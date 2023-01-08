Explainer-Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?

Asylum-seeking migrants at the border between Mexico and the United States, in Ciudad Juarez
2
Mica Rosenberg
·4 min read

By Mica Rosenberg

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.

What is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border now and why are there record numbers of crossings?

WHO IS TRYING TO ENTER THE UNITED STATES AT THE BORDER?

U.S. Border Patrol made more than 2.2 million arrests at the U.S.-Mexico in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last September, the most ever recorded.

But many of those were individual migrants who tried to cross multiple times after being caught and rapidly expelled back to Mexico under a COVID-era order known as Title 42.

The policy was implemented in March 2020 under Republican former President Donald Trump, an immigration hardliner. Biden, a Democrat, tried to end the Title 42 order, which health officials said was no longer needed, but the termination was blocked in court.

Before last year, Mexico had generally only been accepting expulsions of its own citizens along with migrants from the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The number of Venezuelans crossing the border plummeted after Mexico agreed to accept expulsions of Venezuelan migrants last October.

Biden announced on Thursday that Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans - who have also been arriving in larger numbers - will now also be expelled under Title 42.

WHY ARE PEOPLE CROSSING?

Before Title 42, migrants had been allowed to approach a U.S. port of entry and tell border officials they feared returning to their home country, which sets in motion the asylum process.

Migrants looking for protection must prove they have been persecuted, or fear they will be, on the basis of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group to a U.S. asylum officer or in U.S. immigration court.

Migrants who have arrived on U.S. soil are eligible to ask for asylum, even if they cross the border illegally and turn themselves into border agents, but winning a case is a long and complicated process that can take years due to backlogs.

The Biden administration has said it wants to surge resources to process more claims quicker but faces budgetary and other constraints.

The administration in its announcement Thursday also said it would expand its use of an app called CBP One that allows asylum seekers to enter their information as a pre-screening step to be given an appointment at a U.S. port.

WHAT HAPPENS TO PEOPLE AFTER THEY CROSS?

Migrants who cannot be expelled under Title 42 are processed under an immigration statute known as Title 8 and can be detained or released into the United States while their immigration cases are pending.

Asylum seekers are eligible to apply for work permits as long as they attend court hearings and other immigration check ins. Some are obligated to comply with electronic monitoring, like ankle bracelets. If they miss their hearings or lose their cases they are at risk of deportation.

The Republican governors of Texas and Arizona last year bused thousands of migrants from the border to northern cities like New York and Washington, D.C., which they say eases the pressure in border communities and sends a political message to Biden and Democrats. The city of El Paso also ran its own busing campaign, but has stopped.

WHY CAN'T MORE PEOPLE ENTER LEGALLY IN THE U.S.?

As part of Biden's announcement on Thursday, the administration said it would admit up to 30,000 migrants by air from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela each month under a new temporary "humanitarian parole" program if they have a U.S. sponsor.

There are a number of ways to enter the United States legally as an immigrant, including being sponsored by a U.S. citizen or company, or to perform a particular job or to study. But obtaining a visa can be a long, expensive process that is not always accessible to the most vulnerable people.

The Biden administration also set a goal of resettling 125,000 refugees in 2022 who apply from abroad after Trump dramatically slashed admissions during his term. But delays from the COVID-pandemic have contributed to the U.S. falling way behind on that goal.

When Biden took office in 2021, he said he wanted Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. Such efforts to fix what many believe is a broken immigration system have been a long-standing goal of multiple administrations, but lawmakers have failed to come to any kind of consensus in recent years.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by Mary Milliken and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to visit Mexico border in push on migrants, but Republicans are his biggest wall

    President Joe Biden will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time since taking office nearly two years ago, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country as he prepares for a reelection bid. Biden on Thursday announced fresh plans to block Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, expanding the nationalities of migrants who can be expelled back to Mexico, and the visit to El Paso, Texas, isn't expected to yield any new policy breakthroughs. Instead, it is meant to demonstrate that the U.S. president is taking the issue seriously, stop nagging questions about when he plans to visit, shore up relations with border patrol, and potentially give him another chance to push Congress to pass new laws to fix a broken system.

  • Biden confronts his border problem

    President Biden on Sunday will make his first trip to the southern border since taking office, confronting the issue of immigration head on as it threatens to become a growing problem for him and his administration. Biden had resisted making the trip despite months of pressure from Republicans and even some Democrats to do more…

  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Read The Screenplay For Ryan Coogler And Joe Robert Cole’s Emotional Marvel Film

    Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. In 2020, the tragic loss of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman sent writer-director Ryan Coogler into a tailspin. While in the early stages of pre-production for the anticipated sequel that would become Marvel/Disney’s Black Panther: […]

  • Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service alone

    STORY: State television showed two live clips of Putin inside the gilded Cathedral of the Annunciation as Orthodox priests conducted the midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy.Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7.Putin, wearing a blue jacket and a high-necked white sweater, crossed himself several times before television coverage cut away to a public service in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral.Putin, who celebrated Easter last year in the Moscow's Cathedral with thousands of others, also attended Christmas by himself last year in his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. In 2021, he attended a public Divine Liturgy in Novgorod.

  • College students are now as worried about inflation and recession as they are mass shootings

    College students in the U.S. have never had more things to worry about.

  • Jalen Hurts to start at QB For Eagles vs. Giants in season finale

    Jalen Hurts has been listed as questionable, but the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback will reportedly start against the Giants in a must-win scenario on Sunday

  • South Carolina US House district ruled racial gerrymander

    Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps in this past November’s midterm elections after the Republican-dominated state Legislature redrew the lines earlier this year following the 2020 U.S. Census. With Republicans holding a thin margin in the U.S. House, any change to competitive districts has a chance to alter the balance of power after the 2024 elections.

  • Every MCU Movie and Disney+ TV Show Coming in 2023

    The MCU's 2023 calendar is loaded from start to finish. Here's every movie and Disney+ show in order coming out this year

  • Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News Host

    “Why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?” Pete Buttigieg admonished Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

  • Southwest’s weather debacle can never happen again. Too many DFW travelers depend on it | Opinion

    The airline canceled tens of thousands of flights, in part because of its own flawed technology. Customers need compensation — and answers.

  • Ecuadorian man with 'violent criminal history' arrested in New York after re-entering US illegally

    Manuel Zumba-Mejia, 46, was arrested in New York for unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after ICE officers sent him back to Ecuador in 2011 following a prison sentence for reckless assault.

  • 15 horror films that showcase the history (and the art) of the jump scare

    You might love them or you might loathe them, but you cannot deny that the jump scare has flourished, developing into a cornerstone of modern horror moviemaking. Their presence (or lack thereof) has the power to dictate a film’s entire pace, and can ramp it up from a slow burn to a tense, thrill-a-minute rollercoaster.

  • UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims

    Allies of Britain’s royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him. Buckingham Palace hasn't officially commented on the book. One said his public attacks on the royal family took a “toll” on the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

  • U.S., Mexican immigration officials to meet ahead of Biden visit

    U.S. and Mexican immigration officials are set to meet in El Paso Saturday, the day before U.S. President Joe Biden's first visit to the border since taking office, Mexico's immigration institute said Friday. The meeting between Mexican immigration head Francisco Garduno and Border Patrol officials in the Texas border city will aim "to coordinate actions to prevent migrants from being exposed to risks," the institute said in a statement. Biden's visit to El Paso on Sunday comes ahead of his meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next week in Mexico, where immigration will be on the agenda.

  • Two years after the insurrection, Capitol threats and domestic terrorism are soaring

    After the deadly attack on the Capitol two years ago today, metal detectors were placed near the House Chamber in an effort to beef up security. It seemed prudent, given that some supporters of then-President Donald Trump admitted in court that they had guns on them. Threats against members of Congress are up 400% since 2016, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger said in December during testimony before the Senate Rules and Administration Committee.

  • The 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House speaker fight is finally over.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceThe 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House SpeakerSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealRepublican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives

  • CureVac says COVID vaccine produced immune response in early-stage trial

    The vaccine maker's U.S.-listed shares jumped 11% to $7.08 in premarket trading. CureVac is developing the vaccine with Britain's GSK and the companies are looking to catch-up to similar vaccine development by rivals. Younger adults showed the presence of neutralizing antibodies beginning at the lowest tested dose, data showed.

  • A New Documentary Makes the Case That Jan. 6 Was the ‘Dumbest Day of All Time’

    The journalist Andrew Callaghan on his new HBO documentary "This Place Rules," the lack of a return to normalcy, and how indoctrination happens

  • Biker who tried to get away from GSP identified after he posted video of chase to TikTok, YouTube

    Using investigative software, detectives were able to identify the make and model of the motorcycle, which turned out to be a relatively rare sports bike.

  • Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier. On Saturday, about 200 recent buyers of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 gathered at a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai to protest against the U.S. carmaker's decision to slash prices for the second time in three months on Friday. Many said they had believed that prices Tesla charged for its cars late last year would not be cut as abruptly or as deeply as the automaker just announced in a move to spur sales and support production at its Shanghai plant.