power outages in the west of the country, authorities said.

  • New Knoxville Greyhound stop prompts chaos, outrage

    Critics and officials say not only does Greyhound's newest stop have the same problems as previous locations, it's unauthorized.

  • Nigeria hopes new currency notes curb inflation, corruption

    Nigeria on Wednesday launched newly designed currency notes, a move that the West African nation's central bank says will help curb inflation and money laundering. The newly designed denominations of 200 (45 U.S. cents), 500 ($1.10) and 1,000 naira ($2.20) also would drive financial inclusion and economic growth, said Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Experts, however, are skeptical about such results in a country that has battled chronic corruption for decades, with government officials known to loot public funds that has caused more hardship for the many struggling with poverty.

  • Sunak’s ideas won’t fix what’s broken in Britain. Here’s what will work.

    London needs to get tough with the U.S. and its continental friends to open up their markets and encourage investment at home.

  • New York Law Opens Window to Sue Over Decades-Old Sex-Abuse Claims

    The law took effect on Thanksgiving because it had a six-month trigger date from when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed it in May.

  • Southern US storm to unleash travel disruptions from rain, 'season's worth of snow'

    A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will also unleash many months' worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and western Texas into the Thanksgiving weekend. Rain will be the most widespread inhibiting factor for travel in the region. Thunderstorms are likely to be heavy and gusty at the local level, but any

  • After two difficult games, are Eagles in trouble, or showing signs of a championship team?

    The Eagles have had a two-score lead in each of first eight games, and never trailed in the second half. All of that changed in the last two games.

  • More than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine, says official

    More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said on Thursday. The Hague-based organisation, created in the wake of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, opened an office in Kyiv in July to help Ukraine to document and track down missing people. The ICMP's programme director for Europe, Matthew Holliday, said it was unclear how many people had been forcibly transferred, were being held in detention in Russia, were alive and separated from their family members, or had died and had been buried in makeshift graves.

  • World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana - Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score

    Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at five Fifa World Cups as Portugal begin their campaign with victory over Ghana.