EXPLAINER: Why Istanbul blast has political implications

ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
·5 min read

ISTANBUL (AP) — The attack on a central avenue in Istanbul over the weekend was a stark reminder of bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017.

Those blasts crushed the Turkish public’s sense of security at the time and also heralded a new phase in Turkey’s decades-long fight against outlawed Kurdish groups.

After Sunday's explosion with a TNT-laden bomb that killed six people and wounded dozens of others, Turkish police apprehended a Syrian woman who is accused of planting the device after crossing illegally from Syria. Authorities said she confessed to carrying out the attack on behalf of Kurdish militants.

Here’s a look at the militant groups, the nearly four-decade conflict and its political implications.

TURKEY VS THE PKK

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an armed insurgency against Turkey since 1984 with the aim of establishing a Kurdish state in southeast Turkey, which has since morphed into a campaign for autonomy.

The conflict between militants and state forces has killed tens of thousands of people. The PKK is considered to be a terror group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

A fragile peace process and a 2½-year cease-fire with the PKK collapsed in 2015 as the Islamic State group began bombings in Turkish cities. Kurdish militants also launched car bombings.

Street battles between Turkish forces and Kurdish fighters turned southeastern towns into conflict zones where rights groups also documented civilian deaths. The International Crisis Group says in its fatality tally that 6,264 people, including Turkish forces and PKK fighters, have been killed in clashes or attacks since 2015.

The Turkish government is often very quick to blame the PKK for attacks, which has traditionally targeted Turkish military or police.

A 2016 car bombing, near a football stadium and close to the avenue where Sunday’s bomb exploded, killed 38 police officers and eight civilians. The government blamed the PKK.

Turkey says the PKK was behind the attack over the weekend. But the group denied involvement in a statement, saying that it doesn't target civilians. Its Syrian affiliate also said it had no links to the suspect or the attack.

The government has clamped down on pro-Kurdish politics in Turkey, jailing Kurdish lawmakers, including the former leaders of the second-largest opposition party in parliament. Thousands of activists and journalists also have been arrested. The judiciary has used Turkey’s broad anti-terror laws, including terror propaganda clauses, to accuse them of links to the PKK.

FIGHTING KURDISH MILITANTS ABROAD

Turkey launched its first cross-border operation into Syria in 2016 to clear the border area of IS militants and Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which Ankara considers terrorists.

Turkey says the YPG is a direct affiliate of the PKK and the groups follow the same ideological leader, who has been imprisoned on a Turkish island since 1999. The YPG has also formed the backbone of American-led forces that fought IS in northeast Syria. U.S. support for the group, despite their links to the PKK, has infuriated Turkey, a NATO ally.

In two other incursions, Turkish and allied Syrian opposition forces took control of regions in northern Syria after pushing the YPG out. Turkey also regularly hits the militants there with artillery.

Turkey has also been bombing and fighting the PKK in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq, aiming to destroy PKK camps.

This summer, Ankara threatened to launch another incursion into Syria, saying the YPG’s presence wouldn't be tolerated, and to resume Turkish efforts to create a 30-kilometer (19-mile) buffer zone in Syria.

TURKEY HEADS TO ELECTIONS

Erdogan is proud of his government’s anti-PKK campaigns in Turkey, Iraq and Syria and a majority of Turks are united in their enmity of the Kurdish militants after decades of conflict.

Erdogan has often used that sentiment to rally for votes and he’s likely to do so again in the lead-up to the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections.

That strategy worked before. When the bomb attacks started in 2015, Erdogan’s party had lost majority in parliamentary elections but after failing to form a coalition government, his party won renewed elections, campaigning on the need for a strong government to crack down on militant groups. The Syria operations also took place before elections and shored up nationalist votes.

But Erdogan’s grip on power for more than two decades could face its most serious challenge in the coming elections because of the government’s unorthodox economic policies that have led to skyrocketing inflation.

TURKISH PRESSURE ON WESTERN ALLIES

The Turkish government has repeatedly told the world that the Kurdish militants are security threats and Sunday’s attack could strengthen its hand.

Relations with Washington have been tense and continued American support for the Syrian Kurdish fighters is among the top reasons. Ankara has argued that weapons provided to the YPG by U.S. and some European countries would be turned on Turkish soil. On Monday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu snubbed a U.S. message of condolence.

Turkey has also held up Sweden's and Finland’s NATO membership bids for their perceived leniency towards the Kurdish groups. After Erdogan accused the two Nordic countries of turning a blind eye to terrorism, the three countries signed a joint memorandum in June where Sweden and Finland said they “confirm” the PKK is a terror organization and promised “to not provide support” to the YPG. They also lifted an arms embargo on Turkey that was imposed following the 2019 Syria operation against the YPG, while stating they’d address Turkey’s extradition requests for people Turkey deems terrorists.

Sunday’s attacks could renew Turkish threats of a military operation into Syria that would need a tacit green light from the U.S. and Russia. Turkish police said the suspect confessed to having received the go-ahead for the bombing from Kobani in north Syria where the YPG is based.

The YPG said in a statement that Erdogan was trying to gather international support for his plans to launch a new incursion into northern Syria before next year’s elections.

___

Suzan Fraser in Ankara, and Bassem Mroue in Beirut, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Deadly Istanbul blast echoes past attacks in Turkey

    Turkey blamed Kurdish militants for a blast that killed six people on a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, and police detained a Syrian woman suspected of having planted the bomb among a sweep of 47 arrests. The blast, the first to hit Istanbul in a number of years, has reminded Turks of a wave of attacks carried out by various militant groups targeting Turkish cities between mid-2015 and early 2017. Authorities said Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were behind the attack.

  • Turkey blames Istanbul blast on Kurdish militants

    STORY: Turkish police released a video of a female suspect being arrested on Monday (November 14) after a blast in Istanbul's main shopping street killed at least six people. And the government blamed Kurdish militants for the explosion.Istanbul police said on Monday it had arrested 47 people in relation to the attack, including Syrian woman Ahlam Albashir who is believed to have planted the bomb. Police said that in initial questioning, the woman said she was trained by Kurdish militants in Syria and entered Turkey through northwest Syria's Afrin region. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the Kurdistan Workers Party, also known as the PKK, and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia were responsible for the attack on the historic and bustling Istiklal Avenue on Sunday.Soylu said the order for the attack was given in Kobani, a city in northern Syria.Turkish forces have carried out operations there against the YPG in recent years. Six Turkish citizens, two members each of three families, were killed in the attack, and dozen wounded. In a statement on its website on Monday, the PKK denied involvement in the attack, saying it did not target civilians. Earlier television news reports showed images of a person, who appeared to be a woman, leaving a package below a raised flower bed in the middle of the busy street.On Monday, shopkeepers, like Lokman Kalkan, began their clean up. "It has been a disaster, you see. This is all that happened. People were fighting for their lives. There is nothing we can do."Ankara says the YPG, which Washington has supported in the conflict in Syria, is a wing of the PKK.The PKK has led an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in clashes. It is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States.Turkish authorities linked support for the YPG by Washington and others to the blast.Soylu likened the U.S. condolences to "the murderer arriving as one of the first at the scene of the crime.""We reject the condolences of the American embassy, ​​we do not accept it. Our alliance with a state that sends money from its own Senate to these groups, feeding the terror zones in Kobani which aims to disturb Turkey's peace, is in a controversial situation. This is open and clear."Istanbul has been targeted in the past by Kurdish, Islamist and leftist militants. Sunday's attack sparked concerns that Turkey could be hit with more incidents ahead of tense elections scheduled for June 2023.

  • Two teens, homeowner face possible charges in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion

    2 teenagers, a 17-year-old from Green Bay and a 16-year-old from Pulaski, as well as the owner of the home where the explosion happened face charges.

  • Photographer bloodied after refusing to surrender to robbers in San Francisco

    A wedding photographer was left bloodied following a violent attempted armed robbery outside the San Francisco Palace of Fine Arts last week. The incident occurred outside the monumental structure in San Francisco’s Marina District in front of several witnesses at around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to reports. One of the witnesses filmed the altercation on their phone, showing how the photographer struggled against the two armed robbers as they tried to take his equipment from him.

  • ‘Prey’ star Amber Midthunder talks about the future of Native representation at In The Know by Yahoo’s live event

    In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, In The Know by Yahoo hosted a conversation between Deputy Editor Laura Clark and actress Amber Midthunder at the 74Wythe event space in Brooklyn, N.Y.

  • Man injured in officer-involved shooting

    Man injured in officer-involved shooting

  • Cuba slashes growth forecast as economic crisis grinds on

    Cuba has cut by half its original forecast for growth in 2022, the head of its chamber of commerce said on Monday, as the Caribbean island nation struggles to jumpstart its ailing economy and all-important tourism industry. Cuba's economy is expected to grow 2% this year, down from a previous official prediction of 4%, according to Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte. Tourism is a critical bellwether for Communist-run Cuba's economy.

  • Turkey’s Erdogan Finds Himself a Surprise G-20 Power Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes to the Group of 20 summit in Bali this week with an unexpected boost from the role he’s played securing global grain supplies during Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionStocks Waver

  • Attorney issue postpones trial for woman accused of shooting, killing man after hit-and-run

    Jury selection in a high-profile murder case had to be postponed after the defendant said her attorney suffered a stroke. The judge seemed to question if that’s true.

  • Turkish police release footage of blast suspect arrest

    STORY: Turkey's government blamed Kurdish militants for the blast, and said police had detained 22 suspects, including the person who had planted the bomb.Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the order for the attack on Istiklal Avenue was given in Kobani, a city in northern Syria, where Turkish forces have carried out operations against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in recent years.Soylu added that the bomber had passed through Afrin, another region in northern Syria.Police footage showed female suspect being detained in an apartment building and taken away to police station for further investigation.

  • About 150 people die in occupied Mariupol every week

    About 150 people die every week in Russian-occupied Mariupol; the mortality rate has increased by about four to five times compared to the figure before the full-scale Russian invasion. Source: Press service of Mariupol city council Quote: "About 150 people die in Mariupol every week.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...

  • Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

    The 2022 midterms saw several candidates who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election lose their bids for office.

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • Michelle Obama is becoming the first lady of memoirs

    Four years after the roaring success of her memoir Becoming, Michelle Obama is back with her second book since leaving the White House.

  • SC football community reacts to death of Lavel Davis, among 3 killed in UVA shooting

    Davis, a University of Virginia football player, was an alum of Woodland High School in South Carolina’s Dorchester County.

  • In Colorado, oil firms fix leaky wells ahead of new rules

    Northern Colorado's biggest oil producing region is emerging as a test case for energy companies hoping to tackle the industry's most pressing regulatory and environmental problems: capping old wells that leak climate-warming methane and other emissions. In this farming community, oil giant Chevron Corp is sending crews as part of a state-wide push to seal leaks. Colorado, the fifth largest U.S. oil-producing state, has been in the forefront of anti-drilling sentiment spreading across the country.

  • Russia faces medicine shortage and planned operations are being postponed due to sanctions Ukrainian intelligence

    Sanctions have caused an acute shortage of medication in Russia, with planned operations being postponed indefinitely. Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Facebook Details: Russia's Ministry of Health has reportedly ordered every region to create an emergency four-month reserve stock of medication.

  • Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws interception on embarrassing trick play

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran an awful trick play against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich with Leonard Fournette underthrowing Tom Brady on an interception.

  • Russian forces use MLRS and heavy artillery to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

    Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces were relentlessly shelling three hromadas in the oblast throughout the night of 13-14 November.