Explainer-Why are Shanghai's COVID infections nearly all asymptomatic?

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Stanway
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By David Stanway

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Epidemiologists examining the biggest Chinese outbreak of COVID-19 in two years are trying to ascertain why the proportion of asymptomatic cases is so high, and what it could mean for China's future containment strategy.

The number of new confirmed community transmitted cases in the major financial hub of Shanghai reached 4,477 on Tuesday, a record high, but only 2.1% showed symptoms. The share of symptomatic cases over the previous seven days was around 1.6%.

Although outbreaks overseas have demonstrated that Omicron was less deadly than its predecessors, with lower levels of hospitalisation, the rate of symptomatic infection was relatively high compared to China's numbers.

In Britain, estimates for the share of asymptomatic Omicron infections have ranged between 25% and 54%, government data shows, although testing has not been systematic.

Britain has also been ahead in lifting all restrictions as it and other countries adapt a policy of living with COVID while the Chinese government has remained cautious and international travel is still curtailed.

The lack of symptomatic infections in the country and the very low number of deaths - only two related to COVID this year - has raised hopes that China can achieve a "soft landing" when it eases "dynamic clearance" restrictions as it refers to a policy of lockdowns and mandatory testing.

Following are some explanations for why the rate of asymptomatic cases is so high.

SURVEILLANCE TESTING

China is also the only major country to do mass, untargeted surveillance testing, which is bound to uncover more asymptomatic cases, although it could also be expected to reveal more symptomatic cases.

"Surely, high levels of testing will pick up more rather than less asymptomatic cases," said Adrian Esterman, an expert in biostatistics at the University of South Australia.

In other countries, many people who test positive with home kits do not report it and official data also shows falls in infections outside China have coincided with a decline in the number of tests carried out.

On Monday alone, Shanghai conducted more than 8 million tests at over 60,000 stations throughout its locked down districts. Other countries, even if they still impose mandatory testing programmes, now take a more targeted approach.

LOWER VIRULENCE, HIGHER VACCINATION

China's uncompromising response to the new variant was partly a result of uncertainty about levels of immunity and resistance among the population after nearly two years of heavy containment.

But writing on the Twitter-like Weibo platform last week, Shanghai COVID expert Zhang Wenhong said that while the new Omicron variant was harder to eliminate, it was clearly less "scary" than its predecessors.

Chinese experts, including Zhang Boli, who advises the government on COVID-19 treatment, have said the inherently lower pathogenicity of Omicron, combining with the country's relatively high vaccination rates, could be lowering the number of symptomatic infections.

However, vaccination levels in South Korea and Singapore are higher than in China, and they have more symptomatic cases.

CATCHING IT EARLY

Zhang also said in an interview with China's Science and Technology Daily on Tuesday that the large proportion of asymptomatic infections was not necessarily a characteristic of the virus itself.

The high rate could be a result of early detection in China, allowing authorities to catch and isolate cases before they became symptomatic, and it was still possible that large numbers of people could get ill.

Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of the China Center for Disease Control, told a press conference on Saturday that "asymptomatic" was not a fixed state. People could start to get ill within days and attention still needed to be paid to the infection rate, he said.

CO-INFECTIONS

It is also possible that many of the symptoms that are being picked up in overseas cases are caused by "co-infections", with particularly virulent strains of the common cold often presenting in similar ways to COVID-19.

Researchers said that lockdowns overseas led to a noticeable decline in other infectious diseases, including influenza. With much of world now learning to "coexist" with COVID, there has also been an opportunity for old viruses to make a comeback.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death

    Certain drugs used to treat HIV may have a role in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections, according to preliminary data that may help explain why people living with the condition have not appeared to be at higher risk for serious COVID-19 despite being generally more vulnerable to infections. Doctors in France studied more than 500 people with HIV, a third of whom were receiving long-term treatment with protease inhibitor drugs as part of their antiviral therapy. Over the course of a year, SARS-CoV-2 infections were diagnosed in 12% of participants taking protease inhibitors and 22% of those not receiving these drugs.

  • Shanghai tightens COVID lockdown on second day of curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's most populous city tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of new daily cases exceeded 4,400. The financial hub of Shanghai, home to 26 million people, is in its second day of a lockdown authorities are imposing by dividing the city roughly along the Huangpu River, splitting the historic centre from the eastern financial and industrial district of Pudong to allow for staggered testing. While Shanghai's caseload remains modest by global standards - a record 4,381 asymptomatic cases and 96 symptomatic cases for Monday - the city has become a testing ground for China's "zero-COVID" strategy as it tries to bring the highly infectious Omicron variant under control.

  • Capital of China's Jilin province apologises for food shortages due to COVID curbs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese city of Changchun, capital of the COVID-hit northeastern province of Jilin, on Tuesday apologised to its 8.5 million residents for food shortages related to shutdowns and disruption caused by COVID containment measures. Due to COVID-19, two major wholesale food markets in Changchun have shuttered, leading to a shortfall in food supply, said the city's deputy Communist Party secretary, Liu Renyuan, a problem aggravated by a shortage of workers that has delayed deliveries to homes. To ease the dearth of sorting and delivery personnel, the provincial government of Jilin has organised about 1,000 tonnes of "vegetable bags" to be delivered to Changchun each day, he said.

  • Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Delegations arrive for peace talks

    A Kremlin spokesperson has said "the very fact that it was decided to continue the talks in person is certainly important."

  • Apple leads U.S. tech giants in China ties

    Huawei may have seen its sales take a dip amid U.S. sanctions, but it's not just Chinese companies that stand to suffer if the U.S. and China further split their tech universes.Driving the news: A new report from Loup Partners details U.S. tech giants' exposure to China.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: China is a major source of manufacturing capacity and also a juicy, if tough-to-crack, market for companies looking to expand globally.Det

  • London police to issue 20 fines over lockdown parties at U.K. PM's residence

    London's Metropolitan Police confirmed to Axios Tuesday 20 fines will be issued for people who attended lockdown-defying parties at Downing Street and Whitehall government offices in the United Kingdom, but they won't identify who receives them.Why it matters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized for attending at least one party during a strict lockdown in May 2020 and faced calls to resign, even from members of his ruling Conservative Party, over the gatherings. Get market news worth

  • Canada's Trudeau rebuked by some members of European Parliament for treatment of convoy protesters

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with scathing rebuke from some Members of European Parliament (MEP) last week after he delivered a speech to the European Union.

  • Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled

    There’s a lot we still don’t know about the Sun. While missions like NASA’s Parker Probe will help enlighten us, scientists continue to discover new things that are quite baffling. In fact, scientists are currently baffled by a new type of wave discovered in the Sun. The new waves in the Sun have never been … The post Mysterious waves inside the Sun have scientists baffled appeared first on BGR.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch who stepped down from his $22 billion investment firm says the company is scared to meet up with him personally

    After UK and EU sanctions, Petr Aven was barred from talking to LetterOne staff and locked out of the office, per the FT.

  • Bitcoin holds ground after touching highest this year

    Bitcoin on Tuesday held ground just below its highest this year, touched a day earlier, with gains for the original cryptocurrency topping 27% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Bitcoin hit $48,234 on Monday evening, its highest since Dec. 31. Its gains lifted smaller cryptocurrencies that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin.

  • Juno Cast Reunites at 2022 Oscars 15 Years After Movie's Best Original Screenplay Win

    The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC

  • Federal judge says Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6

    A federal judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • NFL Draft: Georgia’s Travon Walker a ‘Realistic Possibility’ to jump Aidan Hutchinson for No. 1 pick

    Travon Walker may be the No. 1 overall pick...

  • Lakers blow 20-point halftime lead, lose to Pelicans and fall to 10th place in West

    The Lakers led New Orleans by 20 points at halftime but lost the game and fell to 10th place in the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the Spurs.

  • Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Rose Gold & Pastel Purple Gucci Dress With Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

    Chastain is nominated for Best Actress tonight at the Oscars for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • Hong Kong's COVID toll leads some to eco-friendlier coffins

    Hong Kong’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak has cost about 6,000 lives this year – and the city is now running out of coffins. Space constraints make cremation a common burial practice in the densely populated island territory off the Chinese mainland, and the coffins typically are wood or wood substitutes. To answer the shortage of them due to the COVID-19 toll, some companies are offering alternatives such as an environmentally friendly cardboard coffin.

  • Chris Wallace On Putin's Ukraine Dilemma: "If He Wins, He Loses. If He Loses, He Loses."

    Journalist Chris Wallace, who has interviewed Vladimir Putin in person, offers his analysis on what the Russian leader sees as possible end games in Ukraine. Chris's new show, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?," launches this week on the CNN+ streaming service. #Colbert #CNN #ChrisWallace

  • Singapore court rejects Malaysian's appeal in high-profile execution case

    A Singapore court rejected on Tuesday an appeal against the execution of a Malaysian convicted of drugs smuggling, dismissing an argument put forward by his legal team that he should be spared because he was mentally impaired. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, has been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 42.7 grammes (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws. His plight has attracted international attention with a group of United Nations experts and British billionaire Richard Branson joining Malaysia's prime minister and human rights activists to urge Singapore to commute his death sentence.

  • Early puberty cases in girls have surged during covid, doctors say

    Before the pandemic, Vaishakhi Rustagi, a Delhi-based pediatric endocrinologist, found that cases of early puberty were pretty uncommon, but not unheard of: In a typical year, she would see about 20 such patients. Then the pandemic hit, and the cases started to pile up. Since June 2020, Rustagi has seen more than 300 girls experiencing early puberty, she said.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Precocious or early puberty