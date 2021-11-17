Explainer: Why did the judge in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial drop the gun possession charge?

It was among the least serious charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, but one that looked like prosecutors' best bet for a conviction.

Rittenhouse was facing a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm as a minor until Monday when it was dismissed. On its face, the charge had looked like a slam dunk for prosecutors.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he admittedly shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha last year during civil unrest following the shooting of a Black man by a Kenosha police officer. His lawyers say he acted in self defense.

A jury is now in deliberations and the public awaiting a verdict on the remaining charges against him: counts of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide and reckless endangerment.

Under Wisconsin law, anyone under 18 who possesses a dangerous weapon is guilty of a misdemeanor, unless they fall under an exception, such as for hunting, military service or target practice.

For months, Rittenhouse's attorneys have pointed to one of those exceptions — one that is confusingly worded — that they argued allows 16- and 17-year-olds to carry rifles and shotguns as long as they are not unlawfully short-barreled.

Rittenhouse’s AR-15-style rifle was not short-barreled.

Conversely, prosecutors contended that if the exception was interpreted that way, it would "swallow the whole statute" and wouldn't make any sense. Under that interpretation, prosecutors said, the law would criminalize possession of nunchucks by a 17-year-old, but allow them to carry loaded assault-style rifles.

Ultimately, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the possession charge on Monday, a victory for the defense who had for months been asking him to do so. Up until that point, Schroeder had declined to toss the charge, though he said it should have been clear he had "big problems" with the statute.

Schroeder said he had been "wrestling" with the statute for a while, calling it unclear.

"I'd hate to count the hours that I’ve put into it, and I’m still trying to figure out what it says, what is prohibited," he said Friday. "How are ordinary people supposed to know what’s against the law?"

On Friday, Schroeder said he would instruct the jury that Rittenhouse could not be convicted of the weapon possession charge unless the state proved his rifle had an unlawfully short barrel – something the state had presented no evidence for.

On Monday, prosecutors stood by their interpretation of the statute as outlawing Rittenhouse from carrying a firearm that night, but acknowledged that Rittenhouse's rifle was not short-barreled. The judge then immediately dismissed the charge.

The judge's ruling is not precedential in the legal sense, said Keith Findley, a professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School and co-founder of the Wisconsin Innocence Project.

"It would take an appellate court ruling to make that binding in other courts," he said.

The "real problem" of the ruling isn’t the judge’s decision but rather when he made it, said John P. Gross, professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School and director of the Public Defender Project.

The defense had asked for the dismissal months ago and the judge denied it. The defense filed a motion for reconsideration and – while the judge still was not granting the motion to dismiss the charge – "he wasn’t definitive," Gross said.

"Nothing about the evidence at trial requires that decision," Gross said. "That should have been made six months ago. That did hurt the prosecution. ... It’s the only charge that they were absolutely going to get a conviction."

If the judge had ruled months ago, prosecutors could have appealed and gotten a decision from an appellate court to say how the statute should be interpreted.

The Wisconsin law in question begins by defining dangerous weapons to include "any firearm, loaded or unloaded," as well as things like Tasers and even nunchucks and throwing stars.

It then says, "Any person under 18 years of age who possesses or goes armed with a dangerous weapon is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor."

The law goes on to lay out exceptions for people under 18 who are in the military or using weapons during target practice.

Then, it says the prohibition "applies only to a person under 18 years of age who possesses or is armed with a rifle or a shotgun if the person" has one with a short barrel or if the person doesn't have a hunting certificate and isn't complying with other hunting-related restrictions.

Rittenhouse's attorneys argued the hunting-related part does not apply to their client because the hunting-related restrictions that the statute refers to (though not the hunting certificate) only apply to children under age 16.

This story includes information from the Associated Press.

