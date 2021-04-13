EXPLAINER: What's known about COVID vaccines and rare clots

  • FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
  • Sharis Carr, a nurse at the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Service Center in Clarksdale, Miss., holds a box containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LAURAN NEERGAARD
·4 min read

A rare, rogue immune response is the main suspect as authorities investigate highly unusual blood clots following use of two similar COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

The U.S. recommended that states pause giving the J&J vaccine on Tuesday while authorities examine six reports of the unusual clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the one-dose vaccination so far.

But the small number of cases sparked concern because just last week, European authorities said similar clots were possibly linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet OK'd in the U.S. That led some countries to limit its use to certain age groups. Also Tuesday, J&J delayed its imminent European rollout.

These are not typical blood clots. They’re weird in two ways.

First, they’re occurring in unusual parts of the body, such as veins that drain blood from the brain. Second, those patients also have abnormally low levels of platelets -- cells that help form clots -- a condition normally linked to bleeding, not clotting.

Scientists in Norway and Germany first raised the possibility that some people are experiencing an abnormal immune system response to the AstraZeneca vaccine, forming antibodies that attack their own platelets. That’s the theory as the U.S. now investigates clots in J&J vaccine recipients, Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine chief, said Tuesday.

The first clue: A widely used blood thinner named heparin sometimes causes a very similar side effect. Very rarely, heparin recipients form antibodies that both attack and overstimulate platelets, said Dr. Geoffrey Barnes, a clot expert at the University of Michigan.

“It kind of can cause both sides of the bleeding-clotting spectrum,” Barnes said. Because heparin is used so often in hospitals, that reaction is something “that every hospital in America knows how to diagnose and treat."

There also are incredibly rare reports of this weird clot-low platelet combination in people who never took heparin, such as after an infection. Those unexplainable cases haven’t gotten much attention, Barnes said, until the first clot reports popped up in some AstraZeneca vaccine recipients.

Health officials said one reason for the J&J pause was to make sure doctors know how to treat patients suspected of having these clots, which includes avoiding giving heparin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later Tuesday provided advice on how to spot and treat the unusual clots.

In two studies in the New England Journal of Medicine last week, research teams from Norway and Germany found platelet-attacking antibodies in the blood of some AstraZeneca vaccine recipients who had the strange clots. The antibodies were similar to those found with the heparin side effect even though the patients had never used that blood thinner.

It’s not yet clear if there’s a similar link to the J&J vaccine. But the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as a Russian COVID-19 vaccine and one from China, are made with the same technology. They train the immune system to recognize the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. To do that, they use a cold virus, called an adenovirus, to carry the spike gene into the body.

FDA’s Marks wouldn’t say if the weird clots may be common to these so-called adenovirus-vector vaccines. In addition to the AstraZeneca data, J&J makes an Ebola vaccine the same way and he said authorities would examine “the totality of the evidence.”

The most widely used COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. -- from Pfizer and Moderna -- are made with a completely different technology, and the FDA said there is no sign of a similar clot concern with those vaccines.

What about people worried because they received the J&J vaccination? Marks said it's important not to confuse the rare clot risk with normal flu-like symptoms people often feel a day or two after a COVID-19 vaccination. He said concerning symptoms, such as severe headache or severe abdominal pain, would occur a week to three weeks after the J&J vaccine.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after Natanz attack

    Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has informed the United Nations' atomic watchdog of its intentions.

  • Here’s what the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine pause means for Charlotte

    If you have an upcoming appointment using J&J, most local providers are switching the vaccine offered to Pfizer for now.

  • U.S. recommends pausing use of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine after reports of rare blood clots

    U.S. regulators have suggested temporarily halted use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine while they examine six cases of rare blood clots that have been reported in people who have received the shot.

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • FDA recommends pausing J&J COVID vaccine after 6 reported cases of blood clots

    The U.S. FDA on Tuesday recommended an immediate halt of the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, citing cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.The latest: Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said at a briefing that she expects the pause to only last "a matter of days," as health officials investigate the data surrounding the "extremely rare" blood clots.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The FDA's recommendation was issued "out of an abundance of caution" and to prepare health providers to recognize and treat patients appropriately, since these types of blood clots require a different kind of treatment.The White House said in a statement Tuesday that the pause "will not have a significant impact" on the administration's vaccination plans, noting that it has secured enough Moderna and Pfizer doses for 300 million Americans.Nonetheless, some White House officials are concerned that the FDA's decision could increase vaccine hesitancy.The big picture: Nearly 7 million Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in the U.S., and another 9 million have been shipped out to the states. The six women who developed the blood clots were between the ages of 18 and 48, according to the FDA. While people who have received a J&J shot more than a month ago have a relatively low risk of developing any complications, the FDA recommends people vaccinated in the last three weeks contact their health care provider if they are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.The FDA authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27. The U.S. will stop administering the vaccine at federal sites and recommends that states do the same.What they're saying: "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA and the CDC wrote in a statement."Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."The agencies noted that the vaccine pause is important "to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."Between the lines: The CDC said there are too few cases to determine whether there are any subpopulations particularly at risk. The health agencies are not ready to single out any subgroups at this time.What to watch: A CDC expert committee will convene on Wednesday to "review these cases and assess their potential significance."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge’s ruling spells trouble for Missouri pension’s lawsuit against Canadian firm

    MOSERS, which pays benefits to 51,000 retirees from Missouri government, sued Catalyst Capital Group last year, accusing the firm of mishandling its investments.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Officer and police chief quit as family make emotional plea for justice

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Trump Hung Rep. Matt Gaetz Out To Dry And Jimmy Kimmel Is Loving Every Minute Of It

    The late-night host warns of the danger of relying on Trump for a favor when you're in trouble.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright resigns; police chief also steps down

    Kim Potter, a 26-year department veteran, was identified as the officer who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Lags As 'Inflation Domino' Falls; J&J Dips On Covid Vaccine News; Nvidia Passes Buy

    The Dow Jones fell as a key inflation gauge rose. Johnson & Johnson fell on clotting concerns with its Covid vaccine. Apple stock rose. Boeing stock rallied.

  • Czechs reject mandatory quotas on local food in stores

    Czech lawmakers have rejected a proposed bill to reduce dependency on food imports by imposing a quota of locally-produced food to be sold in supermarkets. Lawmakers in the upper house, or the Senate, dismissed the bill last month. It would have required that the percentage of Czech food sold in stores bigger than 400 sq. meters would be a minimum 55% in 2022 and rise to at least 73% in 2028.

  • Australia won’t be buying Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    The Australian government has decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine as a way to accelerate its immunization program.

  • Workers weary, patients angry as COVID-19 fills Michigan hospitals — again

    Michigan health care workers say staff camaraderie forged in last year’s chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic has started to fracture.

  • So, How Long Does The COVID Vaccine Actually Last?

    As of Friday, roughly 20% of people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With millions of people receiving at least one of the three approved vaccines each day, widespread immunity against the coronavirus is slowly becoming a reality. But, as more vaccinations are rolled out and life inches back to pre-pandemic times, the question of how long that immunity will last after the final shot is on a lot of people’s minds. According to new research from Pfizer and Moderna, it looks like COVID-19 immunity will last at least six months in fully vaccinated people, though studies are ongoing. In a statement released by Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday, immunity against the coronavirus is confirmed to last at least half a year for people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. The company, following an observation of 927 symptomatic cases during its phase 3 study, concluded that its vaccine remained 91.3% effective against the virus for up to six months after. Pfizer also confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease, as defined by the CDC; 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 symptoms, as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and 100% effective against the highly transmissible B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus. The Moderna vaccine also appears to remain effective in fighting against COVID-19 for at least six months after the second shot, according to an April 6 report in The New England Journal of Medicine. The vaccine showed a 94% efficacy in the company’s own phase 3 trial, in which 33 adults were tested. Moderna will continue to monitor the subjects’ antibody levels in the coming months. What will these findings mean for future booster shots and prolonging the vaccine’s effectiveness? Given the still very new nature of this data, medical experts just aren’t sure yet. For the Moderna vaccine, scientists contributing to The New England Journal of Medicine reported that they are “determining the effect of a booster dose to extend the duration and breadth of activity against emerging viral variants.” Pfizer also appears to be determining the need for a booster shot; its Thursday press release includes mention of “a potential second booster dose of BNT162b2 [the Pfizer vaccine sequence] and/or a potential booster dose of a variation of BNT162b2 having a modified mRNA sequence.” Experts will no doubt advise people who have been vaccinated to receive booster shots if and when they are developed. Until those shots become reality, those of us who have been partially or fully vaccinated can rest easy knowing that we remain between 80 to 90% protected against COVID-19 for the time being. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Are ComingPeople Are Having Period Symptoms Post VaccineThe COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Surprising Benefits

  • Every MCU Villain Ranked from Worst to Best

    Marvel has given us some of cinema's great villains. Also some that are not so great. Here's a complete ranking of all the villains in the MCU. The post Every MCU Villain Ranked from Worst to Best appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • ‘I can’t accept that’: Daunte Wright’s parents hit out at ‘mistake’ explanation for son’s death

    ‘That doesn’t even sound right. This officer has been on the force for 26 years,’ says Aubrey Wright

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.