  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EXPLAINER: What's happening with Afghanistan evacuations?

BEN FOX and JAMIE STENGLE
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest U.S. airlifts in history. While the pace has picked up in recent days, it’s still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape. Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so. Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the U.S. or somewhere else. And time is running out. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to complete the U.S.-led evacuation.

Here’s a look at where the situation stands:

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 as part of an effort to end what he called the “endless wars” in the Middle East. He agreed to a May 1 deadline to have all troops out of the country. Biden, who says he no longer wants to risk American lives in a civil war among Afghans, kept with the withdrawal plan but extended the deadline to September. The Taliban quickly seized control of most of the country as the U.S. withdrew air support to the Afghan military. Afghans, fearing retribution and the harsh rule of the Taliban, rushed to the airport in hopes of getting out of the country.

WHO IS GETTING FLOWN OUT OF THE COUNTRY?

The 70,000 evacuees include more than 4,000 American citizens and family members, as well as Afghans who have obtained a limited number of special immigrant visas, which are for people who have worked for the U.S. or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity. The U.S. is also evacuating Afghans, along with their immediate families, who have applied for the visas but not yet received them, and people who face particular danger from the Taliban. That includes people who worked for the government, members of civil society, journalists and human rights activists.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING?

American citizens and people who already have legal U.S. residency, including those who have been approved for the special immigrant visa, can proceed to the U.S. after a stopover, typically in Qatar or another Gulf nation. Afghans who have applied for but not yet received the special visa, or who are seeking to enter the U.S. as refugees, must first go to a “transit hub” in Europe or Asia for security vetting by U.S. intelligence and law enforcement authorities, according to the White House.

After they are screened, they can be flown to the U.S. and housed at military bases in Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin until their applications are completed and they can be resettled. The White House says everyone will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the U.S. It's unclear how long it will take to process people at military bases.

In addition, at least 13 countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Albania have agreed to temporarily house Afghan refugees until they can be resettled.

“The critical issue now is evacuation, and then you can sort out resettlement to the United States,” said Bill Frelick, director of the refugee and migrant rights division at Human Rights Watch. 

HAS ANYTHING LIKE THIS HAPPENED BEFORE?

The scale and speed of this airlift are unprecedented, but the U.S. has a history of taking in refugees from overseas conflicts. The U.S. airlifted about 7,000 people with the fall of Saigon in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam War and ultimately took in more than 100,000 refugees from Southeast Asia. In 1996, the U.S. evacuated about 5,000 Kurds and other Iraqi minorities from northern Iraq after then-President Saddam Hussein regained control of the region.

In 1999, about 20,000 victims of Yugoslavian "ethnic cleansing″ against Albanians in the province of Kosovo were brought to the United States as refugees and temporarily housed for processing in Fort Dix, New Jersey. The U.S. has admitted more than 3.1 million refugees since 1980.

HOW DO AFGHANS GET SETTLED INTO THEIR NEW LIVES IN THE U.S.?

Nine nonprofit resettlement agencies, including the International Rescue Committee and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, oversee a network of affiliates that work to help refugees. Once they are placed in their new cities, they typically get food and housing assistance for the first 90 days but are expected to become self-sufficient. They are greeted at the airport and taken to their new home, generally an apartment.

The nonprofit groups — which operate with a combination of government grants and private donations — help them find a job and get acclimated. “People are intimidated and nervous and all of those emotions. But they’re also, I think, excited. People come in just feeling safe again," said Mark Hagar, the Dallas-area director for Refugee Services of Texas. Refugees are expected to reimburse the government for their flight to the U.S.

HOW CAN PEOPLE HELP?

The groups that help resettle refugees not only need donations, but also volunteers to meet families at the airport, help set up their apartments and help them get oriented to the new culture.

The International Rescue Committee, for instance, says that in addition to financial contributions, it can use donated furniture, groceries and items for babies.

Hagar said the agency has been heartened to see an influx of volunteers in response to events in Afghanistan. He said a volunteer training session over the weekend that would normally involve about 50 people had about 300.

SHOULDN'T THIS PROCESS HAVE STARTED EARLIER?

Members of Congress and others have long complained about the length of time and the bureaucratic hurdles required for former interpreters and others who worked for the U.S. to get visas. The process slowed further under Trump, whose administration also cut the number of refugees allowed into the U.S., and it came to a virtual halt with the outbreak of COVID-19.

This summer, as the U.S. withdrawal approached, the U.S. held off on a mass evacuation at the request of the Afghan government, which feared it would trigger a panic that would make it even harder to hold off the Taliban, according to Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser. But he said even starting earlier would not have avoided the chaos at the airport.

“This operation is complex. It is dangerous. It is fraught with challenges — operational, logistical, human. And it’s produced searing images of pain and desperation,” he told reporters this week. “But no operation like this, no evacuation from a capital that has fallen in a civil war, could unfold without those images.”

___

Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban says women should stay at home for their own safety

    Taliban spokesperson says women would not be permanently prevented from going back to work.

  • Biden sticks with Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

    But he suggested U.S. forces are ready to stay longer if needed. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.

  • Apathetic voters could hand California recall to Republicans: ‘Folks seem unaware’

    Gavin Newsom remains popular but Democrats appear far less likely than Republicans to vote in the election Gavin Newsom greets volunteers who were working the phone banks in support of voting against the governor’s recall at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles. Photograph: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock When Gavin Newsom was first elected governor of California in 2018, he captured a greater share of the vote than any other Democrat in state history. And he has remai

  • What Trump getting booed can teach us about this COVID moment

    Trump was booed by supporters for endorsing vaccination against COVID-19. His rally is a fascinating look at the dynamics of social identity.

  • Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

    The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled and warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast.” Meanwhile, a U.S. intelligence review ordered up by President Joe Biden proved inconclusive about the virus's origin, including whether it jumped from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration but has instead come to a standstill.

  • Afghan pop star who evacuated says she thought she would die: 'This is like a miracle'

    Aryana Sayeed and her fiancé made it to Los Angeles and told Access Hollywood she's still in contact with friends and family stuck in Afghanistan.

  • Eye Opener: Biden sticking with Afghanistan deadline

    President Biden is planning to meet the deadline of having all U.S. troops pulled from Afghanistan in six days. Also, the House approves a $3.5 trillion budget framework that could pave the way for Biden’s domestic agenda. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Unvaccinated people over 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with Covid, CDC report finds

    The study of over 40,000 Covid cases in Los Angeles County also found that unvaccinated people were nearly five times more likely to be infected.

  • The 'vast majority' of U.S. COVID-19 deaths are still unvaccinated adults 65 and older

    The 'vast majority' of U.S. COVID-19 deaths are still unvaccinated adults 65 and older

  • Trump claims Biden's Afghanistan evacuation could be bringing 'terrorists' to America

    In an August 24 statement, Trump asked people to imagine "how many terrorists" were "airlifted out of Afghanistan" and into neighborhoods worldwide.

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • N.Y. governor adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally on 1st day in office

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul promised more government transparency on her first day in office, and by day’s end her administration had quietly delivered it by acknowledging nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo.

  • 60 Minutes+ Update: Afghan interpreters

    Correspondent Enrique Acevedo speaks with Moneer Nori, an interpreter who was able to escape Afghanistan before the Taliban captured Kabul.

  • US officials were furious when they found out 2 lawmakers secretly traveled to Kabul, report says

    Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton and GOP Rep. Peter Meijer went to Kabul airport in secret, saying they were conducting "oversight" on evacuations.

  • House lawmakers pass John Lewis voting rights bill

    House lawmakers on Tuesday narrowly passed a voting rights bill named in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), an effort to combat a wave of new voting restrictions in Republican states. Why it matters: H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, passed by a party-line vote of 219 to 212, with no Republican support. If passed in the Senate, it will restore portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, giving the federal government the ability to block changes to state election law

  • Mixed messages: How Biden administration has failed to get a grip on Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden and his team continue to struggle with their public messaging on Afghanistan more than a week after the fall of Kabul thrust the situation into the national spotlight.

  • The significance of integrating Afghan refugees into American life

    The White House says more than 21,000 people have been flown out of Afghanistan in 24 hours. Many of them are being temporarily housed at U.S. military bases until they are officially resettled into American life. Jina Krause-Vilmar, president and CEO of Upwardly Global, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her insight.

  • Biden: U.S on track to finish Afghanistan evacuations by Aug. 31

    President Biden said Tuesday the U.S. military is on track to finish its evacuation efforts and depart Afghanistan by Aug. 31, emphasizing the growing threat that the terrorist group Islamic State Khorasan poses to U.S. troops on the ground in Kabul.

  • Green Bay Packers release second-year LB Kamal Martin

    The Packers are releasing second-year linebacker Kamal Martin, a fifth-round pick in 2020.

  • Merkel says Germany to keep evacuating from Kabul but needs U.S. - sources

    Germany will keep evacuating people from Afghanistan as long as it is responsible to do so, Chancellor Angela Merkel told conservative lawmakers on Wednesday, adding, however, that this is only possible with the United States, two sources said. Thousands of people are still desperate to flee the country after Kabul fell to the Taliban last week and before an Aug. 31 deadline. Germany's Bundeswehr has so far flown more than 4,500 people out of Afghanistan, tweeted the foreign ministry.