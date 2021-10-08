EXPLAINER: What's happening with the California oil spill?

CHRISTOPHER WEBER
·5 min read

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Oil has been washing up on some Southern California beaches since a leak in an underwater pipeline from an offshore platform sent tens of thousands of gallons of heavy crude into the ocean waters. The spill fouled the famed sands of Huntington Beach, known as Surf City USA, and could keep the ocean and shoreline closed there and in some other communities to the south for weeks.

Here's a look at what happened, who's involved and the aftermath:

WHAT HAPPENED?

Boaters off Orange County and residents of Newport Beach started reporting a petroleum smell in the air and oily sheen on the water Friday afternoon, Oct. 1.

The following morning the Coast Guard confirmed a spill. The sheen on the ocean was miles wide and crude started washing ashore in sticky, black blobs. The leak occurred about 5 miles (8 kilometers) offshore at a depth of about 98 feet (30 meters) and came from a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy. The Houston-based company also owns and operates three nearby offshore platforms that pipe oil into Long Beach.

Oil first washed up in Huntington Beach, including Talbert Marsh, a sensitive wetland. Crude was later spotted down the Orange County coast, in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Dana Point. By Thursday tar balls were reported washing up in Carlsbad, in San Diego County.

HOW MUCH OIL LEAKED?

It’s still a mystery.

Amplify Energy publicly said no more than 126,000 gallons (477,000 liters) flowed from its pipe. But the company also told federal investigators the total may be 29,400 gallons (111,300 liters). On Thursday, the Coast Guard announced its own estimate of at least about 25,000 gallons (95,000 liters) and no more than 132,000 gallons (500,000 liters).

David Pettit, a senior attorney at the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council, finds it hard to believe Amplify doesn’t know how much oil it lost. “If they know what the flow rate was in the pipeline, and how much the pressure dropped, and for how long, you could calculate that in a matter of minutes,” Pettit said.

HOW WAS THE LEAK DISCOVERED?

A commercial vessel anchored off Huntington Beach reported to a national hazardous spill hotline staffed by the Coast Guard that it saw a sheen more than 2 miles (3 kilometers) long just after 6 p.m. Friday night.

A satellite image shot by the European Space Agency indicated a likely oil slick in the area around 7 p.m., which was reported to the Coast Guard at 2:06 a.m. Saturday after being reviewed by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analyst.

The Coast Guard said it did not act on either report, deciding to wait until daybreak because darkness and a lack of technology would hamper its search for oil.

Amplify CEO Martin Willsher said the company did not discover the leak until it saw oil in the water at 8:09 a.m. Saturday.

However, other reports indicate the company had signs of a leak as early at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Federal regulators said an alarm on Platform Elly alerted a control room operator at that time to a drop in pipeline pressure that could indicate a leak.

The company did not report the leak until 8:55 a.m., according to the California Office of Emergency Services. The company that reported the leak on behalf of Amplify said the incident occurred at 2:30 a.m.

Around the time the company reported the spill, the Coast Guard said it located oil in the water.

WHO'S RESPONSIBLE?

The cause is under investigation.

Amplify CEO Martin Willsher first suggested Monday that an anchor from one of the many commercial vessels that use the massive Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex might be to blame. The next day the Coast Guard said divers found that a 4,000-foot (1,219-meter) section of the pipeline was “laterally displaced” by about 105 feet (32 meters). It's bent “like a bow string,” Willsher said.

Video of the ruptured pipeline released by the Coast Guard showed a thin 13-inch-long (33-centimeter) crack that experts said could indicate a slow leak that initially was difficult to detect.

Federal transportation investigators said preliminary reports suggest the failure may have been “caused by an anchor that hooked the pipeline, causing a partial tear.”

On Wednesday, Coast Guard investigators boarded the Rotterdam Express, a massive German-flagged container ship that was assigned an anchorage closest to where the pipeline ruptured.

Hapag-Lloyd, the shipping company that operates the vessel, said the Coast Guard interviewed the captain and crew and was provided access to the logbook showing the ship’s locations. Afterward, the Coast Guard called the company to say the Rotterdam no longer was under scrutiny for the spill, the company said. The Coast Guard did not comment.

WHAT'S THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT?

That will depend on how much oil is out there.

Local officials, who feared an environmental catastrophe at first, have more recently voiced hope that the total spill will be less than initially feared. So far, only a handful of oiled birds have been recovered. Teams are out searching for affected animals in the spill area and beyond. Environmentalists say it’s too soon to know how many seabirds, marine mammals and other animals will ultimately be affected by the oily film covering marsh areas and floating on the ocean — or for how long.

Researchers say the impact on animals will take a while to understand. They are just starting to learn about some of the long-term effects from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. And many problems remain unseen as oil components build beneath the surface of the ocean.

Out on the water by the rigs, there’s no visible sheen and no stench of oil like the putrid odor that pervaded Huntington Beach in the days after the incident.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement

    The investigation into what caused a massive oil spill off the Orange County coast continues to focus on ships that passed through the area even as environmentalists try to contain and repair the damage to local wildlife and habitats.

  • Starbucks Has A Lime Green Spiked Tumbler For Halloween 2021

    Starbucks released its Halloween and fall drinkware that includes tumbler cups and travel mugs covered in spooky and sparkly designs.

  • Mystery lingers around cause of California oil pipeline leak

    Investigators searching for the cause of an oil pipeline break off the Southern California coast have pointed to the possibility that a ship anchor dragged the line across the seabed and cracked it, but two videos released so far provide only tantalizing clues about what might have happened 100 feet (30 meters) below the ocean surface. A Coast Guard video released Thursday appears to show a trench in the seafloor leading to a bend in the submerged line, but experts offered varied opinions of the significance of the brief, grainy shots. An earlier video revealed a 13-inch (33-centimeter) rupture in the line, but the pipe showed no evidence of damage that they said would be expected from a collision with a multi-ton anchor from cargo ships that routinely move through the area off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

  • California oil spill: Images released of cracked pipeline; cargo ship denies role in disaster

    A spokesman for shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd says the container ship had nothing to do with the pipeline breach that fouled California beaches.

  • Small crack in pipeline may have delayed oil spill detection

    Video of the ruptured pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off Southern California shows a thin crack along the top of the pipe that could indicate a slow leak that initially was difficult to detect, experts said Thursday. The 13-inch-long (33-centimeter) narrow gash could explain why signs of an oil slick were seen Friday night but the spill eluded detection by the pipeline operator until Saturday morning, they said. “My experience suggests this would be a darned hard leak to remotely determine quickly,” said Richard Kuprewicz, a private pipeline accident investigator and consultant.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • All Hail The Hefty King. 480 Otis Is Crowned Alaska’s Fattest Bear.

    The brown bear overcame some health issues to become this year's glorious glutton ahead of winter hibernation in Katmai National Park.

  • In dry California, some buy units that make water from air

    The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.

  • Woman Left in Coma with Severe Burns After Jumping into Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Dog

    According to Yellowstone National Park rangers, the temperature at Maiden's Grave Spring is around 200 degrees Fahrenheit

  • Yellowstone tourist gets jail time after video showed her too close to bears, feds say

    In May, the woman was spotted on video standing within feet of a grizzly bear at the national park.

  • 8 Common Bird Feeder Mistakes You Might Be Making (And How to Fix Them)

    Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.

  • New underwater video shows cracks in California pipeline

    In the video recorded on Monday, which has been annotated with a red circle to show where the pipeline was raptured, oil appeared to no longer be leaking.Investigators were still searching for what caused the offshore pipeline to rupture.The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday inspected a vessel in Oakland focusing on the possibility that a ship's anchor struck a pipeline, causing an oil spill in California, the Los Angeles Times reported.Amplify Energy, which owns the pipeline and connected rigs, is under scrutiny about the time it took to respond to the spill.

  • A Capitol riot suspect is being 'shunned' by people in her small Indiana town and 'chastised on the street,' lawyer says

    Dona Bissey's lawyer pleaded for leniency, saying Bissey had lost many customers at her hair salon since her arrest in February.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles Tokyo, injures 17

    A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring at least 17 people and halting trains and subways. Officials said there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.

  • Draconid meteor shower: See stars 'fly throughout the sky' when the 'dragon' sparks

    The Draconid meteor shower occurs every October, but this year's spectacle might be more memorable because of the crescent moon.

  • Ex-SS camp guard, aged 100, on trial for 3,518 deaths

    A former SS guard, now 100 years old, hobbled into a German courtroom on a walking frame on Thursday to face charges of helping to send more than 3,000 people to their deaths in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two. Prosecutors say Josef S., a member of the Nazi party's paramilitary SS, contributed to the deaths of 3,518 people at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp by regularly standing guard in the watchtower between 1942 and 1945. Some people interned in Sachsenhausen were murdered with Zyklon-B, the poison gas also used in other extermination camps where millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

  • Zodiac Killer, Long-Sought Bay Area Serial Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force

    A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]

  • Heavily armed Mexican cartel 'taunting' US soldiers at border, Texas authorities say

    MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.

  • Al Capone's prized gun and other possessions to be auctioned

    Some of Al Capone's most prized possessions are up for sale starting this Friday.