EXPLAINER: Why is Biden halting federal oil and gas sales?

  • FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows oil pump jacks in McKenzie County in western North Dakota. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
  • FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
  • FILE - This Feb. 26, 2021, file photo shows an oil well east of Casper, Wyo. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, then-Rep. Debra Haaland, D-N.M., testifies before a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be secretary of the interior, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Haaland, a former two-term New Mexico congresswoman, said she is committed to "strike the right balance" as interior manages oil drilling and other energy development, while seeking to conserve public lands and address climate change. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP, File)
  • FILE - This April 10, 2011, file photo, shows a rig and supply vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
1 / 5

Explainer Biden Vs Oil

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows oil pump jacks in McKenzie County in western North Dakota. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW BROWN and MATTHEW DALY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation’s vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multibillion-dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy — and while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry.

The leasing ban is only temporary, although officials have declined to say how long it will last. And it’s unclear how much legal authority the government has to stop drilling on about 23 million acres (9 million hectares) previously leased to energy companies.

Here are some questions hanging over Biden’s Interior Department as it launches a months-long review of the government’s petroleum sales with a virtual forum Thursday.

WHY IS BIDEN TARGETING OIL AND GAS LEASE SALES?

Burning of oil, gas and coal from government-owned lands and waters is a top source of U.S. emissions, accounting for 24% of the nation’s greenhouse gases. Oil and gas account for the biggest chunk of human-caused fossil fuel emissions from federal lands following a drilling surge under former President Donald Trump.

Emission reductions from a permanent leasing ban would be relatively small -- about 100 million tons (91 million metric tons) annually, or less than 1% of global fossil fuel emissions, according to a study by a nonprofit research group.

But environmentalists and others who want more aggressive action against climate change say a ban would nudge the economy in a new direction. Biden wants to substitute fossil fuel production and consumption with policies that promote renewable energy on public lands, such as wind and solar power.

“The federal government is a huge player here. The government has market power,” said attorney Max Sarinsky with New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity. “If you restrict the supply (of oil and gas), you alter the market and you create a better environment for more sustainable fuels.”

Lease sales and royalties companies pay on extracted oil and gas brought in more than $83 billion in revenue over the past decade.

Half the money from onshore drilling goes to the state where it occurred. Money from offshore drilling gets shared with states at a lesser rate and pays for a conservation fund used to preserve land nationwide.

WHAT'S BEEN DONE SO FAR?

The administration postponed lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and Utah. Biden earlier had suspended leasing in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Interior officials say the fossil fuel program has failed to consider climate impacts and that irresponsible leasing practices carve up wildlife habitat, threaten Native American cultural and sacred sites and lock up public lands that could be used for recreation or conservation.

After what they call a “fire sale” of public energy reserves under Trump, Biden's team argues that companies still have plenty of undeveloped leases — almost 14 million acres (6 million hectares) in western states and more than 9 million acres (3.6 million hectares) offshore. Companies also have about 7,700 unused drilling permits — enough for years.

Despite the moratorium, the Biden administration has continued to issue new permits for existing leases, including more than 200 in March, records show.

Environmentalists want that to stop, but an outright drilling ban would raise thorny legal issues. Companies could claim they have the right to extract oil and gas after spending years and millions of dollars to secure leases.

WHAT ARE BIDEN'S OPTIONS?

A ban on new leases means drilling would fade out as existing ones expire. It would be a heavy blow for western and Gulf Coast states that heavily depend on oil and gas revenue to pay for schools, roads and other services.

Another option is to increase royalty fees to reflect the “social cost” of climate change — damage from rising seas, drought, wildfires and other global warming impacts. That would keep revenue flowing and make it more expensive to drill on federal land, forcing companies to concentrate on the most profitable reserves and reducing emissions, though by less than a ban.

“If it’s not possible to have a carbon tax on all oil and gas extraction, at least we could do something akin to that on public lands,” said James Stock, a Harvard University economist and former member of the White House Council on Economic Advisers under Obama.

HOW MANY JOBS COULD BE LOST?

Economists say claims by industry groups and allies in Congress that a leasing ban would trigger massive job losses are greatly exaggerated.

An industry-promoted University of Wyoming study projected almost 300,000 jobs lost by 2025. But historical data on energy jobs suggest a much smaller impact of about 60,000 jobs, said Jeremy Weber, former chief energy economist for Trump's White House Council of Economic Advisers and now a University of Pittsburgh associate professor

That's still a significant number as the U.S. economy recovers from job losses in the pandemic. And even limited job losses could profoundly affect local economies in Wyoming, New Mexico and other oil-dependent states.

There’s also no guarantee such impacts would be offset by Biden's promise to deliver millions of new green energy jobs, such as installing solar panels or helping with environmental cleanups of abandoned oil wells and coal mines.

Despite promises by renewable energy advocates, such jobs “don’t fill the bucket like oil and gas does,” said Jim Willox, a commissioner in Converse County, Wyoming, the state’s top crude producer and home to several new wind farms.

Aware of such concerns, Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy met with executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron and other companies Monday to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A White House statement said the administration “is not fighting the oil and gas sector” and wants to create jobs while addressing emissions.

American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers said independent forecasts show natural gas and oil will provide about half of the global energy mix for decades to come.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, sworn in last week as the first Native American to oversee the nation's public lands and waters, will kick off Thursday's forum, which will include representatives of industry, labor, conservationist groups, Indigenous people and others.

Haaland, a former two-term New Mexico congresswoman, said she wants to “strike the right balance” as Interior manages energy development while seeking to conserve public lands and address climate change.

An interim report to be completed this summer will outline recommendations for Interior and Congress to overhaul the fossil fuels program. A similar review of government coal sales during the Obama administration was to last three years, but was canceled by Trump.

___

Daly reported from Washington, D.C.

___

On Twitter follow Matthew Brown: @MatthewBrownAP and Matthew Daly: @MatthewDalyWDC

Recommended Stories

  • Democratic Texas Rep. Cuellar on why he released photos of crowded migrant holding center

    Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, says in one weekend about 150 migrants were released ‘without a notice to appear,’ which he called ‘unprecedented.’

  • U.S. health body questions AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

    AstraZeneca may have released outdated information on its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, giving an "incomplete" picture of its efficacy, a leading U.S. health agency said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the shot's potential U.S. rollout and plunging its developers, once again, into controversy. The surprise public rebuke from federal health officials comes just one day after interim data from the drugmaker showed better-than-expected results from the U.S. trial. The vaccine, developed with Oxford University, was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in the large trial that also took place in Chile and Peru, according to the data.

  • White House says it's "not fighting" oil companies after climate aide meets with executives

    President Biden's senior domestic climate official met with top oil-and-gas executives Monday as the industry braces for White House emissions policies.Why it matters: A White House summary claims they're seeking common ground with the sector.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe virtual meeting with top aide Gina McCarthy featured discussion of "shared priorities" around climate, jobs and clean energy, it states."She made clear that the Administration is not fighting the oil and gas sector, but fighting to create union jobs, deploy emission reduction technologies, strengthen American manufacturing, and fuel the American economy," the White House said.The big picture: Via Bloomberg, oil execs pledged support for regulations limiting methane emissions and "urged greater government support of carbon-capture and hydrogen technology."Per its piece and the Wall Street Journal, the execs also backed carbon pricing, though my usual reminder that the political pulse for taxes or trading is very faint.The details: The meeting, per sources and published reports, included CEOs or other top officials from oil majors like Chevron, Exxon and BP, as well as trade groups and large independent producers like Occidental and Devon.Administration officials included McCarthy deputy Ali Zaidi and Laura Daniel Davis, who is a senior Interior Department official.The intrigue: The meeting comes ahead of Interior's virtual public meeting Thursday on the department's approach to oil-and-gas leasing on public lands.President Biden has frozen issuance of new leases, drawing strong attacks from industry groups, Republicans, and some oil-patch Democrats.But some green activists and progressive Democrats want to see even more aggressive steps to curb fossil fuel extraction.What they're saying: The American Exploration & Production Council, which represents large independents, said after Monday's meeting that they want to work with the administration to ensure U.S. production meets global demand.They back U.S. production at the "highest standards" and want to ensure climate policies "do not shift production and emissions overseas."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Australian east coast rain to ease but flooding continues

    Heavy rainfall was forecast to ease across Australia’s east coast but floodwaters will linger for days across New South Wales state where 15,000 people were nervously waiting on Tuesday for potential orders to evacuate. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday said several weather fronts continued to effect large swaths of the state. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rain emergency was expected to ease by late Wednesday, but the “floodwaters remain persistent for some time.”

  • Shoot-out erupts after armed store owner mistakes deputy for burglar, Texas police say

    After the dust settled, the accused burglar was nowhere to be found.

  • Debris from North Raleigh homeless camp grows as coronavirus pandemic drags on

    The camp, at Interstate 540 and Capital Boulevard, has become more visible this winter.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Another mass shooting in America

    And exclusive details on Trump's efforts to make his own social network.

  • Is Texas going to let immigrants take priority over US citizens?

    the parents of young immigrants’ parents are right behind them.

  • Late night hosts gawk at Miami Beach's Spring Break crowds, put Biden's stair stumbles in context

    "Not only is it March Madness, it's also Spring Break seasons, but over the weekend Miami declared a state of emergency and mandated a curfew due to COVID concerns," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "You know things are out of control when Florida is worried about COVID." Also in Florida, "former President Trump is creating his own social media platform — if it goes according to plan, it's be the first thing he'll help go viral since the coronavirus," he deadpanned. "Meanwhile, not to be outdone, last week Joe Biden joined Tumblr on the stairs of Air Force One." Biden is "facing a lot of challenges in his first 100 days," but staying upright was "his biggest challenge yet," Trevor Noah quipped at The Daily Show. And the White House made things worse. 'Why couldn't they just say that he tripped? Tripping on stairs is a normal thing," he said, showing former President Barack Obama and Vice President Mike Pence also tripping on Air Force One's stairs. "Saying you got blown over by the wind, that is so much weirder." This is the second Spring Break of the pandemic, "but things are a little different now," Noah said. "At this time last year, many people hadn't started taking the pandemic seriously yet. But this year, they've stopped taking the pandemic seriously too soon." The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's advised Miami Beach to skip the Spring Break curfews and "just invite a few dads — that party will be over quicker than you can say Sherwin Williams rewards points." Meanwhile, with Biden's 100 million vaccine promise delivered in just 58 days, "our new president is on a roll, baby! Nothing can stop him now — except stairs," he sighed. "He's fine. Can we blame it on the dog? ... No toilet paper on his shoe, though." Seth Meyers played the clip of Biden tripping upstairs on Late Night — then, "in the interest of equal time," the clip of Trump walking up Air Force One's stairs with toilet paper on his show, ditching the umbrella, and other Trump foibles. "It's interesting, I feel like they're the opposite with stairs and COVID," he mused. "Like with COVID, Trump took no precautions, Biden took every precaution. But on stairs or ramps, Trump's super careful, always holding the railing, going real slow, whereas Biden throws caution to the wind, trips up stairs three times." More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisA jump in Social Security benefitsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn't

  • George Mason hires Tennessee assistant coach Kim English

    Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason's men's basketball team Tuesday, a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen. English has been an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee. English went to college at Missouri, was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and played for them before heading overseas to play basketball.

  • How ancient humans saved giant pigs and Komodo dragons from extinction

    Ancient humans saved giant pigs and Komodo dragons from extinction, scientists at the Natural History Museum have found. Researchers have been long searching for fossil evidence of our mysterious ancient cousins, the Denisovians, who are mainly known from traces of their DNA. In analysing where this was found, they have discovered that large animals which evolved alongside early humans had a genetic advantage over those which didn't. Scientists believe that this is because while our early ancestors learned to hunt, megafauna including Komodo dragons developed and selected for defence mechanisms which helped them survive. Parts of the world, such as Australia, where there were not thought to have been these ancient humans, lost their megafauna when modern-day man landed. Prof Chris Stringer from the Natural History Museum said they had not found any fossils of the Denisovans in Australia - where megafauna went extinct - but there were some in other areas including Indonesian islands, Tibet and Siberia. Large animals that survive today in these regions include the Komodo Dragon, the Babirusa (a pig with remarkable upturned tusks), and the Tamaraw and Anoas (small wild buffalos).

  • Biden to step into familiar role as counselor-in-chief after Colorado shooting

    U.S. President Joe Biden's plans for a ceremonial event in Ohio on Tuesday were suddenly overshadowed by a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket that left 10 people dead, forcing him to serve again as grief counselor for a traumatized nation. The White House said Biden planned to address the latest shooting spree before leaving Washington for Columbus, Ohio, a visit where he will mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

  • Vaccination and the immune system

    Videographic explaining how vaccines work. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Monday that US trials showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing severe disease, even as a poll showed trust in the jab had plunged in many European countries. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • ‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff Series About Echo in Early Development for Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus may already be getting a spinoff. A show centered on Echo, a deaf Native American character who will be played by Alaqua Cox in the “Hawkeye” series, is in the early stages of development for Disney Plus, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen are […]

  • Wealth managers still in crypto 'education mode', Fidelity says

    Most wealth managers and financial advisors are still in "education mode" on cryptocurrencies but demand for the emerging asset class among larger investors has grown, the boss of Fidelity Investments' institutional arm said on Tuesday. While some advisors and investment firms managing the fortunes of wealthy people have grown "sophisticated" and "comfortable" with cryptocurrencies, most are still getting to grips with the technology, Mike Durbin said. "They know what they are doing, and more importantly their end investor base also knows what they are doing - but the vast majority are still in the education mode," he added in an interview at Reuters Digital Assets Week.

  • Shane Waldron excited to bring Gerald Everett along to Seahawks

    Shane Waldron may be new to the Seattle Seahawks, but at least he’ll have a familiar face as a part of his offense next season. With the Seahawks signing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett last week, Waldron gets to bring a player to Seattle that already has a background in the offensive [more]

  • Microsoft in talks to buy Discord - media reports

    Microsoft doesn't just want to sell video games, it wants to own the online hangouts where fans gush about video games. Media reports say the Xbox maker is in talks to buy the upstart messaging platform Discord, popular among gamers, for more than $10 billion. Discord allows users to coordinate group activities such as games, chats and virtual parties. It was valued at roughly $7 billion as of December. Bloomberg reported Microsoft is one of the potential buyers to whom Discord has reached out. VentureBeat says Discord is in final talks with a party. Microsoft declined to comment. Discord did not respond to Reuters request. Microsoft has been on the prowl to buy social media platforms, starting with its purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. In September, it agreed to shell out more than $7 billion to acquire ZeniMax Media, the parent of game publisher Bethesda Softworks that created to popular game franchise, Elder Scrolls and Fallout. But it failed in its bid last fall to buy the U.S. assets of video app TikTok. Gaming companies like Microsoft have had a banner year as people locked up at home amid the health crisis turned to video games for entertainment. Shares of Microsoft rose in early trading Tuesday despite a weak start for the markets.

  • Tap Water With These ETFs

    As water plays a major role in the evolution of economy and human life, let's dedicate Mar 22 to safe and sufficient water.

  • Murray pulls out of Miami Open with groin injury

    Murray is ranked 119th in the world after long injury lay-offs due to hip surgery but the former world number one had received a wild card for the Masters 1000 tournament after winning the title in 2009 and 2013. The 33-year-old Scot arrived in Miami last week and was preparing for the tournament but started developing pain on Friday and has not practised since. Murray's withdrawal is the latest blow to the tournament after Australian Open champion and world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem also decided to miss the event, which started with qualifiers on Monday.

  • Fear as anger as Turkey takes "step backward" on protecting women

    "I don't feel safe," said one woman protesting her government's withdrawal from a legally-binding treaty criminalizing gender-based violence.