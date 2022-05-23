EXPLAINER: Why were Japanese abducted by North Korea?

FILE - A traffic officer is dwarfed by the 105-story Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. U.S. President Joe Biden met Monday, May 23, 2022, while visiting Japan with families of citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago to show his support for their efforts to win the return of their loved ones. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, FIle) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden met Monday with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago to show his support for their efforts to win the return of their loved ones.

The families said Biden talked to each of them and listened to their stories, encouraging them as their hopes were fading because of North Korea's escalating missile sand nuclear development.

WHO ARE THE JAPANESE ABDUCTED BY NORTH KOREA?

Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 Japanese citizens, possibly many more, during the 1970s and 1980s. Twelve remain missing.

They include school children and others living along Japan's coast. Many were bundled into small boats and taken across the sea to North Korea.

WHY WERE THEY ABDUCTED?

North Korea apparently wanted them to train spies in Japanese language and culture, or to steal their identities so agents could masquerade as Japanese for espionage aimed mainly at South Korea.

After admitting in 2002 that it had abducted 13 Japanese, North Korea apologized and allowed five to return home. It said eight others had died and denied that the other four entered its territory. It has promised a reinvestigation, but has never announced the results.

Japan says North Korea has refused to send the others home because of concern that they might reveal inconvenient information about the country.

HOW WAS BIDEN'S MEETING WITH THE FAMILIES?

Koichiro Iizuka, 45, whose mother was abducted in 1978 and was raised by his uncle, said he was “grateful that President Biden sincerely listened to each of our stories" and promised his support.

Sakie Yokota, 86, whose 13-year-old daughter, Megumi, was abducted in 1977 from Japan's northern coast on her way home from school, said Biden kneeled down to listen to her and told her that as a parent who has lost two children he understands her pain. “That really cheered me up,” said Yokota, whose husband died two years ago. “I asked the president for his support so that all of us can have our loved ones back."

Her son, Takuya Yokota, who heads the group of abductees' families, said Biden's show of solidarity gave courage to the families and also highlighted North Korea's human rights violations.

WHERE DOES THE ISSUE STAND?

Japan's government has made the issue a political priority and has demanded that North Korea immediately return all the remaining abductees. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he is willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions, but there has been no progress.

Many elderly relatives say they’re running out of time to see their loved ones.

Japan and North Korea have no diplomatic ties, and efforts to resolve the issue have largely stalled for nearly a decade due to the North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and Japan's imposition of sanctions in response.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's facial scars: The last generation

    The marks were a way of identifying the lineage of people, but the practice has been outlawed.

  • Florida Warns Against CRT and 'Social Justice' In Social Studies Textbooks

    After going after math textbooks for what they thought were teachings of critical race theory, the Republican-influenced Florida Department of Education is now looking at social studies. Politico reports that the department recently issued guidance that textbook publishers should avoid CRT and social justice, on top of “culturally responsive teaching, social and emotional learning, and any other unsolicited theories.”

  • Q&A: White House Deputy Counsel Danielle Conley

    Over a career spanning a partnership in Big Law to the Obama Justice Department, there wasn’t much that left White House Deputy Counsel Danielle Conley unprepared for her current role as the top Black woman lawyer in federal government. Conley leads a team of White House attorneys that, among other things, was instrumental in making sure a historic package of executive orders designed to address systemic racism throughout the government could pass Constitutional muster. But the most rewarding pa

  • Russian invasion shouldn’t be excuse for large-scale fossil fuel investments, IEA chief says

    The head of the International Energy Agency warned Monday that the Russian invasion shouldn't be an excuse for large-scale fossil-fuel investments.

  • Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy

    Pony Ma, the low-profile founder of tech giant Tencent Holdings, created a social media stir over the weekend by reposting an article on China's economy, an unusual breaking of silence by a Chinese tech mogul on an increasingly sensitive topic. The article, which Ma reposted early on Saturday, lamented that there were few people in China willing to speak up about the pressures facing the country's economy and businesses. Screenshots of Ma's post on his WeChat "moments" feed went viral on the Twitter-like Weibo, where searches surged for his Chinese name, Ma Huateng.

  • Lukashenko accuses Poland and NATO of plotting to partition Ukraine

    "What worries us is that they are ready, the Poles and NATO, to come out, to help take western Ukraine like it was before 1939," Lukashenko said during a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, said Kyiv would eventually have to ask for help in preventing the seizure of western Ukraine.

  • Migrants in Mexico dismayed by continuation of U.S. border policy that restricts asylum

    For thousands of migrants who have waited for months in northern Mexico, Monday was supposed to mark the moment when the U.S. government finally dropped a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented them from seeking asylum in the United States. Instead, May 23 marked the latest setback for many migrants, after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked U.S. authorities from lifting the sweeping policy, known as Title 42, which since March 2020 has empowered U.S. agents to quickly turn back over a million migrants to Mexico and other countries. Health authorities at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at the time it was needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in crowded border facilities.

  • NYSE Sees More Chinese Companies Listing in the U.S. and Hurdles for Stocks Like Alibaba Cleared in Months

    Since the World Economic Forum last met in January 2020 U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks have lost more than 20% of their value.

  • 'Golden Arches' come down near Moscow as McDonald's Russia rebrand begins

    The world's largest burger chain is selling its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees, who will rebrand them under a new name that has yet to be announced, ending more than three decades in the country. McDonald's has said it will retain its trademarks. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the Pushkin Square location in central Moscow that had been a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Why are children getting liver disease? Theories include stomach bugs — and even COVID

    Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world

  • What political price will Democrats pay for high inflation?

    The president's party often loses seats in midterm elections, but this round is looking particularly harsh

  • White House weighs use of emergency diesel reserve to ease supply crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The White House is weighing an emergency declaration to release diesel from a rarely used stockpile in a bid to address a major supply crunch and blunt rising prices, an administration official said on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that tackling inflation and high gas prices is the priority of his administration ahead of congressional elections in November. Rising diesel prices will help drive up inflation, which has hit 40-year highs.

  • With eye on China, and U.S. ties, Japan's universities to screen foreigners

    Japan is asking universities for greater scrutiny of foreign students and scholars to prevent technology leaks to places like China, partly for its own national security but also to safeguard exchanges with U.S. and European universities. While many Western countries have measures to prevent espionage on their campuses with strict screening and penalties for breaches, experts say Japan has been a weak link given its often-unchecked embrace of foreign students.

  • Ginni Thomas urged Arizona lawmakers to pick a ‘clean slate’ of electors just days after Trump’s loss to Biden

    Justice Clarence Thomas, her husband, has taken part in Supreme Court consideration of lawsuits challenging the election results.

  • U.S. considering $4 billion additional support for India

    The United States is considering "investment support" of $4 billion for India on top of billions of dollars extended earlier, New Delhi said on Monday after the two sides signed an agreement to keep such money flowing. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) or its predecessor agencies have so far provided India with $5.8 billion, of which $2.9 billion is outstanding, for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy, financial inclusion and infrastructure. "Proposals worth $4 billion are under consideration by DFC for providing investment support in India," India's Ministry of Finance said as officials from the two countries met in Tokyo where their leaders will hold a summit on Tuesday.

  • Why Chinese demand for African imports might defy Covid lockdowns, supply chain snarls

    China's months-long lockdowns of Shanghai and other major cities amid a Covid-19 outbreak has sparked global logistics delays feared to last months, as well as concerns of a slowdown in the world's No 2 economy. But there will be minimal impact on Chinese imports from Africa, especially of agricultural goods and industrial raw materials, even though exports to the continent will be hit, according to observers. Shanghai, home to the world's busiest container port, has been under near-total shutdo

  • Congress struggles to ban lawmaker trading amid ‘very tough’ negotiations

    Senator Jeff Merkley is a leader in the effort to ban lawmaker stock trading and in a detailed conversation this week said consensus is building around certain issues but “I don't feel we're anywhere close to being able to say we've got it all wrapped up.”

  • Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

    A leading adviser to the World Health Organization described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as “a random event” that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. David Heymann, who formerly headed WHO’s emergencies department, said the leading theory to explain the spread of the disease was sexual transmission among gay and bisexual men at two raves held in Spain and Belgium.

  • Gaza flour mills ground down by Russian-Ukraine conflict

    Three months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has closed off access to lower-priced Black Sea wheat, owners of five mills in the Palestinian Gaza Strip are feeling the heat as they try to replenish stocks. Prices have jumped by around 20%, meaning the territory's five mills are struggling to compete with imported stock sold at slightly cheaper rates from Egypt and the West Bank, which have lower production costs than Gaza. Abdel-Dayem Abu Awwad, general director of Gaza's biggest AL-Salam Mills Company, said the crisis had forced them to lay off most of their 54 workers and shorten working hours.

  • Russia included John McCain on its list of Americans banned from Russia, seemingly not realizing he is dead

    Russia banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country in a new list of sanctions. It included late Sen. John McCain, a Russia critic.