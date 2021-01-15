In an expletive-filled rant, Trump told an aide to never mention Nixon's name again, as some call for him to resign

Sarah Al-Arshani
trump wind
  • President Donald Trump has refused calls to resign after he was impeached earlier this week.

  • Trump has been extremely opposed to the idea and has forbidden aides from mentioning former President Richard Nixon.

  • Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee voted to move ahead with his impeachment proceedings in 1974.

President Donald Trump told an advisor to never bring up former President Richard Nixon's name ever again in an angry and expletive-filled rant, CNN reported, saying in "separate conversations" that the mention of Nixon was forbidden.

With only a few days left of his presidency, Trump has become the only president in US history to be impeached twice after the House of Representatives brought forth an article of impeachment against him on a charge of "incitement of insurrection."

The charge is for Trump's role in inciting an attempted coup at the US Capitol last week that left five people dead. He was previously impeached in 2019 over charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during the Ukraine scandal.

Following the Capitol siege and his second impeachment, he has faced calls to resign, as Nixon did.

Trump supporters breached the US Capitol and clashed with law enforcement on January 6 as Congress was debating challenges to electoral votes ahead of certifying Biden's election. They ransacked offices, stole items, and vandalized property.

Republican sources told Insider's Darren Samuelsohn and Tom LoBianco that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is seriously considering a vote to convict Trump in an impeachment trial. While the trial is not likely to start until Trump's term is over, the move could lead to him becoming the first former president barred from ever again holding federally elected office.

White House staffers and Cabinet officials have since abandoned Trump and resigned. Some allies have called on Trump to resign like Nixon ahead of the Senate's impeachment trial. A proposal that the president is highly opposed to, as CNN reported, also writing that "Trump told people he couldn't count on Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him like Gerald Ford did Nixon, anyway."

Nixon resigned in 1974 after the House Judiciary Committee voted to start impeachment proceedings against him after he refused to hand over taped calls in 1973 that federal prosecutors believed connected him to the 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters at the Watergate complex. President Gerald Ford, Nixon's vice president, pardoned the former president.

