Explainer-Why is the yield curve flattening and what does it mean?

FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York
David Randall
·3 min read

By David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A surge in the yields of short-term U.S. government debt has investors focused on the shape of the Treasury yield curve, where the yield advantage that longer-dated securities usually hold over shorter-dated ones is on track to narrow at its fastest pace since 2011.

Money managers and economists often view a shrinking of the gap between yields on shorter-term Treasuries and those maturing out years - known as yield curve flattening - as a sign of worries over economic growth and uncertainty about monetary policy.

Here's a quick primer explaining what a flat yield curve is and how it may reflect investor expectations.

WHAT IS THE U.S. TREASURY YIELD CURVE?

The U.S. Treasury finances federal government budget obligations by issuing various forms of debt. The $14.8 trillion Treasury market includes Treasury bills from one month out to one year, notes from two years to 10 years, as well as 20-and 30-year bonds.

The yield curve plots the yield of all Treasury securities and investors watch its shape to extrapolate market expectations for U.S. growth and monetary policy.

Typically, the curve slopes upwards because investors expect more compensation for taking on the risk that rising inflation will lower the expected return from owning longer-dated bonds. That means a 10-year note will often yield more than a 2-year note because it has a longer duration. Yields move inversely to prices.

From time to time the yield curve can invert, a phenomenon that is considered bad news for the short-term economic outlook and has presaged past recessions.

WHY IS THE YIELD CURVE FLATTENING NOW?

The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to announce at the conclusion of its November monetary policy meeting on Wednesday that it will begin tapering its $120 billion-per-month bond buying program.

While that move has been well-telegraphed to investors, some are starting to worry that surging inflation will force the central bank to unwind its bond buying faster and eventually raise interest rates sooner than investors had expected.

Expectations of sooner-than-expected rate increases have pushed short-term yields higher in recent days. Longer-term ones have fallen in part due to bets that a potentially more hawkish rate policy will successfully tamp down inflation, precluding the need for raising borrowing costs as high as previously projected over the longer term, analysts have said.

Rate increases can be a weapon against inflation, but they can also slow economic growth by increasing the cost of borrowing for everything from mortgages to car loans.

The Federal Reserve has signaled that it does not expect to raise interest rates until next year and that borrowing costs should rise to at least 1% by the end of 2023 from its current rate of 0 to 0.25%. [L1N2RO2FM]

IS THE ENTIRE YIELD CURVE USUALLY UPWARD SLOPING?

No. Distortions can occur anywhere along the curve without inverting the entire curve. On Thursday the yield on the 20-year bond rose above the 30-year bond.

ARE OTHER COUNTRIES ALSO SEEING FLATTER YIELD CURVES?

The phenomenon is not confined to the United States. Short-term rates have climbed in Australia, Germany, Canada and other countries where central banks are projected to tighten monetary policies at a faster-than-expected pace.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Alden Bentley and Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Spooky Financial Mistakes That Could Haunt You for Years

    If you happen to lose your job and encounter a major home repair at the same time, you may have no choice but to charge expenses on a credit card and pay off your balance over time -- even with a solid emergency fund. Not only can credit card debt cost you a lot of money in interest, but too high a balance can damage your credit score, making it harder to borrow money when you need to. A good way to avoid credit card debt is to stick to a monthly budget.

  • 3 Surprise Expenses That Could Haunt Your Retirement

    Here are three expenses that could take a frightful toll on your finances at various points in your retirement. Many retirees get the largest share of their income from Social Security, and for an even larger fraction, it is, at a minimum, a vital part of their income picture. You may be aware that claiming Social Security before your full retirement age will cause your benefits to shrink.

  • Three Days Will Reveal Global Alert Level on Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Federal Reserve and global counterparts are poised to take center stage in three days of monetary actio

  • Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees third-quarter income rise to $30.4 billion

    The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 31st, 2021

    Following a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would signal a breakout day ahead.

  • Yellen says reciprocal lowering of tariffs could help ease inflation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States expected China to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal signed under former President Donald Trump, but could look at eventually lowering some tariffs in a reciprocal way. Yellen told Reuters in an interview that tariffs tend to boost domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and to firms from inputs such as aluminum and steel, which meant lowering tariffs would have a "disinflationary" effect. The Treasury secretary and other officials insist that the current spike in prices in the United States is a result of supply chain bottlenecks and higher energy prices, but say inflation should ease in the second half of 2022.

  • 8 adorable dog Advent calendars to spoil your pup this holiday season

    Want a dog treat Advent calendar this Christmas? Here are 8 of the best dog Advent calendars for 2021 from Etsy, Target, Amazon and more.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Strong tech support could help sell Congress on global tax rules -Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expected U.S. tech giants to broadly support the reallocation of taxing rights agreed to by nearly 140 countries as part of a broader deal on global taxes, saying the impact on U.S. companies should be minor. Yellen told Reuters on Sunday the support of the big global players should help foster bipartisan support among U.S. lawmakers for what is known as Pillar 1 of the tax deal negotiated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) this weekend backed the overall OECD deal, which also calls for implementation of a global minimum corporate tax of 15% by 2023.

  • Oil Pares Drop as OPEC+ May Spurn Biden’s Appeal on Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared an early decline as OPEC+ may resist mounting pressure this week to boost production at a faster clip, and traders looked beyond China’s release of fuel reserves to quell shortages.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeGlobal bench

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Big Tech is still headed for its biggest year ever, but Apple and Amazon could cut into profit

    Big Tech is still on track for its biggest year of sales ever by a wide distance, but holiday issues at Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. could mean a profit decline.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Nio, Li Auto On Tap As They Near Buy Points

    Xpeng reported October China EV sales tripled, with Tesla rivals Nio and Li on tap. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are just below buy points.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)?

    In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the […]

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case

    The White House's press secretary did not travel to Europe with President Joe Biden after members of her household tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Ibram X. Kendi backtracks after tweeting on study some say undermines his white privilege narrative

    Author and prominent critical race theory advocate Ibram X. Kendi has deleted a tweet after critics argued it undermined the racial narrative upon which he’s built his career.

  • China’s Oil Stockpile ‘Low as It Can Go’ Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be forced to start buying crude at elevated prices to replenish its thinning crude stockpiles, adding more pressure to a nation that’s facing energy shortages and seeking to avert a diesel crisis.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at St

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 3rd Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose once more, with any further upside now in the hands of the FED that delivers its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

  • Dead & Company Drummer Bill Kreutzmann Taking a Break After Mid-Show Exit at Hollywood Bowl

    Bill Kreutzmann, the drummer for Dead and Company, worried fans when he departed the stage early during the group’s show Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl. Sunday afternoon, he announced on social media that he would be taking the final evening of the band’s three-night stand at the Bowl off, but Kreutzmann assured followers that […]