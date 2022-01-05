Explainer-Why a niche fuel market reform triggered major Kazakh protests

Protests erupt after fuel price rise in Almaty
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Kazakhstan's slow-burning government reform of a niche market for car fuels brutally backfired this week, triggering the biggest public protests in years as demonstrators accused authorities of stealing from the poor.

Kazakhstan declared emergencies in the capital and elsewhere on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings.

The protests were sparked by a fuel market reform first broached in 2015 that came into effect at the start of the month that sought to remove state price caps for butane and propane - often referred to as 'road fuels for the poor' due to their low cost - while making sure the local market was well supplied.

Previous subsidies had created a situation when Kazakhstan, a major oil producer, regularly faced shortages of butane and propane. Producers - including ventures of U.S. companies Chevron and Exxon - preferred to export to get a better price.

When prices were fully liberalised on Jan. 1 the government expectations were that supplies to the domestic market would rise and help address the chronic shortages.

But the measure backfired, as prices nearly doubled overnight to 120 tenge ($0.30) per litre.

Regions such as oil-rich Mangistau, where protests started, rely on butane and propane for refuelling as many as 90% of vehicles.

Alternative motor fuels such as gasoline and diesel are more costly at 180-240 tenge ($0.40-0.55) per litre.

Popular anger was already running high because of rising inflation which was closing in on 9% year-on-year - the highest in more than five years - leading the central bank to raise interest rates to 9.75%.

The resource-rich country of 19 million is estimated to have a million people living below the poverty line while also counting several dollar billionaires on the Forbes list.

The protests have yet to have an impact on Kazakhstan's oil production. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered his acting Cabinet to reverse the fuel price rise.

(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva and Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq Approves Sale of Exxon Oil Field Stake to State Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq approved a state company’s potential purchase of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s interest in a huge oil field in the south of the country.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?The cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal f

  • Why ConocoPhillips, Core Labs, and Centennial Resource Stocks Just Popped

    Things are looking ugly for tech stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 1.7% as of 2:35 p.m. ET. Energy stocks, on the other hand, are coming up roses, as the "OPEC+" cartel of oil-producing nations (plus Russia) delivers some good news for oil prices. Result: All across the oil sector, energy stocks are bouncing higher.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Revive More Output as Market Looks Tighter

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to revive more halted production as the outlook for global oil markets improved, with demand largely withstanding the new coronavirus variant.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockThe 23-na

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Strengthen

    Crude oil markets rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday, as we are breaking above short-term resistance.

  • OPEC+ decision reflects easing concern of oil surplus, Omicron risk

    OPEC+'s decision this week to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February reflects easing concern of a big surplus in the first quarter, as well as a wish to provide consistent guidance to the market, sources and analysts said. During their talks, ministers and officials considered internal OPEC+ data, seen by Reuters ahead of Tuesday's meeting, which points to a supply surplus of 800,000 bpd in January and 1.3 million bpd in February. While still a surplus, this is much less than initially feared.

  • Crude oil is shrugging off Omicron

    The OPEC+ decision Tuesday to press ahead with another production boost next month signals confidence that spreading COVID-19 cases won't become a huge drag on demand.Catch up fast: The coalition of OPEC, Russia and allied producers, as expected, stuck with plans to continue the monthly increases of 400,000 barrels per day.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: "The additional supply is a signal ... that there is continued cohesion within the

  • Sentiment Shifts In Oil Markets As Demand Fears Fade

    Oil markets are looking increasingly bullish as analysts argue that the impact of Omicron on global oil demand will be limited

  • Brent oil settles at $80 as OPEC+ sticks with its output plan despite omicron risk to demand

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent crude at $80 a barrel to settle at its highest price in almost six weeks, after OPEC+ says it will stick to its plan to gradually boost output next month.

  • Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

    (Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude jumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02, or 1.3%, at $80 a barrel, almost back to the level they were at on Nov. 26 when reports of the new variant first appeared, sparking a more than 10% decline in prices on that day. "The oil market is bullish today as a result of optimism sourced from today's monthly OPEC+ meeting, which is helping oil prices trade higher," said Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a 6-week high as U.S. crude supplies fall, but gasoline stocks surge

    Oil futures rise on Wednesday, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish since late November after government data revealed a sixth straight weekly decline in domestic crude supplies.

  • Oil Advances as OPEC+ Sees Tighter Market in First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil trekked higher as global supplies are on track to be tighter than previously expected amid easing fears over the omicron variant’s hit to global demand.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Futures in New York r

  • Oil rises as OPEC+ agrees to maintain production strategy amid omicron

    OPEC+ on Tuesday opts to adhere to its plan to increase oil output among its members starting in for February, as had been widely expected.

  • After brief dip, Austin motorists see gas prices rise again

    The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Austin rose 7 cents in the past week, reaching an average of $2.83 a gallon.