Explainer-Why Europe’s mobile telecom market is ripe for consolidation

FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed on a Vodafone store in London
Supantha Mukherjee and Elvira Pollina
·4 min read

By Supantha Mukherjee and Elvira Pollina

STOCKHOLM/MILAN (Reuters) - Talk of consolidation among European mobile carriers has grown louder with several executives voicing support as cut-throat price wars drive up debt and limit funds for 5G network upgrades.

While Spain's Telefonica has been raising the topic of mergers for years, it has been joined only recently by the likes of Vodafone and Norway's Telenor.

The subject is likely to be high on the agenda when top telecom executives gather later this month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with Britain's Vodafone noting that the need for fast, reliable networks highlighted by the pandemic had helped regulators realise the value of investment.

WHY CONSOLIDATION?

The European telecoms market is highly fragmented with even small countries hosting as many as four mobile operators, many of which are saddled with debt and wary of upgrading their networks to 5G without a clear path to recouping the investment.

In contrast, in the United States for example, the three main operators have large customer bases and have been able to bring new services such as 5G to market faster.

At the end of 2021, 5G accounted for just 6% of all subscriptions in western Europe compared with a fifth in North America, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report.

Analysts say that in smaller countries, fewer operators would make the market more lucrative.

WHAT IS THE MAIN CHALLENGE?

Mergers would reduce the number of operators and regulators are concerned that could lead to higher prices, less choice and a reduction in quality for consumers, particularly if two local players join forces in one market.

ING analysts said companies should show any merger is beneficial to consumers and that cost savings could be used to fund network investment.

The European Commission, which in 2016 blocked CK Hutchison's purchase of Telefonica's British mobile unit O2 for $12.6 billion, said in November that it was reviewing its competition policy guidelines.

"Regulators are not showing any particular willingness," said independent TMT adviser Massimo Comito, pointing to the billions of euros the European Union is making available for digitalisation and digital network upgrades. "They remain keen to safeguard competition."

Telefonica later formed a joint venture with Liberty Global in Britain bringing together O2 and Virgin Media.

WHAT ARE TELCOS DOING TO RAISE MONEY?

From major pan-European players to Sweden's Telia and South-east Europe's United Group, telecom operators have realised the value of their masts to infrastructure investors.

Telefonica sold its towers business for 7.7 billion euros, Vodafone raised billions by floating its infrastructure unit and Deutsche Telekom plans to sell its radio business soon.

Ditching non-core assets is another option.

WILL PRIVATE INVESTORS STEP IN?

Private investors have been at the forefront of recent European telco deal making, with Franco Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi taking Altice Europe private and then amassing a 18% holding in BT.

Iliad's founder Xavier Niel last year completed a 3 billion euro bid to delist the firm, which is now circling Vodafone's Italian unit.

Providence, KKR and Cinven snapped up Spain's MasMovil for 5 billion euros in 2020 and Apax Partners and Warburg Pincus bought T-Mobile Netherlands from Deutsche Telekom for 5.1 billion euros last year.

While private equity firms don't face the same competition issues as established telco operators, they also don't have the same cost-saving opportunities that another local player could take advantage of in the event of a merger, said Nikos Stathopoulos, a partner at BC Partners and chairman United Group.

WILL IT HAPPEN?

Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read said the company was pursuing deals with rivals in multiple European markets, naming Britain, Spain, Italy and Portugal, while Orange has said France will "inevitably" see the number of operators fall from four to three.

Countries such as Germany, the UK, Spain and Sweden have four mobile operators but others such as Norway and Belgium have three.

Stathopoulos said it was "very natural" for four players to become three.

"The bigger question is will the regulators be happy to go from three to two in some markets and will they still maintain that competitive tension?"

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vodafone looks to sell stake worth $2.5 billion in Indian cell tower firm

    Vodafone has launched an initial sale of 63.6 million Indus shares and said it was in talks with various parties regarding the sale of its remaining shares. The company's total stake of 757.8 million shares was worth roughly 190.7 billion rupees ($2.56 billion) as of Friday close, according to Reuters calculations. The development comes after a challenging period for Vodafone in India, where its local arm, Vodafone Idea, has faced intense competition and lost millions of wireless subscribers to Reliance's Jio and Bharti Airtel.

  • Bank of Korea Flags Commodity, Inflation Risks of Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol flagged the risk of the Ukraine crisis impacting global commodities markets and fueling inflation if there is a further escalation, following an earlier decision by the central bank to keep policy on hold.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses

  • Startup That Squeezes 5G Airwaves Valued at About $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Cohere Technologies Inc., which works with phone companies to send more data through existing communications infrastructure, raised $46 million valuing the startup at about $500 million.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Extend Loss

  • Silver Moves Back Above $24.20

    Silver moves higher as demand for precious metals remains strong.

  • USD/CAD Tests Upper End of Its Range as Biden Announces Sanctions on Russia

    USD/CAD moves higher as benchmark yields hold firm.

  • Ukraine Border Guard Video Shows Russian Vehicles Moving Across Crimea Border

    Video published by the Ukraine border guard service shows Russian vehicles moving across the border from the Crimean peninsula on February 24, after Russia announced military operations in the country.In a video appearance early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces would conduct “special military operations” in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in several cities across Ukraine.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law in the country and called for calm from the public.This video shows the vehicles moving over the border crossing at Kalanchak, on the Ukraine side of the border with Crimea. Credit: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Area schools announce closures ahead of winter weather

    Area schools announce closures ahead of winter weather

  • Stock Market Plunging Towards Support Again

    The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session but as we have seen so many times before, the buyers have been overwhelmed by negative pressure.

  • Stocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures and global stocks tumbled Thursday while bonds and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Ext

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

    The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- No person on the planet has a fortune of more than $200 billion -- at least for now. Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Extend Losses as U.S. Adds Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapElon Musk, the only billionaire who still exceeded that

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • 8 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell according to billionaire Louis Bacon. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks To Sell According To Billionaire Louis Bacon. Louis Bacon is an American investor and hedge fund manager who founded Moore Global Investments in 1989, which […]

  • Investors should ignore dire stock market predictions and prepare for a risk-on rally this spring, JPMorgan says

    "While geopolitics could flare up into month end, we do not expect this to last, and call for risk-on internals to resume into spring," JPMorgan said.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Matterport had a rough quarter, but the company still has the opportunity to capitalize on this massive market.