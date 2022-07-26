EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Politician
    Person involved in politics; person who holds or seeks positions in government
  • Tsai Ing-wen
    Tsai Ing-wen
    President of Taiwan (R.O.C. authorities) and Chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning it will respond forcefully if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory.

Pelosi is second in line to the presidency and would be the highest ranking U.S. politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. China has threatened unspecified “resolute and strong measures" if she goes ahead, which analysts say could cause tensions to spike in the Taiwan Strait, considered a major potential Asian powder keg.

Here's a look at what's happening.

___

WHY DOES PELOSI WANT TO VISIT TAIWAN?

Pelosi has been a staunch critic of China throughout her more than three decades in Congress, once unfurling a banner on Beijing's Tiananmen Square memorializing those killed in the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1989. She was also a strong supporter of 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, making her a target of caustic criticism from Beijing.

Taiwan enjoys strong bipartisan support in Congress, and Pelosi said last week it was “important for us to show support for Taiwan.” Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has defied Beijing's threats and her administration has favored core democratic values and liberal policies close to Pelosi's heart, including same-sex marriage and a strong social security net.

___

WHY WOULD THE VISIT CAUSE A RISE IN TENSIONS?

China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and its military buildup in recent years has largely been oriented toward such a mission.

Beijing objects to all official contact between Taipei and Washington, and routinely threatens retaliation. This time, the stakes appear to be higher. China launched military exercises and fired missiles into waters near Taiwan in response to a 1995 visit to the U.S. by Taiwan's then-President Lee Teng-hui, but it's military capabilities have advanced massively since then.

While experts say it's unlikely China would use force to prevent Pelosi's U.S. government plane from landing in Taipei, its response remains unpredictable. Threatening military drills and incursions by ships and planes are considered potential scenarios that would set the entire region on edge.

___

WHY IS THE TIMING SENSITIVE?

President Joe Biden's administration is keen to keeping America's crucial but often turbulent and highly complex relationship with China on an even keel.

Pelosi had planned to visit in April but postponed after getting COVID-19. She has declined to discuss reported plans to travel to Taiwan in coming weeks. That could coincide with China's celebrations of the Aug. 1 anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the ruling Communist Party, and possibly overlap with a planned phone call between Biden and President Xi Jinping.

A more robust Chinese response could also be driven by Xi's desire to bolster his nationalist credentials ahead of a party congress later this year at which he is expected to seek a third five-year term in office. Xi's expansion of his powers into every sphere and his hardline zero-COVID response to the domestic epidemic has sowed a degree of resentment and appealing to raw patriotism, particularly over Taiwan, might help him fend off criticism.

___

WHAT IS TAIWAN'S ATTITUDE TOWARD A VISIT?

Tsai has been welcoming of all foreign dignitaries, serving and retired, from the U.S., Europe and Asia, using such visits as a bulwark against China's refusal to deal with her government and relentless campaign of diplomatic isolation. Still, her rhetoric on such occasions has generally been relatively low-key, reflecting her own calm demeanor and possibly a desire not to further antagonize China, which remains a crucial economic partner, with around a million Taiwanese residing in mainland China.

The capital Taipei staged a civil defense drill Monday and Tsai on Tuesday attended annual military exercises, although there was no direct connection with tensions over a possible Pelosi visit. While the Taiwanese public strongly rejects China's demands for unification, the ability of the island's military to defend against the PLA without U.S. help is highly questionable, so shoring up the armed forces has been a hallmark of Tsai's term in office.

Speaking Tuesday during the exercises, Defense Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the military was monitoring all movements of Chinese warships and aircraft around the island. “At the same time, we have the confidence and ability to ensure the security of our country,” Sun said.

Recommended Stories

  • China warns Pelosi about Taiwan visit

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rescheduled trip to Taiwan is eliciting a warning from China. According to authorities, there’ll be a ‘grave impact’ on China’s political foundation. We took a look at further details.

  • Growing number in GOP back Pelosi on possible Taiwan trip

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reported plans to travel to Taiwan have upended Washington’s political divide, with a rift emerging with President Joe Biden over the visit to the self-governing island while prominent Republicans offer encouragement to a political opponent they normally scorn. Pelosi’s supporters include a conservative Republican senator, at least two former Trump administration officials and the last speaker of the House to make the trip to Taiwan, also a Republican. Pelosi, D-Calif., has not confirmed the trip publicly.

  • Erdoğan regrets Russian attack on Odesa seaport, but urges Ukraine to proceed with grain agreement

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Ukraine and Russia should continue with a recently struck grain agreement, despite Russia’s bombing of an Odesa seaport the day after the agreement’s signing, Turkish outlet TRT Haber reported on July 25.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian army command post Pivden (South)

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 01:32 Ukrainian defenders have destroyed one of the aggressors' command posts, an ammunition depot and other military equipment, and killed 48 Russian troops near Piatykhatky.

  • Oil depot allegedly on fire in occupied Donetsk

    TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 07:24 Russian occupiers are claiming that Ukrainian defenders have struck an oil depot in occupied Donetsk, and that fuel and lubricant tanks are on fire. Source: Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS Details: According to Russian propagandists, a large fire broke out at an oil depot in the Budioniv district of Donetsk after shelling.

  • Invading Russian forces launch heavy attack Mykolaiv, Odesa oblasts from Black Sea

    Russians forced launched a massive missile attack on the south of Ukraine early in the morning on July 26. Russian aircraft fired at Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts from the the Black Sea, the Odesa municipal government’s official Telegram channel reported, citing the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South.

  • Machine gunners of the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk Oblast receive 15 years in prison for treason

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 26 JULY 2022, 10:59 AM In Ukraine, three militants from Donetsk Oblast who fought for the Russian side were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram Details: According to the special service, in early March, the three men received military training in a camp that Russian occupation authorities had set up in one of the boarding schools in Donetsk.

  • Russia-made goods replacing imports on the country's shelves - Nielsen

    Domestic production of so-called fast-moving consumer goods is filling shelves as imports slump amid Western sanctions against Russia. The sanctions, imposed after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in late February, have prompted scores of foreign companies, many in the consumer goods sector, to quit the country. Beers produced and sold by foreign brewers who had announced plans to exit Russia were still on sale in supermarkets and stores in Moscow last week, highlighting how long it can take for consumer-focused restrictions to have an impact.

  • Hard times ahead: How Biden and the Fed are driving America into a recession

    Among the reasons to fear we are headed for a hard economic landing is that mortgage rates have increased at the fastest pace in 30 years.

  • Air Force clears Beechcraft attack aircraft for more global sales

    A locally build defense aircraft has just won an important approval from the Air Force. The service has awarded the AT-6E Wolverine from Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft line its military-type certificate (MTC), clearing the way for broader sales of the attack variant of the popular T-6 trainer. The MTC will allow for sales of the turboprop aircraft through U.S. government-sponsored foreign military and direct commercial sales.

  • Macron lands in Cameroon at start of Africa tour

    STORY: Emmanuel Macron touched down in Cameroon late on Monday (July 25).This is the first leg in the French President's trip to three African nations, against the backdrop of war in Ukraine.The continent, which has largely refused to join Western condemnation and sanctions on Russia, is being diplomatically courted by both sides in the conflict.This week Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is on a tour of four African countries.U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer is heading to Egypt and Ethiopia.And after Cameroon, Macron plans to visit Benin and Guinea Bissau.The French president was greeted in Cameroon's capital Yaounde by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.He's also expected to meet with President Paul Biya.Talks will focus on the food crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict, as well as preparations for the next Africa-France summit.

  • The myth of Putin as world energy czar is running out of gas

    There is no economic genius or market savvy driving Putin’s disruptive energy tactics.

  • One of the Universe’s most powerful explosions tried to disguise itself

    Gamma-ray bursts, or GRBs, are pretty much the ultimate explosions: Catastrophic releases of energy that can be many, many billions of times brighter than the Sun. They explode with such power that we can see some clear across the observable Universe! They can be separated into two categories: short GRBs, which last from a few milliseconds to a few seconds, and long GRBs, which can be several minutes in duration. Over the years we’ve learned that short GRBs are caused when two superdense neutron

  • Tunisia referendum: President Saied celebrates expected referendum win

    President Kais Saied's reforms giving him almost unlimited powers are approved, exit poll indicates.

  • U.S. is sidelined in critical minerals push

    The U.S.'s failure to ratify the U.N.'s Law of the Sea treaty means other countries could race ahead in seabed mining.

  • Russia aims new air strikes at Black Sea coastal targets

    Russia targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes Tuesday, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure along the country's southern coast, the Ukrainian military said. The Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in the attack, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post.

  • A network of Russian artillery spotters is exposed in Toretsk

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 15:13 The police have uncovered a network of Russian artillery spotters in Toretsk in the Donetsk region. Source: National Police of Ukraine Details: According to the police, they are local residents and administrators of a Telegram chat.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Japanese Emperor Emeritus diagnosed with heart failure, condition improved

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito, father of the current emperor, received a diagnosis of heart failure but his condition has improved under treatment, an official at the Imperial Household Agency (IHA) said on Tuesday. Akihito, 88, stepped down in 2019 in the first abdication of a Japanese emperor for two centuries, saying he was not sure he was still up to the demands of the job. Heart failure is a condition in which the heart muscle does not pump blood as well as it should and can be treated.

  • Griner's drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

    American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Tuesday for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted. The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one of them she acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February, but said she had no criminal intent.