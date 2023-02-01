Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has rattled Europe

FILE PHOTO: Electric car models of the Volkswagen Group are parked outside the company's production plant, in Zwickau
2
·4 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products.

While EU countries welcome the U.S. commitment to energy transition, they fear the IRA's $369 billion of subsidises for electric vehicles and other clean technologies could put companies based in Europe at a disadvantage.

WHY IS EUROPE ANGRY?

EU countries are worried their companies will suffer because of U.S. tax breaks, many of which are only applicable for local produced content.

For electric vehicles, U.S. consumers can earn tax breaks of $7,500 but only if the vehicle's final assembly is in North America, where at least half of the value of the vehicle battery components must also be manufactured.

EU countries say this goes against the basic World Trade Organization principle of non-discrimination, that one's own and foreign products should be treated alike.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said that, while subsidies to foster the energy transition are acceptable, they should comply with WTO rules and there should be a level playing field.

Europe-based companies are put at a disadvantage to U.S. rivals and, say EU politicians, may choose to relocate or at least prioritise investment in the United States, making it a leader in clean tech production at Europe's expense.

Companies looking to set up factories may put U.S. expansion first.

The EU is not Washington's only ally to take exception to the package, with South Korea also concerned its carmakers will not be eligible for the U.S. tax breaks.

WHAT DOES EUROPE WANT?

The EU wants the same treatment as U.S. trade partners Canada and Mexico, whose production is largely included in the subsidy schemes, but many EU officials believe the bloc is unlikely to see all its demands met.

Any revision of the act by the U.S. Congress is out of the question, so European officials see their best hope in guidance on implementation issued by the U.S. Treasury Department.

In December, it secured a partial win when the Treasury said that electric vehicles built outside North America would qualify for tax credits if leased by consumers.

The Treasury is set to provide guidelines in March for electric vehicles bought by consumers, but there appears less room for manoeuvre.

The European Commission and the White House have set up a high-level task force to discuss the issue. One possible opening would be for Washington to grant the EU the concessions it will offer free trade agreement partners - such as on supply of critical materials for vehicle batteries.

The EU does not have a free trade agreement with the United States, although the transatlantic partners regularly discuss trade issues, such as in their Trade and Technology Council.

No one wants to rekindle trade tensions that damaged transatlantic relations during the Trump administration, so European officials say that challenging the United States at the WTO is only a final and unlikely option.

CAN EUROPE ALSO SUPPORT ITS COMPANIES?

France has led calls for Europe to respond with state support of its own for European companies, including through a "buy European act" and large-scale subsidies.

The European Commission has proposed a loosening of state aid rules to allow support for investments in renewables, for decarbonising industry and for "strategic equipment", such as batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and heat pumps.

Aware that not all 27 EU countries will be able to offer subsidies to the same extent as France or Germany, the Commission says EU members can draw on existing funds, much of them remaining from the EU's post-pandemic recovery fund.

Longer term, the European Commission says it will propose a European Sovereignty Fund, but it is unclear how it will operate and how it will be funded.

There is already clear resistance from certain EU members to suggestions that the EU's plan could eventually entail further joint borrowing.

($1 = 0.9649 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Leigh Thomas in Paris, Andreas Rinke in Berlin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • EU sets out green industry deal to take on U.S. and China

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission on Wednesday proposed allowing increased levels of state aid so that Europe can compete with the United States as a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles and other green products and reduce its dependence on China. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced, as part of the plan, a repurposing of existing EU funds, faster approval of green projects and drives to boost skills and to seal trade agreements to secure supplies of critical raw materials. This is partly a response to multi-billion-dollar support programmes of China and the United States, including the latter's Inflation Reduction Act.

  • EU commissioner: we don't want a subsidy war with U.S

    The European Union does not want to wage a subsidy war against the United States over its Inflation Reduction Act, EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in Berlin on Tuesday. The EU Commission plans to present a package to promote European industry on Wednesday in response to the U.S. government's 370-billion-dollar subsidy package to promote climate-friendly technologies. The EU said in December it would adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by the Inflation Reduction Act, fearing it might lure away EU businesses and disadvantage European companies.

  • Workforce woes are top ‘strategic challenge’ for Navy, admiral says

    Costs are rising throughout the Navy's shipbuilding budget: to train and recruit new workers, to bring in subcontractor support, and for materials.

  • Cathie Wood says inflation is unwinding and will surprise on the low side of expectations

    Cathie Wood, the founder and chief executive officer of Ark Investment Management, said the inflation is unwinding after surging to a 40-year high over the past year, and a significant meltdown in the bond market in 2022 means the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its tightening cycle.

  • Patriots’ social media reacts to Tom Brady retirement announcement

    Patriots' social media sent out several tweets in regards to Brady's retirement announcement.

  • Austin's Manila visit to bring deal on expanded base access - Philippines official

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to the Philippines this week is expected to bring an announcement of expanded U.S. access to military bases in the country, a senior Philippines official said on Wednesday. Washington is eager to extend its security options in the Philippines as part of efforts to deter any move by China against self-ruled Taiwan, while Manila wants to bolster defense of its territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea.

  • Turkey's push into Iraq risks deeper conflict

    Looming over the deserted village of Sararo in northern Iraq, three Turkish military outposts break the skyline, part of an incursion that forced the residents to flee last year after days of shelling. The outposts are just some of the dozens of new military bases Turkey has established on Iraqi soil in the past two years as it steps up its decades-long offensive against Kurdish militants sheltered in the remote and rugged region. "When Turkey first came to the area, they set up small portable tents, but in the spring, they set up outposts with bricks and cement," Sararo's mayor Abdulrahman Hussein Rashid said in December during a visit to the village, where shell casings and shrapnel still litter the ground.

  • Rivian to cut another 6% of its workforce

    Rivian, the buzzy EV automaker that had one of the biggest IPOs in 2021, is cutting 6% of its workforce for the second time in less than a year, according to an internal memo sent to employees today by founder and CEO RJ Scaringe. TechCrunch has also viewed the leaked memo. The cuts are aimed at lowering Rivian's operational costs amid a weakening economy and pricing pressure from Tesla and other automakers.

  • Earnings season 'a mild disappointment' -investment strategist

    STORY: Konstantinos explained that his company likes "to look at earnings in a slightly different fashion. We like to look at how many companies are beating earnings estimates from six months ago, because we think companies do an extraordinary job of managing and guiding the street to an earnings bar just low enough where they can jump over it and beat on earnings."With results in so far from 165 of the S&P 500 companies, earnings are still projected to have declined year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.But strategists say the numbers could shift this week, with key results from Apple, the largest U.S. company by market value, and Google-parent Alphabet due Thursday (Feb. 2) after the closing bell.

  • Apple workplace rules violate U.S. labor law, agency finds

    Apple Inc maintains workplace policies that unlawfully discourage employees from discussing working conditions, a U.S. labor agency has found. The National Labor Relations Board will issue a complaint targeting the policies and claiming Apple executives made comments that stymied worker organizing unless the company settles first, an agency official said on Monday in an email reviewed by Reuters. The official had sent the email to Ashley Gjovik, a former Apple senior engineering manager who filed complaints against the company in 2021.

  • Stem Cell Technology Is Saving Dogs With Cancer

    At the National University of Singapore, scientists are using stem cell technology to treat dog cancer. Amazingly, researchers from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine bio-engineered stem cells to hunt down canine cancer cells and deliver drug therapies directly. Specifically, these special cells deliver targeted doses of 5-fluorouracil, a cancer-killing drug that “subsequently induces […]

  • 72-year-old cleaning court cell ends up trapped for days without food, Florida cops say

    The woman was found by a deputy when the courthouse reopened on a Monday morning, police said.

  • The U.S. on Israel’s far-right government: It is what it is.

    Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel this week shows how, given challenges such as Iran, the Biden administration has decided engaging Israel's new leadership is the best approach.

  • Chris Hayes Names And Shames Right-Wingers Who Pushed False Pelosi Smears

    "Some of them are not that bright. But they just don’t care," lamented the MSNBC anchor.

  • Sources: Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks have talked after Phoenix Suns granted permission

    Sources inform The Republic the Milwaukee Bucks and Jae Crowder have met after the Phoenix Suns granted permission for the Bucks to talk with him.

  • The numbers don’t add up for the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion

    “Utility engineers have been backed into a corner by politicians who are now designing the power grid to their liking. “ | Guest Opinion

  • A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

    The past year has been a roller coaster on Wall Street, and under such conditions, it can feel particularly daunting to invest new money into the stock market. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be fantastic options for many people, and there are two ETFs, in particular, that I'm putting more money into right now. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500 index, which means it includes the same stocks as the index and is designed to replicate its performance.

  • Trump Raises Under $10 Million, Ensuring GOP Race Is Wide Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump raised less than $10 million after he announced his third White House campaign, a disappointing haul for the former president already facing an uphill battle in his comeback.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar

  • Police seek former employee charged in Brockton Dollar Tree double shooting, murder

    Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Luis Soto, 32, with murder in connection with the Dollar Tree double shooting.

  • U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December

    U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last day of December, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday. Federal Reserve officials were due to wrap up a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday.