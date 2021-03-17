Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

Ludwig Burger and Matthias Blamont
FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic.

At least 13 EU member states including Germany, France, Italy have suspended use of the shot pending the outcome of EMA's probe.

Here's what we know so far:

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

More than 45 million COVID shots by all manufacturers have been administered across the EU and the European Economic Area since vaccinations started almost three months ago.

The EMA is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine in the EU.

The EMA's focus and primary concern is on cases of blood clots in the head, a rare condition that's difficult to treat called cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT).

In Germany, seven people aged 20 to 50 have been diagnosed with CVT up to 16 days after vaccination as per Monday, according to the national vaccine authority Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI). Based on the known rate of CVT in the general population, the PEI would have expected one case in 1.6 million.

WHAT HAVE OTHER COUNTRIES AND ASTRAZENECA SAID?

Britain has administered more than 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and reports of blood clots were no greater than would have occurred naturally. The UK's medicine regulator has urged Britons to keep on getting their vaccines, including the AstraZeneca shot.

Canada has said health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including AstraZeneca's.

AstraZeneca said on Sunday a review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union with its vaccine had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

WHAT IS THE EMA INVESTIGATING?

EMA investigators are checking if the frequency of incidences is higher in the vaccinated population than normal background rates.

The normal frequency is drawn from public health statistics or insurance records. This would be combined with a medical analysis of each case and insight from scientific literature.

EMA's head of safety monitoring, Peter Arlett, added the rarity of CVT meant the watchdog would have to rely more heavily on case-by-case analysis rather than on the sparse statistical data.

A spokeswomen for Germany's vaccine authority, which is part of the investigation, said EMA would not rule on causality.

Instead, EMA will assess the likelihood of an increased risk of the condition and weigh that against the benefits of fighting COVID-19 and providing relief for health systems.

For example, the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna have been linked with increased risk of anaphylaxis, but they are still recommended because benefits outweigh the risks of the side effect, which can be treated.

The regulator has said it remains for now "firmly convinced" that the product's benefit outweighs any risks.

WHAT DID THE CLINICAL TRIALS SHOW?

AstraZeneca and European regulators have said that concerns about blood coagulation disorders did not emerge during human trials.

Safety monitoring after approval is key because extremely rare side-effects, or those affecting only a small subset of the population, are near impossible to identify during clinical trials, according to PEI.

ARE THERE PRECEDENTS OF VACCINE SAFETY SCARES?

In Japan, a governmental recommendation for use of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer has been suspended since June 2013, due to media reports of an alleged pain syndrome. This has drawn criticism from the WHO.

A study published in The Lancet Public Health last year concluded a continued suspension would lead to thousands of cancer deaths over the next decades.

In Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-measles-ukraine-insight-idUKKBN1XE15T, deep mistrust of vaccines has allowed measles to grow into an epidemic. Vaccine hesitancy there is rooted in corruption and mistrust of authority but also in a temporary government suspension in 2008, when a 17-year-old boy died shortly after receiving a measles-rubella vaccine.

  After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw

    First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can. With the virus rebounding from Paris to Budapest and beyond, European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clots are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move.

  Benefits outweigh the risks of AstraZeneca COVID shot as review continues: WHO

    A World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine safety panel said on Wednesday that it considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue. The WHO listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine for emergency use last month, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world. More than a dozen European countries have suspended use of the vaccine this week amid concerns.

  Expanded testing part of Biden administration school plans

    Pushing forward with its plan to reopen schools, the Biden administration is expanding coronavirus testing for teachers, staff and students and convening a summit for educators to share “best practices” for returning kids to the classroom. “The time is now, and schools must act immediately to get students safely back into school buildings,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Wednesday. President Joe Biden, who was inaugurated on Jan. 20, has pledged to have most elementary and middle schools open to instruction by the end of his first 100 days in office.

  Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political and social groups globally

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to remove the recommendations it gives global users for political and social issue Facebook groups, a move it has billed as turning down tension on the site. Researchers and civil rights organizations have long warned that Facebook groups, a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests, like sports or music, have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity. In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.

  UPDATE 1-'Don't panic': WHO says safety systems working as AstraZeneca shots paused

    The World Health Organization's director general said on Monday that systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to investigate possible side-effects. "This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to COVID-19 vaccination, but it's routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual media briefing. "We do not want people to panic," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the briefing, adding that no association had so far been found between the "thromboembolic events" reported in some countries and COVID-19 shots.

  New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

  Over 300 charged so far: What we know about the Capitol riot arrests

    Prosecutors have charged at least 304 people for their alleged roles in the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  'Senseless and tragic': LeBron James, NBA stars speak out against Atlanta-area shootings

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke out against three Atlanta-area shootings that appeared to target victims of Asian descent.

  Lawsuit filed over 2019 police custody death in Connecticut

    A wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses Stamford, Connecticut, police of using excessive force on a mentally ill man and failing to immediately get him emergency medical and psychiatric care after he was taken into custody in October 2019. Steven Barrier died on his 23rd birthday after becoming unresponsive in a police cruiser on the way to the police department, where officers carried him into a holding cell and some of them made jokes as he lay unconscious and handcuffed, according to the lawsuit and police body camera videos. The death of Barrier, who was Black, sparked protests, including one in which several demonstrators and police officers were injured and six protesters were arrested.

  European Union medicines chief is 'firmly convinced' AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is worth getting

    Sweden joined its Scandinavian neighbors and several other European countries on Tuesday in suspending use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, citing reports of blood clotting among vaccine recipients. Thirteen European Union countries — including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain — have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine until a review, expected Thursday, from the EU's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency. EMA chief Emer Cooke urged those nations to resume vaccinations. "We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects," Cooke said Tuesday. "At present there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions," but "this is a serious concern and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation." The World Health Organization and AstraZeneca also say there's no evidence the vaccine increases risk of blood clots. Health authorities in the countries suspending use of the vaccine concede the lack of evidence but say they are acting out of an abundance of caution. Even with Poland, Romania, Greece, Belgium, and other EU countries continuing to use AstraZeneca's vaccine, almost half the bloc's 15 million doses are lying in storage even as European countries struggle to vaccinate their populations. Somalia's health minister and Thailand's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine publicly to boost confidence in the shot. Thailand was the first non-European country to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine but reversed course Tuesday. "There are people who have concerns," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said after getting the shot. "But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals." AstraZeneca got more bad news Tuesday when a study from South Africa published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed the vaccine offered essentially no protection against mild or moderate infections from the South African variant of the coronavirus, B.1.351. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

  Pope says he symbolically kneels in plea for Myanmar peace

    Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed for bloodshed to end and dialogue to prevail in Myanmar, saying he symbolically kneels in that country's streets, where protests against the military takeover were continuing and the death toll has mounted. At the end of his traditional public comments to faithful worldwide, Francis said “yet again, and with so much sadness,” he felt the need to “evoke the dramatic situation in Myanmar, where so many persons, above all young people, are losing their life to offer hope to their country.” In an apparent reference to widely broadcast images of a nun in Myanmar, kneeling in the street in front of armed security forces, Francis said, “I, too, kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say: may violence cease; I, too, extend my arms and say: may dialogue prevail.”

  Biden administration to direct $12 billion in relief funds for COVID testing in schools

    The Biden administration will funnel more than $12 billion from the American Rescue Plan toward COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools, as part of a push to reopen the remaining closed districts for in-person learning, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce Wednesday. Why it matters: About 20% of the country's students are still fully remote. Though the number of reopened schools grows each week, many still aren't at full capacity or are struggling to convince some parents and teachers to return to the classrooms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also release new guidance Wednesday on asymptomatic screening tests in schools, workplaces and congregate settings. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency is looking at potentially cutting social distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet to help more kids get back to school.The big picture: Several school districts across the U.S. have been investing in their own surveillance testing protocols to ease worried parents and teachers.President Biden in January pledged to help K-8 schools reopen within his first 100 days in office.By the numbers: As a part of the newly signed $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, $10 billion in funding will go toward screening tests to help schools reopen. $2.25 billion will be directed toward scaling up testing in underserved populations. What they're saying: “COVID-19 testing is critical to saving lives and restoring economic activity,” Norris Cochran, acting secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.What to watch: Walensky and White House testing coordinator Carole Johnson will elaborate on the plans Wednesday afternoon.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  The Latest: Parlor shootings are 6th mass shooting this year

    The shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors that killed eight is the sixth mass killing this year in the United States and the deadliest since the August 2019 Dayton, Ohio, killing that took nine lives. The Tuesday shooting follows a lull during the pandemic in 2020 that had the smallest number mass killings in more than a decade. The database tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

  Policemen, firemen among over 400 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in India

    More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late February, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-democracy demonstrators after last month's coup. The policemen said they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters. India's federal government has ordered local authorities to stop the influx but the mountain terrain is porous and hard to patrol.

  EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

    The European Union's executive body proposed Wednesday issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission foresees the creation of certificates aimed at facilitating travel between EU member nations. The topic of vaccine certificates has been under discussion for weeks in the EU, where it proved to be divisive.

  'The worst thing that almost happened to me': The pain and privilege of a threatened miscarriage

    "There was nothing modern medicine could do to fix the problem."

  Fresno Police Department looking into possible Proud Boys connection to city officer

    A proposed sale of the Tower Theatre to a church has ignited protesters — and counter-protests by the far-right Proud Boys — in the central California town.

  Germany sticks to coronavirus vaccine goal despite AstraZeneca pause

    Germany is sticking to its goal of offering a coronavirus vaccination to everyone by the end of the summer, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday despite its decision this week to suspend use of AstraZeneca doses due to safety worries. More than a dozen European countries have paused use of the vaccine while the EU regulator investigates reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the vaccine. The regulator is expected to announce the results of a review on Thursday and Germany has said it will follow that advice.

  AP source: Washington signing QB Fitzpatrick, CB Jackson

    Washington is the next stop on the FitzMagic tour. Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and cornerback William Jackson have agreed to sign with the Washington Football Team, according to a person with direct knowledge of the moves. Fitzpatrick — who has earned the “FitzMagic” nickname for his late-game heroics late into his 30s — gives Washington more experience at football's most important position after it released AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith.

  McConnell just ruled out any Republican support for tax hikes to pay for a Biden infrastructure package

    McConnell's comments set the stage for Democrats to bypass the GOP on a follow-up economic recovery bill, similar to how the stimulus package passed.