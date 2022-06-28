Explainer-Why the survival of Scandinavian airline SAS hinges on Denmark

FILE PHOTO: A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard
·4 min read

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Swedish loss-making airline SAS is fighting for survival, the latest carrier to hit financial straits due to hefty debts, stiff competition and soaring costs, even as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.

SAS has said a restructuring plan announced in February depends on it raising 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($946 million)in cash and converting 20 billion crowns of debt to equity.

Many governments across the world helped shore up their national carriers during the pandemic. But Sweden and Denmark, which both have 21.8% stakes in SAS, are taking very different approaches to the Scandinavian brand.

Denmark has said it is willing to increase its ownership and write off debt, but Sweden has refused to inject more money.

WHY DOES SAS MATTER SO MUCH TO DENMARK?

SAS AB, formally known as Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark – Norway – Sweden, is headquartered in Stockholm, but it uses Copenhagen Airport, the largest in Scandinavia, as its main hub.

Denmark's Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen has said SAS is important for the Danish economy and ensuring good travel connections from the Nordic country to the rest of Europe as well as long-distance flights to other continents.

SAS directly employs almost 7,000 people, equally shared between Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company underpinned 20,000 jobs in the Scandinavian region, 6,800 of those in Denmark, according to a 2019 report by Copenhagen Economics commissioned by SAS.

SAS accounted for almost a third of direct and indirect flights to Denmark, according to the report. It also accounted for 82% of transfer air traffic at Copenhagen airport in 2017.

To Danes, SAS has traditionally been linked to a sense of pride and even a collective sense of ownership as it evolved to become a leading premium carrier in the decades following its creation in 1946.

WHAT HAS GONE WRONG?

At its height in the 1980s, SAS was named the world's best airline by an industry group. But with the emergence of low-cost rivals such as Ryanair things began to change.

The company has been in nearly constant financial trouble since the turn of the century, and last year lost 6.5 billion Swedish crowns ($638 million), with revenue just a third of pre-pandemic levels.

On consumer review site Trustpilot, SAS is rated 1.5 out of five stars, just above Ryanair's 1.4.

Adding to SAS' trouble, some 1,000 SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden plan to go on strike on June 29 over disagreements over wages and cost-cutting plans.

WHAT DOES DENMARK WANT?

Denmark's parliament agreed this month to write off some of SAS' debt and convert some more into equity, as well as to inject new cash. That could increase Copenhagen's stake in the airline to up to 30%.

But the government has made it a condition of the cash injection that SAS gets private investors to participate too.

IS THIS A PROBLEM?

While the Danish government has promised to stay out of day-to-day business, it wants to protect its interests.

Denmark wants "influence over the elements in SAS that are central to maintaining SAS' strong foothold in Denmark and contribution to Denmark's international accessibility," the finance ministry said this month.

That may deter large investors and consortia that might have been interested in making sweeping changes at SAS, according to Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen.

WHAT IS SWEDEN DOING?

Sweden, which has already injected more than 8 billion Swedish crowns into SAS over recent decades, has taken a harder line on new financing.

Stockholm said this month it would not provide new cash to SAS, though it approved the debt-for-equity plan.

If the airline does raise new equity, this will reduce Sweden's stake. The country has said it wants to exit SAS completely in the long term.

HOW ABOUT NORWAY?

Neighbouring Norway's government sold its remaining 10% stake in SAS in 2018, arguing there was no need for the state to own airline stocks.

Still, it is a major creditor with 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) in loans made during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Oslo said it would support SAS' debt-to-equity plan, under certain conditions, but did not plan to remain a long-term stakeholder.

($1 = 10.0434 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 9.7801 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche. Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Norway could allow airline SAS to convert debt to equity

    Norway will support a plan by airline SAS to convert debt into equity under certain conditions but does not plan to remain a long-term stakeholder, Industry Minister Jan Christian Vestre said on Tuesday. SAS owes the state about 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($153 million) from loans made during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that these can be converted into equity under certain conditions. The airline said it "appreciated" the support from the Norwegian government, describing it as an "important step" towards the plan's success.

  • Seems like everyone is flying this summer. These airport tips can help things go smoothly

    If you're getting on a plane soon, here's what to know about weather delays, flight cancellations and other things that could affect your trip.

  • NHL teams with the most Stanley Cups after Avalanche beat Lightning

    Heres where the Colorado Avalanche stand on the NHLs all-time championship list after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Swiss top court upholds ban on foreign online betting operators

    Switzerland's supreme court has upheld a ban on accessing foreign online gambling sites, dashing the hopes of three betting outfits to tap the Swiss market. The Federal Court said in a statement on Tuesday the "domain name system" ban was proportionate. German group bet-at-home.com AG had on Monday already revealed the verdict.

  • Siemens to invest in Volkswagen's N.American charging network

    German industrial giant Siemens AG is investing more than $100 million in Volkswagen AG's Electrify America unit, becoming the first outside investor in the North American network of electric vehicle charging stations. Including new funds from its parent Volkswagen, the Electrify America unit would receive a total injection of $450 million, the companies said. The partnership in Electrify America is "part of a much larger investment that Siemens is making in the electrification market," said John DeBoer, head of the Siemens' North American e-mobility unit.

  • Your Job Offer Was Rescinded, but You Already Quit — What Should You Do?

    According to the most recent Labor Department stats released in June, 11.4 million job openings were available in April, nearly double the number of those looking for work. Layoffs, too, were down,...

  • Russo Brothers Want to See Chris Evans Return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine

    Joe and Anthony Russo think their former "Captain America" star has another superhero role left in him.

  • Easing chip shortages to help Volkswagen in H2 - CEO

    Volkswagen sees a strong second half of 2022 and expects progress in catching up with rival Tesla as easing chip shortages start to offset supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs, the carmaker's CEO said on Tuesday. "We are earning more than ever," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said at a works meeting, adding Volkswagen is ramping up electric vehicle volumes in its biggest markets in Germany and China thanks to easing semiconductor shortages.

  • Former Meadows aide to testify at last-minute Jan. 6 hearing

    Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, is the mystery guest that will speak at a last-minute hearing organized by the Jan. 6 committee, according to multiple reports. Hutchinson has already provided a wealth of information to the committee, sitting with its investigators over the course of three separate…

  • Russia's war is grinding on in eastern Ukraine, and France's Macron wants Europe to prepare for a 'wartime economy'

    "We'll have to go farther and be stronger because the geopolitical context forces us to," the French president said in June.

  • The Fed is not as behind the curve on inflation as investors think, and that sets the stock market up for more gains ahead, Fundstrat says

    "Increasingly looks like markets mistook 'bullwhip' effect on supply chain (including food) for secular inflation," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.

  • Germany: former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder

    A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis’ Sachsenhausen concentration camp during World War II. The Neuruppin Regional Court sentenced him to five years in prison. The man, who was identified by local media as Josef S., had denied working as an SS guard at the camp and aiding and abetting the murder of thousands of prisoners.

  • A faked version of Kyiv leader Klitschko fooled mayors across Europe—but it’s not clear this was really a ‘deepfake’

    Some mayors proved more gullible than others.

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

    Russian long-range bombers struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk with a missile on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an “unimaginable” number of victims in “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history.” Ukraine's emergency services reported late Monday that at least 16 people were dead and about 60 wounded. At Ukraine's request, the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting in New York on Tuesday to discuss the attack.

  • Column: Is California ready for more Black people to legally carry guns in public?

    The Supreme Court says the 2nd Amendment covers the right to carry guns in public. But for Black people, the calculation has always been more complicated.

  • Alex Ovechkin scores goal, lays hit in pro soccer debut

    Alex Ovechkin found the back of the net for FC Dynamo Moscow after signing a one-day contract.

  • Hong Kong burnishes China ties as luster as global hub fades

    Every few generations, Hong Kong transforms itself, evolving from a swampy fishing village to 19th century colonial port, to capitalist outpost and factory after China’s 1949 revolution, to 21st century financial center. As the former British colony marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China, reeling from pandemic curbs that devastated business and a crackdown on its pro-democracy movement, Hong Kong leaders say it is time to transform again. Chief Executive-elect John Lee’s government is under pressure to generate new sources of economic growth, looking beyond COVID outbreaks and anti-virus controls that have devastated tourism and business and uncertainty about the legal climate after a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement.

  • New Disney Idea Solves a Huge Theme Park Visitor Problem

    Visiting a Walt Disney theme park may not be quite as magical as the commercials suggest. Parents, or even adults not visiting Disneyland or Disney World with kids, often have to carry a lot of things with them. You may need an umbrella or poncho for the inevitable rain at Florida's theme parks or multiple layers for temperature differences from early morning to evening.

  • What it's really like in a $642-a-night inside stateroom on the smallest Disney Cruise

    My family of four stayed in a windowless stateroom on the Disney Magic, and for all the money we saved, it was totally worth not having a balcony.