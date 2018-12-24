Exploding Cryptocurrency Use in Remittances From US: 15.8% Now Using Cryptocurrency

A new report by research focused cryptocurrency company Clovr, has revealed a significant upsurge in the use of cryptocurrency in remittances across the globe. The study, which surveyed the responses of 707 people sought to delve into their remittance habits, uncovering among other things the destination of transfers, the purpose of the transfers as well as the mediums (including cryptocurrency) by which the money was sent.

The survey revealed 20 countries receiving most remittances from the U.S. in 2017. The top ten countries represented on this list are in order, Mexico, China, India, Philippines, Vietnam, Guatemala, Nigeria, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Honduras. Unsurprisingly, the breakdown of these remittances shows family taking the highest percentage at 76.8 percent.

Crypto’s Growing Influence and Possibility for Disruption

Clovr’s breakdown of money transfer methods shows that roughly half of all surveyed people indicated that they use PayPal and money transfer services like Western Union, compared to 15.8 percent who use cryptocurrency, 25.7 percent who use traditional bank wire transfers or credit union, 12.2 percent who use prepaid cards, 11.8 percent who use check or money order via mail, 11.5 percent who use check or money order online, 8.9 percent who use cash via mail, 6.1 percent who use traditional wire transfer via post office, and 1.9 percent who use other methods.

To illustrate the potential of cryptocurrency to create substantial disruption in the space due to its low cost and speed, the study revealed that in order to send $500 abroad, banks charge $52.05 on the average, compared to $30.75 for money transfer operators, $34.05 for the post office and $16 for mobile operators. Customer satisfaction was pegged at 93.3 percent for online services, 84.1 percent at money transfer services and 73.3 percent with traditional wire transfer, via bank or credit union.