EXPLAINER: Why Trump's ballot 'dump' tweet is misleading

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
BRIAN SLODYSKO

As votes were being tabulated Tuesday night in Georgia's two tight Senate runoff contests, President Donald Trump predicted election officials in the state would release a large tranche of results that would overwhelm the Republican candidates. And he implied that it would be an act of voter fraud.

“Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?” the president tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. ET.

In reality, however, such lead swings and releases of voting results during an election are commonplace and ordinary.

HOW ARE THEY ORDINARY?

They reflect the usual ebb and flow of a process that entails tabulating and releasing massive batches of results, with leads often changing hands as counting continues.

For example, Floyd County, Georgia, a Republican stronghold where Trump has previously held a rally, released all of its results Tuesday in one big ballot drop around 10 p.m., which juiced the early returns in favor of GOP candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The candidate lead swings can be particularly pronounced when votes are recorded in population-dense counties, which often favor Democratic candidates.

WHY DOES THE PRESIDENT'S ASSERTION SOUND FAMILIAR?

Trump's tweet revisits a similar baseless claim that he made about his own loss in November to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump had jumped out to an early Election Day lead in multiple battlegrounds, but as mail-in ballots continued to be counted Biden eventually surpassed him.

HOW HAS HE BEEN INVOLVED IN GEORGIA SINCE THEN?

Trump has repeatedly — and falsely — claimed that his loss to Biden was the product of widespread voter fraud. And he's reserved special ire for Georgia, where the two contests were being held.

During a phone call with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State on Saturday — which was recorded and later leaked to the media — Trump repeatedly argued that the secretary, Brad Raffensperger, could change the certified results so that he would win. He also urged him to “find 11,780 votes” that would eclipse Biden's victory margin.

“We have at least 2 or 3 — anywhere from 250 to 300,000 ballots were dropped mysteriously into the rolls. Much of that had to do with Fulton County, which hasn’t been checked,” he said on Saturday during the phone call with Raffensperger.

Raffensperger repeatedly rebuffed Trump's request and his office has conducted several tallies and recounts. All of them confirmed Biden's win.

Latest Stories

  • Democrats inch closer to retaking the U.S. Senate as Warnock declared the winner in Georgia runoff and Ossoff pulls ahead

    Democrats were on the verge of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his Georgia runoff election with GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff pulled into the lead in his race with Republican Sen. David Perdue.

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • China says delay to WHO Covid investigation 'not just about visas'

    China has played down concerns that a World Health Organisation mission had been blocked from investigating the origins of Covid-19, saying discussions on access are still taking place amid a spike in local infections. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing in Beijing that the problem was "not just about visas" for the team. The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China had not authorised the entry of the team for the investigation, which he said was a priority. Much about the origins of Covid-19 remains unknown, and China has been sensitive about any suggestion that it could have done more in the early stages of the pandemic to stop it. Ms Hua said there had been a "misunderstanding" and the two sides were still in discussions over the timing and other arrangements and "remain in close communication", adding: "There's no need to over-interpret this." China's experts were also busy dealing with a renewed spike in coronavirus infections, with many locations entering a "wartime footing" to stop the virus, she said. More than 400 infections have been recorded in recent weeks after a cluster erupted in Beijing, seen as an embarrassment for a country that has sought to get to zero cases.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Biden: If Dems win in Georgia, '$2,000 checks will go out the door'

    President-elect delivers remarks at an Atlanta drive-in rally for Democratic Senate candidates

  • Ossoff Declares Victory as Senate Race Remains Uncalled

    Democrat Jon Ossoff declared victory Wednesday morning in one of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections despite the race remaining uncalled."Georgia, thank you so much for the confidence that you have placed in me. I am honored, honored by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor, and getting things done for the people of Georgia," Ossoff said in a video message posted on Twitter.The race remains uncalled, but Ossoff currently leads his Republican opponent David Perdue by more than 16,000 votes. Perdue was a Georgia senator from 2015 until Sunday, when his term ended.If Ossoff wins, he will be the youngest member of the Senate. His win would cement Democrats' control over the upper chamber after Democrat Raphael Warnock won Georgia's other Senate runoff on Tuesday.About 98 percent of the votes in the race have been counted, according to the Associated Press.

  • Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

    Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump."I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Mitt Romney hounded by Trump supporters on plane to DC

    Senator Mitt Romney is among the few conservative leaders who have resisted Mr Trump’s push to oppose the congressional vote to affirm the electoral victory of Joe Biden

  • Canada's Trudeau says whole nation frustrated by slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said the whole nation was frustrated by how slowly provinces are vaccinating people against the coronavirus and promised Ottawa would help speed the pace of inoculations. Although Ottawa has purchased almost half a million doses of vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc and expects another 1.2 million by the end of January, the 10 provinces are responsible for administering them. Domestic media, citing official data, note Israel has reached 15.83 doses per 100 people compared with 1.38 in the United States and just 0.38 in Canada, where a rapidly spreading second wave threatens to overwhelm some healthcare services.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Italian pasta company apologises for 'fascist' rigatoni named after former colony Ethiopia

    A leading Italian pasta maker has apologised for naming one of its products after Ethiopia, raking up memories of the country’s inglorious colonial past in the Horn of Africa country. The rigatoni pasta, named Abissine in Italian, appeared to be an ill-considered nod to a tradition from the 1920s and '30s of naming pasta after Italy’s colonies, including Tripoline and Bengasine, after Tripoli and Benghazi in Libya, and Abissine after Abyssinia, Ethiopia's former name. The firm, La Molisana, said it was sorry for having “recalled in an unacceptable way a dramatic page” in Italian history. Italy attempted to invade and occupy Ethiopia in 1896 but its forces were defeated at the Battle of Adowa. Under Mussolini, a second attempt was made, leading to a brutal conflict in the 1930s that saw the Italians kill thousands with mustard gas and aerial bombardments. Italy occupied the country from 1935-41, when it became part of the Italian East Africa colony. La Molisana, based in the Molise region of southern Italy, said that it would change the name of the pasta to “conchiglie” – Italian for shells, in reference to the shape of the product. The firm’s apology was welcomed by the National Association of Partisans, which represents the guerrilla fighters who battled Italian Fascist and German forces during the Second World War. Michele Petraroia, the head of the association in Molise, said the pasta company had a proud tradition of standing up to fascism, recalling that its factory had been destroyed by retreating Axis forces during the war. “Nevertheless, it was appropriate that La Molisana should clarify that it has nothing to do with fascism.” Italy underwent less of a reckoning with its dark past than Germany and there is still a vocal minority of Italians who openly praise the fascist era.

  • 'He won't stop': Trump allies fear this won't be his last stand in efforts to overturn election

    While even the president privately sees the effort by some congressional Republicans to upend the counting of Electoral Votes as doomed, some worry that "he won't stop."