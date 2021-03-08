EXPLAINER: What's happened so far at China's annual congress

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a remote video press conference held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Midway through its annual session, China’s ceremonial parliament is focusing on boosting the economy, building self-reliance in technology and further squeezing room for political opposition in Hong Kong. The weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, which rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership, provides a window into government priorities.

SETTING AN ACHEIVABLE GROWTH TARGET

The party set a growth target of “over 6%”, as the world’s second-largest economy shrugs off the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, it departed from practice and didn't set a target because of pandemic-related uncertainty. The target was lower than the 7% to 8% that forecasters expected and seen by some as signaling a shift from quantity to quality growth, including efforts to expand the green economy.

ACCELERATING LEADING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

Premier Li Keqiang vowed Friday to “work faster” to develop tech capabilities seen as a path to prosperity, strategic autonomy and international influence. The party is focused on becoming a global competitor in telecoms, electric cars and other profitable areas. Its tactics have inflamed trade tensions with the U.S. and and Europe and also raised security concerns. China has poured massive computing and human resources into artificial intelligence, including sometimes controversial technologies such as facial recognition.

CLOSING DOWN DISSENT IN HONG KONG

The congress has been given draft legislation that would give an Election Committee dominated by businesspeople and other pro-Beijing figures a role in choosing the members of the Hong Kong legislature. Wang Chen, a deputy chairman of the congress, said the committee would choose a “relatively large” share of the Legislative Council and have the right to vet all candidates. He did not provide specifics. A spokesman for the congress said that Beijing wants “patriots ruling Hong Kong,” fueling fears opposition voices will be shut out of the political process.

BEEFING UP THE MILITARY

The government announced a 6.8% rise in military spending to 1.4 trillion yuan ($217 billion), continuing a tradition of roughly tracking the economic growth target. Analysts say actual military spending is up to 40% more than the reported figure, the world’s second-highest after the United States. Recent years have seen a massive expansion of China’s naval capabilities as it seeks to assert its claims in the South China Sea. A deadly clash with India last year underscored the potential for conflict over their disputed border, while America's prominent role in Asian security and its support for Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that China claims, raise the threat of conflict with the U.S.

NO ROOM FOR COMPROMISE ON TAIWAN

At an annual news conference on the sidelines of the session, Foreign Minister Wang Yi demanded the Biden administration reverse former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan. China's claim to Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949, is an “insurmountable red line,” he said. Separately, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry and a delegate to the congress, said that China would not “renounce the use of force and reserve the right to take whatever measures are necessary.” The U.S. State Department expressed concern about Chinese attempts to intimidate Taiwan and other neighbors and said, “Our support for Taiwan is rock-solid."

PURSUING GREEN INITIATIVES

The party pledged to reduce carbon emissions per unit of economic output by 18% over the next five years, in line with its goal for the previous five-year period. Environmentalists say China needs to do more. President Xi Jinping, the leader of the Communist Party, pledged last year to ensure that the country would be carbon neutral by 2060. Achieving that will require huge investments in clean energy for an economy that gets 60% of its power from coal. Chinese leaders are also pushing to reduce waste, especially of food, and increase recycling to handle the mountains of paper and plastic produced by a burgeoning consumer economy.

WHAT'S NEXT

The annual session, which has been reduced from two weeks to one because of the pandemic, finishes on Thursday. Li will give the premier's annual news conference after the congress closes.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Swalwell promises more vaccines in hard-hit communities

    'Underserved communities suffered': Congressman Eric Swalwell is promising more coronavirus vaccine doses for some of the Bay Area's most hard-hit neighborhoods.

  • China says manufacturing 'greatness' still 30 years away

    While many already see China as the world's factory its leaders want less dependence on US technology.

  • Hong Kong's Lam says China's planned electoral changes could prompt vote delay

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that China's planned changes to the electoral system could further delay a vote for the city's legislature, but she was still uncertain on the timing. China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), is expected to approve on Thursday a resolution that will reduce democratic representation in Hong Kong institutions and vet any candidates for "patriotism".

  • Uighurs: Chinese foreign minister says genocide claims 'absurd'

    The Chinese government has been accused of trying to destroy the Uighur minority in north-west China.

  • Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by U.S. tensions, staff defections

    Chinese drone giant DJI Technology Co Ltd built up such a successful U.S. business over the past decade that it almost drove all competitors out of the market. Yet its North American operations have been hit by internal ructions in recent weeks and months, with a raft of staff cuts and departures, according to interviews with more than two dozen current and former employees. The loss of key managers, some of who have joined rivals, has compounded problems caused by U.S. government restrictions on Chinese companies, and raised the once-remote prospect of DJI's dominance being eroded, said four of the people, including two senior executives who were at the company until late 2020.

  • Future of Hong Kong: Inside Hong Kong's new Britain-based pro-democracy movement

    This article is the third in our three-part series, The Future of Hong Kong, looking at how much has changed since the first protests against Beijing's extradition bill two years ago. At 10am every morning, Simon Cheng opens his laptop and gets to work keeping the alarming decline of liberties in Hong Kong in the spotlight. But rather than working with his fellow protesters in Hong Kong, he operates from a kitchen table in London, and his activism is fuelled by cups of Fortnum & Mason tea. Mr Cheng, a former employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong who was allegedly tortured at the hands of Chinese secret police, fled to the UK and was granted asylum last June. Since then, he has devoted himself to advocacy and activism 6,000 miles away from home, organising resources for Hong Kong people resettling in the UK as the Chinese Communist Party exerts more control over the city. “I need to spend my life doing this; otherwise, we will never have a chance to return to our hometown,” Mr Cheng said, a sentiment many Hong Kong people living in exile share. “We hope that someday we can go back to our hometown, with democracy and freedom.”

  • Tesla Reaches 6,000 Supercharger Installs In China

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has now installed 6,000 Supercharger stations across its key market of China. What Happened: The milestone was reported by Tesla accessories site, Tesmanian. Tesla last month opened a new Supercharger factory just kilometers away from its Giga Shanghai plant. Why It Matters: For readers unfamiliar with why the Supercharger is so “Super,” the stations are capable of providing a battery recharge for up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes. With more than 20,000 Superchargers, Tesla owns and operates the largest global, fast-charging network in the world. Superchargers, in large part, are located on major routes near convenient locations. It’s no secret China has been a hub for sales growth for Tesla, as the company said in its annual report that 21.11% of its total global revenue of $31.54 billion for 2020 originated from China. Rapidly increasing the presence of Superchargers in China would help Tesla’s brand awareness and customer satisfaction in the market. Price Action: Tesla shares ended down about 4% on Friday, ending the after-hours session at $596.25, according to Benzinga Pro. Tesla shares are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market amid continued concerns over increased bond yields, which have heavily impacted stocks across sectors. The stock has a 52-week high of $900.40 and a 52-week low of $70.10. See Also: How To Buy Tesla Stock. Photo courtesy of Tesla. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC CEO Adam Aron Says He Was Impressed With 'Affection And Allegiance' Of Reddit TradersTesla Model 3 Demand Spikes In Japan Following 25% Price Slash© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report

    The United Kingdom lost market share in the United States, Germany and China during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global trade chaos, Brexit and poor productivity, according to new research published on Monday. The United Kingdom performed particularly badly due to a long-term stagnation in productivity growth, according to the report by Aston University’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Centre for Business Prosperity.

  • "CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, March 7, 2021

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jericka Duncan."

  • JD’s Fintech Arm Likely to Withdraw China IPO, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Technology, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year. It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co.’s massive stock offering in November, the SCMP said, citing two anonymous sources.The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the report said, and may resubmit a new listing application in the future. JD.com shares dropped 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. A representative for the company couldn’t immediately comment on the report.China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% of funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd., the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co., only kept about 2% of their loans on their books.Read more: China’s Fintech Giants Scramble to Rethink IPOs, Raise Cash (1)Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported. At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.Lufax Holding Ltd., which went public in New York at the end of October, just before Beijing launched its crackdown, had warned investors before its IPO that it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of regulatory trends.Its share price has seen some violent swings since listing and has dropped almost 13% since Feb. 16. It is, however, still trading 12.7% above its IPO price.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Current Plan for a $1,400 Third Stimulus Check

    Here's what you need to know about the stimulus check plan in President Biden's COVID-relief package.

  • 'People should be worried' about coronavirus variants, expert says

    Thanks to natural mutations, more-infectious and potentially deadlier variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are now racing around the globe and are threatening to turn back the recent progress against the disease due to vaccination.

  • Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

    They plan to set out for another day of fishing in the area of the Tonle Sap and Mekong rivers, though his expectations are low. "There are no big fish anymore," said Tin Yusos, 57. In the past, he could get a haul of about 30 kilogram (66 lb) of fish a day.

  • Kids still aren't learning LGBTQ history. The Equality Act might change that.

    LGBTQ students without curricular support are more likely to experience bullying. But positive school environments make the difference in kids' lives.

  • With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

    With President Joe Biden on the verge of his first big legislative victory, a key moderate Democrat said Sunday he's open to changing Senate rules that could allow for more party-line votes to push through other parts of the White House’s agenda such as voting rights. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stressed that he wants to keep the procedural hurdle known as the filibuster, saying major legislation should always have significant input from the minority party. One example: the “talking filibuster,” which requires senators to slow a bill by holding the floor, but then grants an “up or down” simple majority vote if they give up.

  • Mass. teachers push for gov. to back down on back-to-school plan

    Like nearly all other districts, the Acton Boxborough School District will have to start transitioning next month to full-time, in-person teaching.

  • Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

    The average American’s lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A 2019 GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings....

  • Biden's bind: Dismantling Trump immigration policies without sparking a border rush

    The repeated declarations from the White House and elsewhere seeking to discourage would-be migrants have failed to deter a surge of people hopeful that their turn has come under Biden.

  • Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, aired in the wee small hours of Monday morning in Britain. But the British press, one of the two institutions that came out poorly — along with the British royal family — stayed awake for the tightly held interview. Their headlines steered away from the media criticism and focused on the allegations of dysfunction and, above all, racism at Buckingham Palace. 7) Oprah’s reaction is still... pic.twitter.com/K4DoPGI5Uy — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2021 Markle's revelation, backed up by her husband, that an unidentified member of the royal family expressed concern "about how dark" their soon-to-be born son's "skin might be" is "devastating," BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote. "This is heading into 'worst-case scenario' territory for the palace." And Harry's description of his father and brother being "trapped" inside the cold, sclerotic royalty "is a velvet covered dagger into the institution he has left," Dymond adds. The Daily Mail, whose parent company recently lost a privacy lawsuit to Markle, and the Daily Mirror focused on the racism charge, while The Sun headlined her suicidal ideation amid a double blow of palace-ordered isolation and tabloid harassment. Monday’s Daily MAIL (3am edition): “How Dark Will Baby’s Skin Be?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LHR04di1nP — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Monday’s Daily MIRROR (later edition): “ ‘They asked how dark Archie’s skin would be’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jKvwEo9RDv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Monday’s SUN (3am edition): “Meg: I Felt Suicidal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LrfawLF8fr — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 The Daily Express led with Markle upending tabloid gossip, while the Daily Star tried to snark off the whole thing. Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: (2am edition) “All Care Homes Must Open Up To Loved Ones” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9vkEMUAfmT — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Front-page of Monday’s Daily Star, they’re having some laugh with this story; savages! pic.twitter.com/fmQPc4FRmZ — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) March 7, 2021 The Daily Telegraph featured a column calling the couple "woke" but focused its top story on pre-interview comments by Queen Elizabeth II. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Harry and Meghan embody the woke generation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/4wXW399s14 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2021 The "devastating interview" delivered "a body blow to the institution" of the royal family and "upended the narrative created by Britain's bestselling newspapers," Dymond writes. But "the newspapers that the couple so despise — will they change their tune? It is not in their nature." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up