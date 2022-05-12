EXPLAINER: Who's the Swedish doctor facing execution in Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ISABEL DEBRE
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ahmad Reza Djalali
    Iranian-Swedish disaster medicine doctor, lecturer and researcher

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Vida Mehrannia is trying to save her husband’s life. Iran is scheduled to put him to death within nine days — by May 21.

To Iran, the 50-year-old Ahmad Reza Jalali is a spy for Israel. To his colleagues, he is a respected physician specialized in disaster medicine, a most demanding field. To Mehrannia, he is a beloved husband.

“It’s a nightmare,” she told The Associated Press from Stockholm, where she lives with her 10-year-old son and 19-year-old daughter who have not seen their father in the six years since his arrest. “They want to sacrifice my husband.”

Mehrannia pins her fading hopes on Jalali’s Swedish citizenship and Stockholm’s attempts to push for his release. The extent of those efforts is unclear, though the Swedish foreign minister called her Iranian counterpart last week and, along with the European Union, demanded Jalali be released.

But it appears that Jalali’s very ties to Sweden are what landed him in an Iranian prison.

In Iran, some foreigners are pawns, both in Tehran's internal political rivalries and in tensions between Tehran and Western capitals, analysts say. A pattern of Westerners being picked up has grown increasingly visible since the collapse of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers.

On Wednesday, Iran said it detained two Europeans just hours after the European Union envoy touched down in the capital in a last-ditch effort to save the tattered atomic accord.

Iran has imprisoned at least a dozen dual nationals in recent years. Most of them are held on widely disputed spying charges.

Here's a look at the forces at play in Jalali's case.

HOW DID IT START?

Jalali was born in Iran’s northwestern town of Tabriz. He built a successful career in Italy and Sweden, publishing over 40 articles in medical journals and teaching across the continent. When an Iranian university invited him to a workshop in April 2016, he didn't think twice about attending.

He never saw his family again.

Security services scooped him up, accused him of leaking details about Iranian nuclear scientists believed to have been killed by the Mossad and whisked him to Iran's notorious Evin Prison where he was sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, a landmark quest in Sweden to hold accountable a former Iranian official accused of committing atrocities has kindled outrage back in Tehran.

The two cases have coincided uneasily. Hamid Nouri is standing trial in Stockholm for war crimes and murder committed during the Iran-Iraq war — a conflict that ended more than a quarter century ago and haunts Tehran to this day.

WHAT IS HAPPENING BETWEEN IRAN AND SWEDEN?

For the first time, several Iranians who survived mass executions at the end of the Iran-Iraq war have taken the stand in a Swedish court.

Iran denies any link between the contentious trial and Jalali’s death sentence — declared to be imminent last week as the Swedish court proceedings grabbed international headlines. Iran's judiciary spokesman on Tuesday declared Jalali’s verdict final. His family believes the cases are linked.

The allegations in Sweden date back to 1988, after Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini accepted a U.N.-brokered cease-fire. Members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, heavily armed by Saddam Hussein, stormed across the Iranian border from Iraq in a surprise attack. Iran blunted their assault.

The sham trials of political prisoners began around that time, with defendants asked to identify themselves. Those who responded “mujahedeen” were sent to their deaths, according to a 1990 Amnesty International report. International rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed.

Iran has sought to bury this dark chapter of history. But now the sensitive memories are being dragged to light. Former prisoners have told the Swedish court that Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official, handed down death sentences, guided convicts to chambers where they were executed and helped prosecutors gather the names of those sympathetic to the mujahedeen. Nouri denies involvement.

The verdict is expected in July and, if found guilty, the 61-year-old Nouri could face a life sentence. The case reverberates in Tehran, where the hard-line former judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi served on the commissions that issued execution orders.

Iran is outraged, condemning the proceedings as “an unjust and illegal show trial."

Iranian authorities have since detained another Swedish citizen, a tourist traveling in the country, Sweden's Foreign Ministry confirmed last week.

WHY DOES IRAN DETAIN FOREIGNERS?

Four decades ago, young Iranian revolutionaries stormed the U.S. Embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. They were released in 1981, but Iran's policy of hostage-taking never ended, analysts say.

“It ebbs and flows, but this has been a notorious page in the Islamic Republic's playbook since 1979,” said Ray Takeyh, an Iran expert at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Iran usually detains foreign nationals as a means of getting leverage or something else from that other country.”

The tactic has burst into public view as prisoner swaps gain traction. When Tehran's nuclear accord with world powers took effect in 2016, four American captives flew home from Iran. That same day, the Obama administration airlifted Iran $400 million in cash.

More recently this spring, two British citizens who had been jailed in Iran for more than five years were returned home after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran.

Today there are at least four Americans, two Germans, two Austrians and two French citizens known to be detained in Iran.

A United Nations panel describes their incarceration as part of “an emerging pattern involving the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of dual nationals.”

WHAT IS IRAN’S HISTORY OF EXECUTING PRISONERS?

Iran is one of the world's leading executioners. In March, the U.N. special rapporteur for Iran told the Human Rights Council that Iran's execution count had surged to 280 last year, including at least three minors.

The execution of foreigners, however, remains extremely rare. Iran is not publicly known to have executed a foreigner in the last two decades.

Dual nationals facing the death penalty in recent years, such as Iranian-Canadian Hamid Ghasemi or Iranian-American Amir Hekmati, have had their sentences commuted.

Last year, U.N. rights experts warned that Jalali faced harsh conditions and was “nearing death” as his health rapidly deteriorated in solitary confinement. His conviction, the U.N. says, stems from a confession extracted under torture after an unfair trial.

Deprived of sleep under bright lights, he waits for the day he will be taken away to be killed.

It's a terror his family says they share, even 3,000 miles away.

“It's torture. ... It has completely taken over our lives,” Mehrannia said. “For the politics of other countries, we are suffering.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese CCTV cameras on our streets have hidden microphones that could be spying on you

    Chinese-made CCTV cameras on Britain’s streets contain hidden microphones that could be used to spy on the public, the Government’s snooping tsar has warned.

  • China fights economic slump, sticks to costly 'zero COVID'

    China’s leaders are struggling to reverse an economic slump without giving up anti-virus tactics that shut down Shanghai and other cities, adding to challenges for President Xi Jinping as he tries to extend his time in power. The ruling Communist Party has declared its “zero-COVID” goal of preventing all infections takes priority over the economy. It is a decision with global implications and comes despite warnings by experts including the head of the World Health Organization that the goal might be unattainable.

  • Doctor Strange 2 writer breaks down Wanda's controversial arc and those killer cameos

    Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron opens up about Wanda, the Illuminati, and bringing Sam Raimi horror to the MCU.

  • Ukraine death toll 'thousands' higher - U.N.

    STORY: The U.N. team, which includes 55 monitors in Ukraine, has said most of the deaths have occurred from the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area such as missile and air strikes."We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you," Matilda Bogner told a news briefing in Geneva, when asked about the total number of deaths and injuries."The big black hole is really Mariupol where it has been difficult for us to fully access and to get fully corroborated information," she added, referring to the port city in southeast Ukraine that has seen the heaviest fighting of the war.Moscow denies targeting civilians and calls its invasion, launched on Feb. 24, a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalists fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for waging an unprovoked war of aggression.Bogner said her team was also investigating what he described as "credible allegations" of torture, ill-treatment and executions by Ukrainian forces against the Russian invading forces and affiliated armed groups.

  • Clarence Dixon executed for 1978 murder, marking first Arizona execution since 2014

    Clarence Dixon, sentenced to death for the 1978 murder of Deana Bowdoin, was executed Wednesday, marking the first Arizona execution since 2014.

  • Democrats Launch $15M 'Blue Shift Florida' Initiative To Increase Voter Turnout

    Florida Democratic candidates have agreed to pool money together to create a $15 million voter organizing effort called ‘Blue Shift Florida,’ according to Politico, fighting to keep Florida a purple state. The money will be used to hire at least 200 organizers and open as many as 80 offices to increase voter turnout.

  • Christian Pulisic Watch: How did USMNT star perform for Chelsea at Leeds?

    Christian Pulisic scored a lovely goal as Chelsea won away at Leeds to basically secure their place in the top four of the Premier League.

  • What the Marcos' return to power means for the Philippines

    Decades after his father was overthrown, Bongbong Marcos is now set to reclaim power for his family.

  • 'This tears my soul apart': A Ukrainian boy and a killing

    As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. The 14-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was about to become one of them.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells Malta to clamp down on Russian dual-nationals

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Malta on Tuesday to stop Russians from abusing passports handed out as part of a lucrative citizenship scheme, and to prevent its ships from transporting Russian oil. In his latest video address to a Western parliament, Zelenskiy likened Ukraine's fight with Russia to Malta's own dogged defence against Nazi Germany in World War Two. "The resilience and resistance of Malta between 1940 and 1942 helped define the future of Europe in the same way as the resilience and strength of our people will decide whether freedom will win again in combating tyranny," Zelenskiy said.

  • Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army is poised to revamp its forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts, and it is expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in the state with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight, according to Army leaders. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change, saying she will likely convert the Stryker unit, which uses heavy, eight-wheeled vehicles, to an infantry brigade.

  • Elizabeth Olsen Got ‘Frustrated’ by MCU After It Lost Her Acting Roles: ‘This Is Me Being the Most Honest’

    Elizabeth Olsen has been playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch since her brief appearance in the post-credits scene of the 2014 tentpole “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Olsen’s character debuted more fully a year later in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which was followed by four more Marvel tentpoles and her Emmy-nominated limited series “WandaVision” over the next […]

  • Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Thinks Bitcoin Could Drop to $28,000. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The price of Bitcoin fell below $36,000 yesterday in what was the biggest intraday drop since January. Bitcoin's (BTC) price has mostly hovered between $37,000 and $42,000 so far in 2022 -- a far cry from its November high of over $68,000. Unfortunately, veteran trader Peter Brandt warns things can still get a lot worse.

  • The underground networks of Russians helping Ukrainian refugees

    Ukrainian refugees who reluctantly find themselves under Moscow’s rule are receiving help from an unlikely quarter: networks of Russian volunteers helping those displaced by the war to leave Russia. When Bogdan Goncharov, his wife and 7-year-old daughter fled the shelling in their hometown of Mariupol in mid-March, they ended up in Russian-controlled territory in south eastern Ukraine. Fearful of being transported thousands of kilometres away after hearing other refugees were sent to Siberia, Goncharov said he contacted a Russian volunteer who arranged transport for them across Russia to the Estonian border.

  • Chinese jet aborts takeoff, catches fire, causing minor injuries from evacuation

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Tibet Airlines said all passengers and crew had been evacuated from an Airbus A319 plane that caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday. There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement. Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said 36 people suffered bruises and sprains during the evacuation of flight TV9833 and were sent to local hospitals for examination.

  • Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of #MeToo cases

    Bill Cosby was released from prison when his conviction that he drugged and assaulted a woman was overturned. Quarterback Deshaun Watson landed a record-setting $230 million contract, despite an investigation into allegations he assaulted 22 women. Celebrity chef Mario Batali was acquitted this week on just the second day of his sexual assault trial in Boston.

  • $420 million yacht owned by pro-Kremlin oligarch that comes with its own mini submarine is frozen in German port

    The 377-foot-long superyacht, Luna — with nine decks and a pool — is frozen under Russia-related sanctions on Farkhad Akhmedov.

  • 12-year-old Kenosha girl who was placed in a chokehold is set to sue the Kenosha officer, the girl's attorney says

    The girl's attorney claims "Jane Doe" suffered a brain injury from off-duty Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow and has been criminally charged.

  • 'Please don't let them die' wives of Azov fighters beg pope

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The wives of two of the last remaining Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's steelworks asked Pope Francis on Wednesday to help get soldiers to a third country, with one telling him: "please don't let them die". Kateryna Prokopenko, 27, and Yuliya Fedosiuk, 29, spoke to the pope for about five minutes at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, also asking him to intervene directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to let them go because "Russian captivity is not an option". Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov, has endured the most destructive fighting of the war in Ukraine.

  • Montana Story (30 Second Spot 1)

    From the acclaimed writer/directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel (WHAT MAISIE KNEW, THE DEEP END) comes a neo-Western with an emotional tremor hiding beneath it. Two estranged siblings (Haley Lu Richardson, Owen Teague) return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop.