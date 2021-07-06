EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, visitors walk past a sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country’s largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
ZEN SOO
·4 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country’s largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. The government said it was acting to prevent security risks and protect the public interest. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China’s biggest technology giants.

WHAT IS DIDI?

China’s Didi Global Inc. is one of the world’s largest ride-hailing apps. Three-quarters of its 493 million annual active users are in China. Beijing-based Didi operates in 14 other countries including Brazil and Mexico.

Years ago, Didi and Uber competed in China. In 2016, after a two-year price war, Didi bought Uber’s China operations.

Didi raised $4.4 billion in a June 30 initial public offering in New York.

WHY DIDI IS IN TROUBLE

China’s cyberspace watchdog said it suspects Didi was involved in illegal collection and use of personal data. It did not cite any specific violations.

The state-owned newspaper Global Times said in an editorial Monday that Didi has the “most detailed personal travel information” of users among all large technology firms. It said the company could conduct big data analysis of users’ habits and behavior, posing a potential risk for individuals.

THE WIDER CONTEXT

Chinese authorities said Tuesday said they would step up supervision of companies listed overseas. Under the new measures, there will be improved regulation regarding data security and cross-border data flows, as well as the management of confidential data.

Authorities also plan to crack down on illegal activity in the securities market, and will investigate and punish acts such as the fraudulent issuance of securities, market manipulation, insider trading.

It’s unclear if there are other reasons the Chinese government might be focusing on Didi. Officials have expressed growing concern about use of user data by large technology companies.

China’s Cyberspace Administration announced Monday that it was also launching cybersecurity reviews of truck logistics platforms Huochebang and Yunmanman, and online recruitment platform Boss Zhipin. Registrations of new users were halted pending those reviews.

Full Truck Alliance, which operates the Huochebang and Yunmanman platforms, and Kanzhun Ltd., which runs Boss Zhipin, also recently listed shares in the U.S.

A sweeping Data Security Law enacted in June requires companies and individuals to get approval from relevant authorities to transfer any data stored in China to overseas entities, such as law enforcement agencies. The law takes effect Sept. 1.

Violators can be fined between 2 million to 10 million yuan (about $310,000 to $1.5 million) and could have their business suspended.

WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON?

China’s Communist Party leaders are uneasy with the growing influence of big technology firms. Key issues are monopolistic practices and handling of user data.

Until recently, tech firms operated in a regulatory gray zone, with relative freedom to create their business models, demand that merchants and vendors sign exclusive contracts with their platforms and collect user data to better understand their customers.

After China introduced health monitoring and quarantine apps during the pandemic, it became clear that tech companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and gaming company Tencent controlled huge amounts of data, said Shaun Rein, founder and managing director of China Market Research Group in Shanghai.

“I think it was in the last year and a half that you can start to see just how much power these technology companies have,” said Rein.

Alibaba Group Holding recently was fined a record $2.8 billion over antitrust violations. Other big tech companies have been fined or investigated for alleged anti-competitive behavior and lapses in financial disclosure.

“Two years ago Chinese consumers didn’t care, they thought the convenience of apps outweighed any negative benefits,” Rein said. “But now Chinese people are quite concerned about data privacy, because Alibaba and Tencent have so much data – even more data than the government.”

Rein believes stricter oversight of the technology industry will make it more sustainable, with fairer competition that will benefit consumers.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT ON DIDI?

Didi said in a statement that having its app removed “may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.“

It promised to fix any problems, “protect users’ privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users.”

The app can no longer be downloaded in China, although those who already downloaded and installed the app can still use it, Didi said.

Didi’s stock price sank as much as 25% on Monday, days after the cybersecurity review was announced. The company's market capitalization plunged to $57.6 billion from about $75 billion last week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China orders Didi app downloads suspended

    China said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering Didi, the country's largest ride-hailing app, after finding that it had illegally collected users' personal data. China's cyberspace regulator said it told Didi to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules, four days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.The Chinese regulator did not specify the nature of Didi's violation in a statement on its social media feed. Didi responded by saying it had stopped registering new users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would make changes to comply with rules and protect users' rights. China has been clamping down on its home-grown technology giants over antitrust and data security concerns. Didi made its trading debut in the U.S. on Wednesday in an IPO that valued the company at $67.5 billion, well down from the $100 billion it had hoped for.On Friday, China announced an investigation into Didi to protect "national security and the public interest," prompting a more than 5% fall in the price of its shares.

  • Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed to end restrictive measures on July 19, with a final decision to be taken next week. After imposing the most onerous constraints on behaviour in Britain's peacetime history to battle the novel coronavirus, Johnson is betting the vaccination programme, which has weakened the link between infections and hospital admissions, can prevent the health service being overwhelmed by a new wave of COVID-19.

  • Sweden's caretaker leader tapped to present new government

    Swedish caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven moved a step closer to forming a new governing coalition Monday after the country's parliamentary speaker said Lofven had enough backing to form a two-party Cabinet. Speaker Andreas Norlen said Lofven told him he can find enough support in the 349-seat Riksdag needed to form a Cabinet. A vote in parliament on his government is set for Wednesday, and Lofven is expected present his government on Friday.

  • Didi, other U.S.-listed firms sink amid China crackdown

    A tech crackdown in China couldn't come at a worse time for Didi Global. The Chinese ride-hailing app that debuted on the New York Stock Exchange just days ago saw its shares plummet more than 28% in early trading on Tuesday, wiping billions of dollars off its valuation, after Chinese regulators ordered the app be taken down. Didi, seen as a potential global rival to Uber, raised $4.4 billion in its initial public offering last week, the largest listing of a Chinese company in the U.S. in 7 years. But the stock soured after the Cyberspace Administration of China said Sunday the company illegally collected user’s personal data. Beijing is stepping up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore. Its cabinet said Tuesday China will improve regulation of cross-border data flows and security, crack down on illegal activity in the securities market and punish fraudulent securities issuance, among other things. Other U.S.-listed firms under investigation include truck services startup Full Truck Alliance and online recruiter Kanzhun. That sent Full Truck’s shares down 20% at the market open; Kanzhun fell 11%. Analysts said all this may push investors to raise questions about Didi’s governance. The Wall Street Journal reported that regulators had warned the company to delay its initial public offering and examine its network security. Didi told Reuters on Monday it had no knowledge of the investigation before the IPO. It also said the app’s ban would adversely impact its revenue in China.

  • Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

    Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned on Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

  • Didi Stock Is Getting Crushed. It’s Starting to Look Like a Buying Opportunity.

    Tech companies feeling regulatory heat in China, oil prices shoot up after OPEC’s failure to meet, coronavirus restrictions lift, and other news to start your day.

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Patience can pay off for you, as well, if you put your money to work in game-changing businesses and allow your investment thesis to play out over time. If growth stocks tickle your fancy, one of the best investments you can make right now for the second half of 2021, and well beyond, is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to optimize interactions and sales.

  • Why Carnival Shares Fell 10.8% in June

    The delta coronavirus variant is causing some restart delays, and shareholders may have misunderstood a late-month announcement on share sales.

  • Delta variant: Which Asian countries are seeing rising cases?

    Some Asian countries are now seeing rising coronavirus infections - is that down to the Delta variant?

  • China Signals Broad Clampdown on Company Data, Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued a sweeping warning to its biggest companies, vowing to tighten oversight of data security and overseas listings just days after Didi Global Inc.’s contentious decision to go public in the U.S.While the statement from China’s State Council on Tuesday was thin on details, it suggests Beijing is preparing to intensify a crackdown on its corporate sector that has spanned everything from property debt and fintech to antitrust issues and now cybersecurity.Rules for overseas

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), and Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTC: OBTC) would have a rough few days. Walgreens Boots Alliance slipped 8%. Just as its rival tumbled after posting disappointing guidance a week earlier, this drugstore chain also put out poorly received quarterly results.

  • Fallout continues from most widespread global ransomware attack to date

    The single biggest global ransomware attack yet continued to bite Monday as details emerged on how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. In essence, the criminals used a tool that helps protect against malware to spread it widely.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which One Is the Right Investment for You?

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have had a rollercoaster of a year so far. Over the past 12 months, Bitcoin's price has surged by nearly 300%, and Ethereum is up by more than 900% -- and that's despite the massive downturn they've both experienced over the past few weeks. Now that cryptocurrency prices are falling, it can be a smart opportunity to "buy the dip" and invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum while they're more affordable.

  • Bitcoin.org Hit With DDoS Attack, Bitcoin Demanded as Ransom

    Bitcoin.org is being hit with an "absolutely massive" distributed denial of service attack, according to the site's pseudonymous operator.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 5th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day. A fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play.

  • Coinbase to Woo India Recruits With $1,000 in Crypto

    The exchange's aim is that recruits will use the incentive to learn about crypto.

  • Odds Boosting Ethereum Bulls Stay Above $2,000

    The flagship altcoin bounced back strongly above $ 2,250 this week. As of Monday, it stayed above such key support levels with global investors and traders remaining optimistic about Ethereum.

  • China extends probe into US-listed tech firms after Didi blow

    China announced on Monday probes into two more US-listed Chinese companies, a day after banning ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing from app stores in the wake of its huge US initial public offering.

  • IT firm Kaseya hires FireEye to help deal with ransomware outbreak

    Ransomware-hit IT firm Kaseya said on Sunday it hired cybersecurity company FireEye Inc to help deal with the fallout of a major breach that has affected hundreds of businesses worldwide. In a message https://www.kaseya.com/potential-attack-on-kaseya-vsa posted to its website, Miami-based Kaseya said its employees "have been actively engaged with FireEye and other security assessment firms" to investigate the attack, which struck on Friday and quickly spread across the globe. FireEye confirmed to Reuters it was working with Kaseya.