EXPLAINER: Why has Syria's economic crisis hit a new low?

ABBY SEWELL
·5 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s economy has hit its lowest point since the start of its civil war nearly 12 years ago, with spiraling inflation, a currency plunge and severe fuel shortages in both government-run and rebel-held areas.

Life in Damascus has come to a near standstill. Streets are almost empty of cars, households receive a few hours a day of electricity at best, and the cost of food and other essentials has skyrocketed.

The increasing economic pain has led to protests in areas controlled by the government of President Bashar Assad, sometimes met by a violent response.

Here’s a look at why the economic situation has gotten so dire and at the potential implications.

HOW BAD IS THE CRISIS?

The Syrian pound hit an all-time low of 7,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market last week before rebounding to around 6,000. It's still a significant plunge, given the rate was around 3,600 one year ago. The central bank increased the official exchange rate from 3,015 to 4,522 on Monday, apparently trying to entice people to use the official rate rather than trade in the black market.

Amid fuel shortages, the government has hiked the price of gasoline and diesel. At the official price, 20 liters (5 gallons) of gas now cost nearly a full month’s salary for an average civil servant, which is about 150,000 Syrian pounds, or $25 at the black market rate. Some employees have stopped showing up for work because they can’t afford transportation.

Since wages don’t come close to meeting the cost of living, most people “live on remittances, they live on two or three jobs and on humanitarian assistance," said Joseph Daher, a Swiss-Syrian researcher and professor at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.

Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, told the U.N. Security Council on Dec. 21 that the “needs of the Syrian people have reached the worst levels since the conflict began.”

Protests have broken out in some government-controlled areas, particularly in the towns of Sweida and Daraa in the south. In Sweida last month, a protester and a police officer were killed after a demonstration turned violent.

WHAT IS DRIVING THE DETERIORATION?

Apart from years of war, sanctions and widespread corruption, Syria’s economy has gone through a series of shocks since 2019, beginning with the collapse of Lebanon's financial system that year.

“Given the open borders between Syria and Lebanon and both of them (being) increasingly cash based economies,” their markets are inextricably linked, said Nasser Saidi, a former Lebanese economy minister The currency collapse and removal of subsidies in Lebanon has driven devaluation and higher prices in Syria, he said.

Syria was also hurt by the global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has driven up global fuel prices and pulled away the attention and resources of Damascus’s ally, Moscow.

But the most crucial factor is a recent slowdown in oil shipments from Iran, which has been Damascus’s main source of fuel since the early years of the conflict, analysts said. Before the war, Syria was an oil exporting country. Now its largest oil fields, in the country’s east, are controlled by U.S.-backed Kurdish-led groups, so Damascus must import oil.

Jihad Yazigi, an economist and editor-in-chief of the Syria Report, noted that Damascus buys oil from Iran on credit, but “when they sell the oil into the markets...they sell it for cash.” So the oil supply showdown also diminishes the government’s cash supply.

Syria’s Oil Minister Bassam Toamah, speaking to state TV in November, blamed fuel shortages on Western sanctions and lengthy delays in oil supplies, without explaining the reasons for the delays.

Iran officials did not respond to a request for comment.

WHAT IS THE SITUATION IN OPPOSITION-CONTROLLED AREAS?

Every year, residents of makeshift displacement camps in the last rebel-held stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib suffer through storms and freezing weather.

This winter, they have also been hit by the economic crisis in neighboring Turkey, which controls large swaths of territory, as well as by rising prices and shrinking aid caused by the Ukraine war, analysts said. Idlib has seen lengthy fuel lines.

Meanwhile, a recurrent battle between Russia and other international players over allowing aid to cross the border from Turkey into northwest Syria is playing out at the United Nations.

A six-month extension of the cross-border aid mechanism is set to expire Tuesday, with a vote by the U.N. Security Council to renew it scheduled the day before. Russia wants the aid deliveries to come through Damascus, arguing that the aid coming from Turkey is exploited by armed groups and that the international community is providing insufficient help to people in government-held areas.

Humanitarian organizations, however, paint a dire picture of the consequences of cutting off the cross-border assistance.

Tanya Evans, country director for the International Rescue Committee, said that fuel and food prices are rising, while funding for humanitarian aid is shrinking. This along with winter weather and a cholera outbreak “will be a deadly mix should the only lifeline left to this part of Syria be closed,” she said.

COULD ANOTHER MASS UPRISING OCCUR?

If the crisis continues, there will likely be more protests, analysts said. But they largely dismissed the possibility of a new nationwide anti-government uprising like the one that erupted in 2011, prompting a bloody crackdown that threw the country into civil war.

Daher noted that recent protests have been fragmented and localized.

For now, he said, the country will likely continue to limp along with the help of aid and remittances from abroad. Syrians surveyed as part of a soon-to-be-published study reported receiving on average $100 to $200 a month from relatives abroad, Daher said.

“People are very tired and thinking first of all to survive,” he said. “And there’s no political alternative to translate this socio-economic frustration into a political one.”

___

Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue in Beirut, Albert Aji in Damascus, and Ghaith al-Sayed in Idlib, Syria, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Syria says Israeli airstrike shut down Damascus airport, killing 2 soldiers and wounding 2 others

    Syria says that an Israeli missile strike temporarily shut down the international airport in Damascus and killed two people while injuring two others.

  • Emirati FM meets Syria's Assad in Damascus in further sign of thawing ties

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received the United Arab Emirates foreign minister in Damascus on Wednesday in the latest sign of thawing relations between Assad and an Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him. The meeting addressed developments in Syria and the wider Middle East, according to UAE state news agency WAM. It said Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed noted UAE support for a political solution to Syria's more than decade-old conflict.

  • Russia prepares new offensive actions, may attack from north or east

    Russia is not planning to end the war against Ukraine but will continue offensive operations on various fronts. Source: Website of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, quoting Andrii Cherniak, a representative from Defence Intelligence, Quote from Cherniak: "According to Ukrainian military intelligence estimates, the Russians will try to continue conducting offensive operations next year.

  • Investing in PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) five years ago would have delivered you a 278% gain

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can...

  • Vision Energy's (VENG) Pioneering Terminal Set to Accelerate Energy Transition

    Vision Energy’s (VENG) Pioneering Terminal Set to Accelerate Energy Transition

  • Scottie Scheffler jokes that he'll have a 'separate table' for Bubba Watson at Champs dinner

    Scottie Scheffler jokes with Bubba Watson about his seat at this year's Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

    Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of the scene in Makiivka, a town in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Donetsk region, showed five cranes and emergency workers removing big chunks of concrete under a clear blue sky. In the attack, which apparently happened last weekend, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple launch system, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

  • Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation

    Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began. While cardiac specialists say it’s too soon to know what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop, they’ve offered a rare type of trauma called commotio cordis as among the possible culprits. Physicians interviewed by The Associated Press say there’s no indication Hamlin’s vaccine status played a role, and said there’s no evidence to support claims that a number of young athletes have died as a result of COVID vaccinations.

  • Mexican scientists sound alarm over Mayan train

    STORY: Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of ancient Maya.But now, scientists and environmental activists say the pristine wilderness and ancient cave systems beneath the jungle floor of the Yucatan Peninsula are critically endangered.It’s due to a new government railway project - the Tren Maya - which aims to bring connectivity and economic benefits to deprived areas.The 910 mile long rail line is set to connect Mexico's top tourist destination Cancun to the ancient Mayan temples of Chichen Itza and Palenque.But experts warn the train will disrupt wildlife routes and already fragile ecosystems. Local guide Ismael Lara shares the concerns."Here we suffer from a terrible drought. From April, and May onwards, temperatures reach 104 Fahrenheit and, unfortunately, we don’t have a water supply. These animals have to migrate to other places to find water, above all. The train will split the jungle and will interrupt these animals' way to find water."President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to finish the flagship rail route by the end of 2023.But the $20 bn project has divided Mexicans and raised questions of how to best to balance economic progress with environmental responsibility.Mexico’s tourism agency, charged with the project, says the railway will lift more than a million out of poverty and create up to 715,000 new jobs by 2030.But it will also bring the modern world closer to vulnerable species, such as jaguars and bats.The train will pass above a system of thousands of subterranean caves carved out from the region's soft limestone bedrock by water over millions of years.Scientists and activists say the government has cut corners in environmental risk assessments in an attempt to complete the project while Lopez Obrador is still in office.&nbsp;One environmentalist told Reuters they spotted construction material leaking into a cave, affecting water supplied to people and animals living on the peninsula.&nbsp;Part of the government's impact study for the project says the environmental risks are "insignificant" and have been adequately mitigated.The ancient caves have also been the site of discoveries, such as human fossils and Maya artifacts, like a canoe estimated to be more than 1,000 years old.Despite the concerns about the railway, it has the support of many in villages, who for generations have been largely forgotten in national development plans."I think it’s an ambitious project. Especially because it will bring infrastructure and tourism, which is our main source of economy. Therefore, it will help us quite a lot. If we get to have this project and keep it, we will get the progress we need."

  • Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony

    Arizona's new governor was criticized for not taking her oath of office in public, but Katie Hobbs outfoxed the minions of a disgruntled Kari Lake.

  • Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

    The Trump-backed Republican recently filed two appeals after losing a lawsuit over her gubernatorial election loss.

  • Democrats’ Sherman Floats Possible Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrat Brad Sherman floated a potential deal Wednesday that would trade Democratic votes to make beleaguered Republican Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House in return for rules aimed at preventing a US government shutdown or a debt limit crisis.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut

  • Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy's 5th failed speaker vote

    Santos is under scrutiny for being dishonest to voters during his campaign. Twitter users further questioned his identity because of Wednesday's vote.

  • Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

    Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership. “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump…

  • Chief of Defence Intelligence makes prediction about Putin's death: Very quickly and soon

    Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has cancer and will die very soon, but after Ukraine's win in the war with Russia. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in the interview with ABC News Quote: "He has been sick for a long time; I am sure he has cancer.

  • Sean Hannity's Dig At Republicans For House Speaker Fail Is Laughable

    The Fox News host went after his own party after the GOP-controlled House couldn't elect Kevin McCarthy in multiple votes.

  • CNN and Fox News Agree: Kevin McCarthy Is Embarrassing Himself

    Alex WongFollowing Tuesday’s chaotic House vote that initially denied Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) his long sought-after speakership, several CNN anchors and reporters took turns dunking on the Republican leader for finding new ways to embarrass himself.It wasn’t just CNN that dunked on McCarthy. Over on conservative competitor Fox News, the typically GOP-friendly broadcasters couldn’t help but notice how bad it looked for the wannabe speaker of the House.“This is I don’t want to say an unmitigate

  • Democrat Floats Backing McCarthy to Overcome Speakership Impasse

    Democratic House representative Marcy Kaptur signaled in an interview that she would consider crossing the floor and voting for Kevin McCarthy.

  • Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports

    Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) advertised that donors could pay between $100 and $500 to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, according to several outlets. The invitation — which reportedly noted that donors would also receive a round-trip bus ride from New York to Washington, D.C., a luncheon and a tour of the Capitol grounds…

  • GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, suggests alcohol could help party reach consensus

    Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.