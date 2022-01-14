EXPLAINER: Why didn't China send troops to aid Kazakhstan?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China gave strong verbal backing to Kazakhstan’s leader for his deadly crackdown to quell violent unrest, but stood aside as Russia sent in special forces troops.

Resource-rich Kazakhstan, on China's western border, has economic and strategic importance for Beijing and is an important link in its “Belt and Road" infrastructure initiative to expand its global trade and political influence in rivalry with the U.S. and its allies.

China's response to the crisis underscores how it prefers to influence outcomes with verbal assurances and offers of assistance, without committing troops.

“The growing closeness between Russia and China means we can expect more rhetorical support for Moscow’s overseas ventures, particularly when they go up against Western geostrategic aims," said Rana Mitter, an Oxford University China expert.

“However, China remains extremely reluctant to deploy People's Liberation Army troops outside its own territory, except in areas such as U.N. peacekeeping operations, as it would contradict its constant statements that unlike the U.S., China does not intervene in other countries’ conflicts," Mitter said.

___

WHAT ARE CHINA'S GOALS IN CENTRAL ASIA?

Since the demise of the Soviet Union, China has steadily expanded its economic and political influence in a region that Russia considers its own backyard. As the largest and by far the wealthiest Central Asian state, Kazakhstan is key, acting as the buckle in China's “Belt and Road” initiative, and its authoritarian politics act as a bulwark against democratic movements in Ukraine and elsewhere that China derides as Western-engineered “color revolutions."

China's ruling Communist Party, which violently repressed its own pro-democracy challenge in 1989, views such movements, whether in Georgia or Hong Kong, as a threat to its own stability. In a message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev amid the unrest, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said his country would "resolutely oppose external forces deliberately creating turmoil and instigating a ‘color revolution’ in Kazakhstan.”

China's position dovetails with its strident opposition to outside criticism of its policies, whether its human rights record or its expansive territorial claims in the South China Sea, as meddling in its internal affairs.

China's influence in Central Asia still has limits, however, and Kazakhstan may feel uneasy about inviting in Chinese troops, given China's harsh treatment of ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities within its borders, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

“An important element of China’s foreign policy under Xi is to make the world safe for authoritarian states and stop color revolutions from spreading," Tsang said.

___

WHEN DOES CHINA INTERVENE?

China frequently vows retaliation for any criticism of its policies, especially when the offenders are the U.S. and its allies. It is far friendlier with autocrats, pledging non-interference and cooperation with whomever is in power, regardless of their records on human rights and corruption.

That's evidenced in its dealings with regimes that others criticize, from Myanmar’s military leaders to Hungary’s Viktor Orban. While not recognizing the Taliban, it is hedging its bets in Afghanistan by working with the country's current rulers, despite their espousal of the form of radical Islam that Beijing has sought to keep from infiltrating its restive, largely Muslim region of Xinjiang, which shares a narrow border with Afghanistan and a much larger one with Kazakhstan.

China generally reserves action, military and otherwise, for cases in which its own security is perceived as threatened, as in the 1950-53 Korean War, or more recently, in violent incidents along its disputed border with India, and especially with Taiwan, which China threatens to invade if it doesn't agree to unite. Beijing responded with ruthless trade and diplomatic retaliation against Lithuania when the tiny Baltic nation broke with diplomatic convention by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius under the name “Taiwan" instead of “Chinese Taipei.”

___

HOW DOES CHINA VIEW MILITARY ALLIANCES?

Troops, mostly from Russia, were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a grouping of six former Soviet states, at the president’s request amid unprecedented violence. China officially eschews such security alliances, although The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which Beijing dominates along with Moscow, has a security component, currently limited to joint training and other non-combat missions.

Unlike the CSTO, there is “no agreement about sending troops from member countries of the SCO," Chinese international security expert Li Wei said. “In addition, China sticks to the fundamental principle of not using force in other countries."

U.N. Peacekeeping Operations remain the rare exception, and China is quick to point out that it is the largest contributor of forces to such missions among the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

Given the growing might of China’s military, some experts expect Beijing to become more amenable to military interventions in the future. Oxford’s Mitter also points to a growing “grey zone” of Chinese private security enterprises that can be used to protect Chinese interests “without any formal government intervention.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021

    China’s politically volatile global trade surplus surged to $676.4 billion in 2021, likely the highest ever for any country, as exports jumped 29.9% over a year earlier despite semiconductor shortages that disrupted manufacturing. The country’s monthly trade surplus in December swelled 20.8% over a year earlier to a record $94.4 billion, customs data showed Friday. China piled up a series of monthly export surpluses in 2021 but they prompted less criticism from the United States and other trading partners than in earlier years while their governments focused on containing coronavirus infections.

  • Inside Taiwan's brutal navy frogman bootcamp

    A chill wind whips across the Taiwan Strait as a small group of Taiwanese marines stands shivering on a remote dock in the early hours of the morning, their shorts and thin jackets drenched after a day spent mostly in the sea. Entry into the Taiwan navy's elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol unit or ARP, its answer to the U.S. Navy SEALs or Britain's Special Boat Service, is not for the faint of heart. In the event of war with China, which claims the democratic island as its own and has stepped up its military and political pressure against Taiwan, ARP frogmen could find themselves spirited across the strait in small boats under cover of night to scout enemy locations and call in attacks.

  • Evergrande's Hengchi 5 electric SUV rolls off Tianjin plant after much delay, a key step in transforming the world's most indebted developer

    China Evergrande Group's first electric vehicle rolled off the assembly line on Wednesday, an important step for the world's most indebted property developer as it doubled down on its biggest cash-burning bet to transform itself. The Hengchi 5 all-electric compact sports-utility vehicle (SUV), with a driving range of about 700 kilometres (435 miles) on a single charge, is ready for delivery after coming off the assembly in Tianjin, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle said. The model, priced at less th

  • NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

    North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.” In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North’s recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North despite Washington’s repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief and nuclear disarmament steps.

  • Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

    VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet giving up on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. In Washington, the White House said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained high with some 100,000 Russian troops deployed and the United States would make public within 24 hours intelligence suggesting Russia might seek to invent a pretext to justify one.

  • Biden Economic Adviser Claims U.S. is in a ‘Uniquely Strong Economic Position’ Despite Record Inflation

    National Economic Council Director Brian Deese attempted to paint a rosy picture of the U.S. economy on Wednesday, on the same day the Labor Department announced inflation increased at the fastest rate in 40 years in 2021.

  • Russia warns it will sever ties with the US if it sanctions Putin over Ukraine crisis

    Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation to punish Russia, including slapping sanctions on Putin, if it invades Ukraine.

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • Militants' bodies left to rot for years, in symbol of Libya's disarray

    Hundreds of bodies of Islamic State fighters killed in battle years ago are rotting in food freezers outside a Libyan city while authorities work out what to do with them, a grim reminder of the disarray a failed election was meant to address. Stored in a dusty corner of a compound southeast of Misrata, the 742 bodies were gathered by the internationally recognised government in 2016 from battlefields and informal graves, but there was no agreement on how or where they should be buried. Instead, Libya's conflict rumbled on, frontlines shifted, governments changed and financial crises came and went.

  • China Is Handling Covid Better Than U.S.: Max Baucus

    Max&nbsp;Baucus, a former American ambassador to China who also served for more than three decades in the U.S. Senate, discusses China's response to the Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and reminisces about his former colleague Senator Harry Reid. He speaks with Bloomberg's David Westin on "Balance of Power."

  • Wildlife director accused of poaching big game in Washington, prosecutors say

    The director of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s north central region could face a year in jail if convicted.

  • China urges Turkey to respect sovereignty as Beijing's worries over Xinjiang influence grow

    China has told Turkey the two countries should respect each others' sovereignty and understanding of ethnic issues - in a possible sign of Beijing's concern about Turkish influence in Xinjiang. In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "It is hoped that the two sides will firstly support each other in safeguarding their own sovereignty, security and development interests." The two nations should "refrain from participating in activities ag

  • Australian Government building case to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa with decision expected on Thursday

    A case for deporting Novak Djokovic from Australia was being built on Wednesday amid a widening investigation into his coronavirus quarantine breach, false declarations within his travel documents, and unanswered questions about his positive test.

  • Bengaluru topped Beijing and Shanghai in venture funding in 2021

    Bengaluru more than doubled its venture capital funding to $18.6 billion in 2021. The stellar growth put India’s Silicon Valley ahead of China’s Beijing and Shanghai, which have historically clocked much higher figures, says a report from London & Partners and Dealroom.co. Bengaluru also had the two Chinese cities beat by a mile in the number of funding rounds.

  • India, Britain launch talks on free trade deal

    India and Britain on Thursday launched talks on a free trade deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade by billions of dollars in one of the most ambitious negotiations after Brexit. Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with Piyush Goyal, India's minister of commerce and industry, in New Delhi before formal talks next week.

  • Beijing organizers say met plan to popularize winter sports

    A key concern when Beijing was bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was the lack of a strong winter sports tradition in the country. Beijing won the Olympic bid in 2015 when six European bidders dropped out of contention and the International Olympic Committee was left with only two candidates — Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan. On Thursday, the director general of the organizing committee’s planning department, Li Sen, said the goal of “engaging 300 million people in winter sports” had become a reality.

  • Why Omicron is a bigger market risk in 2022 than people think

    Surging COVID-19 infections in China, beyond the early pandemic peak, are leading one strategist to warn of an underpriced risk to inflation that could weigh on stocks

  • Winter Olympics 2022: Everything you need to know about Beijing Games

    Less than six months after the conclusion of the Toyko Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will begin in February.

  • Netflix Releases Official Trailer for 'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos'

    Netflix has released the official trailer for its new documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos,...

  • UK labs on mission to share COVID genetic findings

    British scientists have industrialized the process of genomic sequencing during the pandemic, cutting the time and cost needed to generate a unique genetic fingerprint for each coronavirus case analyzed. But now researchers at the Sanger Institute in Cambridge and labs around the UK have a new mission: sharing what they've learned with other scientists.