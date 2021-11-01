EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

SARAH EL DEEB
·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.

Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic meltdown.

Punitive measures from Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic pain. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a major blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the Persian Gulf.

It is the latest escalation in the rivalry that has long played out in Lebanon between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Tensions have dragged on for years over the dominant role in Lebanon of the Iranian-backed militant Hezbollah group.

Now Saudi officials insist it is pointless to deal with the government in Beirut after so much drift toward Iran.

But what is really behind Saudi’s angry response, and what does it mean for the already embattled Lebanon?

WHAT WAS THE SPARK?

The immediate spark were comments by Kordahi, who had gained popularity in the Arab world for hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" on a Saudi-owned TV network.

During a recent mock parliament recorded and streamed online, Kordahi fielded questions from an audience of young people from the region. In one answer, he called the war in Yemen “absurd” and said the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have attacked no one and have the right to defend themselves.

The online program was recorded about a month before Kordahi was named information minister in the government of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, formed in September. Kordahi was named by a mainly Christian party allied to Hezbollah.

Saudi officials blasted his remarks as “offensive” and biased toward the Houthis. Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis, who a year earlier took control of the capital of Sanaa and northern parts of Yemen.

Most commentators have said they believe Kordahi’s comments were a pretext for the Saudis to vent their frustration at Iran’s influence in Lebanon.

WHAT DO THE SAUDIS WANT?

The Saudis know what they don’t want — growing Iranian influence in Lebanon — but they don’t know what to do about it, said Joseph Bahout, research director at the American University of Beirut.

Saudi Arabia has long been a close ally of politicians in Lebanon’s Sunni Muslim community, which chooses the prime minister under the country’s sectarian system. But the kingdom never forged the divided community into a strong political proxy the way the Shiite Hezbollah — with its powerful armed force — became Iran’s stalwart ally in Lebanon.

Particularly since the 2005 assassination of its most powerful ally, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the kingdom lost its tools of influence.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — notorious for his assertive, some say brash, foreign policy — Saudi Arabia took sporadic action trying to impose its will but failed to develop a cohesive strategy or find new well-rooted allies. It could only watch as Hezbollah and its allies came to dominate most recent Lebanese governments.

Saudi Arabia’s most drastic move came in 2017, when it forced then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri to announce his resignation, citing Hezbollah’s domination, in a televised statement from a brief visit to the kingdom, where he was apparently held against his will.

The incident backfired. Hariri returned home and revoked his resignation, supported by Hezbollah and its allies. He lost Saudi backing.

Relations have been chilly since. Last spring, Saudi authorities banned imports of all Lebanese produce over allegations they were used for drug smuggling.

Most recently, Riyadh refused to back Mikati as prime minister because of his coalition with Hezbollah. The Saudis found themselves alone when Washington and Paris expressed support for Mikati, hoping for some sort of leadership after more than a year without a government in Lebanon.

Frustrated, the Saudis appear to have gone for a strong move over Kordahi’s comments. Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon and expelled Lebanese envoys to the kingdom.

IMPACT ON LEBANON

The Saudi measures are a huge blow to Mikati’s new government.

The import ban means the loss of millions of dollars in desperately needed foreign currency. Any further escalation could undermine jobs of more than 350,000 Lebanese in Gulf Arab states who send home millions in remittances.

Mikati and other officials have appealed to Kordahi to resign from the Cabinet, but it's uncertain that would resolve the rift.

Hezbollah has stood firmly behind the minister, saying his resignation won’t resolve what they called “extortion” to force Lebanon to change its foreign policy.

It all portends more internal divisions in a government already paralyzed over the investigation into last year’s massive Beirut port explosion that killed more than 200 people. Hezbollah has demanded the chief investigating judge’s removal. A recent burst of street violence, the worst in years, raised the specter of social tensions ahead of crucial parliamentary elections in March that are expected to be a test for Hezbollah and its allies.

In a WhatsApp message to his Cabinet read on local TV stations, Mikati said the country is “at the edge of a precipice.”

He flew to Glasgow to seek French and U.S. mediation but his options are limited.

“We know they are upset. We know that they don’t want a government with Hezbollah as strong," Bahout said of the Saudis. “We know that they know that we can’t have a government without Hezbollah.”

“It is kind of a completely blocked and stalemated situation,” he added.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Saudi-led coalition entered the war in Yemen in 2015, not 2014.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fate of Lebanon minister after row with Gulf stirs division

    The diplomatic row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia is aggravating divisions in Lebanon, already reeling from an economic meltdown and social tension. The crisis comes at a tough time for Lebanon, as it grapples with rising poverty and unemployment, the fallout from some of the worst violence in Beirut in years, and calls for major reforms from a divided but entrenched political elite. The head of Lebanon's Maronite Catholic Church said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living in those countries, as well as Lebanese businesses that depend on them.

  • COP26 was inaccessible for Israeli minister in wheelchair

    Israel's energy minister was unable to participate in the United Nation's COP26 summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow on Monday because the transportation offered to her was not accessible by wheelchair, she said in a TV interview. Karine Elharrar told Israel's Channel 12 she could not reach the conference grounds because the only options to get there from the gathering area were to walk or board a shuttle that was not suited for a wheelchair. "It's sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021 doesn't worry about accessibility at its own events."

  • U.S. judge dismisses most money laundering charges against Maduro ally Saab

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge in Florida on Monday dismissed money laundering counts against Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, but he remains accused of one count of conspiracy to launder money, a court filing showed. The order was issued by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola. Saab was extradited https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-venezuela-politics-saab/cape-verde-supreme-court-rules-on-extradition-of-maduro-envoy-idUSKBN2BA0HQ last month to the United States from Cape Verde, where he was detained in the summer of 2020 on a U.S. warrant.

  • Biden criticizes Russia and China for not joining climate commitments

    President Biden criticized Russia and China on Sunday for their failure to make new climate commitments alongside other members of the Group of 20.Why it matters: G20 leaders announced new targets for climate commitments on the final day of meetings in Rome before they head to Glasgow, Scotland, for a global climate conference. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOne such agreement, which didn't go as far as the U.S. had hoped, was

  • Wolf Blitzer was mocked for anchoring CNN's COP26 climate conference coverage from the wrong city

    Veteran CNN broadcaster Wolf Blitzer was in Edinburgh to cover COP26, although the summit is taking place in Glasgow, some 38 miles away.

  • As the COP26 climate conference begins, here's a look at what life is like in one of the hottest cities on earth

    An Amnesty International report chronicles the lives of the residents of Jacobabad, Pakistan, whose days are dominated by the quest to escape the heat.

  • Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses amid NATO's military activities near Russia's borders. Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO's U.S.-led missile defense components in Eastern Europe and increasingly frequent missions by NATO ships near Russian waters in the Baltic and Black Seas.

  • Nevada Guard tank unit deploying to Kuwait security force

    The unit operates and maintains M1A1 Abrams battle tanks.

  • Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

    Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global lockdowns slammed oil prices.

  • U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said. The official added that Taiwan was a "vital partner" on global health issues.

  • Biden's job approval rating drops to new low

    President Joe Biden’s approval rating has skidded to a new low.

  • Cruella, Ted Lasso, and Darth Vader: Here's what your Capitol Hill representatives wore for Halloween

    Over the weekend, members of Congress took time away from Capitol Hill to celebrate Halloween with their loved ones.

  • Column: Seven decades later, the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is still being kept secret

    Documents about the massacre at Deir Yassin and other possible atrocities remain classified, apparently to cover up their "unpleasant" contents.

  • How the 'Village' mission tests Air Force trainees at boot camp

    We got an inside look at the "Village" mission, one of the final tests of the United States Air Force's 7.5-week basic military training program at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Trainees have three minutes to locate and "rescue" a mannequin representing an injured airman from inside a hostile village. Instructors acting as opposing forces, both hostile and nonthreatening, as well as the simulated sounds of IED explosions and gunfire create an intimidating environment. Trainees must utilize their prior Expeditionary Skills and Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, and are evaluated on their ability to demonstrate sound judgement and self-control when dealing with opposing forces.

  • Marco Rubio says big business is 'cooperating with Marxism' and is led by people who are the 'product of decades of anti-American indoctrination'

    Sen. Marco Rubio's blistering rhetoric against US business tycoons is a break from his previous pro-business and anti-tax stances.

  • COP26: India PM Narendra Modi pledges net zero by 2070

    The pledge misses a key goal of the COP26 summit for all nations to commit to net zero by 2050.

  • Facebook takes down Nicaraguan government-run troll farm

    Facebook said Monday it had closed a Nicaraguan government troll farm spreading anti-opposition messages ahead of presidential elections this weekend with the president's main challengers behind bars.

  • As rivals reopen, Hong Kong doubles down on virus isolation

    Hong Kong's decision to descend deeper into international coronavirus isolation as rivals reopen is causing consternation among managers at multinationals who see no end to a zero-Covid strategy imposed by a leadership beholden to Beijing.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Abiy calls on citizens to take up arms against rebels

    Abiy Ahmed says advancing Tigray People's Liberation Front are "pushing the country to its demise."

  • THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Trailer Heads to the STAR WARS Underworld

    Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett's first trailer shows how Star Wars' most famous bounty hunter will work to become Tatooine's leading crime boss. The post THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Trailer Heads to the STAR WARS Underworld appeared first on Nerdist.