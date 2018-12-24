Explaining the deadly volcanic tsunami that hit Indonesia

Jack Morse

Hundreds are dead, with more missing, following a tsunami that took the Indonesian coast by surprise on Dec. 22. 

But this was no typical tsunami. Rather, it was a volcanic tsunami, and understanding what that means may help explain why this particular manifestation of nature's power was so devastating. 

The tsunami that struck between the Sumatra and Java islands was triggered not by an earthquake — as is typically the case with tsunamis — but instead by an active volcano in the area known as Anak Krakatau. The volcano reportedly partially collapsed, triggering a landslide underwater, which then in turn kicked off the tsunami, said Dwikorita Karnawati, who leads Indonesia's meteorological agency, according to multiple news reports.

The sequence of events didn't trigger a tsunami alert, catching the country by surprise. 

"[It] did not rise to the level of triggering [a tsunami] alert," University of Southern California's Tsunami Research Center director Costas Synolakis told NBC News. "So from that point of view, the Tsunami Warning Centers were essentially useless."

SEE ALSO: Radioactive boars have taken over towns abandoned after Fukushima

The 305-meter volcano responsible for the landslide, reports Al Jazeera, rose from the sea starting in the 1920s at the site of a deadly 1883 eruption that left over 30,000 dead. 

It was only a few months ago in late September that another tsunami struck the Indonesia coast. That tsunami followed a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, and resulted in 6-foot waves. 

As for Saturday's tragedy, Northwestern University earth science professor Emile Okal told NBC News that volcanoes are constantly in motion and that landslides are one essentially unavoidable outcome of that fact. 

"A volcano is something that is a living thing," explained Okal. "Eventually it's going to have a landslide, and if it’s underwater, going to displace water and make a wave."

Tragically, for those on the Indonesia coast affected by Saturday's tsunami, this fact reverberates both into the past and the future. Officials warn that more volcanic tsunamis may be coming, with CNN reporting that Anak Krakatau is still erupting and could experience more landslides. 

But for now, rescue workers are focused on today, and that means finding those people still missing following the uniquely dangerous volcanic tsunami. 

WATCH: Transform your tub into an emergency water storage

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f83820%2fa11f78e8 86ab 40d8 8e06 72b00c89c22a
  • Trump loses US envoy to anti-IS coalition over Syria plan
    Associated Press

    Trump loses US envoy to anti-IS coalition over Syria plan

    Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group, has resigned in protest over President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, joining Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in an administration exodus of experienced national security figures. McGurk, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015 and retained by Trump, said in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the militants were on the run, but not yet defeated, and that the premature pullout of U.S. forces from Syria would create the conditions that gave rise to IS.

  • Arrests fuel anxieties among China Canadian expats
    AFP

    Arrests fuel anxieties among China Canadian expats

    The arrest of a third Canadian in China has heightened anxiety even in an expatriate community accustomed to some level of fear and uncertainty. Beijing on Thursday confirmed it arrested Canadian Sarah McIver for "working illegally" in the country, following the detention of two other Canadians on national security grounds. While Canadian authorities said the latest detention appears to be a routine visa case, it has nonetheless exacerbated concerns among Canadian expatriates in China -- fearful that they too might be detained over a legal technicality.

  • David Hogg: Parkland shooting survivor taunted by Fox News host wins place at Harvard
    The Independent

    David Hogg: Parkland shooting survivor taunted by Fox News host wins place at Harvard

    After the shooting, he became a founding member of Never Again MSD, a group that advocates for stiffer gun control laws. He helped organise The March for Our Lives for stronger gun violence prevention measures, which drew nearly 800,000 people to the nation’s capital. But the 18-year-old’s very public stance on gun control turned him into a target himself.

  • What my dad, who died on Christmas Day, taught me by always giving awful presents
    USA TODAY

    What my dad, who died on Christmas Day, taught me by always giving awful presents

    Every year, my mom gave us neatly wrapped packages signed in perfect script with “Love, mom and dad.” She gave us clothes, toys and jewelry. A mechanic and tow truck driver by trade, they came from auto part stores and sometimes luxury car washes. On Christmas morning, in the heap of opened presents, his gifts lay untouched.

  • Mystery Filing Appears to Ask High Court to Act in Mueller Probe
    Bloomberg

    Mystery Filing Appears to Ask High Court to Act in Mueller Probe

    A new legal filing appears to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene for the first time in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election. The document, which is under seal, stems from a Dec. 18 federal appeals court ruling that required an unidentified company, owned by an unidentified foreign country, to turn over information to a grand jury. The dispute is believed to be tied to Mueller’s probe, although public information about the case doesn’t mention him or the investigation.

  • Post-Christmas severe weather to threaten southern US
    AccuWeather

    Post-Christmas severe weather to threaten southern US

    After drizzle puts a damper on Christmas Day, the threat for severe weather is expected to ramp up from Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley Wednesday into Thursday. Isolated tornadoes are among the dangers that residents and holiday visitors may face in the days immediately following Christmas. As a snowstorm begins to create travel nightmares across the north-central United States, this post-Christmas severe weather event may commence across central Texas on Wednesday afternoon before targeting the lower Mississippi Valley on Thursday.

  • Judge accepts CVS offer on Aetna while reviewing consent decree
    Reuters

    Judge accepts CVS offer on Aetna while reviewing consent decree

    A U.S. federal judge reviewing an agreement between the government and CVS Health Corp allowing it to buy health insurer Aetna has indicated that he will not halt most integration between the two companies. Judge Richard Leon said in an order on Friday evening that he would accept CVS's offer to allow Aetna to independently make critical product, pricing and personnel decisions during his review. quot;Based on CVS's constructive and appropriate representations, I am satisfied that, so long as these measures remain in place, the assets involved in the challenged acquisition will remain sufficiently separate (during the review period)," Leon wrote in his order.

  • Pair freed without charge in London airport drones probe
    AFP

    Pair freed without charge in London airport drones probe

    A man and a woman arrested over the drone disruption that brought Christmas getaway flights to a standstill at London's Gatwick Airport were released without charge on Sunday, police said. A 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman from the town of Crawley, near Britain's second-busiest airport, were arrested on Saturday. "Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick," Sussex Police detective chief superintendent Jason Tingley said in a statement.

  • The Latest: Hamas says dissolving parliament invites chaos
    Associated Press

    The Latest: Hamas says dissolving parliament invites chaos

    Hamas is warning Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas that dissolving the parliament it controls would bring chaos. Abbas' announcement Saturday to dismantle the Palestinian Legislative Council "destroys the political system and opens the door to chaos in the Palestinian arena," said Yehiha Moussa, a Hamas lawmaker. Moussa says the PLC, where Hamas holds a majority after a 2006 landslide victory against Abbas' Fatah party, expires only when a new parliament is formed after elections.

  • Gov. John Kasich 'seriously look at' running for president in 2020, says dysfunction in Washington is 'very disturbing'
    FOX News Videos

    Gov. John Kasich 'seriously look at' running for president in 2020, says dysfunction in Washington is 'very disturbing'

    The Ohio governor speaks out on 'Fox News Sunday' on his timeline for making a decision to challenge President Trump.

  • Analysis: One by one, Trump's 'Axis of adults' leaving
    Associated Press

    Analysis: One by one, Trump's 'Axis of adults' leaving

    Last year, during one particularly frenetic stretch in Donald Trump's presidency, a top Republican senator said there were three men guarding the country from chaos: Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, White House chief of staff John Kelly and then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Mattis' abrupt resignation Thursday marks the end of the "contain and control" phase of Trump's administration — one where generals, business leaders and establishment Republicans struggled to guide the president and curb his most disruptive impulses. The early consequences of the new era were already apparent at year's end, with Trump not stopping a partial government shutdown despite the advice of GOP leaders and ordering the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria over Mattis' objections.

  • Oil market likely to rebalance early 2019: OPEC ministers
    AFP

    Oil market likely to rebalance early 2019: OPEC ministers

    Oil ministers from leading OPEC nations said Sunday they expect prices will arrest their recent slide and rebalance early next year, when a deal on new production cuts takes effect. Oil prices have shed more than 36 percent since early October to trade at $54 (47 euros) per barrel, due to fears of oversupply and weak global demand. "Based on available figures, we have around 26 million barrels of surplus ... compared to 340 million barrels in early 2017," Mazrouei told a press conference in Kuwait City.

  • Detailed Photos from Our Trip to Iceland with the 2019 Lamborghini Urus
    Car and Driver

    Detailed Photos from Our Trip to Iceland with the 2019 Lamborghini Urus

    The new Lambo is a compelling blend of German engineering, Italian flavor, and all-road capability. From Car and Driver

  • Here Are All the Restaurants Open on Christmas 2018
    Time

    Here Are All the Restaurants Open on Christmas 2018

    The holiday season can be hectic, which is why some people turn to the restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to save themselves some kitchen trouble. Because the holidays are usually a time when everything is closed, it can be hard to know where to go to get some grub for dinner or find a breakfast bite at one of the restaurants open on Christmas morning. Here are the restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year all in one place below.

  • Cash is still king and people still use banks – here's where technology hasn't taken over
    USA TODAY

    Cash is still king and people still use banks – here's where technology hasn't taken over

    Rollovers are movements of money from one type of tax-sheltered account into another, especially switches from 401(k)-style plans into traditional IRAs but also moves from one IRA to another. Rollovers are popular because they delay dealing with the tax man, at least (typically) until after an investor reaches 70½. Rollovers are largely responsible for the growth of IRA assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • BGR News

    Amazon is still offering a rare discount on Apple Watch Series 4, and $50 off Series 3

    Amazon surprised us all over the weekend and slashed prices on a few different Apple Watch models just in time for some last-minute Christmas shopping. The biggest surprise was a rare discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 — it wasn’t a huge discount, but it’s less than Apple’s $429 retail price tag and Apple’s new Series 4 watches almost never see price cuts. Then on top of that, the still-great Apple Watch Series 3 got a big $50 price cut for the holidays.

  • Canada to press allies on bid to free detainees in China: Ottawa
    Reuters

    Canada to press allies on bid to free detainees in China: Ottawa

    Canada will maintain a high-level campaign in the coming days to seek support from allies as it pressures China to free two detained Canadian citizens, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday. Freeland spoke a day after the United States joined Canada in calling on Beijing to release the pair, who were held after Canadian authorities arrested a senior Chinese executive on a U.S. extradition warrant. quot;I will continue in the coming days, along with Canada's ambassadors around the world, to be speaking with foreign counterparts about this issue," Freeland told reporters on a conference call.

  • Associated Press

    Congolese boy dies in US after surgery for facial tumor

    A Congolese boy who traveled to Los Angeles to undergo surgery to remove a large tumor on his face died late Friday after having an adverse reaction to anesthesia. The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which co-sponsored 8-year-old Matadi Sela Petit's travels and medical procedures, announced his death Saturday on social media. The foundation headed by the former NBA star said that during the delicate surgery on Dec. 16, the boy suffered a rare and unexpected genetic reaction to anesthesia.

  • Was the Austin Metro really Britain's biggest motoring failure?
    AutoClassics

    Was the Austin Metro really Britain's biggest motoring failure?

    img class="editorial" src="http://media.zenfs.com/en-US/homerun/autoclassics_668/b2b98ae737042df27e4c96f5684da16d"/ While the general public wrapped their Christmas presents back in 1997, a British motoring institution died away without fanfare. Seeing out its 17th year of manufacture, having provided an automotive backbone to those on a budget, the Austin Metro and subsequent Rover 100-series was officially terminated. br/ With the last Rover 100 clattering out of Longbridge's factory gates, the production line shuddered to a grinding halt on December 23\.

  • Doorbell camera spots armed suspected burglars at front door of home
    KGO – San Francisco

    Doorbell camera spots armed suspected burglars at front door of home

    TERRIFYING: A resident's doorbell camera may have saved him from two possible burglars armed with a gun, brass knuckles and a tire iron.

  • Kurdish official calls on US to stop Turkish offensive
    AFP

    Kurdish official calls on US to stop Turkish offensive

    A senior Kurdish official on Saturday urged the United States to stop Turkey launching an offensive against Kurdish areas in northern Syria, after Washington announced the withdrawal of American troops. The US has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition. But in a shock announcement on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of around 2,000 soldiers from Syria.

  • Associated Press

    ExxonMobil ship approached by Venezuelan navy off Guyana

    A ship hired by ExxonMobil was approached by a Venezuelan naval vessel off the coast of Guyana, one of the most serious incidents yet in oil-rich waters that Venezuela has long claimed as its own. The Venezuelans did not board the ship and have since left the area, according to a statement issued by Norway's Petroleum Geo-Services, which was performing a seismic survey on behalf of Irving, Texas-based ExxonMobil. Bard Stenberg, PSG's senior vice president for communications, declined to provide further details about the incident, but said the vessel, Ramform Tethys, had not resumed operations and was now heading eastward.

  • JD.com Averts a Crisis as Billionaire CEO Cleared in Rape Probe
    Bloomberg

    JD.com Averts a Crisis as Billionaire CEO Cleared in Rape Probe

    Chief Executive Officer Richard Liu won’t be charged in connection with a rape investigation in Minneapolis, ending a months-long probe that made global headlines and cast doubt over JD’s leadership. On Friday, JD gained 5.9 percent to $21.08 -- still well below roughly $30 before Liu’s arrest became public. Liu, who controls a majority of the $35 billion company’s voting rights, was arrested Aug. 31 and accused of raping a 21-year-old female Chinese undergraduate student.

  • Frazzled by the holidays? Get out all of that unresolved hostility and celebrate Festivus today
    USA TODAY

    Frazzled by the holidays? Get out all of that unresolved hostility and celebrate Festivus today

    September 2017: Fake holidays are as old as me peg leg ► December 2016: 'Seinfeld' wishes viewers a Happy Festivus Aluminum is best for its high strength-to-weight ratio. This pole takes the place of any elaborately decorated Christmas tree, or Hanukkah bush if you're into that. The Airing of Grievances: "I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're going to hear about it," said Frank Costanza before dinner on Festivus.

  • BGR News

    The world’s most popular Instant Pot is back on sale for the first time since Cyber Week

    If you thought that the end of the holiday shopping season would also be the end of great deals on Instant Pot multi-use cookers, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. We’ve seen a bunch of different Instant Pot models go on sale at discounts in recent weeks, but one in particular was absent from the list. Now, for the first time since Cyber Week, the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is available on Amazon at a discount.