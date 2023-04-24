Explainer-Why are Ecuador lawmakers trying to impeach President Lasso?

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean opposition lawmakers and President Guillermo Lasso - or his lawyer - are scheduled to testify this week in impeachment hearings that could see the conservative former banker censured and removed from office.

WHAT IS THE PRESIDENT ACCUSED OF?

Lasso, who has an antagonistic relationship with lawmakers, is accused of political responsibility for alleged embezzlement connected to an oil shipping contract between public company Flopec and a private sector business.

Lasso has denied the charges, pointing out the contract was signed in 2018, three years before he took office.

Opposition lawmakers argue Lasso and Hernan Luque - the fugitive former chairman of the board of the umbrella organization of state companies - allowed the contract to continue even though it benefited third parties at the state's expense.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT?

Hearings will continue this week, with constitutional lawyers and opposition lawmakers testifying before the assembly's oversight committee, as well as an appearance from either Lasso or his lawyer to wrap up proceedings on Wednesday.

Johnny Estupinan, Flopec's former general manager, last week excused himself from testifying, instead submitting a written statement.

Estupinan is a key witness for opposition lawmakers, who say the former manager claims to have warned Lasso about contract irregularities allegedly committed by Luque, but got no response.

Once testimony is completed, the assembly's oversight committee will prepare a report stating whether or not there is sufficient evidence to impeach Lasso.

If the report recommends impeachment, the proposal will go to a vote in the assembly, where Lasso does not have a majority.

The president's opponents need to secure the votes of 92 of 137 lawmakers to censure and remove him.

Lawmakers from the Revolucion Ciudadana party of former President Rafael Correa, fierce opponents of Lasso, have pledged to cast their 47 votes for removal.

CAN LASSO HALT IMPEACHMENT EFFORTS?

Under Ecuador's constitution, Lasso can implement so-called "two-way death," calling elections for both his post and the assembly instead of facing hearings.

If Lasso chooses this route, those elected would serve only until 2025, when elections would return to their regular schedule.

Though Lasso's opponents have expressed confidence that they have the votes to remove him, Revolucion Ciudadana said on Twitter last week that "two-way death" was the only answer to the crisis.

National Assembly President Virgilio Saquicela, an independent, has said "two-way death" at this stage would be unconstitutional.

WHAT HAPPENS IF LASSO IS REMOVED?

Lasso would be replaced by his Vice President Alfredo Borrero if he is removed.

Lawmakers could also recommend Lasso face a criminal investigation. Former presidents including Correa, who has been convicted of corruption, and Lenin Moreno, are involved in lengthy legal cases.

