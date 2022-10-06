Explainer-Why are U.S. fuel prices rising again? Will they keep going up?

FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of storage tanks at Kinder Morgan Terminal and Phillips 66 Refinery in Carson, California
2
Laura Sanicola
·3 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - U.S. gasoline prices have been rising again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as OPEC+ would cut its production target.

Still, the national average may not rise that much, and could even fall in coming weeks.

U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the American Automobile Association.

WILL OPEC'S DECISION TO CUT OUTPUT BOOST PRICES?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia, will cut their production target by 2 million barrels a day. The actual output cut may be much lower, between 500,000 and 1 million barrels a day.

Prices rose prior to that news, though the outlook is unclear. If oil remains in the $90-per-barrel range, gasoline prices may not be overly affected.

Crude oil prices are "struggling here to log gains even less than one day after the OPEC decision," said Robert Yawger, senior vice president in energy futures at Mizuho Americas.

WHAT WAS AFFECTING GASOLINE PRICES IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Gasoline prices rose largely due to regional refinery outages in the west coast and the Midwest. In California, costs are up more than $1 per gallon in the last month whereas in Texas, prices remain lower than a month ago.

Refinery maintenance often takes place in the fall when demand drops after the summer driving season. This fall, however, some refineries had to shut units without warning due to infrastructure problems.

Three refineries in Washington state and California have had planned maintenance while another had an unplanned outage in September, according to Refinitiv data and refining sources. In the Midwest, BP-Cenovus' Toledo refinery is still offline after a fatal explosion shut the plant late last month.

Overall, U.S. oil refiners were using 91% of their capacity as of last week, still seasonally high. Overall U.S. refining capacity has declined since the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand in early 2020.

WHERE WILL PRICES KEEP RISING?

One of the best indicators for retail costs is the price of wholesale gasoline futures. In the areas most hit by refining outages, those prices climbed to a record in late September but have dropped sharply in recent days.

Gasoline produced to meet California’s environmental rules has fallen $1 a gallon in Los Angeles and San Francisco wholesale markets in the past two weeks because of increasing supply, traders said.

That should cause prices to start to drop before long in California, where the retail cost is a nation-high $6.42 a gallon, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.

"Wholesale prices had skyrocketed in the West Coast and Great Lakes. They’re starting to come back down now," he said. "There’s going to be some significant relief coming for California so long as there are no new refinery outages."

The nationwide average could keep edging up, analysts said, as refining activity in the Midwest and West Coast is offset by OPEC's decision to lower output. However, De Haan said prices could be lower in a few weeks.

WHAT OTHER FACTORS ARE AFFECTING FUEL PRICES?

Tight refining supply has caused the gap between wholesale gasoline futures and retail prices to remain wide. It currently sits at about $1.20 a gallon, much more than the average of 88 cents over the past five years.

U.S. retail gasoline demand was sluggish throughout the summer, but has improved in the last couple of weeks, according to federal data. That has kept a lid on inventories, with U.S. stocks of gasoline sitting at an eight-year low. Additional refining upsets could squeeze that inventory more, boosting prices.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola and Stephanie Kelly; Editing by David Gaffen and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models to shift from country-specific financing to addressing global needs such as climate change, in part by harnessing more private capital. In a speech ahead of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings, Yellen said she will call on World Bank management to develop an "evolution roadmap" for changes by December, with "deeper work" beginning by the spring of 2023. "To accelerate this work, my team will step up our engagement with World Bank shareholders and management," Yellen said.

  • OPEC+ angers US with major oil output cut

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy. The 13-nation OPEC cartel headed by Riyadh and its 10 allies led by Moscow agreed to reduce output by two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna, the group said in a statement. It is the biggest cut since the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020, raising fears that it will turbocharge oil prices at a time when countries are already facing soaring energy-fuelled inflation. Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, defended the move, saying the cartel's priority was "to maintain a sustainable oil market", at a press conference following OPEC+'s first in-person meeting since March 2020. But the decision drew a swift rebuke from US President Joe Biden, who had made a controversial trip to Saudi Arabia in July under pressure as Americans faced rising prices at fuel stations. The timing is also bad for Biden's political agenda as it comes ahead of US midterm elections next month. "It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top economic advisor Brian Deese said in a statement that Biden was "disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+". Western allies led by the United States have tried to isolate Russia's economy, which relies heavily on energy exports, in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. - Oil prices rise - OPEC+ decided to slash its output as oil prices fell below $90 per barrel in recent months over concerns about the global economy, after soaring to $140 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The international benchmark, Brent North Sea crude, was up at $93.43 following Wednesday's announcement. The oil production cut could give sanctions-hit Russia a boost ahead of a European Union ban on most of its crude exports later this year and as the Group of Seven wealthy democracies mull a cap on the country's oil prices. Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, who is under US sanctions and attended the OPEC+ meeting, said a price cap would have a "detrimental effect" on the global oil sector. He warned that Russian companies would "not supply oil to those countries" that introduce such a cap. "There is a reason why Russia is ready to participate with an OPEC cut -- because they are not sure whether they will find somebody to buy this oil," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of French oil giant TotalEnergies, said at a London oil industry conference. Collectively known as&nbsp;OPEC+, the alliance drastically slashed output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April 2020 to reverse a massive drop in crude prices caused by Covid lockdowns. OPEC+ began to raise production last year after the market improved. Output returned to pre-pandemic levels this year, but only on paper as some members have struggled to meet their quotas. The group agreed last month on a small, symbolic cut of 100,000 bpd from October, the first in more than a year. Consumer countries had pushed for months for&nbsp;OPEC+ to open taps more widely to bring down prices, but the group ignored them again. Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia in July in part to convince the kingdom to loosen the production taps. The trip saw Biden meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite his promise to make Riyadh a "pariah" following the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. While the cut was not welcomed by the United States, several OPEC+ nations have struggled to meet their quotas in the first place. The next ministerial OPEC meeting will be on December 4. In recent months, the cartel and its partners met online each month. burs-jza/

  • White House reportedly lobbied to prevent OPEC+ output cuts

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss reports that the White House tried to prevent OPEC+ output cuts amid global uncertainty and backlash to high gas prices.

  • White House Puts Up $2 Billion In Loans For Controversial Buildout Of CO2 Pipelines

    The new program may draw fire from environmentalists, but decarbonization experts say the infrastructure is needed to hit climate goals.

  • President Biden responds as oil prices move higher amid OPEC+ production cut

    President Biden responded to the rise in oil prices following OPEC+'s announcement that it plans to cut production by 2 million barrels a day.

  • Oil futures rise after OPEC+ agrees to largest supply cut since 2020

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in oil futures after OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels per day.

  • South Korea scrambles 30 fighter jets after North flies a dozen warplanes near heavily militarized border

    U.S., South Korean and Japanese destroyers launched joint drills later Thursday off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.

  • Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market ahead, ups Q1 forecasts

    OPEC+, which groups members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday after spending most of the last two years adding back production slashed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Morgan Stanley raised its first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast to $100 per barrel from $95 per barrel, noting: "Brent will find its way to $100 per barrel quicker than we estimated before."

  • Letters to the Editor: Fight the high price of gas. Don't buy any

    Is California being punished for turning away from fossil fuels? Here's how to redirect the pain at the pump from consumers to oil companies.

  • Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    Belarus’ opposition leader said Wednesday that she believes Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania after Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in disputed August 2020 elections that were viewed in the West as fraudulent, and which many thought she won.

  • Biden, DeSantis Show Unified Front in Florida

    President Joe Biden visited Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis on Oct. 5 to survey damage from Hurricane Ian. They put on a show of solidarity for the victims of Hurricane Ian on a storm-ravaged street near Fort Myers. They toured the area by helicopter and on the ground and spoke to first responders and reporters.

  • Russia retreats as Ukraine reclaims territory in south, east

    ABC News’ Britt Clennett and contributor Mick Mulroy break down Ukraine’s latest victories as the country continues to push Russian troops back in parts of the country.

  • USC-Kentucky football point spread falling after Will Levis injury news

    The star QB is questionable to play Saturday, per reports.

  • Bank of Canada Leans Into Hawkish Rate Path, Jolting Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains firmly on an interest-rate hiking path because of worries about elevated domestic price pressures and inflation expectations becoming entrenched.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMa

  • Factbox-Biden's fraught options to counter OPEC+, rein in consumer energy prices

    U.S. President Joe Biden this week called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost American energy production and reduce OPEC+'s control over energy prices after what he called the cartel's "shortsighted" production cut. Rising oil and fuel prices are a big risk to Biden's fellow Democrats as they seek to keep control of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, and help drive soaring consumer inflation threatening the economy.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own Amazon (AMZN) Shares?

    IP Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of the Spanish document can be downloaded here. Following its philosophy and rationality as always, the fund consciously kept away from these niche markets. As the fear has spread, however, even the stocks of good companies have suffered […]

  • Resident sues wood products company over California wildfire

    A California man who lost his home in a wildfire last month has sued a wood products company at the center of the blaze, accusing it of failing to address the risk of a fire starting on its property. It eventually burned more than six square miles (15.5 square kilometers), destroyed 118 buildings and killed two people. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is still investigating the cause of the fire.

  • Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

    WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner's wife said in an interview aired Thursday. Cherelle Griner told “CBS Mornings” that her wife, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was playing in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is afraid of being forgotten by the United States. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner said.

  • Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia

    State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco hiked prices by $0.20 a barrel for all US grades, while northwest Europe and the Mediterranean saw declines.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.