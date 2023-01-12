Explainer-Why weeks of rain in California will not end historic drought

Daniel Trotta
By Daniel Trotta

(Reuters) - California has been deluged since Dec. 26 by seven atmospheric rivers that have dumped up to 30 inches (76 cm) of rain over some areas, but the drought that has gripped the western United States remains far from over.

Virtually none of the storms has reached the Colorado River basin, which means the river that provides drinking water to 40 million people in seven states will continue to be endangered.

Even with more atmospheric rivers in the immediate forecast, and larger and more frequent ones predicted in the future, California cannot solve its long-term water crisis without major infrastructure investments to capture more storm water, restore flood plains and recycle wastewater.

Meanwhile, California's $50 billion agricultural industry continues to consume 80% of the state's supply.

WEATHER WHIPLASH

Climate change means climate extremes. As California experiences more severe droughts and heat waves, its occasional wet years are expected to be excessively rainy. But the state's water infrastructure, mostly built in the 20th Century when the population was barely half of today's 40 million, is ill-equipped for the new situation.

On Dec. 14, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a drought emergency for all 19 million people in the region. A few weeks later, the state was underwater with major flooding.

Despite a deluge that by one estimate has been expected to dump more than 20 trillion gallons (80 trillion liters), the state's major reservoirs remain well below their historic average. The largest reservoirs, at Shasta and Oroville, are still at 42% and 47% of capacity, according to state data.

The shortfall underscores the severity of the drought. A report published in the journal Nature last year found 2000 to 2021 to be the driest 22-year period for southwestern North America in at least 1,200 years.

INFRASTRUCTURE DEFICIT

The state's infrastructure, largely a network of cement canals, lacks the capacity to capture excess stormwater.

Irrigation and flood control projects were largely designed to convey water as quickly as possible in straight lines. That deprives flood plains of water taking a natural meandering path that would better protect adjacent cities from floods while also helping recharge the aquifer below.

With temperatures rising, snowpack in the mountains is melting more rapidly each spring, and the state lacks enough storage capacity to conserve the runoff.

California Governor Gavin Newsom plans to ramp up infrastructure spending, including $8.6 billion budgeted for drought and flood management next year. Billions more are available under a major U.S. infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

But until that money is converted to projects, excess stormwater will continue to drain into the Pacific Ocean.

COLORADO RIVER UNDER STRESS

Arid Southern California relies on two external sources to slake its thirst: aqueous Northern California, through massive state and federal conveyance systems; and the Colorado River, under a century-old compact that assigns its water to seven states, with California receiving the largest allotment.

But the compact was written after an unusually wet period, assigning the states more water than the river can now provide. Even as the Colorado River basin faces its own drought, and the atmospheric rivers provide no relief, the Colorado River suffers more from overuse than from a lack of precipitation.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has warned the seven states in the compact - Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming - that they must negotiate a new agreement to reduce consumption 15% to 30% by Jan. 31 or else face mandatory cuts imposed by the federal government.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mary Milliken and Bradley Perrett)

  • California is deluged by record rain with more storms coming

    MENDOCINO, Calif. (Reuters) -The seventh consecutive atmospheric river since Christmas dumped more rain on Northern California on Wednesday, offering little relief for a state already battered by floods, gale force winds, power outages and evacuations of entire towns. While Wednesday's deluge was relatively minor, with less rainfall and mostly contained to northwestern California, another atmospheric river was expected to drench most of the state this weekend, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. The parade of storms is forecast to continue, bringing even more heavy rain next week, the weather service said.

  • Drone Footage Shows Sacramento Flooding Amid Continuing California Storms

    The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that “a line of strong thunderstorms with very heavy rain” moved through Sacramento, California, and the surrounding area contributing to roadway flooding on Tuesday, January 10.Drone footage of the California Department of Water Resources shows the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers.The department warned that “more areas may be exposed to increased flood risk with each successive storm.”The NWS said that “high impact heavy precipitation” as well as “areas of thunderstorms and very gusty winds” would continue to impact most of California on Tuesday. Credit: CA – DWR via Storyful

  • The careful balance of rain and snow in California

    Heavy rains are filling California reservoirs, but building snowpack can help with long terms water supply.

  • Flood warning for millions in north California

    Governor Gavin Newsom told the BBC that he has never seen storms of this scale, with 17 left dead.

  • California Sierra snowpack is impressive but is it enough to assuage the state's water woes

    FOX Weather shows the current Sierra snowpack numbers and forecasts how much more snow the mountains can expect with the next round of storms. But, is it enough to take the state out of drought?

  • Latest atmospheric river takes aim at San Francisco Bay Area; more flooding possible: California storm updates

    The atmospheric river events that have drenched much of California for two weeks will refocus Wednesday across northern California. Updates.

  • ‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years

    The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.

  • What California’s excessive snow means for spring and the megadrought

    So far, California’s Sierra Nevada snowpack is off to a banner year. As of January 11 the statewide average came in at 226% of normal, more than double the snow depth the mountains usually have on this date. But why should that matter to anyone besides skiers?