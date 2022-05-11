EXPLAINER: What's the fallout from Ukraine's pipe shutdown?

FILE- Russia's Sudzha gas pumping station is seen, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009. The shutdown of a gas pipeline through Russian-held territory in Ukraine is sending a new wave of energy jitters through Europe. Ukraine's pipeline system operator says it had to halt the flows through the pipeline because it no longer controls a key compressor station that's in Russian hands. The Ukrainian operator said the gas flows could be made up through another pipeline that crosses from Russia into Ukraine near the town of Sudzha. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Associated Press
·5 min read

The shutdown of a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine has sent a fresh wave of energy jitters through Europe.

The price of gas jumped — then fell. The cutoff is in sharp focus because it's the first time that the war has disrupted the Russian natural gas that flows through Ukraine to get to Europe, where it powers factories and generates electricity.

Here are key things to know:

WHAT HAPPENED IN UKRAINE?

The operator of the gas pipeline system, Gas TSO of Ukraine, said it could no longer transport gas through a compressor station in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, near the border with Russia. It said it had no operational control over the station in Russian-held territory, with occupying forces interfering in the station's operation and diverting gas in a way that endangered the stability of the pipeline system.

The company said it repeatedly told Russian state-owned gas exporter Gazpro m about threats to flows from such interference but that its appeals were ignored.

The pipeline handles around a third of Russian gas heading to Europe. The Ukrainian operator said the gas flows could be made up through another pipeline that crosses from Russia into Ukraine near the town of Sudzha.

Gazprom said that was not possible, but gas flows at Sudzha rose overnight, by about 8 million cubic meters per day.

WHY IS THIS GETTING ATTENTION?

While Russia has cut off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria over a dispute about payments in rubles, Wednesday's cutoff is the first disruption in gas supplies flowing through Ukraine due to the war.

Any suggestion that energy supplies are vulnerable has sent prices higher. Spot gas prices rose 4% at the open of trading Wednesday, to 103 euros per megawatt. But they later eased, to around 95 euros per megawatt hour, below where they were Tuesday.

European governments aren't happy about sending hundreds of millions of dollars a day to Russia for energy but haven't been able to agree on a natural gas boycott because of heavy dependence of major economies like Germany and Italy. The European Union’s executive commission has proposed a phaseout of Russian oil but has run up against resistance from reliant countries like Hungary.

Economists estimate that a total cutoff of both oil and natural gas would throw Europe into a recession. A loss of gas alone would hit industries such as metals, fertilizer, glass and ceramics that have in some cases already throttled back production due to high gas prices. And consumers would face even higher electric and heating bills than they already do.

To avoid those outcomes, the EU has proposed cutting Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year through additional supplies of pipeline gas from Norway and Azerbaijan, more purchases of liquefied gas that comes by ship, faster rollout of wind and solar, and conservation. Whether that can be achieved remains to be seen.

WHAT IS GOING ON WITH GAS FLOWS?

Before the war, the share of Russian gas that flowed to Europe through Ukraine had fallen to around 18%. Of that, about a third goes through this particular part of the pipeline system that was shut down. That can be up to 32.6 million cubic meters a day; in recent days, it has been around 23 million cubic meters a day.

Much but not all of that gas could be rerouted through the pipeline entering Ukraine near Sudzha, said Zongqiang Luo, a gas analyst at Rystad Energy.

Even with added capacity through that town, some 10 million cubic meters per day of gas would still be in search of a pipeline route to get to Europe, and “where exactly is not clear as capacity in seemingly full, ” Luo said.

Over the course of a year, that daily flow would amount to around 3.6 billion cubic meters of gas, out of the roughly 150 billion cubic meters that Europe imports from Russia. It isn't a huge amount by comparison, but gas supplies are scarce, prices are high and gas importers and governments are scrambling to find all non-Russian gas supplies they can.

Germany is receiving a quarter less gas through Ukraine, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday. Increased supplies from Norway and the Netherlands are partly compensating for the shortfall, said Annika Einhorn, a ministry spokeswoman.

She noted that the majority of Russian gas reaches Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline rather than via Ukraine.

WHAT'S THE IMPACT ON ENERGY USERS IN EUROPE?

Thanks to mild weather, Europe is in better shape on gas after scraping through the winter with barely adequate reserves. Reserves are filling faster than they did last year, but that needs to continue to cover demand this coming winter.

The interruption would make it harder for European countries to meet their goals for storage levels next winter and would “hasten Europe’s plans to move away from imports of Russian gas," Luo said.

“As the European gas grid is well integrated, no one country is likely to suffer any immediate impact, but this will put further strain on the system and place a floor on downside price movement,” Luo added.

WHAT ARE POSSIBLE MOTIVATIONS FOR THE MOVE?

Both Gas TSO of Ukraine and Gazprom have sought to underline their reliability as gas suppliers despite the enmity fueled by the war so analysts are still trying to figure out what the game is. Barbara Lambrecht at Commerzbank said, "It remains to be seen whether the disruption to supply turns out to be anything more than just a flexing of muscles."

Tim Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said it could be about forcing Europe's hand.

“I think frustrations are building in Ukraine that Europe is proving too slow in rolling out an energy embargo on Russia,” he said. "If Europe is not prepared to shut off the energy money printing machine for Moscow, why would Ukraine not take matters into their own hands?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Heavily Search Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Pfizer (PFE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Svitolina: Russian, Belorussian players must speak about war

    Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wants Russian and Belarusian players to say whether they oppose the war in her nation. “Because in Russia and Belarus sport is a big propaganda.” In an interview with the AP, Svitolina also addressed mental health and feeling overwhelmed by the anguish of war.

  • JPMorgan, Goldman Pushed to Name Clients Trading Russia Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapJPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are being pressed to hand over extensive information on clients trading Russian debt, as US Senator

  • U.K. extending security guarantee to prospective NATO members Sweden and Finland

    Swedish premier Magdalena Andersson: ‘Putin thought he could cause division, but he has achieved the opposite. We stand here today more united than ever.’

  • Traders Prepare to Ditch Moscow Ruble Rate as Market Split Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders are preparing to jettison Russia’s local exchange rate for the ruble on some transactions, a sign of the growing split between the country’s domestic currency market and its international counterpart since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

    Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas Wednesday through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it. The talk of annexation in Kherson — and Russia's apparent willingness to consider such a request — raised the possibility that the Kremlin will seek to break off another piece of Ukraine as it tries to salvage an invasion gone awry.

  • US House approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

    The House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request. Every voting Democrat and nearly 3 out of 4 Republicans backed the measure. (May 11)

  • Putin Is Prepared for a Long War, U.S. Spies Say

    A top U.S. intelligence official says Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, spoke before the Senate Armed Services Committee. She says Putin is likely to look to gain more ground beyond the Donbas region.

  • Putin will 'likely' resort to imposing martial law in Russia to support his invasion of Ukraine, US intel chief says

    US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Russian President Vladimir Putin may turn to "more drastic means" to keep his war going.

  • Biden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s largest conflict since World War II rages in Ukraine, top Biden administration aides are increasingly convinced it could provide the US with an unexpected advantage -- against China.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingValue Stocks Power Gains Amid Peak-Inflation Views: Markets WrapNike Escalates Fe

  • The U.S. will have more people by 2100 — Russia and China won’t. Why this matters to your stock portfolio now

    Demography is destiny, the 19th century French philosopher Auguste Comte is quoted as having said. If so, then the United States’ long-term economic prospects are relatively bright — relative to that of Russia and China, at least. The United Nations Population Division projects that the U.S. population will be 31% higher in 2100 than in 2020, while Russia’s population is projected to be 14% smaller and China’s 26% smaller.

  • U.S. oil pipeline operators gear up for higher shale output

    The volume of crude oil flowing on pipelines from the top U.S. shale field to export hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast could surge to pre-pandemic levels by October, analysts said, signaling the end of desperate days for some Texas oil pipeline operators. The pandemic doused a shale-oil pipeline construction boom that had added 2.5 million barrels per day export capacity from West Texas to hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast. As oil prices collapsed in early 2020, that overcapacity led pipeline companies to provide cut-rate deals and sweetened terms.

  • Gas Prices Break All-Time High — Are Biden’s Energy Policies to Blame?

    Anyone hoping that gas prices might already have peaked got some bad news on Monday, as average prices hit a new all-time high and left some industry watchers speculating that prices at the pump could...

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Saudi Arabia warns that the world is running out of energy capacity: 'I have never seen these things'

    "The world is running out of energy capacity at all levels," said Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

    A few catalysts could theoretically relieve current pressures at the fuel pump, but don’t expect gas prices to go meaningfully lower soon.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • 5 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    Think energy stock prices have already risen too high? Here are five stocks that still offer solid dividend yields.

  • Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa John's All Face a Big Problem

    You can't blame the Noid for an issue that's affecting all the big pizza chains (and maybe your ability to get your favorite pizza).