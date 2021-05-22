EXPLAINER: Why 'world's pharmacy' India is short on shots

  • FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, employees pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, are seen on a filling machine at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • FILE- In this April 26, 2021, file photo, Indians queue up to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Mumbai, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • FILE- In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, a health worker is administered COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Kolkata, India.India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)
  • FILE- In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Indian youth wait to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at Radha Soami Satsang Ground in New Delhi, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan, File)
  • FILE- In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a note informing about the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccine is seen pasted on a wall of a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • FILE- In this May. 3, 2021, file photo, a woman who was turned back following shortage of COVID-19 vaccine argues with a doctor at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak India Explainer

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, employees pack boxes containing vials of Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Serum Institute of India in Pune, India. India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines, was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But its own capacity is proving to be insufficient for its own massive needs amid a ferocious surge of new infections. In past weeks, many people wanting to get vaccines have been turned away. Experts say that this is due to bad planning. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
·5 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines “to help all humanity." Now India is struggling to meet its own domestic needs for the shots amid a startling surge of infections.

As the world’s largest maker of vaccines, India always was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But a mixture of overconfidence, poor planning and bad luck has prevented that from happening.

Here's a look at what went wrong:

CAUGHT OFF GUARD

Officials in India seemed to have been caught off guard by several things, including the speed at which vaccines were approved for use around the world. India like many other countries had been working under the assumption that vaccines wouldn't be ready for use until mid-2021.

Instead, they started being greenlit in some countries in December — upping the pressure to not only produce but deliver promised shots as soon as possible. India, which approved two vaccines in January, turned out to not be ready for either the eventual demand at home or abroad.

The government's plan had been to vaccinate 300 million of the India's nearly 1.4 billion people by August. But it hadn't actually reserved even close to enough shots to do so. It had just assumed — partly based on projections from the country's vaccine makers — that there would be enough doses to both vaccinate people at home and fulfil promised orders abroad.

There also was little domestic urgency because India's infections had been declining consistently for months. In fact, in January, just days after India kicked off its domestic vaccination campaign and also started exporting shots, Modi declared victory over the pandemic at a virtual gathering of the World Economic Forum.

Modi's government seemed to bask in the early success of its so-called “vaccine diplomacy” and the Foreign Ministry reiterated time and again that exports were calibrated according to the needs of the domestic immunization program.

Experts say that turned out to be a dangerous miscalculation as an explosion of domestic cases was just around the corner.

Dr. Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune city, said the government should’ve been planning for the future instead of celebrating its “victory” over the virus.

“I’ve no idea why people didn’t think about it,” she said. “Did no one do the calculation ... of how many doses will be needed in India?”

PRODUCTION PROBLEMS

India has two main COVID-19 vaccine producers: the Serum Institute of India, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine, and Bharat Biotech, which is making its own local vaccine.

India had allowed the companies to start producing their shots last year as they waited for formal approval from regulators. Both the government and the companies thought that by the time the shots were approved they would have larger stockpiles of the vaccines than they did.

Scaling up manufacturing has turned out to be a problem for both companies.

Serum Institute's chief executive, Adar Poonawalla, told the The Associated Press in December that the target was to make up to 100 million shots monthly by January and to split them equally between India and the world. But the federal government told states last month that the company was producing just 60 million shots a month.

The company has said that a fire in its facilities in January and a U.S. embargo on exporting raw materials needed to make the the jabs has hobbled production. Poonawalla told the Associated Press that pivoting away from suppliers in the U.S. could result in a delay of up to six months.

Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella told reporters in January that the company was aiming to make 700 million shots in 2021. But the federal government told states last month that the company was producing just 10 million shots a month.

The government said last month that it was giving the company millions of dollars in grants to try to help it ramp up production.

Neither company nor India's Health Ministry responded to requests for comment.

WHAT NEXT?

With India recording hundreds of thousands of new infections each day, the government on May 1 opened up vaccination to all adults. That caused a surge in demand that has laid bare the extent of the shortage.

India has so far received just 196 million shots, including 10 million as a part of COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at providing equitable access to vaccines. Just 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, while 104 million more have received the first shot.

But the number of shots administered has declined from an average of 3.6 million a day on April 10 to about 1.4 million a day on May 20.

To help with the shortage, India has greenlit the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and 200,000 doses of that arrived last week.

The government says supplies will improve soon and expects more than 2 billion shots to be available between August and December, according to Dr. V.K. Paul, a government advisor. That would include 750 million shots made by Serum Institute, 550 million shots made by Bharat Biotech and 156 million shots from Russia.

There are also plans for five Indian companies to make the Russian vaccine locally and for Serum Institute to make a version of the Novavax vaccine and vaccines from five other Indian companies whose shots are still being tested.

But experts warn that such estimates are once again too optimistic.

“These are optimistic estimates...there are many ifs and buts that one needs to consider," said Bal.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: No link between India's falling COVID-19 cases and hydroxychloroquine

    Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are not proven to effectively treat COVID-19.

  • Ukraine extends sanctions in connection with Russian aggression

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended sanctions against companies and politicians blamed by Kyiv for involvement in Russian aggression against Ukraine, his office said on Friday. The list of hundreds of entities includes Russian television channels, news agencies, newspapers, consulting companies, online payment system WebMoney, and leaders of pro-Russian separatists. Relations between Moscow and Kyiv collapsed after Russia annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014 and Russian-backed separatists took control of a chunk of eastern Ukraine that same year.

  • India asks social media firms to remove reference to 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

    India's information technology (IT) ministry has written to all social media companies asking them to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus, according to a letter issued on Friday which was seen by Reuters. The World Health Organization said on May 11 that the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India last year, was being classified as a variant of global concern. The Indian government a day later issued a statement saying media reports using the term "Indian Variant" were without any basis, saying the WHO had classified the variant as just B.1.617.

  • Take a bow, Donald, then tell your wary followers to get the ‘TRUMP’ vaccine | Opinion

    Reports are now appearing almost daily about people rejecting COVID-19 vaccines. The failure of substantial segments of the population to get vaccinated threatens the herd immunity that the medical professionals regard as the best way to stop the spread of the virus.

  • Sea Ltd. Could Triple Its Shares With Expansion: Kwatra

    May.21 -- Rashmi Kwatra, founder of Sixteenth Street Capital, discusses her investment strategy, her investment into Sea Ltd. and what she thinks is ahead for the company. She speaks to Sophie Kamaruddin on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia” from the sidelines of the 9th annual Sohn Hong Kong Investment Leaders Conference.

  • Singapore says airport virus cluster likely linked to infected travelers

    A COVID-19 outbreak at Singapore's airport may have initially spread through a worker who helped an infected family arriving in the country, authorities said on Friday, as they further ramped up their testing regime. The airport cluster which involves about 100 cases, is part of a resurgence of infections in the Asian business hub and highlights the challenges of keeping the virus out, despite rigorous testing and quarantine measures for travelers. It is Singapore's largest active cluster.

  • Brazil working to contain Indian coronavirus variant in northern state

    Brazil's health minister said on Friday the government is doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the concerning coronavirus variant first identified in India in the northern state of Maranhao, which has detected the country's first cases. One crew member of a cargo ship, anchored at the port of Sao Luis after a trip from South Africa, was airlifted to a hospital in the city with severe COVID-19 caused by the variant, according to Maranhao state health officials. "This case was detected promptly, all sanitary measures were taken and we hope that there is no spread of this Indian variant here in Brazil," Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told journalists.

  • Capitol riot commission vote is barely bipartisan, but don't blame just Republicans

    Our View: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's over-the-top opening demand for Democratic control caused weeks of delay in negotiating a Jan. 6 commission.

  • GOP bemoans White House's $550B cut to infrastructure proposal

    The White House offered Senate Republicans a $1.7 trillion infrastructure counteroffer, a $550 billion cut from the original proposal, in "the spirit of finding common ground," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.The big picture: The price tag is still billions of dollars more than Republicans' proposal, and a spokesperson for Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the lead GOP negotiator, said Friday's offer remained "well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support," per Politico. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The White House and Senate Republicans met earlier this week. Friday's proposed changes to the president's American Jobs Plan would shift spending on research and development, supply chains, manufacturing and small business to other proposals.Psaki said the latest proposal slashes expenditures on broadband, roads, bridges and other major projects to close in on Republicans' bottom line. Still, President Biden's team is pushing for investments in new veterans hospitals, rail and green energy projects.What they're saying: "This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some ideas that are important to the president ... while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to building our infrastructure and industries of the future," Psaki said at Friday's press briefing.The counterproposal highlights the president's pledge not to raise taxes for people making less than $400,000 a year, per Psaki.It also encourages Republicans to "take a fresh look" at the fact that many corporations and individuals in the highest income bracket can afford to pay more taxes, Psaki added. Yes, but: “Based on today’s meeting, the groups seem further apart after two meetings with White House staff than they were after one meeting with President Biden,” Capito’s spokesperson said, per Politico. What to watch via AP: "The president’s team is holding to a soft Memorial Day deadline it had set to determine whether a deal was within reach."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sri Lanka: Covid increases China influence in India's backyard

    As India struggles to deal with the virus, China steps in to help its neighbours like Sri Lanka.

  • Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill

    In early 2020, as a new deadly coronavirus began spreading around the world, Pfizer Inc assembled what it called a “SWAT team” of scientists and chemists to identify a potential treatment to fight COVID-19. The team scoured Pfizer’s library of molecules looking for unused compounds to help jumpstart the process, and quickly identified a promising candidate. More than a year later, Pfizer has yet to embark on large-scale human trials of a COVID-19 oral treatment - something it says it hopes to start by July.

  • Delayed justice? One officer, 2 fatal shootings

    Two fatal shootings by the same police officer in a wealthy California suburb have cast a spotlight on what activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. Danville Officer Andrew Hall shot the men in 2018 and 2021. (May 20)

  • Brazil senator says Bolsonaro never wanted COVID-19 vaccines, preferred herd immunity

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro never wanted to buy COVID-19 vaccines and originally bet on herd immunity beating the coronavirus, the senator leading the upper house's inquiry into the government's handling of the crisis said on Friday. In an interview, Senator Renan Calheiros said it is too early to say if Bolsonaro had committed any criminal offense in his management of the public health crisis, and that more investigation is required. "I think everything points in that direction," Calheiros said, regarding Bolsonaro's preference for herd immunity.

  • Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

    There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.

  • Here's how much each Tesla will set you back after the latest price hike

    Tesla has raised its prices several times in just the last few months. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Einstein handwritten letter with E=mc2 equation auctioned

    The rare example of the equation in Einstein's handwriting sells for $1.2m, much more than expected.

  • China, US argue over naval activity in South China Sea

    China on Thursday issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. A statement from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command said the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur “illegally” intruded into its territorial waters surrounding the Paracel island group in the South China Sea on Thursday. China accused the U.S. of increasing regional security risks, "misunderstandings, misjudgments, and accidents at sea."

  • More investors than ever are borrowing to buy stocks. Here’s what this really means for the market

    Margin debt’s new all-time high is neither bullish nor bearish. To the bulls, rising margin debt means investor sentiment should be strong enough to propel the market higher. My review of the historical data suggests that margin debt has no bullish or bearish significance.

  • EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

    The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, agreed by negotiators in December after seven years of talks, aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China and cement Beijing's status as a trusted trading partner.

  • We Have a Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity to Protect LGBTQ People From Discrimination. Will the Senate Take It?

    It’s been just over 40 years since the assassination of Harvey Milk, the trailblazing gay activist who became one of the country’s first out LGBTQ public officials when he was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. The country has changed indelibly, opening its hearts and minds to the LGBTQ community. The West Virginia I know and love is ready to treat all LGBTQ people with dignity and respect, and I’m grateful that Wheeling has made it clear to the rest of our nation what we stand for.