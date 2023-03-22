Explainer-What's at stake in Turkey's upcoming elections?

2
Reuters
·4 min read

(Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest test of his 20-year rule in May elections that will decide not only who leads Turkey but how it is governed, where its economy is headed and what role it may play to ease conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The presidential and parliamentary votes are set for May 14, three months after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey's southeast, killing tens of thousands and leaving millions homeless.

The opposition picked as its presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), and formed an alliance aiming to appeal to voters from the left and right, as well those with Islamist roots.

The opposition promises to reverse many of the policies of Erdogan, who has championed religious piety, military-backed diplomacy and low interest rates.

WHAT'S AT STAKE IN THIS ELECTION FOR TURKEY ...

The most powerful leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk founded the modern Turkish republic a century ago, Erdogan and his Islamist-based AK Party have shifted Turkey away from Ataturk's secular blueprint.

Erdogan has also centralised power around an executive presidency, based in a 1,000-room palace on the edge of Ankara, which sets policy on Turkey's economic, security, domestic and international affairs.

Critics say his government has muzzled dissent, eroded rights and brought the judicial system under its sway, a charge denied by officials who say it has protected citizens in the face of unique security threats including a 2016 coup attempt.

Economists say Erdogan's calls for low interest rates sent inflation soaring to a 24-year high of 85% last year, and the lira slumping to one tenth of its value against the dollar over the last decade.

... AND THE REST OF THE WORLD?

Under Erdogan, Turkey has flexed military power in the Middle East and beyond, launching four incursions into Syria, waging an offensive against Kurdish militants inside Iraq and sending military support to Libya and Azerbaijan.

Turkey also saw a series of diplomatic clashes with regional powers Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, as well as a stand-off with Greece and Cyprus over eastern Mediterranean maritime boundaries, until it changed tack two years ago and sought rapprochement with some of its rivals.

Erdogan's purchase of Russian air defences triggered U.S. arms industry sanctions against Ankara, while his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin led critics to question Turkey's commitment to the NATO Western defence alliance. Ankara's objections to NATO membership applications from Sweden and Finland have also raised tensions.

However, Turkey also brokered a deal for Ukrainian wheat exports, underlining the potential role Erdogan has staked in efforts to end the Ukraine war. It is not clear that a successor would enjoy the same profile he has created on the world stage, a point he is likely to stress in the election campaign.

WHAT ARE THE OPPOSITION PROMISING?

The two main opposition parties, the secularist Republican People's Party (CHP) and centre-right nationalist IYI Party, have allied themselves with four smaller parties under a platform that would reverse many of Erdogan's signature policies.

They have pledged to restore independence to the central bank and reverse Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies. They would also dismantle his executive presidency in favour of the previous parliamentary system, and send back Syrian refugees.

Erdogan supported failed efforts to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while hosting at least 3.6 million Syrian refugees who have become increasingly unwelcome amid economic hardship in Turkey.

The opposition has echoed Erdogan's plans to return some refugees to Syria, but neither has set out how that could safely take place.

WHAT IS NEXT?

Erdogan is set to formally announce the election decision on March 10 that will kick off campaigning for what polls suggest will be a tight race.

While the first of Erdogan's two decades in power was marked by surging economic growth, the last 10 years have seen a decline in prosperity which has hit his popularity with voters.

Initial polls since the quakes had suggested that Erdogan was able to largely retain his support despite the disaster. But the emergence of a united opposition, even after a delay in picking its candidate, could prove a bigger challenge for him, analysts say.

How the opposition will garner support among the Kurdish voters, accounting for 15% of the electorate, remains key. The co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said they may back Kilicdaroglu after a "clear and open" talk.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

Recommended Stories

  • China firm wins Solomon Islands port project as Australia watches on

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Solomon Islands has awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to a Chinese state company to upgrade an international port in Honiara in a project funded by the Asian Development Bank, an official of the island nation said on Wednesday. The United States and its allies, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan, have held concerns that China has ambitions to build a naval base in the region since the Solomon Islands struck a security pact with Beijing last year.

  • Erdogan’s Week of Setbacks Worsens as Elections Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s failure to convince former economy czar Mehmet Simsek to rejoin his administration represents a fresh setback as he strives to be

  • Seven allies met military spending target - NATO

    STORY: Stoltenberg did not reveal which countries reached the goal but referred during a news conference in Brussels to NATO's annual report to be published later on Tuesday.He urged allies to boost their military spending more swiftly.At their Wales summit in 2014, NATO leaders agreed to move towards spending at least two percent of their GDP on defence within a decade.That decision was then a reaction to what it perceived as a severely deteriorated security situation in Europe months after Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea.

  • China, Australia defence officials hold first formal meeting since 2019

    Chinese defence officials met their Australian counterparts in Canberra on Wednesday, China's Ministry of National Defense said, in their first formal meeting since 2019. The talks were helpful in developing a stable relationship between their militaries, the Chinese defence ministry said, and further enhanced mutual understanding. Australia's defence department confirmed the meeting, adding that dialogue was conducted "in a professional atmosphere with both sides exchanging views on regional security issues".

  • Kia EV5 Concept Revealed as the EV9's Compact-SUV Sibling

    This smaller electric crossover will spawn a production model for China at first, but we expect it to come to the U.S. eventually.

  • US sending ammunition, tanker trucks, boats to Ukraine

    The State Department announced Monday that the U.S. will send Ukraine $350 million in weapons and equipment, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the city of Bakhmut, and troops prepare for an expected spring offensive. The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement, said the package also provides more ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles and anti-tank weapons.

  • Watch: Bags of KFC delivered to Xi Jinping’s ‘China-style’ hotel in Moscow

    Xi Jinping’s delegation in Moscow were holed up on Tuesday ordering mass KFC deliveries to their China-themed hotel complete with a replica of Beijing’s Forbidden City.

  • Vanessa Hudgens's Springy, All-White Golf Outfit Just Convinced Us to Book a Tee Time

    It’s giving “Bet On It.”

  • Trump wants to block Georgia prosecutors from using evidence in monthslong special grand jury investigation into his election interference

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis used a special grand jury to investigate Donald Trump's efforts to reverse his election loss in Georgia.

  • Four killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region, officials say

    RZHYSHCHIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -At least four people were killed early on Wednesday in a Russian drone strike near Kyiv which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said showed Moscow was not interested in peace. The State Emergency Service said on the Telegram messaging app that two dormitories and an educational facility in Rzhyshchiv, 40 miles (64 km) south of the capital, had been partially destroyed in the overnight attack. Regional police chief Andrii Nebytov said 20 people had been taken to hospital and several were still missing following a series of explosions after 3 a.m. (0100 GMT) that killed four people.

  • Only Seven NATO Allies Meet Spending Goal Despite Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- Only one more NATO ally met the military alliance’s goal to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense last year, with a total of seven countries reaching the commitment despite new pledges following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Cri

  • Governing Bodies Trying To Make Pro Golf 'More Difficult Than It Already Is' – Rahm

    The Spaniard has questioned The R&A and USGA’s golf ball rollback plans

  • Should Patriots try to acquire Lamar Jackson? Ted Johnson and Tom Curran debate

    Would Lamar Jackson elevate the Patriots to Super Bowl contenders? Ted Johnson and Tom E. Curran disagree on this one.

  • EU-led donors to provide 7 billion euros to help rebuild Turkey after earthquake

    Donors at a European Union-led conference on Monday pledged 7 billion euros ($7.5 bln) to help to rebuild Turkey after last month's devastating earthquakes, while Ankara estimated the costs at more than ten times that. The Feb. 6 earthquakes were the worst natural disaster to strike modern-day Turkey with more than 56,000 people killed in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The European Union and member country Sweden on Monday hosted the conference to drum up support.

  • The top three places to visit for spring break in the US

    Spring break is one of the most important times of the year for students looking to explore the United States and have a good time with friends. Here are three top locations.

  • Chinese COVID data from Wuhan market gives clues on origins, researchers say

    LONDON (Reuters) -Data from the early days of the COVID pandemic, briefly uploaded to a database by Chinese scientists, gives information on its origins, including suggesting a role for raccoon dogs in the coronavirus reaching humans, international researchers said. The virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting a live animal market to be involved, before spreading round the world and killing nearly 7 million people to date. International researchers published a pre-print report based on their interpretation of the data on Monday, after leaks of their findings in the media last week and a meeting with the World Health Organization involving both the Chinese and international scientists.

  • Israeli official blasted as "racist" for dismissing Palestinian people

    Finance chief Bezalel Smotrich, one of the most extreme members of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, said "there is no Palestinian history."

  • Ukraine's Soviet-era tanks are getting stuck in the mud, falling apart, and frequently won't even fire, tank force commander says

    Ukraine is asking for newer Western tanks because their Soviet-era systems don't always work, a tank platoon commander told The Kyiv Independent.

  • California hit by 12th atmospheric river of the season

    The 12th atmospheric river of the season has brought more heavy rain and flooding to California. The Weather Channel meteorologist Mike Bettes takes a look at the forecast.

  • This Utah singer auditioned for ‘The Voice’ — and gave the state a special shoutout

    Who is EJ Michels on “The Voice” 2023? Where is EJ Michels from? What kind of music is the band Foreign Figures? Foreign Figures band. Where is EJ Michels from? EJ Michels is a singer from Utah competing on “The Voice” 2023. EJ Michels is on Team Blake Shelton for “The Voice” 2023.