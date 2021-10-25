EXPLAINER: What's a 'wealth tax' and how would it work?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH BOAK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires.

Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when campaigning last year. But his more conventional proposed rate hikes on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.

That leaves a special tax on the assets, not the income, of billionaires being proposed by a Senate Democrat as a possible vehicle to help pay for child care, universal pre-kindergarten, child tax credits, family leave and environmental initiatives.

Biden has vowed that his programs will not add a penny to the deficit, which means selling to Congress and voters a tax on the wealthiest .0005% of Americans. Some details on the proposed billionaires tax:

HOW WOULD IT WORK?

Essentially, billionaires earn the bulk of their money off their wealth. This might be from the stock market. It could include, once sold, beachfront mansions or the ownership of rare art and antiquities. A triceratops skeleton.

This new tax would apply solely to people with at least $1 billion in assets or $100 million in income for three straight years. These standards mean that just 700 taxpayers would face the additional tax on increases to their wealth, according to a description obtained by The Associated Press of the proposal of Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon.

On tradeable items such as stocks, billionaires would still pay a tax even if they held on to the asset. They would be taxed on any increases in value and take deductions on losses. Under current law, those assets get taxed only when they're sold.

Billionaires would also face an additional tax on non-tradeable assets such as real estate and business interests once those assets are sold. During the first year of the proposed tax, the billionaires would also owe taxes on any built-in gains that predate the tax.

HOW MUCH MONEY WOULD IT RAISE?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi estimated Sunday on CNN that the tax would raise $200 billion to $250 billion. This is a meaningful sum, but it's well shy of the nearly $2 trillion in proposed additional spending over 10 years being negotiated right now. This means that additional levies such as the global minimum tax and increased enforcement dollars for the IRS would still be needed to help close the gap.

And the forecasts for revenue from the wealth tax are highly debatable.

“It’s just impossible to implement,” said Allison Schrager, a senior fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute. “There’s a lot of evidence that these things don’t work, and I’ve never heard an explanation of how this could be workable.”

WHY WOULD BIDEN GO THIS ROUTE?

The president would rather raise corporate tax rates and rates on wealthy individuals. That was his initial proposal, but he's got to appease West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Those are the two make-or-break Democratic votes in the evenly split Senate.

Sinema objected to higher rates, which brought the wealth tax into play as an alternative.

The idea gained steam after the publication of French economist Thomas Piketty's book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century.” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a 2% wealth tax a trademark policy in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and fellow candidate Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont, proposed his own wealth tax.

Biden never jumped on that bandwagon. But he did make higher taxes on the wealthy a key promise, saying no one earning less than $400,000 would pay more.

ARE BILLIONAIRES REALLY THAT RICH?

Seems that way.

There is a legitimate debate about the optimal forms of taxation. Is it better for the economy for the wealthy to keep their assets invested in new businesses? Or, is it better for some of their money to go to the government to help fund programs like child care, universal pre-K and shifts to renewable energy?

What is clear is that the wealthy do have money to tax, should the government wish to do it.

America's billionaires have seen their collected wealth surge 70% since the start of the pandemic to over $5 trillion, according to an analysis by the pro-wealth-tax Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies Program on Inequality. That gain from March 18, 2020, to this past month is equal in size to Biden's spending plans over 10 years.

“Right now, billionaires are not paying a dime in taxes on their fabulous income gains from their stock holdings during the pandemic,” said Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness. “The billionaires income tax would tax the increase in the value of those assets each year just like workers’ wages are taxed."

There were 614 U.S. billionaires at the start of the pandemic, a total that has now grown to 745.

Part of what makes the coronavirus unique is that many poorer Americans also became wealthier, but they did so at a much slower pace than billionaires.

Federal Reserve data indicate that the net worth of the bottom 90% of Americans — a group that includes the middle class — rose by roughly 22%. For many Americans, the wealth increase reflected a rising stock market, higher home values and unprecedented government aid in the form of direct checks and forgivable payroll loans to small businesses.

CAN BILLIONAIRES ESCAPE TAXATION?

They've found ways before.

They can hire armadas of lawyers, accountants and others to minimize their tax burdens. The news outlet ProPublica revealed various tax shelters with IRS data earlier this year, and the recent Pandora Papers showed there is a global industry to shelter the assets of the politically powerful and extremely wealthy.

The ProPublica investigation showed that Warren Buffett paid an average rate of 19%. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid 23%, while Tesla's Elon Musk was at roughly 30%. The top tax rate on income earned from labor is 37%, but the tax on capital gains is a lower 20% and that favors those with extreme wealth. The lower capital gains rate can also encourage more investment in new companies that help the economy grow.

A White House analysis in September indicated the country's 400 wealthiest families paid an average federal income tax rate of 8.2% between 2010 and 2018. The administration's fundamental message is that a rate this low is unfair because middle class families often pay a greater share of their income in taxes.

The bottom-line question for Democratic lawmakers is how to close or at least narrow the escape hatches for those with extreme wealth. It could require calculations such as the “deferral recapture amount” and other technicalities that are likely to baffle most of America. But the writing of the tax law and its enforcement will determine just how successful a wealth tax would be — and perhaps the fate of Biden's big agenda as well.

___

AP writer Will Weissert contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Manchin agreeable to Biden's wealth tax plan

    Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package

  • Billionaire tax takes shape as Biden pushes for budget deal

    Democrats are working frantically to shore up the revenue side of President Joe Biden’s domestic package, poised to unveil a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for his social services and climate change plan after earlier tax plans fizzled. Biden said Monday he’s hopeful the talks with Congress can wrap up overall agreement on the package this week. Biden said it would be “very, very positive to get it done” before he departs for two overseas global summits.

  • Yellen Describes How Proposed Billionaire Tax Would Work

    Yellen said lawmakers are considering a "billionaires tax" to help pay for Biden's social safety net and climate change bill.

  • The Best Advent Calendars for the Men in Your Life

    Whether he's a pop-culture fanatic or a beer- or spirit-drinker, you can find an advent calendar for men that's right for him.

  • So what exactly is a billionaires’ tax — and how would it work?

    The prospect of a new “billionaires tax” is dawning while the chances dim for income tax and capital gains rate hikes on the rich. The tax would apply to households worth at least $1 billion, or with three straight years of income over $100 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Although Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, has been working on the topic for years, it remains to be seen what specifically will be proposed for a spending bill that can’t afford any Democratic defectors.

  • More Than 3 Million Retired Early, Research Suggests. What That Means for Interest Rates.

    One of the big questions for policy makers and traders alike is whether the people who have left the workforce will, at some later point, jump back in.

  • NC tax preparer twice burned files to dodge feds. ‘That’s one fire too many,’ judge says

    Tina Wells was sentenced to 70 months in prison after filing thousands of fraudulent tax returns for unsuspecting clients.

  • Democrats are inching toward new wealth taxes to finance a scaled-down spending plan to expand the child tax credit, provide housing aid, and more

    Democrats are eyeing targeted taxes on billionaires to pay for their safety net expansion. They're rushing to wrap up talks with Manchin and Sinema.

  • WTI Crude Climbs to $85 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude rose above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a global energy crunch that has seen prices soar.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOil

  • Biden hopeful Democrats can reach spending deal this week

    KEARNY, N.J. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal. Biden visited New Jersey to sell his "Build Back Better" agenda after talks on Sunday with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is critical to the package, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat. With negotiators zeroing in on a tax on billionaires https://www.reuters.com/world/us/with-corporate-tax-off-table-us-democrats-turn-billionaires-fund-spending-bill-2021-10-25 to pay for the legislation, Biden used a speech in Kearny, New Jersey, to criticize past Republican plans that largely benefited the wealthy, and the economic theory that if people at the top did well, everyone would benefit.

  • Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

    The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president's nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. About 36% of Biden's nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate that Trump saw at the same stage of his presidency.

  • Turkish lira bounces back from record low after Erdogan soothes diplomatic fears

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's lira performed a volte face and bonds bounced back from multi-month lows after President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed statements on Monday from several Western embassies, paving the way for the de-escalation of a diplomatic row. The lira had tumbled as much as 2.4% to a record low early in the day after Erdogan said on Saturday he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Though the currency pulled back from the brink after Erdogan made comments on his way to a cabinet meeting called to discuss the rift.

  • Costco's Wine Advent Calendar Is Finally Back for the Holidays, And It's Going To Sell Out Quick

    What better way to count down to Christmas?

  • Facebook will fuel further unrest -whistleblower

    BROADCAST: (ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBUDIGITAL: (ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBUA former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower on Monday (October 25) told British lawmakers the social media site was fueling violent unrest around the world."A core part of why I came forward, was I looked at the consequences, and choices Facebook was making, and I looked at things like the global south, and I believe situations like Ethiopia are just part of the opening chapters of a novel that is going to be horrific to read."Frances Haugen was a product manager for Facebook, and recently went public with her accusations that the company knowingly permitted harmful content on the platform, putting profits before safety."I think there is a view inside the company that safety is a cost center, not a growth center."The world's biggest social network rejected the charges.Haugen – who testified earlier this month in the U.S. Congress - turned over a trove of internal Facebook documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which were made available to Reuters and other news organizations.They showed Facebook knew it hadn't hired enough staff with the language skills and knowledge of local events needed to flag harmful content in a number of developing countries.CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this month that it was deeply illogical to argue that Facebook deliberately pushed content that made people angry, saying advertisers don’t want to be associated with harmful content.But on Monday, Haugen pushed back."An ad that gets more engagement, is a cheaper ad. We have seen, over and over again in Facebook's research, it is easier to provoke people to anger, than to empathy or compassion. And so we are literally subsidizing hate on these platforms."Some U.S. lawmakers have said it’s time for big tech to face public health regulations akin to those imposed on tobacco companies.Britain is bringing forward laws that could fine social media companies if they fail to remove or limit the spread of illegal content.Haugen isn’t finished with Facebook. She’s scheduled to speak at a major tech conference, the Web Summit, next week.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • Eagles LT Andre Dillard drawing strong interest as NFL trade deadline approaches

    NFL trade deadline: Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard drawing strong interest as Nov. 2 looms

  • Deonte Harris, Taysom Hill among 4 Saints ruled out on final injury report

    Deonte Harris, Taysom Hill among 4 Saints ruled out on final injury report

  • Daryl Morey likely to wait until December for Sixers to trade Ben Simmons

    Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey is likely to wait until December to look to move Ben Simmons.

  • Biden Administration Says Sputnik Vaccine Won’t Count for International Travelers Hoping to Visit America

    KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Biden administration has released additional details on its plan to require international travelers to prove that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, issuing a presidential proclamation on Monday that outlines the process.According to senior administration officials, almost all non-citizen visitors traveling to the United States by air after November 8 will be required to provide proof of vaccination status to airline officials prior to boarding

  • 3 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Will Haunt You for Years

    Halloween tries to spook you with ghosts and monsters, but often, the real nightmares that keep us up at night are far more mundane, like surprise bills or running out of money in retirement. Here are three retirement planning mistakes you definitely want to avoid. Retirement sneaks up on you faster than you think, and the longer you wait to start saving, the more difficult your task becomes.