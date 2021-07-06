Exploding propane tank hurls blazing wood beam past firefighter, Michigan video shows

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

Just moments after firefighters arrived at a burning Michigan home, a 100-pound propane tank in the garage exploded, video shows, shooting flaming debris into the street.

Plainfield firefighters responded to the 3-alarm house fire early Sunday morning. The garage was almost entirely engulfed and quickly spreading to the rest of the home, according to a release shared on social media.

Plainfield firefighter Pat DuVall captured the incident on dashcam, and posted it to Youtube.

A firefighter inside the vehicle, possibly DuVall, is heard assessing the situation to dispatch as more first responders headed to the scene.

Seconds later, DuVall is walking toward the house. At nearly the exact moment he steps onto the front lawn there’s a deafening blast, and a blinding ball of fire erupts from the garage, video shows. (The explosion happens near the 2:40 mark.)

Burning pieces of debris launch in all directions, including what appears to be a wooden beam, which comes within a few feet of DuVall as it hurtles past.

A calm voice chimes in on the radio, “We’ve just had a major explosion in the garage. I’m checking for injuries right now.”

No one was killed or injured in the fire, or subsequent explosion, according to Plainfield firefighters.

However, the explosion “caused the fire to rapidly spread throughout the home,” making matters worse for the homeowner, and more difficult for firefighters.

It took over an hour to get the blaze under control, the release said.

“What I have on is what I own at this point,” homeowner Toni Jolman told WOOD.

She’s grateful she, and six others at the home, escaped with their lives, according to the outlet. She credits her dogs and the newspaper delivery man for that.

Jolman woke up to their barking around 4:30 a.m. The delivery man was knocking at the door.

“This man, he’s an angel, he saved my life. Between him and my dogs, we’re here today because of this man. Greg, thank you, whoever you are, thank you,” she told the TV station.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

Neighborhood runs for cover as U-Haul full of fireworks explodes, Ohio video shows

Woman’s face severely injured after she trips while lighting firework, Texas cops say

Parent spots M-1000 in ice cream van, California police say. Then cops take closer look

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Autopsy: Columbus goalie died of chest trauma

    A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported.

  • 11-year-old boy dies after raft overturns on water ride at Iowa theme park

    Six people were on a water ride at Adventureland Park outside of Des Moines when it overturned Saturday.

  • 'Felt like a bomb': 1 dead in Michigan explosion

    One man is dead and more than a dozen homes are damaged after a condominium exploded in a suburban Detroit neighborhood (July 5)

  • Woman Attempts to Remove Alligator From Lake Charles Highway

    Louisiana resident Kelsey Marcantel captured a video of a woman attempting to move a territorial alligator off a highway in Lake Charles on June 13.The video shows the woman attempting to guide the gator away from the road using her foot, but the stubborn gator won’t move.Marcantel shared the video on TikTok with a caption: “Typical day in Louisiana.” Credit: Kelsey Marcantel via Storyful

  • 4 more bodies found after remaining section of Florida condo complex demolished; death toll at 28

    The death toll rose to 28 as rescue teams resumed search for survivors of the Florida condo collapse, hours after the remaining section was imploded.

  • Identifying the remains a burdensome task in condo collapse

    As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases — and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure. Mark Rosenberg, the head of a team from the nonprofit burial society Chesed Shel Emes, said he has about 20 people near the collapse site who are summoned every time someone is pulled from the rubble to say prayers.

  • Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo

    Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble. Crews were to begin clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, rescuers are hoping that they will gain access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah has said.

  • 11-year-old dies on Raging River ride at Iowa's Adventureland, marking 2nd death in 5 years

    Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park — the second such incident in 5 years.

  • Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes

    A massive explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person, injured dozens more and damaged scores of homes, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area over fears of poisonous fumes and the possibility of additional denotations. Dense clouds of black smoke continued to billow from the site late in the day. Winds shifted and started blowing toward the city’s center, and evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.

  • NTSB searches for Boeing plane off Hawaii in probe of emergency landing

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said it would scan the ocean floor on Monday to locate a Boeing 737-200 cargo plane that sank off Hawaii last week after the two-member crew made an emergency water landing. Investigators plan to use sonar technology to search for the decades-old plane and recover cockpit voice and flight data recorders, the NTSB said in a statement. A Boeing spokesperson said the company's technical team was helping the NTSB investigation.

  • No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying. The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said. Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • Condo collapse live updates: After demolition, search continues. Death toll rises to 28

    Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

  • 3 more people were found dead at the Surfside condo site as rescuers race against Tropical Storm Elsa heading for Florida

    The death toll from the collapsed condo rose to 27 as the search resumed following the demolition of the remaining structure, fire officials said.

  • Piece By Piece, Stone By Stone: The Unfathomable Scale Of The Surfside Collapse

    “You're not on a pile of debris — you're in somebody's house."View Entire Post ›

  • 28 now confirmed dead in Florida condo collapse; officials say search-and-rescue operations 'moving full speed ahead'

    There are still 117 people unaccounted for in the June 24 disaster at the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South building, officials said.

  • Death toll rises to 32 as Surfside condo collapse rescue effort faces challenges from Tropical Storm Elsa

    Four more bodies were found in Surfside, Florida. Wind, rain and possibly tornadoes from Tropical Storm Elsa could complicate rescue efforts.

  • Oregon governor: death toll from north-west heatwave ‘unacceptable’

    Kate Brown says extreme weather cost ‘too many lives’ Seeks federal help for low-income and minority groups People sleep at a cooling shelter in Portland, Oregon. Photograph: Maranie Staab/Reuters The intense heatwave which hit the US Pacific north-west and Canada over the last week has killed at least 95 people in Oregon alone, the state’s governor said on Sunday, calling the toll “absolutely unacceptable”. Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat in the US north-west and south-western

  • Japan landslide: Elderly couple among survivors pulled from buried homes

    Three people are dead and 80 missing as dozens of homes are buried under a torrent of mud.

  • Rest of collapsed Florida condo tower demolished

    Officials said teams used a technique called energetic felling, which relies on a series of small detonations and gravity to bring the building down.

  • A farm worker and a father: victims of the Pacific north-west’s heatwave

    Extreme weather killed hundreds in the US and Canada and experts say heat could have played a role in many more deaths Field laborers work at a farm near Ernst Nursery and Farms, where a man died during last weekend’s record breaking temperatures in St Paul, Oregon. Photograph: Nathan Howard/AP The intense heatwave in June and July in the US and Canada has already caused hundreds of deaths, with numbers still expected to rise. Oregon’s official death toll by Friday was at least 79 people, as the