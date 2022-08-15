EXPLAINER: Why US lawmakers' Taiwan trips keep riling China

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Ed Markey
    Ed Markey
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan is high on the summer travel list for U.S. members of Congress on their August recess this year, as U.S. lawmakers make a point of asserting American support for the self-governed island despite objections from China. The payoff photos from this week's five-member congressional visit, like that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks earlier, are meant as a pointed message to China: newly arrived lawmakers disembarking on the tarmac of Taipei's international airport, greeted by beaming Taiwanese officials glad for the American support.

Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, on Monday was wrapping up the second U.S. congressional delegation there this month. Pelosi had been the most senior U.S. official in a quarter-century to visit Taiwan, underscoring the longstanding U.S. policy of solidarity with the island's democratically elected leaders.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory. It views any visit by U.S. officials as a recognition of the island's sovereignty.

So far, China's response to Markey's delegation has been more restrained than that of two weeks ago, when Beijing launched days of intensive military maneuvers around Taiwan and froze some ties with the U.S. government over Pelosi's visit.

A look at some key questions about U.S. lawmakers' Taiwan trips, and why they matter.

WHY DID MORE LAWMAKERS TRAVEL TO TAIWAN THIS MONTH?

Partly, to show they can, and will. Pelosi framed her trip to Taiwan as part of an obligation by American leaders to stand up for the world's democratic movements against authoritarian governments. The mission itself is in many ways the message for lawmakers — demonstrating vividly that they will maintain U.S. ties with Taiwan despite threats from China, which under President Xi Jinping is growing ever more confrontational in making broad territorial claims in the region.

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its own territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.

The U.S. recognizes Beijing as the government of China but maintains informal diplomatic, defense and trade ties with democratic Taiwan.

Markey, a congressional veteran of more than 40 years, was one of the signers of the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act. The law pledged ongoing U.S. relations with the Taiwanese.

Meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday, Markey pledged “support for peace and stability in Taiwan as they face growing authoritarian pressure from Beijing," according to a statement from his office.

But Markey also expressed the U.S. desire to avoid unnecessary conflict in the region, and praised Taiwan for its restraint as tensions with China rose over Pelosi's trip.

HOW DID CHINA REACT?

China responded to news of Markey's five-member U.S. congressional delegation by announcing new drills in the seas and skies surrounding Taiwan.

It was not clear if the new drills had already started. Officials gave no details about where and when they would be conducted.

When Pelosi visited, Beijing fired missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait and sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s midline, long a buffer between the sides.

“China will take resolute and strong measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Monday. “A handful of U.S. politicians, in collusion with the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, are trying to challenge the one-China principle, which is out of their depth and doomed to failure.”

HOW HAS BIDEN RESPONDED?

President Joe Biden called China's unusually aggressive response to Pelosi's visit unwarranted, saying that the U.S. is sticking with its decades-old “one-China” policy. That includes no intention of recognizing Taiwan as independent, but also no support for any effort by China to change the status quo between Taipei and Beijing.

The latest congressional delegation traveled with far less attention than Pelosi's did, and the White House likewise has been quieter. It hasn't commented, but State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about it Monday.

“Any response to a peaceful visit by members of Congress, any response that entails bellicose rhetoric or military maneuvers or provocative actions is totally unnecessary, and an absolute overreaction,” Price said.

Kurt Campbell, Biden's coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, underscored late last week the U.S. will keep taking steps of its own in the weeks and months ahead to demonstrate and deepen support for Taiwanese leaders.

That includes an upcoming announcement on Taiwan-US trade, and U.S. military movements through the Taiwan Strait.

ARE THE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATIONS TO TAIWAN UNUSUAL?

Not at all. Price said there have been 10 this year alone. With one notable exception — Pelosi's — they take place with little public attention.

Administration officials had argued in the context of Pelosi’s trip that congressional visits to Taiwan are normal and unremarkable, accusing Beijing of stirring up tensions with caustic rhetoric.

Several officials noted that the Chinese reaction to Markey’s trip was far more subdued than to Pelosi’s. They also suggested it might be a sign that China is reverting to its routine opposition to congressional travel to the island while cautioning that the continuing Chinese military drills in the Taiwan Strait remain a concern.

___

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

    China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington after a similar recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China. Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China, which claims the island as its own.

  • More US lawmakers visit Taiwan 12 days after Pelosi trip

    A delegation of American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just 12 days after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that prompted China to launch days of threatening military drills around the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its control. The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials, as well as members of the private sector, to discuss shared interests including reducing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and investments in semiconductors. A Taiwanese broadcaster showed video of a U.S. government plane landing about 7 p.m. Sunday at Songshan Airport in Taipei, the Taiwanese capital.

  • China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan. China's stash of U.S. government debt dropped to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion. In May, the world's second biggest economy had $980.8 billion in Treasuries, data showed.

  • Russian dissident Alexei Navalny placed in isolation

    Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been placed in solitary confinement at the remote penal colony where he is serving a nine-year sentence for supposed fraud, raising renewed concerns for the safety of Vladimir Putin's top political foe.

  • Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

    The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. The court filing — from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department national security official — argues that making the affidavit public would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”

  • China's leader expected to go to Saudi Arabia this week

    Chinese officials announced additional military drills around Taiwan as the island's president met with members of another U.S. congressional delegation. And Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to make a visit to Saudi Arabia this week. Politico 's D.C.-based China correspondent Phelim Kine joined CBS News' Vlad Duthiers and Anne Marie Green to discuss.

  • Angry China stages more drills near Taiwan as U.S. lawmakers visit

    China's military said it carried out more exercises near Taiwan on Monday as a group of U.S. lawmakers visited the Chinese-claimed island and met President Tsai Ing-wen, who said her government was committed to maintaining stability. The five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on an unannounced visit late on Sunday, the second high-level group to visit following that of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August, which set off several days of Chinese war games. The Chinese military unit responsible for the area adjacent to Taiwan, the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, said it had organised multi-service joint combat readiness patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Monday.

  • A year after Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, the US is facing an increasingly unstable world with war in Europe and a more aggressive China

    "Are we really ready to accept the uncertainties and the depths of this kind of strategic competition?" one expert Insider spoke with asked.

  • China’s Airlines Could Join the Multibillion-Dollar Exit From US Stock Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by five Chinese state-owned companies to leave US stock exchanges adds to skepticism that authorities in both countries can reach an agreement on disclosure rules, with analysts seeing state-controlled airlines as the next potential group to depart, possibly followed by internet giants. China and Hong Kong are the only jurisdictions worldwide that don’t allow inspections by the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, with Beijing officials citing national securi

  • Rudy Giuliani targeted by Georgia election probe, says his lawyer

    Rudy Giuliani targeted by Georgia election probe, says his lawyer

  • U.S. interferes with Taiwan, endangers peace

    How can the U.S. now have a One China policy with the People's Republic of China having sovereignty over Taiwan but the PRC cannot possess it?

  • Police arrest 2 suspects, search for others in murder of Uber driver Kon Fung in Oakland's Little Saigon

    Police have arrested two suspects in the murder of a 52-year-old Uber driver in Oakland, California, last month. Kon “Patrick” Fung was fatally shot inside his parked car in the 2000 block of 13th Ave. in Oakland’s Little Saigon on July 17. Fung was approached by two men wearing hoodies who demanded that he step out of his car.

  • GOP Rep. Mike Turner says 'Donald Trump is not above the law'

    "Donald Trump is not above the law, and Attorney General Garland is not above the law either," Turner said Sunday.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act Is a Climate Bill. Just Don’t Call It One.

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone would be forgiven for asking why a soon-to-be law called the “Inflation Reduction Act” is being heralded (and cursed) as the most significant US climate legislation ever. Yes, the bill is expected to reduce the deficit and enables Medicare to negotiate drug prices, which could lower their costs. But shouldn’t something with that name have more to do with price controls and less with solar panels? Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War

  • GOP senator mum on whether he would vote for Trump if he runs again

    Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) on Sunday declined to answer when asked if former President Trump is qualified to run for a second presidential term and whether he’d support Trump in a reelection bid. “I’ll keep my powder dry with regards to your last question,” Rounds told guest moderator Andrea Mitchell on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” …

  • Wainwright goes 9 for Cards, but Brewers win it in 10th, 3-2

    Hunter Renfroe tripled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals wasted a magnificent start by Adam Wainwright, falling 3-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. Milwaukee moved within a half-game of NL Central-leading St. Louis, ending the Cardinals' nine-game home winning streak. Wainwright took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up finishing nine, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts in his 109-pitch outing.

  • Members of Congress visit Taiwan after tense Pelosi trip riles up China

    The five-member delegation was led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, trade, investment and more issues.

  • China’s Economy Slows Unexpectedly as Covid and Property Woes Mount

    China’s economic recovery slowed even further than expected in July, as Covid restrictions and a crumbling property market compound additional woes. Nearly all key economic indicators fell short of economists’ predictions, in data released Monday’s by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The weak numbers prompted China’s central bank to unexpectedly trim key interest rates as well as drain money from the financial system Monday morning.

  • Even With Biggest-Ever Climate Bill, US Lags China’s Green Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic US climate deal that has now passed both chambers of Congress is being touted as one of the most ambitious decarbonization commitments made by any government to date. Is it?Many countries have passed climate regulations and invested in green infrastructure, but the scale of the Inflation Reduction Act has few parallels. The bill devotes $374 billion to climate and energy measures over the next decade, with a focus on subsidies that make it easier and cheaper to live m

  • Russia forcing some Ukrainians back to Mariupol, city official says

    Local Russian officials in Pskov are now sending Ukrainians from Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, back from Russia to Ukraine, Mariupol mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Aug. 15.