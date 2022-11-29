EXPLAINER: Why are China's COVID rules so strict?

1
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China set out its “zero-COVID” measures that were harsh, but not out of line with what many other countries were doing to try and contain the virus. While most other nations saw the health and safety regulations as temporary until vaccines were widely available, however, China has stuck steadfastly to its strategy.

Weary of the policy that has confined millions of people to their homes in an attempt to isolate every infection, and with an eye on the freedoms now enjoyed elsewhere around the world, protests have broken out around China in recent days.

Though some anti-virus restrictions have been eased in some places, the ruling Communist Party has affirmed its “zero-COVID” strategy. Here are some of the regulations:

TESTS AND QUARANTINE FOR INBOUND PASSENGERS

Inbound travelers need to take a PCR test before flying and quarantine in a hotel for five days and at home for three days upon arrival. That may seem strict, but prior to updated regulations earlier this month, travelers needed to take two PCR tests before flying and quarantine for seven days in a hotel and three days at home. Earlier the quarantine period was 14 days. China also ended its “circuit breaker” policy of shutting down a flight for a week or two if a certain percentage of passengers aboard tested positive for COVID-19, with the length of the ban dependent upon how many had the virus.

ISOLATION ON DOMESTIC ROUTES

Travelers on domestic flights, trains or buses who are close contacts of someone with COVID-19 need to quarantine for five days at designated sites, plus three days at home. Prior to November changes, the quarantine time was longer and the close contacts of the person with close contact to someone with COVID also needed to isolate. People who visited areas in China deemed "high-risk" also need to quarantine for seven days at home.

GREEN CODE

Inside China, individuals need to show their personal "green code"—- indicating they are COVID negative—- when entering public places like shopping malls and restaurants, or when using public transit. Everyone must register with their identification papers, and the code is then displayed through a smartphone app. Staying “green" means not contracting COVID-19, not being a close contact of someone with the virus, and not visiting areas deemed to be a risk. If there is an outbreak in your area, local authorities may require regular testing to keep the code green. In Beijing at the moment, for example, residents need to undergo a rapid COVID test at least every 48 hours at a government-approved facility.

WHO GOES INTO LOCKDOWN?

China has reacted quickly and decisively to any detection of COVID-19, and has locked down parts of, or entire cities. At the moment the central urban area of Chongqing, with about 10.3 million people, is in lockdown as is part of Guangzhou.

The decision on what to lock down depends upon the scale of the outbreak, and smaller lockdowns of buildings, building compound areas or city districts is common. Entire apartment building units are locked down if a single resident is found to have COVID, and people are not allowed to leave for at least five days. Food and other essential supplies can be ordered for delivery.

Similarly, office buildings are locked down if someone in the building tests positive for COVID until the building can be disinfected, a process that usually takes several days.

OTHER RESTRICTIONS

China has in place many other regulations that would be familiar to most from the early months of the pandemic. Social distancing is encouraged, and people have to wear masks in public venues. In areas where there is believed to be a risk of COVID transmission, there are restrictions on large gatherings, restaurants are closed for indoor dining, and enhanced disinfection measures are required at public venues.

Much like the bubble measures imposed for the 2022 Winter Olympic s in Beijing, facilities where people are deemed most at risk, like nursing homes, have so-called “closed-loop management” plans in place.

___

AP news researcher Caroline Chen and Yu Bing contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Three U.S. citizens indicted for funding Cameroon insurgents

    Three U.S. citizens of Cameroonian origin have been arrested and charged with raising funds for separatist fighters in the Central African country, the U.S. Justice Department said. Cameroon is a mainly French-speaking country with an English-speaking minority that has long complained of marginalization. The three people indicted were named as Claude Chi, 40, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; Francis Chenyi, 49, of St. Paul, Minnesota; and Lah Nestor Langmi, 46, of Buffalo, New York, in a justice department statement released on Monday.

  • Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid

    An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in. To ease that pain, NATO allies were making plans to boost provisions of anything from blankets to generators to ensure the 43 million Ukrainians can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia's invasion. Ukraine's first lady implored the West to show the same kind of steadfastness that Ukrainians had shown against Russian President Vladimir Putin's military campaign.

  • Democrats prepare to upend presidential primary calendar

    The DNC's rules committee is set to meet later this week to consider booting Iowa from its first-in-the-nation slot and add new early states.

  • SBU uncovers more Russian propaganda materials at Moscow-aligned orthodox seminary

    A large number of anti-Ukrainian propaganda materials were discovered during a search at the Pochayiv Theological Seminary and Ivano-Frankivsk Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on its website on Nov. 28.

  • China's people are protesting the country's severe zero-COVID policies, and public-health experts agree with them

    China's lockdowns are unnecessarily strict, public-health experts say. They can delay a catastrophic COVID wave, but they can't stop one.

  • Despite delivering investors losses of 30% over the past 5 years, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been growing its earnings

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) share price has...

  • Stocks and oil rise on hopes of looser COVID curbs in China

    Stocks and oil gained on Tuesday on hopes that public unrest in China might prompt an earlier loosening of COVID-19 curbs in the world's biggest economy, with the yuan up and the dollar down as investor appetite for riskier assets grew. Shares in London were up 0.8% and markets in Paris and Frankfurt gained around 0.2%-0.3%. Hopes of faster easing of China's strict restrictions rose after an official said they will continue to fine-tune policy to reduce the impact of its "Zero COVID" on society.

  • Chinese authorities seek out COVID protesters

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID-19 curbs, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets. Two protesters told Reuters that callers identifying themselves as Beijing police officers asked them to report to a police station on Tuesday with written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. "We are all desperately deleting our chat history," said another person who witnessed the Beijing protest and declined to be identified.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Gotham Awards, 'Love Actually,' White House

    "Everything Everywhere All at Once" wins at Gotham Awards; Hugh Grant discusses "Love Actually" legacy in upcoming interview; White House holiday decorations go on display. (Nov. 29)

  • Protests erupt across China against strict COVID measures

    Protests against China's strict zero-COVID policy have spread to the country's biggest cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. On Monday, China recorded 40,052 new COVID cases, setting a record for a fifth straight day. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has more.

  • She found out she had a full-grown baby inside of her one day before delivering. How?

    “I’m not a teenager. I’m relatively intelligent. I can accept a lot of things in my life,” says Erin O’Malley, chuckling. “I just did not know. In any way.”

  • Trump’s Bigoted Dinner Guests

    Donald Trump hosted a dinner for a notorious white nationalist and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, whose antisemitic tweets were recently blocked on Twitter.

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionWhile Beijing o

  • Warriors finally resemble beast of NBA they were expected to be

    After winning at Minnesota, the Warriors have their first three-game win streak and appear to be finding their stride.

  • Buffalo supermarket shooter pleads guilty to terrorism, murder

    (Reuters) -An avowed white supremacist pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder and other state charges in a mass shooting in May that killed 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, prosecutors said. At a hearing at Erie County Court, Payton Gendron, 19, pleaded guilty to multiple counts related to the shooting, including a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. Gendron was accused of carrying out the attack, which also wounded three other people, with the intention of killing as many African Americans as he could.

  • Sterling gains against softening dollar

    Sterling gained against the dollar on Tuesday as the safe-haven greenback fell against most currencies as market sentiment improved on hopes that China would ease its strict COVID-19 curbs. The pound is trying to break past $1.22 the euro $1.05, while euro/sterling has hit around 85.7 pence several times in recent months before rebounding.

  • Russia may be prepping to abandon embattled nuke plant; Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates

    Snow has blanketed much of Ukraine with temperatures hovering around freezing as utility workers scramble to patch the national power grid. Updates.

  • Judi Dench recalls time she accidentally shouted ‘w***er!’ at a stranger

    The actor also admitted she once gave a suggestive handwritten note to the wrong person

  • Dominic West on recreating Prince Charles’s ‘bizarre’ breakdancing video in The Crown: ‘It’s completely arrhythmic’

    ‘The trouble I found was you get too much into the rhythm, which was a fatal mistake,’ actor joked

  • Dollar Plunges as Investors Trim Bets on Fed Tightening

    Thanos&nbsp;Papasavvas, founder and chief investment officer at ABP Invest. says the pound, euro and yen are all set to rise against the dollar. Investors are turning bearish on the currency as cooling prices spur markets to trim bets on further Federal Reserve tightening. Papasavvas speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en