Explaining Dolphins’ seeding scenarios and the chances of playing Buffalo twice in a row

With two games remaining in the regular season, the playoff-bound Dolphins can finish anywhere from the top seed in the conference to the sixth seed.

Securing the coveted top seed means needing just two playoff wins, both at home, to advance to the Super Bowl.

Falling to the sixth seed means opening the playoffs on the road, likely against Buffalo or Kansas City, with an outside chance of another game in Baltimore.

The two spots that the Dolphins cannot finish are fourth and seventh. But the first, second, third, fifth and sixth seeds are all possibilities for Miami, which clinched a playoff spot with its 22-20 win against Dallas. Only division champions open the playoffs at home, with the top overall seed earning a first-round bye.

Where things stand for the 11-4 Dolphins entering the Christmas games:

▪ How do the Dolphins win the AFC East?

One of three things needs to happen: A Dolphins win on Sunday in Baltimore (1 p.m., CBS) or a Dolphins win against visiting Buffalo in Week 18 or a New England upset win in Buffalo next Sunday.

Any of those three would clinch Miami’s first AFC East title since 2008 and allow the Dolphins to open the playoffs at home.

▪ How do the Dolphins claim the No. 1 seed?

Winning the final two games would accomplish that. There are no No. 1 seed scenarios for Miami that don’t require winning at Baltimore.

But if the Dolphins win at Baltimore and lose against Buffalo, the Dolphins would need help to claim the top seed, including one Kansas City loss. The Dolphins also would need a Ravens loss at home to Pittsburgh (if Baltimore wins at San Francisco on Christmas night) or potentially, a Cleveland loss to the Jets or at the Bengals.

Kansas City plays at home against Las Vegas on Christmas, then plays visiting Cincinnati before closing at the Chargers.

▪ If the Dolphins lose at Baltimore, but beat the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, then what happens?

Miami would win the AFC East and be either the second or third seed in that scenario.

The Dolphins would be the third seed in that scenario if the Chiefs win out. That’s because Kansas City would win a tiebreaker with Miami by virtue of the Chiefs’ win against the Dolphins in Germany.

The Dolphins would be the second seed in that scenario (lose to Baltimore, beat Buffalo) if the Chiefs lose one of their final three.

The No. 2/No. 3 seed issue is a big deal because that would determine whether the Chiefs or Dolphins would host a potential Kansas City-Miami second round playoff game. It also could be the difference between playing Buffalo or a less imposing team in the first round.

▪ So if the Chiefs win out and the Dolphins lose at Baltimore but beat Buffalo, what are the chances of the Bills coming back to Miami the following week for a No. 3 vs. No. 6 playoff matchup?

It’s quite possible, but Buffalo could miss the playoffs, too, in this scenario. For this exercise, let’s presume the Bills win at home against New England (but lose to Miami) and Cleveland wins at home against the Jets. Buffalo would finish 10-7 and be either the sixth or seventh seed or out of the playoffs altogether.

The Bills would be the sixth seed, unless - and this is a big unless - either Pittsburgh or Cincinnati wins its final two games, or unless Houston or Indianapolis wins its final two but loses the AFC South to Jacksonville, which holds the AFC South tiebreaker. (All five of those teams would win tiebreakers against Buffalo, but the Texans and Colts play each other.)

The Steelers finish at Seattle and at Baltimore. Cincinnati plays at Kansas City and home against Cleveland. Besides their Week 18 matchup in Indianapolis, the Colts play the Raiders at home and Houston plays Tennessee at home. Jacksonville plays host to Carolina and closes at Tennessee.

▪ If the Dolphins lose their final two (and the Bills beat the Patriots), how low a seed could the Dolphins have as a wild card team?

No lower than sixth, but sixth would be likely. In that scenario, the Cleveland Browns (10-5) would get the fifth seed ahead of Miami by merely winning one of its final two games (Jets, at Bengals).

If the Dolphins don’t win the AFC East, Cleveland would win a tiebreaker with Miami because the teams did not meet this season and the Browns would be assured of having the better conference record, which is the next tiebreaker.

The Dolphins and Browns are each 7-3 in the conference, but the Browns would have the better conference record if Miami doesn’t win the AFC East and if the Browns and Dolphins finish tied.

For the Dolphins to finish as the top wild card team (the No. 5 seed), they likely would need the Browns to lose twice, though Cleveland winning the AFC North remained an outside possibility entering Monday.

▪ I hate it when you talk negatively. But if the Dolphins do lose out and finish as the sixth seed, who would they play in the first round?

Though Baltimore could not be ruled out as a long shot first-round opponent (their Monday game at San Francisco affects this), the likelihood is facing the No. 3 seed - either Buffalo or Kansas City.

The Chiefs would be the No. 2 seed and the Bills the No. 3 seed if both teams win out and the Dolphins lose their final two. That would mean a Dolphins-at-Bills matchup in the first round of the playoffs, provided the Browns don’t lose to both the Jets and Bengals.

If the Chiefs lose once and the Bills win out, then the Bills would be the No. 2 seed and the Chiefs the third seed, setting up a Dolphins-at-Chiefs matchup in the first round, provided the Browns don’t lose to both the Jets at Bengals.

The Bills would win a tiebreaker against Kansas City by virtue of Buffalo’s win at the Chiefs.

▪ So if the Dolphins lose their next two, how could they be the fifth seed and play at the AFC South champion in the first round?

Miami would need Cleveland to lose at home to the Jets and at Cincinnati in this scenario. Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Houston are all tied for the AFC South lead at 8-7, with the Jaguars owning the tiebreaker at the moment.

The AFC South team will very likely be the fourth seed; division champions are guaranteed a top four seed.

▪ So when will we know what day and time the Bills-at-Dolphins regular season finale will be played?

The NFL will set the Week 18 schedule next Sunday night or Monday morning.

ESPN will carry two games on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 and 8:15 p.m. CBS and Fox will air games at 1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, and NBC has an 8:20 p.m. game on that Sunday. The most likely start times for Miami-Buffalo would be either of the two prime time slots (Saturday or Sunday) or 4:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS.