EXPLAINER: What's a SPAC, the latest craze on Wall Street?

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2019 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phon in Manchester, N.H. Special-purpose acquisition companies, better known as SPACs, have been embraced by big institutions and small-pocketed investors alike. Companies such as Draftkings and Virgin Galactic used a SPAC to go public last year. The frenzy surrounding SPACs has also attracted the attention of government regulators, who are concerned they may draw in unsophisticated investors.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
KEN SWEET
·6 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — WeWork will finally go public this year, allowing investors to buy and sell its shares. But not through a traditional IPO.

In the two years since the office-sharing company’s failed IPO, a new way to launch a stock on Wall Street has become fashionable: SPACs.

Special purpose acquisition companies have been embraced by big institutions and small-pocketed investors alike. Celebrities and famous athletes have endorsed them.

SPACs have raised more than $96.5 billion in less than three months so far this year. That tops the $83.3 billion raised in all of last year, which itself was six times bigger than the prior year, according to SPACInsider. Well-known companies such as Draftkings and Virgin Galactic used a SPAC to go public last year.

“I didn’t take them seriously until I saw the momentum,” said Susan Winter, head of global loan syndications at Silicon Valley Bank.

Lately, however, banks, regulators and some investors are taking a more cautious look at these red-hot investments. Critics point to risks inherent in how SPACs are constructed, while others see the maniacal fervor for them as one sign of a bubble in the stock market.

WHAT'S A SPAC?

SPACs are publicly traded but have no real business. A SPAC is essentially just a pile of investors’ cash. The goal is to use those millions of dollars to take a private company public without using the traditional initial public offering process that’s been around for decades.

Billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman raised $4 billion last year for his own SPAC, known as Tontine Capital. Chamath Palihapitiya, an early Facebook employee and chairman of Social Capital, has multiple SPACs and is using one to take SoFi, the online financial services startup, public later this year.

WHY ARE THEY SO POPULAR?

SPACs sell shares to the public, typically at $10 apiece, and then set out to find their target. That low entry price can allow small-fry investors to invest in some young companies that previously would have been accessible only to the wealthy and venture capitalists.

According to a recent report from BofA Global Research, 40% of SPAC trading on BofA’s platform from July to December of 2020 was driven by retail investors, compared to just 21% of stock trading for both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000.

“It used to be that we would see a new SPAC every week, or every two weeks. Now we are seeing four SPAC listings a week,” said Harris Arch, a co-portfolio manager of the DuPont Capital Merger Arbitrage Strategy fund.

For companies, a merger with a SPAC provides a quicker timeline for going public and fewer disclosure requirements. When the SPAC acquires a target, the acquired company takes the SPAC’s spot on an exchange and typically gets a new stock ticker.

A traditional IPO requires a company to hire an investment bank, produce mountains of materials for investors to scrutinize, eventually talk to potential investors in what’s known in Wall Street parlance as a “road show,” and then — if everything lines up correctly — go public.

IPOs get derailed all the time, however. The required disclosures may reveal some unattractive financials, which happened with WeWork two years ago, or the timing might not work, perhaps because the stock market is too volatile at the moment.

WHAT'S NOT TO LIKE?

The game is often stacked in favor of the SPAC’s management, also referred to as the “sponsors,” and initial investors.

Management has a financial incentive to find an acquisition target — most often management receives a 20% stake in the newly public company. They also get shares in the new company at a significant discount to the value the company agrees to use to go public, which can dilute the value of the shares held by retail investors.

Further, each SPAC has its own expiration date, typically two years from its creation, after which the funds of the SPAC must be returned to its investors.

All these factors give SPAC sponsors a reason to make a deal, regardless of whether it truly makes financial sense for both the company and the investors, critics say. Investors do get a say on management’s acquisition target, voting it up or down, but SPAC investors often consist of Wall Street banks and the SPACs own sponsors, which may stack the deck in favor of a “yes” vote.

Also since SPAC target companies bypass the traditional IPO process — and all the checks and due diligence that comes from it — companies that may not be fully ready to go public are now being listed on stock exchanges.

Since investors do not know the target company ahead of time, SPACs are sometimes referred to as “blank check companies.” It’s this “blank check” issue that has given some on Wall Street pause.

Swiss bank UBS has directed its financial advisors to only recommend SPACs to eligible clients if the bank is an underwriter and therefore has sufficient information about the company to make a recommendation, according to people familiar with the matter. That’s because there is limited information about a SPAC generally available to the public until it actually buys another company.

A spokeswoman at UBS declined to comment.

WHAT DO REGULATORS SAY?

The frenzy surrounding SPACs has also attracted the attention of government regulators, who are concerned they may draw in unsophisticated investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission released a report in December outlining the pros and cons of investing in SPACs, in which it cautioned investors about the potential conflicts involving the SPAC's management.

Last week, the SEC put out a bulletin warning investors not to base their investing decisions solely on whether a celebrity or star athlete has endorsed the product. The SPAC acquiring WeWork, BowX Acquisition, lists Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal as an adviser. Other athletes such as Alex Rodriguez and Stephen Curry have endorsed SPACs or put their own money into a SPAC entity. Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow has also created a SPAC.

“It is never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone famous sponsors or invests in it or says it is a good investment,” the SEC bluntly said.

HOW HAVE SPACS PERFORMED?

After posting some eye-popping gains in 2020, SPACs have come back to earth. An exchange-traded fund consisting of SPACs and companies taken public through SPAC acquisitions, the Defiance Next Gen SPAC fund, jumped 55% between early November and mid-February. It has since dropped from around $35 to $27 and is down 6.7% so far this year compared to the 4.9% return of the S&P 500.

The declines come as the prospects for an improving economy and a pickup in inflation have driven investors to move money away from some high-flying parts of the market, such as technology stocks.

___

Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Sao Paulo posts record 1,193 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, extends curbs

    Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, registered a new daily record of 1,193 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday and extended restrictions imposed earlier this month through April 11, state authorities said on Friday. Tougher measures taken on March 15 to slow the snowballing pandemic had been expected to last two weeks. The death toll includes cases earlier this week that had been unreported due to a change in personal data required by the Health Ministry.

  • U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

    The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said. Kissinger, now 97, influenced some of the most important turns of the 1970s while serving as secretary of state under Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Speaking at a Chatham House event in London via Zoom, Kissinger said the ultimate question was whether or not the United States and its Western allies could develop an understanding with China about a new global order.

  • Buy CarLotz Stock at $8 Before It Jumps 175%, Says Analyst

    When a company wants to refresh its car fleet, the first it must do is get rid of the cars it already has, and make some room in the corporate parking lot. Historically, this happens on one of two ways: First, the company puts its cars through an auto auction, or sells them in bulk to a wholesaler. Then, a retailer buys those cars at wholesale prices. Finally, the retailer spiffs them up, marks them up, and sells them to you, the consumer. But are all three steps really necessary? That's the question CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) asked when it set up shop a year ago (And its answer was "no"). Instead, CarLotz built a consignment-to-retail business in which "corporate vehicle sourcing partners" (fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, and other corporations often found in possession of large numbers of cars that they want to unload quickly), hand their inventory over to CarLotz. Then CarLotz does any necessary reconditioning itself, and sells the cars directly to consumers, collecting fees worth between $1200 and $1700 on each vehicle sold. Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino points out that CarLotz is "the only" company taking such a consignment-to-retail approach to car buying in the United States. As the analyst explained, CarLotz's business model "disintermediates wholesalers, wholesale auctions and dealers ... while offering retail customers an omni-channel experience for vehicle purchases." In simpler terms, CarLotz cuts out the middle man, and permits car buyers to buy more or less directly from corporate fleets that are looking to unload their old cars -- with sales conducted either in-person or online. In so doing, notes Prestopino, CarLotz is able to pay its corporate clients "on average $1,000 more per unit" sold, while saving consumers $500 to $1,000 on cars they buy, relative to the prices charged by traditional used car businesses. You can see how that would be an attractive proposition to both sides of the equation. And indeed, it's turning out that way. From 2017 through 2020, CarLotz's revenues surged nearly three-fold in size, to just under $119 million. The company isn't yet profitable, but its losses did fall by half between 2019 and 2020. And CarLotz is continuing to grow, with Prestopino noting the company plans to open 14 to 16 sales "hubs" (combining reconditioning facilities, consignment centers, and showrooms) in 2021, and more than 40 by the end of 2023 -- versus just 10 hubs that it has at present. Even then, that probably won't be the end of this growth story. By 2023, Prestopino projects that CarLotz will be moving metal at the rate of 80,000 units per year. That would be almost 13x the amount of business it is doing today -- but still only by about 1.1% of total corporate fleet resales that year. And this implies that after quadrupling over the next three years, there will be still the potential to grow nearly another 100x in size. So ... how much is this opportunity worth? Rating CarLotz stock "outperform," Prestopino sees the stock surging from its current share price of $8 to $22 over the course of the next year. This leaves room for a 175% upside potential (To watch Prestopino's track record, click here) CarLotz summed up , "We believe that CarLotz offers a compelling value proposition for both vehicle buyers and sellers offering a transformation growth opportunity in used vehicle retailing with a business model that is disintermediating traditional means of used vehicle remarketing. The company is rolling out a national presence to drive a network effect that should enhance shareholder value on a long-term basis." Judging from the consensus breakdown, it has been relatively quiet when it comes to other analyst activity. Over the last three months, only 2 analysts have reviewed LOTZ. Both of which, however, were bullish, making the consensus a Moderate Buy. On top of this, the $22 average price target puts the upside potential at 178%. (See LOTZ stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Cathie Wood ETF Has Bought Into a Serena Williams-Backed SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics exchange-traded fund has bought shares of a blank-check company backed by tennis star Serena Williams.In recent days the ARKQ ETF purchased about 800,000 shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp., according to data from ARK Investment Management LLC. Jaws Spitfire, which counts Williams as a board member and Starwood Capital LLC Chief Executive Officer Barry Sternlicht as its chairman, on Tuesday entered a merger deal with 3D printing company Velo3D Inc. to take it public, sending shares of the special-purpose acquisition company down more than 5% that day.Wood and SPACs are both having a bit of a rough moment. SPACs tumbled on Thursday in the wake of a report that U.S. regulators will be scrutinizing the blank-check phenomenon, which has exploded in recent months and attracted celebrities like Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez and Williams. Wood, who manages multiple funds that returned over 100% in 2020, is now sitting on a year-to-date loss in her flagship ARK Innovation ETF. The ARKQ ETF that bought into Jaws Spitfire is up 5.4%.Read more: Cathie Wood Says She Has No Second Thoughts: Matthew WinklerSternlicht said in a CNBC interview Wednesday that the SPAC market is “out of control.”Williams also made headlines in the financial world recently when her Serena Ventures joined a $5 million pre-Series A funding round for Bitcoin rewards company Lolli, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian’s venture capital fund Seven Seven Six.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid vaccine: AstraZeneca updates US vaccine efficacy results

    The vaccine-maker slightly amends its efficacy rates as it awaits US regulatory approval.

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • 'I am going to run with a smile': Tsunami survivors carry Olympic flame in Tokyo Games torch relay

    Takayuki Ueno, 46, is one of 10,000 torchbearers for the Tokyo Games. He lost his parents and children in the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.

  • New York politicians reach deal to legalise medical cannabis, report says

    Legislation also allows a person to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at home for personal use

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • University pays $1bn to women over abuse claims against campus gynaecologist

    The payout marks the largest sexual abuse settlement with a university

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • 'Unseen' Vincent Van Gogh painting fetches £11m at auction

    A Street Scene In Montmartre had previously spent more than 100 years behind closed doors.

  • Mecklenburg warns that vaccine appointments will remain scarce as NC opens eligibility

    New Mecklenburg County vaccine appointments are expected next week. Here’s how to get on the waitlist in the meantime.

  • Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

    Dominion Voting Systems argues the news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

  • Strange lights seen in the sky as SpaceX Falcon 9 debris falling into atmosphere mistaken for meteor shower

    Unusual bright lights appeared over the skies of the US overnight, leaving watchers “in awe”. Ummm... just caught this flying over my home in SW Portland. Officials and experts say that the lights are most likely the result of debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket burning up as it fell back towards Earth.

  • Take it from us mayors: Here’s how the COVID-19 relief law helps Fort Worth, Dallas

    Fort Worth’s Betsy Price and Dallas’ Eric Johnson argue that the American Rescue Plan will finally help cities recover from the pandemic.

  • White House ‘deeply concerned’ with Black Georgia lawmaker’s arrest for knocking on governor’s door

    Rep Park Cannon says ‘I will not stand by while our voting rights are threatened across this state’