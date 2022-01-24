EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

BEN FOX
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Aid groups and international agencies estimate about 23 million people, more than half the country, face severe hunger and nearly 9 million are on the brink of starvation. People have resorted to selling possessions to buy food, burning furniture for warmth and even selling their children.

The U.S. government this month announced $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and is working with the U.N. and organizations such as the World Bank to provide additional help. The Biden administration has also sought to clarify that U.S. sanctions on the Taliban shouldn't block humanitarian aid. But there is growing pressure to do more, such as unfreezing Afghan government funds held at the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

A look at the situation:

HOW DID CONDITIONS IN AFGHANISTAN GET SO BAD SO FAST?

Life in Afghanistan was precarious before the Taliban takeover in August, with more than half the people surviving on less than $2 a day. About 80% of the entire budget of the U.S.-backed Afghan government came from international donor funds. More than half of all children under 5 were expected to face acute malnutrition, according to the U.N. In addition to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country was suffering through a prolonged drought, devastating in a country where agriculture makes up 25% of GDP.

The withdrawal of the U.S. after 20 years of war meant an end to the military and other support that made up about half of the economy. Most government employees had not been paid in the two months before the Taliban takeover. Since then, about half a million Afghans have lost their jobs, including many women pushed out of the workforce by the Taliban.

Afghans at home can get only limited amounts of any money they have in bank accounts because of a currency shortage. Meanwhile those abroad are having trouble sending help to family back in Afghanistan, in part because banks are reluctant to do business in a country whose leaders are under U.S. sanctions.

There is food in the markets, but many people can't afford to buy it, said Ciaran Donnelly, head of crisis response at the International Rescue Committee. “This is a humanitarian crisis, an economic collapse and a state failure all wrapped up in one,” said Donnelly. “And they’re feeding off each other."

WHAT HAS THE U.S. DONE SO FAR TO HELP?

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would continue to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after the withdrawal, which was set in motion after a peace deal signed with the Taliban under President Donald Trump. The administration notes that the U.S. is still the largest provider of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and is contributing to a U.N. effort to raise more than $5 billion for the country.

But the U.S. has not recognized the new government or lifted sanctions on the Taliban and its senior leaders for providing a haven to al-Qaida while it plotted the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. That has created at least a perception that sending money or doing business in Afghanistan is off-limits.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal policy discussions, acknowledged there's a perception that the sanctions are broader than the Taliban leadership. The official said the U.S. has sought to dispel it in part with what are known as “special licenses,” issued in December to assure international organizations, other nations and NGOs that they could provide humanitarian aid despite the sanctions.

The official said the U.S. also is working with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to take money that had been set aside for Afghan reconstruction before the Taliban takeover and use it for humanitarian relief.

Roya Rahmani, a former Afghan ambassador to the U.S., said she doesn’t support recognizing the new government but said the issue must be “untangled” from discussions of humanitarian aid, which is crucial even if some of it winds up in the hands of the Taliban.

“There is a very potent and real catastrophe boiling up in Afghanistan, and people are suffering now,” she said.

WHAT ABOUT AFGHAN MONEY FROZEN IN THE U.S.?

There is nearly $7 billion in Afghan funds at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York that have been frozen since the Taliban takeover in August. The Taliban has demanded the money, but it can't be transferred to them because of the sanctions. Complicating matters, families of people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks have filed a claim to the funds to pay the judgment in a lawsuit they filed against al-Qaida and the Taliban.

A letter sent Thursday to Biden, with the signatures of 41 mostly Democratic members of Congress, urged the president to “ensure that a substantial share” of the frozen assets is used for humanitarian relief, arguing that deteriorating conditions will lead to the country “once again become a breeding ground for terrorist organizations” such as al-Qaida.

Shah Mehrabi, an economics professor at Montgomery College in Maryland and a board member of the Afghanistan Central Bank, says a portion of the frozen funds should be used to help stabilize prices in the country, pay the salaries of civil servants and help keep the private sector alive. Otherwise, he warns, the economy could go into free fall.

“I don’t think that’s in our interests and in the interests of the United States,” Mehrabi said "And I think the United States knows that as well.”

The senior administration official said the administration is discussing the fate of the frozen funds but has to let the judicial process play out involving the legal claim filed by the Sept. 11 victim families.

IS THERE MORE THE US AND OTHERS CAN DO?

Aid groups and others have urged the Treasury Department to issue “comfort letters” to businesses and governments assuring them they won’t face legal consequences for doing business in Afghanistan, though the official said the general licenses were intended to accomplish just that.

The administration could also encourage the unfreezing of Afghan government assets in banks outside the U.S. Rahman, the former ambassador, says the international community should sit down and come up with “creative” solutions such as some form of mobile banking to make it easier for Afghans overseas to get money to their families.

Whatever is done, it should be soon, Rahman says.

“Starvation and suffering fosters hopelessness." she said, "and hopelessness fosters extremism, terrorism and much worse.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

    Afghanistan is desperate for humanitarian aid

  • Taliban, in desperate need of humanitarian aid, meets with Western leaders in Norway

    Taliban, in desperate need of humanitarian aid, meets with Western leaders in Norway

  • COVID-19: Woman, 92, is Singapore's first Omicron-related death

    Singapore recorded its first Omicron-related death on Thursday (20 January), and the deceased was a 92-year-old vaccinated woman.

  • Opinion | Twitter’s First Year Without Trump Was a Lot Like Its Last With Him

    One year out from his historic ban, it’s clear the former president was more a symptom than the cause of the platform’s toxicity.

  • Does this NFL Network 2022 mock draft miss the mark for the Steelers?

    Let's take a look at another 2022 mock draft.

  • Germany Announces €200 Million in New Funding for Education Cannot Wait on International Day of Education

    German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze, announced today €200 million (US$228.3 million) in new funding for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

  • U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament Kicks Off In Minneapolis

    Hundreds of competitors and fans braved below-zero temperatures to celebrate the finale of the U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament’s opening weekend Sunday.

  • With a shrinking window, the Tennessee Titans' faith in Ryan Tannehill weakens | Estes

    A painful playoff loss and three interceptions moved Ryan Tannehill's struggles from a 2021 annoyance to a primary topic in 2022 for Tennessee Titans.

  • Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

    Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai. Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation.

  • Algae Market Potentially Worth $320 Billion Draws Honda, Eneos

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiner Eneos Holdings Inc. and Honda Motor Co. are among a group of more than 35 Japanese companies and institutions that have banded together to try to tap the potential of microalgae to help replace fossil fuels and to provide an array of food and consumer goods products. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.

  • Voting rights fight moves to state ballots

    As federal voting rights legislation stalls in Congress and activists seek alternative forms of legislating, they're increasingly looking to the ballot initiative process to allow voters to make political changes on their own.Why it matters: While that could be viewed as expanding direct democracy, these efforts are being met by opposition in overwhelmingly red and purple states. Lawmakers and leaders there are working to make it harder to legislate through the referendum process.Get market news

  • Democrats torn over pushing stolen-election narrative

    Senate Democrats say they share President Biden's concern that the results of the 2022 midterm elections may not be legitimate because of restrictive voting laws passed by GOP-controlled state legislatures and the empowerment of state-level officials allied with former President Trump. But the senators are torn over how hard to push a stolen-election narrative ahead of the November election in which Republicans are expected to make big gains in...

  • Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

    New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more than 25% since the record set on Friday. The omicron variant has been detected in 64 of the country’s 89 regions and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova says that authorities expect it to become the dominant variant.

  • An inflation surge poses a growing threat

    But what can be done?

  • Sudan deputy leader meets Ethiopia defence minister on rare visit

    Sudan's second most powerful leader met with Ethiopia's defence minister Saturday on a rare visit to Addis Ababa by an official from Khartoum, that comes amid border tensions, officials said.

  • Gabrielle Union Is Business-Casual Chic in a Brown Plaid Blazer, Jeans and Suede Boots

    Gabrielle Union makes business casual chic.

  • Jackson Firefighters save dog from dying in frozen Campbell Lake

    Fortunately for the dog, an unknown person called Jackson Fire Department dispatch and alerted them of the animal’s predicament.

  • Temasek Set to Buy Bridgepoint’s Testing Business for $7 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy testing company Element Materials Technology from buyout firm Bridgepoint Group Plc for almost $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citi

  • German military official who said it's 'easy' to give Putin the respect he probably 'deserves' resigns

    Germany's navy chief resigned on Saturday after saying Crimea would "never come back" to Ukraine, and suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves more respect. Vice-Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach said his remarks reflected his personal opinion "at that moment" and that "they correspond in no way with the official position of the ministry of defense," according to CNN.He added that the comments, which reflect a stance counter to the...

  • How China and Russia forged a friendship after bridging decades-old differences

    Nearly 2,000km (1,200 miles) from Beijing, over a frozen river separating China and Russia, a steel bridge stands ready for the leaders of the two countries to personally declare it open. No launch date has been announced, but the Kremlin underscored the bridge's importance with the release of a transcript from a November meeting that discussed the opening ceremony. Ruslan Baysarov, board chairman of BTS-Most, which built Russia's section, told the Kremlin working group he had asked President Vl