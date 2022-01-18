EXPLAINER: Why is filibuster such a barrier to voting bill?

BRIAN SLODYSKO
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fifth time in recent months, Senate Republicans are expected to block Democrats’ sweeping voting legislation this week using a longstanding delaying tactic that can stop a bill in its tracks.

Democrats lament — this time — that Senate rules give outsize power to the chamber’s minority. Yet they are hardly alone in their complaints about the tactic, known as the filibuster, which has been used since the 1800s to block legislation.

Here’s a look at the filibuster, what it does and how it works.

WHAT’S A FILIBUSTER?

Unlike the House, the Senate places few constraints on lawmakers’ right to speak. But senators can use the chamber’s rules to hinder or block votes.

Collectively called filibusters, these procedural moves were emblazoned in the public’s mind in part by the 1939 film, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” in which James Stewart portrayed a senator who spoke on the chamber’s floor until exhaustion.

In a real-life version of that, Sen. Strom Thurmond, D-S.C., stood continuously by his desk for 24 hours and 18 minutes speaking against the 1957 Civil Rights Act. That's the longest Senate speech by a single senator for which there are such records.

Democrats say the GOP's current embrace of the tactic to block progress on their voting rights bill echoes that era. But there are key differences.

Most important, unlike in the 1960s, senators can usually tell Senate leaders or announce publicly that they will filibuster a bill and no lengthy speeches will be required. The system now allows the Senate to conduct other business even as a filibuster is waged.

HOW DID IT COME ABOUT?

The term “filibuster” began appearing in the mid-19th century, derived from a Dutch term for “freebooter” and the Spanish “filibusteros,” which were used to describe pirates, Senate records show.

The filibuster isn't in the Constitution and it wasn't part of the Founding Fathers' vision for the Senate.

It was created inadvertently after Vice President Aaron Burr complained in 1805 that the chamber’s rule book was redundant and overly complicated, according to historians. In a rules rewrite that followed, senators eliminated a provision that allowed for debate to be cut off. The filibuster was developed as a blocking tactic several decades later.

By the 1920s, it was part of an established playbook for stalling civil rights legislation.

HOW DO FILIBUSTERS END?

Complaints about the snail's pace of the Senate are as old as the republic, with records from the first Congress in 1789 indicating senators were annoyed by long speeches holding up proceedings.

But after filibusters became a turned-to tactic for limitless debate, the Senate voted in 1917 to let senators end them with a two-thirds majority vote.

In 1975, the Senate lowered that margin to the current three-fifths majority, which in the 100-member chamber means 60 votes are needed to end filibusters against nearly all types of legislation. Only simple majorities are required to end the delays against nominations, thanks to recent years’ rule changes.

Filibusters have become routine against legislation in the past two decades, frustrating both parties. Before then, many of the most well-known filibusters dealt with voting rights.

— A 10-day filibuster in 1891 stopped a bill that would have appointed federal monitors to oversee all phases of elections, a measure vehemently opposed by senators from the South, where Blacks were denied the right to vote, congressional records show.

—Southern senators successfully filibustered an anti-lynching bill in 1922. They repeated that in 1938 with a 30-day filibuster.

—In 1942, a five-day filibuster by Southern senators killed a bill that would have eliminated poll taxes, which were used to disenfranchise Black voters. Similar legislation continued to spur filibuster challenges until poll taxes were eliminated in 1964.

—On Jun 10, 1964, after more than 14-hours of oration, Democratic West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd brought a 60-day filibuster to a close. Minutes later, the Senate began to vote on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to end segregation. It had become clear that backers had enough votes to cut off debate for the first time in Senate history for a filibuster of civil rights legislation.

WHAT DOES THIS HAVE TO DO WITH TODAY?

Characterizing debate on their current voting legislation as the civil rights fight of this era, Democrats say their bill is needed to counteract a Republican push for new state-level laws, which the Democrats say will make it more difficult to vote and in some cases make the administration of elections more susceptible to political influence.

The Democrats' bill would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws, which are being enacted in the name of election security, such as restrictions on mail voting or strict photo ID requirements.

It also aims to reduce the influence of big money in politics and limit partisan considerations in the drawing of congressional districts. It would restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.

IS THERE ANY WAY AROUND THE FILIBUSTER?

In the 50-50 Senate, Democrats don't have enough votes to break a filibuster unless 10 Republicans join them.

But they could change Senate rules by invoking a so-called “nuclear option,” which would then allow them to make changes to the filibuster with a simple majority of 51 votes. Both parties have used it to change the filibuster rules around nominees.

Many Democrats have urged the party to take this path, though they lack unanimous support in their caucus to do so. Their two most conservative senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, oppose such changes, arguing the country is better served when Congress can find bipartisan solutions.

WHY ELSE ARE MANCHIN AND SINEMA OPPOSED?

Manchin and Sinema also argue changes to the filibuster would come back to haunt Democrats if Republicans gain control of Congress and the White House.

Someday soon, they warn, it could enable the GOP to pass an agenda with limited input from the minority — and herald an era of drastic reversals in federal policy any time one party gains control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

WHY ARE REPUBLICANS AGAINST THE VOTING BILL?

Senate Republicans unanimously oppose the Democratic legislation, viewing it as federal overreach that would infringe on states’ abilities to conduct their own elections.

They ridicule as “fake hysteria” the Democrats' claim that the bill is needed to repair electoral vulnerabilities exposed by Donald Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. They note that much of the current legislation was written years before.

Republicans also have been quick to point out that Democrats stridently opposed changes to the filibuster when they were in the minority, using it routinely to block legislation when Trump was president.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate to debate voting rights legislation

    Marc Morial, the president of the National Urban League and former mayor of New Orleans, discusses the importance of voting rights legislation.

  • This week: Democrats set for showdown on voting rights, filibuster

    Senate Democrats are set for a reckoning on their months-long pledge to pass voting rights legislation, including trying to change the rules to leapfrog needing GOP support. The Senate had been scheduled to be out of town this week for a weeklong Martin Luther King Jr. Day recess. But Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) kept the Senate in town in order to bring up voting rights legislation, paving the way for a months-long shadow...

  • MLK III calls Senator Sinema “Stubborn in Her Optimism” amidst Filibuster Debate

    Martin Luther King III responded to the announcement Senator Kyrtsen Sinema will not support a change to the filibuster, reported The Hill. King III respectfully sat her down.

  • NAACP president presses senators on voting rights: 'You will decide who defines America'

    The president of the NAACP is pressing senators to pass voting rights legislation as the upper chamber considers the issue this week, telling the lawmakers "with your vote, you will decide who defines America, and who has a voice in America."Derrick Johnson penned a letter to all U.S. senators on Tuesday, asserting that "our democracy may be standing in its final hour" which is why it is essential that they approve voting rights reform."The...

  • Letters to the Editor: Republicans don't want to debate? Fine, just host the Democrats

    Presidential debates are valuable tools for judging candidates. If the Republicans skip out, then just ask the Democrats questions.

  • There's precedent for Democrats' plan to circumvent the filibuster

    There's precedent for Democrats' plan to circumvent the filibuster

  • Senate Democrats eye talking filibuster

    Senate Democrats are eyeing trying to change the Senate's rules to shift to a talking filibuster, which would get rid of the 60-vote hurdle currently required to advance most legislation.Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, cautioned that Democrats would continue their discussions during a caucus meeting set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but said the caucus is moving toward trying to implement the talking filibuster.The move would let...

  • Colbert Rips ‘Anti-Democratic Tool’ Kyrsten Sinema for Support of Filibuster (Video)

    The late night host is definitely not a fan of the "Arizona senator and Mrs. Hamburglar"

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas phone records associated with Eric Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle: report

    The House select committee on Jan. 6 has subpoenaed and obtained the phone records associated with former President Trump's son Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Trump adviser and fiancée to Donald Trump Jr.Multiple sources told CNN that the phone records that were obtained are part of a new round of call records requested from communication companies. These records include incoming and outgoing calls, the dates they were made, the...

  • Teen children of Texas hostage-taker released after questioning in England

    Two teenage children of the suspect in Saturday's Texas synagogue hostage-taking standoff have been released from custody without being charged after they were questioned by British counterterrorism officers, authorities said. The pair were detained in southern Manchester on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police. Multiple law enforcement sources in the U.S. told ABC News that the teens are the children of the alleged hostage-taker, Malik Faisal Akram.

  • Fissures appear among the Supreme Court conservative justices

    Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and executive director of Demand Justice Brian Fallon on new reporting detailing how Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch was the only justice to refuse to wear a mask, and how reporting like this further diminishes trust in the court

  • Cleveland Browns unlikely to retain Malik McDowell after arrest on charges of indecent exposure, assaulting deputy

    Malik McDowell's big chance with the Browns has almost certainly ended after the defensive tackle was arrested in Florida.

  • No, 'history won't remember' Sen. Kyrsten Sinema kindly. But democracy is in danger now

    Martin Luther King Jr. warned of the 'white moderate.' And as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin support the filibuster, we know why.

  • Seriously, I Get Tons of Compliments Every Time I Wear These Boots

    Photo: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tecovas.I’ve always been a fan of western-style apparel, but I usually find myself looking into the mirror before heading out from my Brooklyn apartment and asking, “Is this too much cowboy?” Those city-slicker feelings came from not finding the right style that fit me—and then I found Tecovas' boots.Tecovas boots not only look amazing (i.e. cowboy boots that don't look like they're part of a Halloween costume), but they also fit great too. When Nancy Sinatra said,

  • Sanders open to supporting primary challengers against Manchin and Sinema

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks there's a "good chance" Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will face challenges in future Democratic primaries and says he would be open to supporting their opponents. Asked about the likelihood of Manchin and Sinema being challenged by other Democrats, Sanders indicated he thinks "there's a very good chance" of that happening, though he observed "it's up to the people of those states."...

  • Trump lawyers Giuliani, Ellis, Powell targeted in latest set of Jan. 6 committee subpoenas

    The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump's orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

  • Democrats see good chance of Garland prosecuting Trump

    Senate Democrats believe there is a good chance the Department of Justice will prosecute former President Trump for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which would have major political reverberations ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Democratic lawmakers say they don't have any inside information on what might happen and describe Attorney General Merrick Garland as...

  • KY man convicted in federal murder case after state pardon sentenced to 39.5 years

    Patrick Baker served two years of a 19-year sentence before then-Gov. Matt Bevin commuted his term.

  • In unusual move, Gov. DeSantis submits redistricting map

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has submitted a proposal to reshape the state's congressional map and carve up districts held by Black Democrats, as the Republican takes the unusual step of inserting himself into the redistricting process. The proposed congressional map, submitted Sunday on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, signaled the governor's priorities as the state moves to redraw political maps in the coming months. Governors typically do not submit map proposals but can veto district plans after they pass in the statehouse.

  • Texas synagogue terrorist was banned from a UK court after 9/11 rant

    The British terrorist shot and killed after a 10-hour siege in a Texas synagogue had been banned from a British court for ranting about the 9/11 attacks.