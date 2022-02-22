Exploding transformers lead authorities to Oregon pot grow operation, feds say

A black market indoor pot-growing operation in Oregon blew its cover when excess power demands caused nearby electrical transformers to explode, federal officials said.

A 51-year-old man from Houston, Texas, accused of masterminding the illegal operations at numerous Oregon homes faces charges including conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon said in a news release.

Authorities recovered 33,000 pot plants, 1,800 pounds of packaged marijuana, 23 firearms, nine vehicles and more than $591,000 from the homes, the release said.

They also are seeking to seize all 16 homes used in the operations, which are valued at $6.5 million, the release said.

Officials believe the operations trafficked more than $13.2 million in black market marijuana beginning in August 2020, prosecutors said.

The arrest followed a 14-month investigation prompted by explosions at power transformers caused by excessive electrical use, the release said.

If convicted, the man faces up to life in prison with a 10-year minimum sentence and a $10 million fine, prosecutors said.

