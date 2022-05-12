EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

LORNE COOK
·4 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s likely to be the quickest NATO enlargement ever and one that would redraw Europe’s security map. Finnish leaders announced Thursday their belief that Finland should join the world’s biggest military organization because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sweden could soon follow suit.

Should they apply for membership, the move would have far-reaching ramifications for Northern Europe and trans-Atlantic security.

No doubt, it will also anger their large neighbor Russia, which blames, at least in part, its war in Ukraine on NATO’s continued expansion closer to its borders. It's unclear how Russian President Vladimir Putin might retaliate. The Kremlin said Thursday that it certainly won't improve European security.

The following is a brief look at what Finland and Sweden's membership in the 30-country NATO alliance could mean, with the Nordic partners expected to announce their intention to join within days.

FINLAND AND SWEDEN

Not neutral like Switzerland, Finland and Sweden traditionally think of themselves as militarily “nonaligned.”

But Russia’s war in Ukraine and Putin’s apparent desire to establish a Moscow-centered “sphere of influence” has shaken their security notions to the core. Just days after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion, public opinion shifted dramatically.

Support in Finland for NATO membership has hovered around 20-30% for years. It now stands at over 70%. The two are NATO’s closest partners but maintaining good ties with Russia has been an important part of their foreign policy, particularly for Finland.

Now they hope for security support from NATO states — primarily the United States — in case Moscow retaliates. Britain pledged on Wednesday to come to their aid.

THE NORDIC REGION

NATO membership for the two, joining regional neighbors Denmark, Norway and Iceland, would formalize their joint security and defense work in ways that their Nordic Defense Cooperation pact hasn't.

NORDEFCO, as it’s known, focuses on cooperation. Working within NATO means putting forces under joint command.

Accession would tighten the strategic Nordic grip on the Baltic Sea — Russia’s maritime point of access to the city of St. Petersburg and its Kaliningrad exclave.

Finland and Sweden also join them, along with Iceland, at the heart of the triangle formed with the North Atlantic and maritime areas in the Arctic, to where Russia projects its military might from the northern Kola Peninsula. Integrated NATO military planning will become a lot simpler, making the region easier to defend.

NATO

Finland and Sweden are NATO’s closest partners. They contribute to the alliance’s operations and air policing.

Most importantly, they already meet NATO’s membership criteria, on functioning democracies, good neighborly relations, clear borders and armed forces that are in lock-step with the allies. After the invasion, they formally boosted information exchanges with NATO and sit in on every meeting on war issues.

Both are modernizing their armed forces and investing in new equipment. Finland is purchasing dozens of high-end F-35 warplanes. Sweden has top quality fighter jets, the Gripen.

Finland says it’s already hit NATO’s defense spending guideline of 2% of gross domestic product. Sweden too is ramping up its military budget and expects to reach the target by 2028. The NATO average was estimated at 1.6% last year.

RUSSIA

Putin has demanded that NATO stop expanding and in his May 9 speech blamed the West for the war.

But public opinion in Finland and Sweden suggests that he has driven them into NATO’s arms.

If Finland joins, it would double the length of the alliance’s border with Russia, adding a further 1,300 kilometers (830 miles) for Moscow to defend.

Putin has promised a “military, technical” response if they join. But many troops from Russia’s western district near Finland were sent to Ukraine, and those units suffered heavy casualties, Western military officers say.

So far, Moscow is doing nothing obvious to dissuade the two — apart perhaps from a couple of incidents where Russian planes entered their airspace. The Kremlin said Thursday that its response could depend on how close NATO infrastructure moves toward Russia's borders.

Some at NATO worry that the Russians might deploy nuclear weapons or more hypersonic missiles to the Kaliningrad exclave, across the Baltic Sea wedged between allies Poland and Lithuania.

___

Karl Ritter in Stockholm, and Jari Tanner in Helsinki, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles amid 1st virus outbreak

    North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, in the latest of a series of weapons demonstrations this year that came just hours after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The launches could underscore North Korea’s determination to press ahead with its efforts to expand its arsenal despite the virus outbreak to rally support behind the leader, Kim Jong Un, and keep up pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy. It said South Korea's military has boosted its readiness and surveillance while maintaining close coordination with the United States.

  • Russia Trains Missiles on Ukraine’s Quiet Zone to Target Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Sergey Rylov heard the thud as a Russian missile was shot down on its way toward Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, a town on the Black Sea coast of Ukraine where he’s lived since fleeing the fighting in the east a month ago.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukraine

  • Explainer-What you need to know about Finland and Sweden's path to NATO membership

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden have been considering applying for membership of the NATO military alliance, which would mark a major policy shift for the Nordic region. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay". In Sweden, parliament is conducting a security policy review, including the pros and cons of joining the alliance, with the results due on Friday.

  • EXPLAINER- Finland, Sweden on verge of applying to join NATO

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland - which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia - must apply to join NATO "without delay". Sweden's ruling Social Democrats are expected to decide on Sunday whether to overturn decades of opposition to NATO membership, a move that would almost certainly lead to Stockholm also asking to join the 30-nation alliance.

  • Exclusive-Allies to approve Finland, Sweden NATO bid, offer security, diplomats say

    NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in the coming days and will grant membership quickly, five diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces a radical rethink of European security. During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate U.S. and British forces through Finland and Sweden, they said. Finland and Sweden would not benefit from NATO's collective defence clause - that an attack on one ally is an attack on all - until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

  • Russia vows response as Finland seeks NATO membership without delay

    HELSINKI/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow suit, suggesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent. Finland's announcement drew fury from the Kremlin, which called it a direct threat to Russia and threatened an unspecified response. It came even as Russia's war in Ukraine was hitting another turning point, with Ukrainian forces driving Russian troops out of the region around the second largest city Kharkiv, their fastest advance since forcing Russia to withdraw from the capital and northeast more than a month ago.

  • Ukrainians make gains in east, as country halts Russian gas at one hub

    The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday.

  • China slams State Department changes to website detailing Taiwan relations, distancing Taipei from Beijing

    Beijing on Tuesday slammed the U.S. for changes the State Department made on its website regarding Washington-Taipei ties that appeared to distance the island from mainland China.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 78% to Buy Right Now

    The company runs a managed Apache Kafka service, allowing enterprises to analyze data in real-time and at scale, which was not commonplace in the past. Before Kafka, most data was processed on a daily basis rather than in real time. The open-sourced Kafka platform allows businesses -- including more than 80% of the Fortune 100 -- to do this for free.

  • President Biden Speech on Inflation

    President Biden Speech on Inflation

  • Here’s who Russia has punished for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies have cracked down on dissidents and activists who have spoken out against the war. The Kremlin passed a law that imposes a sentence of up to 15 years in prison for journalists and activists who publish “fake news” about the war,…

  • Finland's leaders call for NATO membership 'without delay'

    Finland’s leaders said Thursday they’re in favor of rapidly applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia as its military struggles with its war in Ukraine. The dramatic move by Finland was announced by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin. It means that Finland is all but certain to join NATO, though a few steps remain before the application process can begin.

  • Convicted Kentucky coroner faces more charges. One count involves transporting eyes

    The former Scott County coroner is still facing charges of receiving stolen property, abusing public trust, official misconduct, perjury and possession of a controlled substance.

  • Boris Johnson to visit Finland and Sweden ahead of decisions on Nato membership

    Trip will be seen as red rag by Moscow

  • How Germany’s LNG Terminals Will Morph Into Green Hydrogen Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has put the US and Europe on a wartime mission to abandon Russian fossil fuels. This series looks at speeding up zero-carbon alternatives by lowering political and financial barriers. Sign up here to get the next story sent to your inbox.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdow

  • Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster

    The Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The almost party-line tally promises to be just the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling, which declares a constitutional right to abortion services but is at serious risk of being overturned this summer by a conservative Supreme Court. President Joe Biden said that Republicans “have chosen to stand in the way of Americans’ rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives.”

  • N.Korea reports first COVID-19 outbreak, orders lockdown

    STORY: North Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday - calling it the "gravest national emergency" and ordering a national lockdown with state media reporting an Omicron variant had been found in Pyongyang. This is actually the first public admission of a COVID infection in North Korea. That, coming more than two years after the first cases in neighbors South Korea and China highlights the potential for a major crisis in a country that has refused international help with vaccinations and kept its borders shut. North Korea's official KCNA news agency said that QUOTE: ‘A most serious emergency case of the state occurred: A break was made on our emergency epidemic prevention front which has firmly defended us for two years and three months from February, 2020." As of March no cases of COVID had been reported according to the WHO, and there is no official record of any North Koreans having been vaccinated. Officials in South Korea and the US have doubted that the North is COVID-free as Omicron was widely reported in both China and South Korea next door. The isolated North has enforced strict quarantine measures - including border lockdowns - since the pandemic began. South Korea's presidential office told Reuters that new leader Yoon Suk-yeol, who was sworn in just days ago will not link humanitarian aid to the political situation between the Koreas, opening the door to providing support to the North. However – North Korea’s news of COVID infections come amid reports by officials in the South and the U.S. of preparations for an imminent nuclear test by Pyongyang.

  • Ilhan Omar calls for Israel to be held accountable for 'human rights violations' over killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

    The Biden administration condemned Akleh's killing and called for an investigation, without explicitly calling out Israel.

  • How Russia's Ukraine invasion is changing world calculations

    Many nations are reconsidering their alliances and defenses

  • Finland and Sweden joining Nato shows just how terribly Vladimir Putin has miscalculated

    Vladimir Putin likes to portray Russia’s existence as an ongoing struggle against a malevolent and expansionist Nato.