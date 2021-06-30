EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby's conviction was overturned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARYCLAIRE DALE and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was thrown out Wednesday by Pennsylvania's highest court in a ruling that swiftly freed the actor from prison more than three years after he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

Cosby, 83, was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and his conviction was seen as a turning point in the movement to hold powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct.

Here's a look at the case against Cosby and the court's decision:

WHY DID THE COURT TOSS HIS CONVICTION?

The split court found that Cosby was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney had promised the comedian once known as “America's Dad” that he wouldn't be charged over Constand's accusations. Cosby was charged by another prosecutor who claimed he wasn't bound by that agreement.

The court said that's not the case. The justices found that Cosby relied on that promise when he agreed to testify without invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit brought against him by Constand.

The court concluded that prosecutor who later brought the charges was obligated to stick to the nonprosecution agreement, so the conviction cannot stand. The justices wrote that “denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade.”

WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH THE NONPROSECUTION AGREEMENT?

The promise not to prosecute Cosby was made in 2005 by Bruce Castor, who was then the top prosecutor for Montgomery County. Castor was also on the legal team that defended former President Donald Trump during his historic second impeachment trial over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

During a court hearing weeks after Cosby's 2015 arrest, Castor testified that he promised Cosby he wouldn't be prosecuted in the hopes that it would persuade the actor to testify in a civil case brought by Constand and allow her to win damages. Castor acknowledged the only place the matter was put in writing was in the 2005 press release announcing his decision not to prosecute, but said his decision was meant to shield Cosby from prosecution “for all time.”

His successor noted, during the appeal arguments, that Castor went on to say in the press release that he could revisit the decision in the future.

Castor had said that Constand’s case would be difficult to prove in court because she waited a year to come forward and stayed in contact with Cosby.

The first jurors who heard the case may have agreed with him, as they could not reach a verdict in 2017. But a second jury empaneled after the #MeToo movement exploded found him guilty at his 2018 retrial. Constand settled her civil case against Cosby for more than $3 million.

Castor's successor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, charged Cosby in 2015 after a federal judge, acting on a request from The Associated Press, unsealed documents from her 2005 lawsuit against Cosby, revealing his damaging testimony about sexual encounters with Constand and others. Castor has said Cosby “would’ve had to have been nuts to say those things if there was any chance he could’ve been prosecuted."

HOW RARE IS THIS?

Extremely rare.

Wesley Oliver, a Pennsylvania law professor who has followed Cosby’s case closely over the years, said he has never heard of a high court in Pennsylvania or anywhere else grappling with a prosecutor’s informal promise not to prosecute.

“It breaks new ground entirely,” said Oliver, who teaches at Duquesne University School of Law in Pittsburgh. “It sets precedent not just for Pennsylvania but probably other states.”

He said the ruling should drive home to prosecutors the risks of suggesting at news conferences, in press releases or verbally in private that they will not prosecute.

“They should at least add three words — ‘at this time,’” he said. “If you add that qualifier, which wasn’t done in Cosby’s case, you should be good to go,” Oliver said.

CAN COSBY BE TRIED AGAIN?

It’s highly unlikely. The decision on Wednesday bars Cosby from being tried again over Constand’s complaint, finding it to be the “only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.”

And the accusations raised by dozens of other women, including the five who testified at his 2018 trial, often go back decades and are most likely too remote to prosecute.

Cosby turns 84 next month. However, his lawyer said he remains in good health, except for vision problems that render him legally blind.

The trial judge deemed him a sexually violent predator who could still pose a danger to women given his wealth, power and fame, and ordered that he be on a lifetime sex offender registry and check in monthly with authorities. However, the decision negates that finding.

___

Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press reporter Michael Tarm contributed to this report from Chicago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cosby release infuriates survivors; lawyers hail win for Constitution

    - "What happened to Cosby should never happen to any American in any social strata...the Constitution won today," former prosecutor Bruce Castor said in an interview. Castor made a deal with Cosby's attorneys in 2005 not to bring criminal charges and, as a result, he was unable to avoid testifying in a civil lawsuit brought against him by his accuser Andrea Constand. - “Today’s majority decision regarding Bill Cosby is not only disappointing but of concern in that it may discourage those who seek justice for sexual assault in the criminal justice system from reporting or participating in the prosecution of the assailant or may force a victim to choose between filing either a criminal or civil action,” Andrea Constand said in a statement.

  • Cosby lawyer 'thrilled' at overturned conviction

    Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer for Bill Cosby, says she is thrilled that Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned the comedian's sex assault conviction and opened the way for his immediate release from prison. (June 30)

  • Russian court orders arrest in absentia of Navalny ally Zhdanov

    A Russian court on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of Ivan Zhdanov, an ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Zhdanov was the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation which has been declared "extremist" and in effect outlawed by the authorities, a move his allies saw as part of a wider crackdown on the opposition. Moscow's Nagatinsky District Court said Zhdanov, who is based abroad, was accused of failing to comply with an earlier court decision, an offence that can carry a jail sentence of up to two years.

  • News on the move: Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

    Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro breaks down today's biggest headlines.

  • Cosby cheered by supporters after prison release

    Bill Cosby's legal team welcomed Wednesday's Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling overturning Cosby's sexual assault conviction, allowing him to be released from prison. (June 30)

  • Bill Cosby home from prison after court reverses sexual assault conviction

    Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates. The 83-year-old actor and comedian was released from a state prison in Pennsylvania just before 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a corrections department spokesperson said.

  • Rumsfeld, a cunning leader who oversaw a ruinous Iraq war

    Calling Donald H. Rumsfeld energetic was like calling the Pacific wide. Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. After retiring in 2008 he headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans.

  • Cosby 'extremely happy to be home' -lawyer

    Cosby smiled and nodded when asked if he was happy to be home but did not speak as reporters shouted questions.

  • SEE IT: Bill Cosby pictured for the first time since bombshell release from prison

    Bill Cosby walked out of a Pennsylvania prison a free man Wednesday after the state's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

  • Judge blocks Florida law aimed at punishing social media

    A federal judge on Wednesday blocked for the time being a new Florida law that sought to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle granted a preliminary injunction stopping the new law from being enforced. The law — which was supposed to take effect on Thursday — enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office.

  • Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old college rape claim

    A new team of police and prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant charging Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, Calif., with sexually assaulting Shannon Keeler when they were students at Gettysburg College in 2013. Police said they had not yet located him, and were not sure where he is, leaving it unclear whether Keeler will see the case go to trial.

  • Union Flag lowered in Afghanistan as British troops prepare to depart

    The Union Flag has been lowered in Afghanistan, bringing to a close 20 years of British military presence in the country. The symbolic act means that UK troops have all but withdrawn from the conflict, although defence sources stressed some personnel remained in Kabul. Full withdrawal is expected to be concluded imminently. Italian and German troops left Afghanistan earlier this week, while it is believed US troops will have fully withdrawn by July 4. The withdrawal of European nations from the

  • U.S. moves to restrict travel to Belarus over Ryanair diversion

    The Department of Transportation issued an order Tuesday proposing restrictions on the sale of passenger airline tickets between the U.S. and Belarus. Why it matters: The move follows Belarus' decision last month to divert a commercial Ryanair flight in order to detain journalist and opposition leader Raman Pratasevich.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In the aftermath of the incident, President Biden said his administration was developing "appropriate op

  • 23 pictures that show what celebrities wore to meet members of the British royal family

    Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift have all taken different approaches to fashion when meeting the British royals.

  • Qatar Petroleum Sells $12.5 Billion of Bonds For Gas Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The state energy company of Qatar wrapped up the biggest emerging-market bond sale this year, selling $12.5 billion of dollar bonds as it seeks to raise output of liquefied natural gas and cement its domination of the market.The producer sold a four-part deal with tranches maturing in five, 10, 20 and 30 years, with the longest portion yielding 3.3%. The company’s last dollar sale was in 2006, when it raised $650 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Investors placed ar

  • Irina Shayk Poses Topless in a Thong Bikini to Model Boots on the Beach — See the Photos

    The supermodel showed off a design from her Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon capsule collection with sultry new photos

  • Derek Chauvin close to plea deal which will force him to talk about George Floyd’s murder, report claims

    Former police officer handed 22 and a half year sentence last week

  • Report: Celtics targeting former Blazer Damon Stoudamire as assistant

    The Celtics reportedly are interested in former Trail Blazer Damon Stoudamire to Ime Udoka's coaching staff

  • Lakers finalizing deal to hire David Fizdale as assistant coach

    The Los Angeles Lakers will be bringing on David Fizdale as an assistant coach.

  • Report: Lakers hiring David Fizdale as assistant coach

    The Lakers just lost an assistant coach LeBron James likes – Jason Kidd, who's becoming the Mavericks' head coach.